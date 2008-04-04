Hawaiian Chicken Salad
This delicious, fruity chicken salad is a change from the standard. It's easy to double the recipe for a larger group.
This is a great recipe to build on. I would rate this recipe a 4 as is..and a 10 with a few modifications. Here are a few suggestions to turn this into a 10. I doubled the recipe. Use one "broasted chicken". Use one 8 oz. cream cheese Add one packet of sweetNLow to pineapple juice. Add a couple stalks of celery Use cashews for the nuts. Dressing use 1/2 mayo and 1/2 sour cream Throw in a little green onion Throw in some dill. Thanks so much for this recipe. Its a keeper!Read More
Brought it to a potluck and it wasn't very popular... didn't like the canned chicken very much - I changed out the almonds for Macadamia nuts since it was Hawaiian.Read More
I made this for a Hawaiian themed potluck at work and it was a big hit. I doubled the recipe. I added an extra 1/2 cup more pinapple then suggested. I used one cream cheese package 8 oz instead of 2 3oz. The only thing I would suggest is adding 2 packages of Splenda with your pinapple juice ( as previously suggested). I didn't want to add too much juice for fear of making it runny. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe. Will make this again!
I absolutely love this recipe!! The cream cheese adds a flavor that melds perfectly with the Miracle Whip tang! I like to use walnuts instead of almonds, and I use fresh grilled chicken breast in place of the canned, and it is soo good. I eat it until I pop!!
I just made this and my husband is already having seconds. It is very good. I did, however, change two things about the recipe. Instead of using cannced chicken, I cut up and cooked frozen chicken tenders. I also substituted walnuts for the almonds. It tasted great!
Good chicken salad. Used walnuts instead of almonds. Would be good with mandarin oranges, too.
I tried this with no modifications the first time; it was too bland. The second time I used some other reviewer's tips and the result was nothing short of fantastic. I used a whole rotisserie chicken, one 8oz pkg low-fat cream chz, 1/2 cup mayo & 1/2 cup sour cream for the dressing, and I added 1 tsp minced garlic, 4 chopped green onions, 2 finely chopped celery stalks, some chopped dill, rosemary and salt and pepper to taste. I let sit overnight, and for my party the next day, I heated flour tortillas and rolled them up with the chicken salad inside. Then I cut the rolled tortillas into finger food as an appetizer, and it was a huge hit!
What a great chicken salad! I used low fat cream cheese to keep down the calories and the flavor was fabulous!
I halved this recipe to use up some leftover chicken. I used green and purple grapes since the recipes doesn't state which to use. Next time I will use the purple or red grapes only cause they add a touch of sweetness. I added chopped walnuts instead of almonds, served on large fresh spinach leaves on top of pita triangles.
Liked this chicken salad very much, WILL make again, maybe add a little extra pineapple for more sweetness (i have a sweet tooth)...thanks for sharing!!!!
Much better the next day..... Next time I will add a lot more almonds, grapes and pineapple. Really like the cream cheese flavor instead of mayo or salad dressing. This one is a keeper. Can't wait to try it with the Hawaiian rolls.
I had this at a shower and just had to have the recipe. It is great for lunch.
I tried this recipe out for the first time for a birthday party. I had to double/triple it up but it was a hit. So many people were asking me for the recipe.
A keeper! You definitely want to make it ahead and serve it chilled. It's best when the flavors have had a chance to blend. My only recommendation is to use fresh chicken, not the canned kind. I baked skinless breasts and shredded/cut them, and the flavor was wonderful. I made it for a Hawaiian-themed party and served it in a hollowed out pineapple- beautiful! Everyone loved it!
This was very good! I especially liked it because it does not have a strong mayo flavor. I used canned chicken, but will try it next time with regular chicken. Try whipped cream cheese to make it easier and...no beating required!
This is a wonderful recipe! Each time I've made it someone always wants the recipe. A great recipe for showers or any get together!!
Truly Delicious!!!!!
I made this recipe for a pool party with a Hawaiian theme and everyone loved it it is a refreshing twist on a tried and true dish.
WOW! I only made this recipe for myself so I eyeballed the amount of ingredients. However, it was amazing! I used the fatfree cream cheese instead and only a tiny bit of salad dressing. I am making this at least once a week from now on! Yum!
This was really good. I used fresh chicken breast, left it in terriyaki marinade overnight and grilled it (great flavor). I don't think canned chicked would be that great with these ingredients. I also added mandarin oranges (great combo w/ the grapes and pineapple). Didn't have almonds, but it tasted good anyway. Also used fat free cream cheese! I think the KEY to this recipe is to make it and let it sit in the fridge OVERNIGHT. All of the flavors blend and it is to die for. This is a keeper! Would definitely recommend!
