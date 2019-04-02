Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Pork simmered in root beer makes all the difference. Topped with your favorite BBQ sauce, it's sure to bring rave reviews.

By Livie's Mommy

prep:
10 mins
cook:
7 hrs
total:
7 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the pork tenderloin in a slow cooker; pour the root beer over the meat. Cover and cook on low until well cooked and the pork shreds easily, 6 to 7 hours. Note: the actual length of time may vary according to individual slow cooker. Drain well. Stir in barbecue sauce. Serve over hamburger buns.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
335 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 5g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 990.1mg. Full Nutrition
