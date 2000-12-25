Always A Winner Potato Salad

My husband has always raved about his mothers potato salad and I have never been able to come close. Well this year he found a new favorite. I left the eggs out because he has never been fond of hard boiled eggs but it still turned out really well. I just went a bit easier on the mayonaise. I did cut back on the paprika because of other suggestions and it still gave it a nice color and flavor. I think they were right about halfing the amount. I also used frozen salad shrimp (a whole bag) it was more than the recipe called for but due to the lack of eggs I figured I had room for some give. It turned out nice. I also added some chopped celery. You can alter this recipe to your tastes and it still turns out great. What more can you ask for?