I made this for a luau and served it for King's Hawaaiin Rolls. It was a big hit. It is a nice sweet fruity chicken salad that presents well. I did double it.
I LOVE this recipe!! Have made it many times, but I do alter it a bit - I dont put the grapes in and instead of almonds, I use pecans. SO good on Club Crackers. Everyone wants recipe or wants me to make and bring to outings.
This was wonderful! I took it for pot-luck at work and everyone loved it. I served it with Hawaiian Bread Rolls.
Love this recipe! Very quick and easy to make. I usually use regular mayo as my husband and I prefer it over miracle whip and I serve on sweet hawaiian rolls. Flavors go perfectly together!
Rich but very good. My mom made this for a neighbor's 'luau' and it was a hit. No leftovers! Thanks for a very good and original recipe, we were very impressed.
GREAT RECIPE! I changed canned chicken to fresh, half grapes to whole and pineapple tidbits to pineapple chunks. awesome flavor!
This is the most delicious chicken salad I have ever eaten! I ate 3 crossiants of this stuff in one sitting! Too good! Only modifications I made was I used 3 chicken breasts instead of canned (I doubled the recipe), walnuts instead of almonds and added 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese. You have gotta try it! It is delicious!
Ok, here's what I did. Scaled the recipe down to 3 servings since I wasn't 100% sure how well I would like this, used two medium sized teriyaki-glazed grilled chicken breasts cut into small cubes. I used Neufchatel cheese and halved the amount called for in the recipe. I toasted the almonds and added some flaked coconut and a couple squirts of canned whipped cream. If you are a fan of coconut, I definitely recommend adding it. It was sooooo good. Also definitely refrigerate it overnight to let the flavors meld, it makes a huge difference.
Potluck favorite. I used prewhipped cream cheese to make it easier. I used less almonds and added mandarin oranges.
My daughter made this recipe for her 4-H chicken cookery contest and won 1st place! It's a great recipe! The only changes we made was to substitute walnuts for the almonds and I added a packet of splenda to the dressing for a bit more sweetness. Thanks for a great recipe!
My husband said this was awesome. Made it for a company caribbean luncheon. He said people were scrapping the bowl clean. Thanks for the great yummy recipe.
I don't even know what to say it was soooo good. My 10 yr. old loved it and has requested it again...I just made it yesterday. Very light and refreshing. Made for a great light summer lunch.
Excellent!! I made this for a Winter Luau 2 years ago and it's now my "go-to" recipe for luncheons. I eliminated the almonds (nut allergies) and use fresh chicken instead of canned. So sweet. Pretty with red grapes.
Served the salad on sourdough party bread and crackers. My friend's mother couldn't get enough of the stuff!
Very good recipe as is, but seems to be lacking "something". I haven't figured it out yet but believe with some minor tweaks this could be a favorite.
super yummy!
Good recipe.... added a couple dashes of salt after tasting end result, as well as a tablespoon of brown sugar. I thought this would be a lot better based on reviews...toddlers didn't care for it, nor did husband...sorry that i could not give a more positive rating.
Made this for an easy lunch for husband, kidlet #2, and I. Also, packed some up for kidlet #1 for her school lunch with crackers. It was quite tasty. Don't double the recipe because it makes wayyy too much.
Delicious and fast. I have made this several times since I found the recipe because it is so easy and tastes great. It's one that doesn't take a lot of planning and you can store many of the ingredients to use on a day when you don't have time to cook.
I liked this while I was making it but after it sat in the refrigerator over night it didn't appeal to me. I'm not a fan of canned chicken so maybe that's why.
Using fat-free cream cheese didn't make any difference in the recipe flavor. All in all, this chicken salad is awesome!
Pretty good! A good combo of sweet, tangy, soft and crunchy. I used pre-cooked grilled chicken chunks. Very successful at a recent BBQ.
I was really looking forward to an awesome chicken salad recipe that I could WOW my husband with, as we have been looking for something flavorful like the chix salad served at Panera Bread. I always follow these recipes to a "T" for the 1st time, and if the end result is poor then I try to season it up if I can. Well, this chix salad had no flavor at all & it was runny and there was no saving it...I tried!!! I will never make it again, I regret using my nice cooked chicken and wasting all the other ingredients that I went and purchased just for this recipe!
Another great recipe. This turned out perfect without any alterations. Thanks Shirlie.
This is an awesome chicken salad. It reminds me of one that a local restaurant serves! I left out one 3 oz pkg of cream cheese to conserve calories but you could just as well use the low fat cream cheese. 3 oz was plenty for me though! I also used toasted pecan pieces instead of almonds. I forgot to buy almonds. It was still tasty! This will be my standard chicken salad recipe now! Thanks!
