Broccoli Salad I

This nutty and fruity broccoli salad with red wine vinegar is a big hit at potlucks! The recipe was given to me by my Aunt Rossanne. She is the best cook ever! To bulk up the salad, you can add an extra cup of broccoli.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Cool, crumble, and set aside.

  • Toss together broccoli, green onions, sunflower seeds, raisins, and crumbled bacon in a large bowl.

  • Mix together mayonnaise, sugar, and red wine vinegar in a small bowl. Toss with vegetables to coat. Cover and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
542 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 47.6g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 646.2mg. Full Nutrition
