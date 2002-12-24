Broccoli Salad I
This nutty and fruity broccoli salad with red wine vinegar is a big hit at potlucks! The recipe was given to me by my Aunt Rossanne. She is the best cook ever! To bulk up the salad, you can add an extra cup of broccoli.
This is a tasty recipe, even without the bacon (I'm a vegetarian). I felt that the red wine vinegar was essential to the tanginess of the dressing; I recommend that you do not substitute white vinegar, although an apple cider vinegar might be a good substitute. Consider making this salad a day in advance and refrigerate for the flavors to develop (give it a good stir before serving, as the dressing will settle to the bottom. In place of the golden raisins, I used dried cranberries, which added color and a little zing. You could also add coarsely grated carrot for visual appeal and added vitamins. If you're going to travel with this recipe, just put the sunflower seeds in a ziplock baggie and stir it in when you serve the salad--the seeds will stay crunchy that way. You might also reserve some of the sunflower seeds and raisins/cranberries to sprinkle on the top of the salad for a pretty presentation. It went over very well at a family get-together and I was repeatedly asked for the recipe!Read More
I made this version yesterday- omitting the sunflower seeds. I tried Alyson's Broccoli Salad from this site for Christmas dinner and liked it better. This recipe has too much sugar for my taste and I prefer the milder flavor of the white vinegar over the red. Plus for some reason the green onions were a little overpowering.Read More
I have used this recipe several times. It's always requested! I did make some changes. 6 tbs's of red wine vinegar seemed like a lot. I reduced the 1/2 c. sugar to 1/3 c. and used Splenda instead of sugar, used 4 tbs's of red wine vinegar and reduced mayo to 3/4 c light mayo. I also use the hormel or oscar meyer precooked crumbled bacon in package (found in bacon bits aisle & less calories then fresh bacon. I wouldnt recommend bacon bits. they have a stale, fake taste)Can easily be doubled or tripled for large get togethers
This was a good broccoli salad. However, I felt that the RED BROCCOLI SALAD on this site was much better. The red grapes, toasted slivered almonds, and purple onion make for an outstanding presentation, and the flavors pique the tastebuds. I make both salads for potlucks, but my most requested recipe is that of the Red Broccoli salad.
I served this at several barbecues this summer and it was always a hit! Definitely a keeper. Highly recommended
Good salad. Substituted craisins or dried cherries for the raisins and didn't use the sunflower kernels...i think I used slivered almonds. I made this a while back and am just now writing a reveiw for it. But I do remember it tasted good. Will probably make this again.
I use dried cranberries instead of raisins, and leave out the seeds as my family doesn't like them. Also, add a cup of cubed (~1/2 inch pieces) sharp cheddar cheese for more pizzaz! It's best to add the dressing right before serving, or the broccoli will be soggy.
Even those who wrinkle their nose at broccoli will have a small sample and enjoy this one. I have subbed crasins (they now come in several varities) when I need a change. Made this for a Christmas party a week ago and I made it again today for lunch (using the crasins). Both times = great! The combo of raisins and broccoli make this a favorite with my daughter!
This is a great, easy salad for summer parties. However, I doubled the broccoli in order to make enough for 8 people. I also left out the sunflower seeds and used pre-cooked bacon bits, and it was great!!
This salad was super! I will definitely make this again. I used equal instead of sugar and you could not tell the difference!
Very tastey salad! I especially like the dressing on this one. I use it for coleslaw, too.
People were scared about the fact that the broccoli was raw, but once they tasted it they realized it didn't matter. The bacon really makes the salad but 1/2 pound would have been enough.
This was very good. My only changes were using Broccoli Slaw you buy already shredded, I left out the sunflower seeds (didn't have any), and used @ 1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar. I was in a hurry and "eyeballed" the measurements. This salad was Fantastic... my 7 year old grandson said it was AMAZING! That is quite a compliment coming from him. It took all of 5 minutes to throw it together, and it was YUMMY! It's now going into my "side dish" favorites. Thanks for the recipe, Jennifer.
I was looking for a broccoli salad recipe similar to the one they serve at the cafeteria where I work. This one far surpassed my expectations! I made it for a party and even the meat loving guys ate it up! Now, I'm sharing the recipe with my colleagues.
Great recipe! It is really easy to throw together - and add pretty much what you want - I added both golden raisins and some dried cranberries, and used some toasted peacns instead on sunflower seeds..yum!!!
We really enjoy this recipe. We make it a lot in the summer, but it is great anytime. Everybody is always asking for the recipe. I do not add rasins. And I cut back on the sauce (it seems too juicy/runny) and I added about 1 cup of ched. cheese. YUMMY!
This is my husband's favorite salad - he cannot get enough of it when we make it! I have no children and can't rate it as to kid-friendliness though. It would go well with the kids in my extended family though - they all love bacon.
This was a hit at my neighborhood potluck. The texture remained good even after sitting on ice the whole afternoon. Several people asked for the recipe. I have had a better broccoli salad that had cranberries in it.
Delicious recipe! Very high fat with the bacon, though. I've made it several times and made a few adjustments. I've used 2 cups of broccoli florets with 2 cups of broccoli slaw (available in many produce departments). Also, served with store-bought "real" bacon pieces on the side, as many people are health-conscious and opt for no bacon. I've also used pecans or walnuts in place of sunflowers. Use less sugar and "light" mayonnaise. I highly recommend this and people always ask for the recipe. Thanks for a great one!
