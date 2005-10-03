Pasta Chickpea Salad
This pasta salad recipe with chickpeas was my grandmother's, brought over from Italy many years ago. It was always one of my favorites. Thanks, nonna!
This is really good, I loved the chick peas! I did not use oil cured olives, they were over $3 for a small jar at my grocery store. I used regular black olives. Added a little more olive oil and vinegar after it was refrigerated, as the instructions suggested. I will make this again, I am already wishing I had brought a bigger bowl for my lunch, thanks Anita! I have made this again and also added canned artichokes to the chick pea mixture. I am suprised the vegetarians out there aren't all over this one! very good!
This is really good, I loved the chick peas! I did not use oil cured olives, they were over $3 for a small jar at my grocery store. I used regular black olives. Added a little more olive oil and vinegar after it was refrigerated, as the instructions suggested. I will make this again, I am already wishing I had brought a bigger bowl for my lunch, thanks Anita! I have made this again and also added canned artichokes to the chick pea mixture. I am suprised the vegetarians out there aren't all over this one! very good!
Anita: Loved this recipe. I am always looking out for chick pea recipes. After the salad chilled overnight I added a tiny bit more salt, pepper, oil and vinegar. Thanks for the recipe. Will definitely make it again!!
I just made this into a pasta salad. I increased the olive oil to 1 cup and the vinegar to 1/2 cup and used 1 tablespoon dried oregano and chilled it. Salt and pepper to taste. It was good.
This was good, I added tomatoes, some hominy, garlic, and some mozzerella cheese at the end.
This salad rocks!!! I added a rib of celery, diced, and a small jar of pimientos for added color and crunch. It was absolutely delicious! I added the parmesan just before serving and had no problem with dryness. Loved it and will definitely make again!
A simple, delicious salad--not just starch, but protein from the chickpeas. I used a bit of garlic salt, but otherwise made it exactly as noted. Brought it to a potluck luncheon where there were vegetarian guests. It was a hit.
I thought it was too dry. Perhaps I put too much grated cheese in, or maybe because I left the olives out.
The flavor in this salad was too strong for me. It didn't go over well at the party that I took it to.
I added garlic and fresh tomatoes to this recipe, it was delicious ! Thanks so much !
This is delicious for kids and adults. I was actually searching for a pasta and pea salad recipe when I found this and subsituted the olives for frozen peas. The kids loved it!
I make a version of this with the additions of red kidney beans, one can, and grated or finely chopped zucchini & carrot. The vegetables keep it moist. Dressing is pretty much the same, I add a pinch of dry mustard, rosemary, basil to the oil & vinegar base.
this was great! the first time i made it, and i added some pico de guillo (i know the spelling is wrong). the second time i made it i added tuna, i substituted the pasta for orzo, added halved grape tomatos, diced yellow bell peppers, red bell, red onions, fresh basil and some crumbled feta... YUM! I am posting that rendition on here as tuna orzo salad, look for it.
This was bitter and there is way to much parmesan cheese. i do not reccomend this recipe.
Followed the recipe for the most part but used a 19-oz. can of chickpeas and used a bit more of everything else to balance it out. DEE-LISH!!
Instead of using oil and vinegar, I used Girard's Light Champagne vinaigrette bottled dressing and added diced salami. This was well received at my garden club potluck.
This was a nice pasta salad, followed recipe.
Yum! I added some zucchini and red pepper flakes, but otherwise followed the recipe. Nice flavor and I liked the variety of textures. Grape tomatoes would be a nice addition. Thanks!
This recipe was so disappointing. It was quite dry and flavorless aside from the saltiness of the olives. I made it for guests and hardly anyone touched it.
tasty and very easy to make. I realized i didn't have red wine vinegar so I had to substitute balsamic instead but it was still delicious. Next time I make it I'll be sure to try the red wine vinegar for sure. Its good both cold and warm. Thanks for the recipe :)
Very good! I used sliced kalamata olives and added some goat cheese.
Vg. R and I both really like. Mike ate some too.
Great recipe! I added a can of italian style stewed tomatoes and it was very good....mmm... :o)
I had planned to add cherry tomatoes to this salad but forgot to pick some up when grocery shopping. The tomatoes would have improved the appearance and may have helped moisten this up some. I kept adding olive oil, and finally some more red wine vinegar, but still this salad was very dry. Tastewise it was good, and I always like recipes where I'm able to use herbs from my garden.
This was ok. It was different than the usual pasta salad, but nothing to die for.
Very good. I used regular olives because that's what I had on hand but that was the only change. It was nice to have something different than plain old regular pasta salad.
Very nice change up for chickpeas. The only difference in the way I made this was I used balsamic vinegar (di Modena) in place of the red wine.
This was great!
This was good. VERY GOOD! DH loved it - especially the texture and flavour of the Chick Peas against the pasta. It's asparagus season at the moment, so I thinly sliced some asparagus and added it to the pasta in the last few minutes. Other than that it was made as per the recipe. Tried it warm, tried it cold the next day. Loved it both ways! Thanks Anita, for a recipe that will be added to my go-to list!
I added mini pepperoni!