I thought this was ok. It was a little plain for my tastes. I added more mayo and a tablespoon of honey.
I made this for an office tea party, and it was a big hit. I used little hawaiian rolls, as suggested by another reviewer, and it was really a good choice. Really easy and quick to make and different that your ordinary chicken salad. Will definitely make again.
I thought this would be a wonderful salad, but after a few bites, I decided it really wasn't that great. It was too thick from the cream cheese. I tried to lighten it by adding some pasta, but that didn't quite do it either. My husband, however, brought it for lunch and thought it was good. Sorry.
I made this chicken salad for a birthday lunch at work, and it was a big hit. Everyone enjoyed the fruit in the recipe because it gave the chicken salad a sweet flavor. I've already passed the recipe on to other co-workers in my office.
This was a really good chicken salad. I made it for dinner last night and served it on sweet Hawaiian rolls with lettuce. I used boiled boneless skinless chicken breast instead of the canned and just cut it into chunks. YUMMY recipe! Thanx
Good basic recipe but needed some doctoring up. I used low fat cream cheese and Light Miracle Whip. Doubled the recipe and it was just enough for 6 persons. After tasting, I thought it was a bit too bland, so I added an extra 1/2 cup pineapple juice sweetened with 2Tbsp Splenda. I also used toasted pecan pieces instead of almonds. It turned out great and everyone liked it very much.
excellent and not hard to make!!
It tastes good, but I'm not sure what to serve it with or on!
Very good recipe. I have read other reviews and think that they may be using 2 8oz boxes of cream cheese (I almost did). It is 2-3oz boxes, not too much at all. I boiled a chicked and cut up the meat for this recipe. Otherwise made just as directed
I used canned chicken which falls apart when it is mixed. I wish I used fresh chicken, but it still tasted really good.
Not a big Chicken Salad person so I gave it to a girl at work who loved it! I cooked chicken and cut it up, and only used half of the pineapple juice because I was scared it would be too runny.
I am not a big fan of mayonnaise, so I thought this was great! Served on crossaint rolls. Very creamy with a great flavor. Nice change from a traditional chicken salad.
Good, but a little bland. I used cashews instead of almonds, which worked out quite nicely.
I really liked this recipe. Will definitely make again, even if my picky children won't eat it. More for me then!
Tasting this after mixing it up I felt it was pretty bland, so I added green onions and celery for a little extra texture and flavor. This also seemed to improve over night. I may make this again for a brunch, but probably not frequently.
This was great served on croissants-
This was great! I used three boneless chicken breasts that I marinaded in a teriyaki sauce and grilled. It was wonderful. I'm going to add more pineapple next time! Thanks for the recipe!
delish! I will use this one alot in the summer. These are things I usually have on hand.
This was way to sweet and fruity! I made it for a family party. Everyone had to ask, "What is this?" Will not make it again!
Toshon says it's different, but with a familar flavor. She likes it, she really like it! It was pretty easy to make and makes alot!
used fresh grilled chicken. great summer lunch or pot luck
nice summery salad. suggested modifications: use 10 oz pack of cream cheese and 1/4-1/3 cup pineapple juice. croissants make a nice canvas on which to serve this dish.
Really good and super fast and easy to make. Would have been better with fresh chicken instead of canned chicken as the canned chicken gave it a somewhat strong taste.
This is a great recipe! The only bad thing I can say about it is that cutting the grapes feels like an eternity (which is why I asked my husband to do it). Goes well with crackers, chips, on a roll or alone.
I haven never liked chicken salad but this was amazing! The flavors came together perfectly and everyone loved it. I did use grilled chicken in breast in place of canned and I served them on Hawaiian rolls.
This is the best chicken salad! I made it for my daughters wedding! It was a huge success.
Easy recipe! Excelent on Cresants! Make sure you give it a chance to chill before serving. Everyone loves this!
This was just ok. Didn't really have enough seasoning for us. I will try making it again with some addition spices.
This recipe is wonderful! I did use 4 1/2 chicken breasts instead, but I'm sure canned would be ok too.Creamed cheese was different for me in this but I loved it! I also used 1 pkg. of cream cheese (low fat) as suggested..and that was good. I did use 4T. pineapple juice,(for flavor) if it got too runny I figured I could add extra miricle whip and/or cream cheese. I love this chicken salad and will definitely make it again...it was easy to make.
I made this today for lunch, and while I did like it, I felt it was missing something. I did not use the canned chicken, but shredded up my own cooked chicken. I also used walnuts instead of almonds. I think I will try putting the splenda in that someone else suggested to see if that makes any difference.
