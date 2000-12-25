Always A Winner Potato Salad

This is a wonderful, light potato salad which includes shrimp. My mother used to make this for every picnic or potluck dinner. Every time I take it to a potluck I get raves for it, and the recipe is always requested. You may need to adjust the amount of mayo, depending on the size of the potatoes you use. You will use at least 2 cups, but may need to use a little more for a nice consistency.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place potatoes in a large pot, and cover with water. Boil until soft. Remove from water; set aside to cool. Peel, and then chop into bite size chunks.

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil for one minute. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool. Peel, and chop.

  • In a large bowl, combine potatoes, eggs, green onions, dill pickles, and cans of shrimp. Mix in mayonnaise, celery salt, and paprika. Season to taste with salt an ground black pepper. Chill for 2 hours, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 60.5g; fat 6g; cholesterol 218.3mg; sodium 1287.8mg. Full Nutrition
