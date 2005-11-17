Strawberry, Kiwi, and Spinach Salad

This is a terrific salad and so easy. Here are my tweaks. I made this for a salad luncheon the other day and didn’t use kiwi because it didn’t look great at the store. But our fresh local strawberries are in season so I used those, the feta and walnuts generously and made the dressing with homemade raspberry preserves. Regarding the dressing, I couldn’t find raspberry vinegar so used a good white wine vinegar which I loved. I also used much less vegetable oil, more like 3-5 Tbsp instead of 1/3 cup for a recipe and a half. Mixed it with my immersion blender the night before and it did t really require shaking the next day. I made about a recipe and a half of the dressing because I used about a bag and a half of spinach in my large salad bowl. Still had some leftover because I didn’t want to drown the greens in dressing. Perfect!