At first I was a little scared to make this but I did since I was having a Hawaiian party. Well it was great and everyone loved it. I will make this again and again.
We added dried cranberries and used regular mayo - Wonderful!
This has a really great versatility to it, and is very easy to throw together. I think I would cut back just a bit on the mayo, and either made a little less dressing, or add some extra chicken.
Tripled the recipe for an office party last month. I didn't add the Almonds just because. Everyone loved it! Got a lot of requests for the recipe. I'm actually making it again tonight because my co-workers asked for it!
i tried this recipe this past weekend and it was big hit. everyone was asking for the recipe. one of the thing everyone like is you really dont have to worry about it going bad because the use of cream cheese versus a lot of mayonaise.
This is a very very good summer time recipe. I added 4 green onions to add more flavor, I also added 2 packs of splenda to the cream cheese mix and salt to taste and served it on croissants. Deeelisious. Toast the almonds to bring out the flavor. I used 4 chicken breast instead of the canned chicken
This is a great recipe! I used a full 8 oz. of cream cheese, and I prefer the cream cheese to what can sometimes be an overwhelming amount of salad dressing with some chicken salad recipes. I used red grapes and it was more than sweet enough. Serve with butter croissants, rolls, or crackers. I think pecans or walnuts would be good in place of the almonds, but it is just fine as is! I will definitely be making this again and again!!!
i was disappointed. my family did not like this recipe, they would not eat it. it was so bland... maybe the canned chicken is the problem?
Yummy! I love this recipe, but I think it's one of those love-hate things. It didn't seem like anybody who tasted it thought it was so-so. They either loved it, or couldn't eat another bite.
I made this for a group of high school students for a meeting they were having at our house. It was such a hit! They talked about it every time they saw me for the next week, and when it was time for the next meeting, all I heard was, "Well, if you're making that chicken salad, we'll be there." I did omit the grapes because I couldn't find seedless and didn't feel like the hassle of removing seeds. The first time, I served it on pieces of baguettes, but this time I'm going for croissants. Great recipe!
Made it for my daughter's luau birthday party and everyone loved it. Caught my husband in the fridge with a spoon many times. No leftovers for this dish. I wasn''t sure about the chicken and grapes but the flavors were great together.
I made a triple batch of this for a family Luau party. It went over very well. I did find it a bit bland , so I added more miracle whip & used cashews instead of almonds. I also used 4 chicken breasts instead of the canned chicken. I would make it again & was asked for the recipe.
I took this salad to work for our monthly "snack day" and needless to say, I didn't bring any home. Everyone loved it!!!
This is the best chicken salad ever!!!!!!!! It is especially good on croissants! And very easy to make!!!!!!
Used mandarin oranges and walnuts. Very good on a hot day!
This is the best chicken salad ever! My family and friends love it and I am asked to make this for showers and potlucks often. My slight changes are to use the entire 8 oz of cream cheese and per other reviews, I add about a 1/4 cup of sugar to 1/4 cup of the reserved pineapple juice to help dissolve the sugar and I use walnuts instead of almonds due to my love of walnuts. I usually use cooked chicken breasts but I have used the canned chicken in the past and people still have loved it. I hope others try this recipe as it is the best.
I made this Hawaiian Chicken Salad for a bridal shower (bride was getting married in Hawaii). I made it the night before so the flavors blended well together. Everyone commented on how good it was. Will definitely make it again.
Used one pk. Cream cheese instead of two, used red grapes, walnuts and pineapple. Took to a party , everyone liked it but me.
Love this chicken salad! So refreshing and light. I used fresh chicken breasts, seasoned with pepper and garlic. Yum. Everyone was asking for the recipe and taking seconds. This is great served on croissants or alone. This will be a staple in my house.
I didn't like the cream cheese in this recipe. It also tasted like it was missing something. Won't make this again.
It is so good. I love the tips from other cooks.
Will definitely make this one again! A few changes I made after reading other reviews: added chopped celery, used chopped pecans instead of almonds because that's what I had, added a packet of Splenda, used 1/2 Miracle Whip & 1/2 sour cream.
Always looking for new ideas & this one hit the spot! Anything w/cream cheese is good right? Used a roasted chicken from the deli & cut the meat into bite size pieces. Also added macadmia nuts like another posted suggested. My husband ate 3 sandwiches (served on crossiants) ...will be sharing this yummy recipe with others! Thanks!
I've tried out so many different chicken salad recipes, trying to find one I wanted to make for a graduation party. I settled on one, but then when I found this I thought I might as well give it a try since we are having a luau theme. It was so great! Sweeter than the average chicken salad, but I loved it. I also chopped up some Macadamia Nuts and put them in. I highly recommend doing that, they tasted great in the salad.
