Strawberry, Kiwi, and Spinach Salad

My aunt makes this salad for my family and I every time we visit.

By Amy F.

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together raspberry vinegar, raspberry jam, and vegetable oil in a small container.

  • Combine spinach, nuts, strawberries, and kiwi in a salad bowl. Toss with raspberry dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 14.2g; sodium 25.4mg. Full Nutrition
