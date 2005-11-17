Strawberry, Kiwi, and Spinach Salad
My aunt makes this salad for my family and I every time we visit.
My aunt makes this salad for my family and I every time we visit.
My spinach-hating kids loved this! I cut the recipe in half, except for the nuts and fruit. I used pine nuts instead of walnuts, since that's what I had lying around, and I also added a handful of raisins. After poking around in it dubiously, torn between foods they adore and a food they despise, each child finally took a bite. The surprised looks on their faces were priceless. This will be a good one to bring to pot lucks or family holiday gatherings (keep the dressing on the side and toss the salad once you get there, though).Read More
Well - either I blew it, or we are just not raspberry spinich folks. I threw most of it away. I thought it was alittle too oily for us.Read More
My spinach-hating kids loved this! I cut the recipe in half, except for the nuts and fruit. I used pine nuts instead of walnuts, since that's what I had lying around, and I also added a handful of raisins. After poking around in it dubiously, torn between foods they adore and a food they despise, each child finally took a bite. The surprised looks on their faces were priceless. This will be a good one to bring to pot lucks or family holiday gatherings (keep the dressing on the side and toss the salad once you get there, though).
Kids will probably love it because it's sweet. It was a little too sweet, but I added crumbled bleu cheese to it and the result was a wonderful salad. When I made the dressing it didn't seem quite right. A little too oily, so I ended up adding more jam and more vinegar until it tasted good.
Great salad. It's definitely worth the effort to make the dressing. Like others, I added blue cheese, a nice touch.
Good recipe. I used a bottled raspberry vinegarette. Definiately toast the walnuts. Looked pretty. Next time, I will probably add some blue cheese crumbles.
A great ladies salad!!! I used bottled raspberry dressing instead of making the one in the recipe. I received many compliments on this salad. It is a nice combination of ingredients.
The salad dressing was out of this world (I did add a little bit of salt and pepper). The only change I made to the salad was to use raspberries instead of strawberries (too expensive). This complimented my Christmas meal perfectly.
Well - either I blew it, or we are just not raspberry spinich folks. I threw most of it away. I thought it was alittle too oily for us.
Excellent recipe. I didn't add the kiwis because I couldn't find them at 3 stores(maybe out of season?). I added crumbled feta cheese & toasted pine nuts in place of the walnuts & everyone thought it was great. Super easy, too.
EXCELLENT!!! One of our new favorite salads!
I'm so happy I came across this recipe again. I had made a very similar variation 2 years ago. I love it!! It's so simple and tasty. I use almonds instead of walnuts. And substitute the oil with extra virgin olive oil.
mmm, so nummy, especialli if you love strawberries! the dressing is delightful. It was even good the next day!
This is phenomenal! I made this for a dinner party and everyone raved. I used store-bought raspberry-walnut vinegarette dressing instead of making the dressing, and also used almonds instead of walnuts. You can make this a few hours ahead of time, but add the dressing just before serving. It is sweet and tastes as delicious as it looks! Even the men at the party who didn't consider themselves "salad eaters" raved and went back for seconds.
A party favorite!
Expensive, but good to serve company. Looks fancy and tastes wonderful. Cut the sugar in half though; it's too sweet as is.
Wonderful taste. Perhaps too much dressing though.
Awesome salad for Christmas! Very festive and all my guests loved it.
This was very simple and adds a new twist to a boring salad. I have also used other kinds of fruit, and preserves to make the dressing.
Maybe I did something wrong, but the spinach leaves stuck together and the fruit sank to the bottom of the bowl. I didn't care for the taste, but my husband liked it a lot.
so good
Light and refreshing-great with a summer meal.
My family went wild for this tasty salad and my husband doesn't even like spinach. Will be serving this often. Great flavor.
Absolutely deliciousm Made half, as there were just three of us eating and it was a side salad, but I should have made the whole thing. The dressing is fabulous. Make sure to use raspberry balsamic for the dressing and to toast the walnuts and let them cool before adding to the salad. Thanks!
Awesome!!! Had it for dinner with lentil soup:) I'm still licking my fingers:) Although I made some changes as I did not have specific ingredients. Here is my modified version: 1. Maple Syrup (instead of Jam) 2.Balsamic dressing without fat (instead of vinegar 3. 1 tsp red wine (just experimenting, in place of vinegar:)) 4. Handful soaked nuts (walnut, pistachio, cashews, almonds). 5.Extra virgin olive oil (in place of vegetable oil). 6. Just spinach (washed in salt water, rinsed with plain water- made it crispy) and strawberries. Yummy... I'm planning another version today: lettuce with tangerines:) can't wait to eat it:)
Good stuff
Excellent. Almost like a desert. You can also just use store bought rasberry/walnut vinegrette dressing if you don't want to make your own.
Super good and very easy:)
Loved the Dressing
Refreshing, luscious salad. Perfect for a hot summer evening. Nice combination of colors, flavors and textures.
