Hawaiian Chicken Salad

133 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 32
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

This delicious, fruity chicken salad is a change from the standard. It's easy to double the recipe for a larger group.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Mix in salad dressing and 2 tablespoons reserved pineapple juice. Stir in the pineapple tidbits, chicken, almonds, and grapes until evenly coated. Chill until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 19g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 79.6mg; sodium 555.3mg. Full Nutrition
