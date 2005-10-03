Pasta Chickpea Salad

35 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 15
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This pasta salad recipe with chickpeas was my grandmother's, brought over from Italy many years ago. It was always one of my favorites. Thanks, nonna!

15 mins
35 mins
13 hrs 10 mins
14 hrs
6
  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside to cool.

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add olives, oregano, parsley, green onions, and chickpeas. Reduce heat to low; cook for about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl toss pasta with chickpea mixture. Add vinegar, grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper to taste. Let sit in the refrigerator overnight. When ready to serve, taste for seasoning and add more vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper if desired.

Nutrition Facts

424 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 68.9g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 484.8mg. Full Nutrition