I love this recipe, but I tweaked it a bit, I added chicken to it to make it more filling. I sauteed the chicken breast in a little oil and some of the raspberry jam-the jam burnt the pan, but it was worth it-the chicken was wonderful and the entire salad was yummy! I put a piece of Italian bread on the side to sop up the left over dressing (which is awesome)-and the meal was OMG good!!!!!
EVERYONE should at least TRY this salad! We found it to be wonderful. It is sweet but delicious!! Also, VERY PRETTY! I used sliced almonds and sprinkled some poppy seeds in leiu of the walnuts and was very much enjoyed by everyone. Can't wait to surprise my mom with salad on this upcoming mother's day!! Thanks Amy!!
Simple and yummy. I searched a couple stores and couldn't find raspberry vinegar, so I used Annie's Raspberry Vinaigrette. I also toasted my walnuts.
This is a tasty salad. I used balsamic vinegar in place of the raspberry vinegar (i didn't have any), and reduced the oil by a few tbsp. I also candied the walnuts by adding some brown sugar to a small frying pan and toasting the walnuts while the sugar melted. It was very good! Thanks for the recipe, Amy.
I make a similar one, adding apples for a nice crunch, gorgonzola cheese crumbles, craisins and grilled chicken breast...my boyfriend loves it!!
YUMMY!!!!! One of my favorite salads followed the recipe, it was easy and the taste was great
Very delicious, simple, and a wonderful salad to remember and make again.
I made this for an adult dinner party and everyone loved it including my 9 year old. Next time I will try the blue cheese with it. I doubled the dressing to make the salad again the next day. Add dressing just before serving or it will be soggy
This is a very good salad. Following the advice of other reviewers, I added just a bit of crumbled feta to the salad. That made it an absolutely excellent salad. This has become a potluck standard for us.
Kid Friendly Kitchen! And the salad was great! We Substituted the walnuts for sunflower seeds and almond slices. And added Avocado. I also love romaine so I added a couple of leaves cut up for a bit of a crunch. The dressing is wonderful and I have it for my other salads as well.
This is great! I used homemade cherry jam and sliced almonds. It was a great lunch with the Smoked Salmon and Egg Salad Sandwiches on Whole Wheat (from this site.)
I made this salad for Easter and everyone loved it. It was gone so quickly, I wish I had made a double batch. Next time though, I am going to leave the dressing on the side in a shaker and then pour over individual servings. Otherwise when you get to the bottom of the bowl the spinach is a little soggy from sitting in the dressing.
This was ok. I took it to a family lunch and it was a hit and miss thing. You have to be the type how likes to mix fruit and lettuce. The dressing was a little over powering. But that's my thought..
Excellent Salad, the dressing is simply dreamy! The perfect marriage of tang and sweetness!
Very good! Added thinly sliced apples and changed walnuts to almonds. Delicious!
This salad is so good. It sounds like a strange mix but it's great. I used strawberry jam instead of raspberry for the dressing and used slivered almonds instead of walnuts. My family all turned their noses up at it saying that it was gross mixture until they tried. They absolutely loved it and ask me to make all the time. You have to try it.
Very refreshing and very attractive looking salad , I reduced the oil a little and will reduce the jam a bit next time as I found it a bit sweet for my taste . A very nice salad to serve when you entertain
Everyone flipped over this salad at our party. Due to allergies, I had to leave out the kiwi. I candied pecans which made them extra special in the salad. Thanks Amy!
Very tasty salad and perfect for a summer BBQ. Had excellent feedback from friends whenever I've brought this to a potluck.
I love the dressing on this.
Love this recipe! My boyfriend and I skipped the vegetable oil, we figured the raspberry vinegar and strawberry jam would give it enough taste already. This is definitely an all-time favourite!
Love the dressing!
REFRESHING WONDERFUL SALAD, WILL MAKE AGAIN AND AGAIN
I ran across a similar recipe several years ago and it turned my veggie hating hubby I to a convert! I use raspberry preserves instead and toast the nuts first until they are fragrant. He looks forward to it every spring when strawberries are in season.
I really liked this. The dressing was good, be careful not to use too much or it will be overpowering. I think it may have been better the second day. I didn't have rasberry vin so I used red and it was fine.
Used cran-orange champagne vinegar with blood orange olive oil and blackberry jam for the dressing because it's what I had available. I added avocado to the salad. It was delicious.
Really tasty, light and refreshing. Followed recipe exactly and wouldn't change anything. My husband and company loved the salad. Thanks.
I used red wine vinegar and strawberry preserves and added sliced fresh strawberries. I had only Feta cheese on hand so used that in lieu of the bleu cheese. This was a big hit with my 4, 6, and 10 year old grand kids and all 3 said it looked like a "Christmas Salad" with the toasted walnuts and bright red berries and spinach greens. Will definitely do this again. Thanks for another winning recipe!
I love this recipe! I substitute glazed pecans for the walnuts and also add goat cheese.
What a refreshing salad and healthy too! I made the dressing and didn't have raspberry vinegar, so used white wine vinegar instead. I test tasted the dressing and it was missing something. So I added a couple dashes of garlic powder and onion powder, and one dash of salt. Much better tasting. Loved the sweet strawberries and tart kiwi together. I used pecans and topped with some crumbled feta cheese.
