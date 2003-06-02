Chinese Chicken Salad I

4.3
3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I devised this salad on my own...it's not only relatively low in fat but great in taste too! If sweet and sour sauce is unavailable, plum sauce can be substituted.

Recipe by JLWS

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour sweet and sour sauce into a large bowl. Sprinkle ground ginger into the bowl and mix it thoroughly with the sauce.

    Advertisement

  • Place romaine lettuce and bean sprouts into the bowl of sauce and toss it a few times.

  • Add the shredded chicken to the bowl and toss it thoroughly with the lettuce and bean sprouts.

  • Transfer the salad into a large serving bowl or 4 separate serving bowls. Top with cornflakes, almonds and a pinch of black ground pepper. Sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 333.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022