Korean BBQ Short Ribs (Gal-Bi)

1 of 255

Rating: 5 stars Hi folks I just wanted to add some information I thought might be helpful. I'm Korean & galbi is always a favorite! The crockpot method everyone is mentioning is actually a legit Korean Dish called Galbi Chim (Braised Shortribs) Make sure and skim off the fat when it's done.. there will be a lot! I like to use shortribs that are a few inchs across. Makes for a nice meaty piece. Additions of carrot, chestnut, boiler onion and potato is delish! Eat w/some steamed rice as the flavors will be pretty concentrated to eat alone. Tip from my mom: remember to rinse off the ribs well before marinading. Give the bones a good rub with your hands under some running water or you will bite in and get bone bits. Ouch! We like to just leave them in a colander to drain a bit. Also the addition of 1/2 a grated kiwi or some pineapple will really make the meat tender if you intend to grill it. Just make sure not to leave it in the marinade for more than a day. I got carried away once and my meat fell apart as I was trying to put it on the grill! Helpful (808)

Rating: 5 stars Having spent considerable time in various eateries throughout South Korea, salivating over Gal-Bi, and missing it, I was brought back with this recipe. Thank you. I sent some with my spouse, to serve to an elderly Korean girl friend of hers. It definitely passed the test. She loved it. She offered a suggestion...Pepsi. She told me to add Pepsi! I added about a quarter can to the recipe and it rocks! Either way it's a great, great Korean taste to die for. Helpful (232)

Rating: 5 stars One of my new favorites, and always a huge hit at barbecues (cut into one bone per piece and served as finger food) or dinner parties (served over rice). I've always made it exactly as suggested, and typically marinate it over night. A lot of people have been slow cooking this, and that's good too, but I definitely think it's best grilled. I recommend using hardwood charcoal, which burns hotter, and cooking for 3-4 minutes per side. This cut of meat is sometimes hard to find, and even when you can, the selection can be very inconsistent -- too thick or too fatty. If it's too thick, it helps to pound it out into thinner slices. Helpful (131)

Rating: 5 stars Slow cooked in crock pot - fabulous!!! Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars Can't see how you can go wrong with this recipe. I put everything together in the crock pot and cooked it on low all day. I used pork baby back ribs, (I boiled them first), but this would work with chicken, beef, old socks, you name it. So good. Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars This is a five star recipe! My husband and kids all loved it. I changed the recipe a little I used hot sesame oil left out the sugars and instead used a couple of squirts of honey and it turned out perfect! Next time I'll try adding chopped green onions. Thanks for sharing this fabulous recipe! Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I am korean and i love this recipe. i like to use a lemon/lime soda like sprite in place of water and i also use my hand blender and mince the onions so the flavor really gets in. i also use low sodium soy sauce and it tastes great! thanks for sharing this recipe. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent! I marinated for about 36 hours and followed the recipe, except I slow baked mine in the oven and then placed the ribs under the broiler to crisp up. The flavor was divine! Thanks for the post! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I followed this recipe with the exception of the white sugar-I just used slightly less then a 1/4 cup of brown sugar and I added a few teaspoons of chili oil (we prefer more spicy to sweet). I let it marinate overnight and then threw it in the crock pot for 4 hours-it was SO yummy! Meat just fell off the bone! Next time I would probably serve with some form of potato vs. rice as the sauce is pretty greasy for pouring over rice. Enjoy! Helpful (26)