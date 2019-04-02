Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

First time to make pulled pork, and I am very happy with this recipe. I actually used it for a large package of assorted pork chops instead of a roast. Probably cooked them 7-9 hrs (lost track of the time), but definitely until the meat was falling apart. Only downside was picking through all the meat for the little bones, because some of them fell apart also. The pork was superbly tender. After "shredding" the meat (all I had to do was mash it with a fork), I added about 1/2 bottle of barbecue sauce along with some of the cooking liquid to thin it out, mixed it well, and left it in the fridge overnight to absorb the bbq flavor. Warmed it the next day in the microwave and served on wheat buns, with more bbq sauce and light ranch dressing. Will definitely make again. I considered adding an onion and some spices but didn't, and honestly I don't know that it is needed. This was delicious with just the 2 ingredients. My daughter pronounced it better than our favorite bbq restaurant. My assessment is that the soda and crockpot really tenderize the meat, and it soaks up the bbq sauce flavor very well. Definitely a new family favorite. I will try this with coke as well, though I could not taste root beer, there was maybe a touch of sweetness in the meat before adding the bbq sauce, but I would have never guessed it was cooked in root beer if I hadn't put it there myself :)