My family liked it... but I couldn't get the guts to try it-(due to the intense smell of the raspberry vinegar). I used mango instead of kiwi-(i don't like kiwi). My family liked it, but I didn't try it.
Awesome!
Possibly one of the best salads I've ever had!
easy and tasty salad. It was my first time making a salad dressing and it was simple and sweet
I used mixed greens instead of spinach, olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and left out the walnuts since I didn't have any. It was still yummy, although it was getting a little soggy after sitting out for a couple hours.
Very good, although it does not keep long at all. Next time I think that I will make all the ingredients, although not mix them. That way I can have more later.
Excellent!
Love this recipe....I use pecans or black walnuts to change up some...and in the summer throw in some raspberries
Really original and tasty salad - Since the dressing is sweet and it contains fruit, we served it for a side at brunch and we really enjoyed it! I cut some of the olive oil to reduce the calories/fat.
This recipe is SOOOO good. The dressing is what makes it the biggest hit. I make this dressing often for spinach salads with fruit. You can also add in blueberries, and I DEFINITELY recommend adding in feta or blue cheese.
EVERYONE should at least TRY this salad! We found it to be wonderful. It is sweet but delicious!! Also, VERY PRETTY! I used sliced almonds and sprinkled some poppy seeds in leiu of the walnuts and was very much enjoyed by everyone. Can't wait to surprise my mom with salad on this upcoming mother's day!! Thanks Amy!!
One of the best salads i have ever had. Made a few changes, added chicken, crumbled blue cheese and added fresh raspberries. Dressing turned out great! I Will make this one again!
YUM! Loved the dressing!
So good, an easy way to get some fruit and veggies in
Pretty good salad. The kiwis got a little funny after a while I would probably obmit next time
Very good! Don't make changes!!
First time eating salad by choice, it was great! I also made some changes. I used only 4 cups of spinach, and a little under 1/4 cup of coconut oil, instead of vegetable oil. I also traded the raspberry vinegar for pomegranate. And I used red walnuts. Everyone loved it and if I can eat it, it must be delicious!!
This was the best. I didn't have raspberry vinegar, so I used balsamic. Will definately make this salad again.
I am a cooking teacher and I had my students prepare this recipe. I assumed they automatically wouldn't eat this because of the spinach but they LOVED it! It has a great flavor and is very easy to prepare.
I am giving this 5 stars but you HAVE TO ADD Mandarine oranges! SOOO GOOD! I gave this recip. to my gma..at the bottom of the salad I would say too much dressing, but since i didnt personally make it, for all I know she made more than called for, so since there is fruit in this salad, watch how much dressing you add, since It will be moist naturally!YUMMY SALAD- WENT SOO FAST THIS EASTER, EVERYONE LOVED IT!
Loved this recipe. Only change, I candied the walnuts and let everyone add as many as they wanted. Will be making again next weekend. Family asked for a repeat.
Very easy to pull together. I did add Dijon mustard as one reviewer suggested and I think it added a new dimension to the dressing. I also used EVOO. Very tasty with the salad.
This is not a low-carb recipe. It's got tons of sugars in it from all the fruit!
I made this for my husband's family who don't eat salads on a regular basis & they really liked it. Especially the dressing (my addition was 3T of fresh squeezed orange juice to give it a little citrus-y vibe). Then doubled the recipe to make sure there was enough. Glad for the extra as it was all gone & the salad bowl was empty. Going to make this anytime someone asks me to bring the greens.
Didn't change a thing. It was wonderful.
This is a terrific salad and so easy. Here are my tweaks. I made this for a salad luncheon the other day and didn’t use kiwi because it didn’t look great at the store. But our fresh local strawberries are in season so I used those, the feta and walnuts generously and made the dressing with homemade raspberry preserves. Regarding the dressing, I couldn’t find raspberry vinegar so used a good white wine vinegar which I loved. I also used much less vegetable oil, more like 3-5 Tbsp instead of 1/3 cup for a recipe and a half. Mixed it with my immersion blender the night before and it did t really require shaking the next day. I made about a recipe and a half of the dressing because I used about a bag and a half of spinach in my large salad bowl. Still had some leftover because I didn’t want to drown the greens in dressing. Perfect!
Made this last night! Hubby loved it as well! Cut portions down to two. Made as directed. Will definitely make again. Will try with pumpkin seeds for family with nut allergies.
Very good! Loved it. Used balsamic vinaigrette as the dressing
I loved this!!!! I used a pear balsamic and goat cheese with honey to add to it. It was amazing. Definitely keeping this recipe!!
I made it to bring to a potluck lunch and it was yummy. I will definitely make it again!
Great recipe on a hot summer day. I sprinkled on some feta cheese.
Very good healthy recipe! I added 1 tbs of Dijon mustard to the dressing. It made a big difference to the flavor of it. I recommend you add the mustard.