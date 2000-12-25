Always A Winner Potato Salad

This is a wonderful, light potato salad which includes shrimp. My mother used to make this for every picnic or potluck dinner. Every time I take it to a potluck I get raves for it, and the recipe is always requested. You may need to adjust the amount of mayo, depending on the size of the potatoes you use. You will use at least 2 cups, but may need to use a little more for a nice consistency.
My husband has always raved about his mothers potato salad and I have never been able to come close. Well this year he found a new favorite. I left the eggs out because he has never been fond of hard boiled eggs but it still turned out really well. I just went a bit easier on the mayonaise. I did cut back on the paprika because of other suggestions and it still gave it a nice color and flavor. I think they were right about halfing the amount. I also used frozen salad shrimp (a whole bag) it was more than the recipe called for but due to the lack of eggs I figured I had room for some give. It turned out nice. I also added some chopped celery. You can alter this recipe to your tastes and it still turns out great. What more can you ask for?
Hey Debi, Was very anxious to try your recipe. Unfortunately, it did not meet my expectations. The cost of adding 2 cans of shrimp and the fact that you wouldn't even know they were there, was not good. Also, too much celery salt and pickles for my taste. Sorry, but I did not enjoy this.
This is the best potato salad ever...i don't use the full amount of paprika though, I don't like the funny colour it makes when you do. Other than that it is great. Made it when friends came over and they raved and my husband always asks for it. Definately a keeper.
Alright, here we go. I read all of the reviews of this recipe, took them all into account, then ended up making the recipe exactly as written, anyway, and here's what I came up with. Yes, there's alot of paprika, but I like paprika, and the odd color only adds intrigue. Yes there are alot off eggs, and pickles, and yes, an abudence of celery salt, and I'll give you that you don't really get a strong shrimp taste. But! Put all of those factors together, throw 'em all in a bowl, and add two, (yes, two) cups of mayo, and you've got yourself a potato salad that's off-beat, mysterious, and strangely unimitable. At the end, my guests were eating directly out of the bowl. Yum.
05/28/2001
Wonderful dish, my mom loves shrimp and she loved this. I added a bit of parsley and garlic though to add some of my favorite flavors to is. GOOD JOB!
I made this recipe for a work function, 6 months later, my coworkers are still talking about it! I highly recommend it (I put a note beside the dish stating that it had shrimp in case anyone had a shellfish allergy)
07/02/2001
My husband who always compare my cooking to his mother's cook said that I should make this salad hundreds times more. He loves it, and that is compliment! Thanks for the recipe. Ayu
05/13/2003
This is a lovely potato salad recipe. I didn't use all the mayonnaise called for (only 1-1/2 cups) and used sweet pickles instead of dill. The shrimp is a nice addition, although it could be left out and not suffer . . . some in my family don't prefer it. This is a very large salad, so make sure it's for a hungry crowd!
We weren't thrilled with this. I think cutting the celery salt and paprika in half and adding some garlic powder might help, but don't think I will try this again.
04/01/2002
I made this for Easter and it is a very different kind of taste. I thought it was ok although some did like it.
10/18/2002
i tried this recipe for my class gathering BBQ potluck. And it was a hit among friends, some asked for the recipe so they could impress their boyfriends n parents! =)... i left out the dill pickles, paprika and celery salt coz i got the ingredients in a hurry`` and the salad came out fine! Agree to the fact on halfing the salt and pepper and the servings is a little too much for a salad... other than that this recipe is GreaT!
Loved it! I used frozen, jumbo shrimp instead of the canned because I think it has more flavor and several reviews complained you could not taste the shrimp. I just steamed the shrimp and chopped coursely so there were pretty large chunks in it. I definitely could taste the shrimp, but I only used half the paprika and ommitted the celery salt because I didn't have any. I also made my potato dices very, very tiny. I also used regular white onion instead of green scallion, I will try it with the green next time, but it was still very delicious.
06/10/2001
Good salad but a bit bland. Like others, I cut the paprika & celery salt in half and only used 4 pickles. Also added another 4oz can of shrimp to liven it up. Was a hit w/ the family.
07/29/2000
The potato salad was very tasty, but the recipe called for too much paprika. The potato salad was a strange brownish color because of the amount of paprika. Several people asked me what kind of salad it was because of the color. Once they tasted it though, they didn't seem to mind!!!
If this tastes half as good after being chilled, yummy.
01/01/2001
Pretty tasty but was somewhat disappointed compared to the other reviews and the "interesting" color. Makes a LOT as a salad; would recommend scaling recipe in half (who eats a large potato+++ as a salad). Overall will make again.
I'll go back to my own potato salad recipe which I've made for 40 years. Similar to this recipe, I put in generous amounts of chopped dill pickle, some chopped onion, eggs; bind it together with Miracle Whip-type salad dressing - and I always get compliments. However, last night, not one of the 8 guests said a word about Always a Winner Potato Salad, and certainly nobody had seconds. I followed the recipe to a tee. You just can't taste the shrimp, and I used more than called for in the recipe. It's a waste of shrimp - I wanted to like it but won't bother again.
06/28/2000
Well, not bad, rather easy and quick to prepare. It is particularly a good choice of salad for busy working people like me ...
06/14/2000
I made this salad for a Memorial Day picnic and had four people ask for the recipe. It's not just your average potato salad, it's really unique and very tasty with picnic foods. A big hit!
I really like the mix of pickles and green onions. I put bacon in instead of shrimp the first time I made it, and in the second time I made it, I did not add either bacon or shrimp and it was still good. The size of the potato pieces I think make or break the salad. I cut them reasonably small the first time so every bite had a real mix of flavours. The second time, my husband did the potatoes and cut them in fair size chunks so many times, one just got a bite full of potato which wasn't very exciting.
05/30/2000
What a nice twist to an old friend! I thought it was very good!
I made this for a picnic a while back but forgot to post, Nonetheless I really liked how well it went. It goes well at potlucks I did have to add a bit more mayo and There were some concerns with the color (paprika turned it reddish) it was liked by others all around. thanks for the recipe.
I took a lot of liberty with this recipe. I made it a while ago for a picnic, so I cannot remember off hand exactly what I added/left out. I was excited to try it because I had never thought to add shrimp or pickles to potato salad. I even used a bag of full-sized shrimp, but their taste was pretty much masked by all the other strong flavors, so I probably won't waste money for shrimp in potato salad in the future. I did, however, love the taste/crunch added by the dill pickles and I will make a habit of using them in potato salad in the future.