Excellent! The dressing was the perfect measurements for this recipe, as well as the raisins and nuts. I made it with 3 bags of frozen brocolli flowerettes from Green Giant (14oz. bag). It was delicious! Thank You!
This is a great dish for company - I've made it for my in-laws and for a church supper, with rave reviews! I used pre-cooked bacon & Salad type precooked bacon bits with good results. Thanks Jennifer!
This was delicious! I will definitely make it again. I didn't have any sunflower seeds so I used chopped pecans. I used less than half the mayo sauce and it was still too much. I think 1/3 of the sauce would have been better. I used 1/4 lb of bacon and it wasn't quite enough. Next time I will add a couple more slices.
I like this version with sunflower seeds instead of nuts, and green onions instead of yellow onion. The onion can sometimes be overpowering with yellow onion, and the sunflower seeds are much less work!
I made this salad for my sister's bridal shower. I added cauliflower and used dried cranberries instead of raisins. It turned out great. Will definitely make it again.
When I was making the dressing to this salad, I was thrown off by the amount of red wine vinegar, it seemed too strong. Even after it was all mixed in it was way too much so I was actually going to throw the salad out. But we were going for dinner at a friends and this is what I made...BUT once dinner time came around and the salad flavors had time to merry it was FANTASTIC! All it needed was a little time. So I would suggest to everone DONT be thrown off by the vinegar, and make it at least 1 hour in advance! This was a great salad =)
This is a potluck favorite for family gatherings. I substitute dried cranberries for the raisins.
I made it as stated on the first try, but the vinegar was so overwhelming to me. The second time I tried it I used only 1 1/2 Tbsp. of apple cider vinegar & it was perfect for my taste. (I was looking for something along the lines of what walmart deli used to sell) and I found it!
Everyone loves this, and other than frying the bacon and chopping the broccoli, it's pretty easy to assemble.
omigoodness MAKE THIS RECIPE! it is to die for delicious!! and it only has to chill for maybe 30-45 min. before it's sufficiently delicious ( i was worried it would take forever to soften the raw broccoli but not at all) this is a major favorite.....YUM!!!!
Loved this salad but...The recipe calls for sunflower seeds, and the photo shows cashews. I used both! :) Wonderful!
This HAS to be the recipe for the broccoli salad at Souplantation, it tastes identical! It's perfect for holidays, potlucks, and summertime. The ingredients are all perfect together and the measurements are spot on - this is seriously an awesome salad!!
This salad should really be called "Bacon and Mayonnaise Salad with a Tiny Broccoli Garnish." I can't believe other reviewers mentioned adding additional meat - there's a POUND of bacon in here, people! I knew ahead of time that we'd find that overwhelming, so I used less than a half a pound, and it was still too bacon-y. I ended up adding an extra three cups of broccoli to try and cut the bacon a bit. If you're a bacon lover, go for it, but it was too much for us. If I make it again, I won't use any more than three slices. (I did add twice the raisins and sunflower seeds called for, which I'd do again. And we both really liked the dressing; I used the full amount of vinegar, but only 3/8 cup of sugar.)
Super Delicious and super easy! I'm not a raisin fan so I substitute dried cranberries instead. Make sure to store in fridge for a couple hours before serving so all the flavors can really marry.
This was delicious! I omitted the bacon and green onion and added red onion and bit of shredded cheddar cheese. Will definitely make this again and again.
Makes a good side dish..I like to use red onions versus green..and I skipped the raisins and added cranberries. ..the sunflower seeds are a must.
I've made this several times and it always goes over well. I prefer the brocolli to marry with the mayo and red wine vinegar so I usually mix that and let it sit for a few hours. I add the bacon crumbs and sunflower seeds right before I get ready to serve it. I prefer using dried cranberries as it gives another tart dimension.
My mother in law makes this salad and I've always loved it. It's a great change for a summer picnic than the usual potato salads.
I like purple onions in the recipe instead, they are sweeter and taste better.
I only gave it a 3 because I ended up modifying this recipe quite a bit. To cut back on fat and calories, I used BACOS instead of bacon. I also used dried pinneapple and red grapes but cutting them in half like other suggestions and I also added shredded sharp cheddar cheese. It came out like a new recipe but it was delish. I guess I didn't know I had it in me to be so creative.
Very delicious!
This is a long time favorite of ours. It's always a big hit and people are always surprised at how good it is. We've made changes for our personal preferences: we use jumbo raisins, red onion, and Marie's Poppy Seed dressing (found in the produce department of our local grocery store). Enjoy!
This is great stuff! I've taken it to several potlucks. It's quick and everybody loves it.
All my children gobbled this up and my husband asked me to make it for an office party -- true praise!
This was wonderful. A great hit at get togethers. The only thing I will note is that you add the dressing until it is coated thouroughly but not soaked!
This was the first time I tried a raw broccoli recipe and it was a huge hit for my Christmas dinner. Both the adults and kids really loved this one.
One of my fave recipes. Made tonight for a church potluck with rave reviews. Try reducing the sugar to scant 1/3 cup, use 1/2 red onion, small dice, reduce the vinegar to 3T, and add 1/2 c (4 oz) pre-shredded sharp cheddar cheese instead of bacon. Yum!
I doubled this recipe for a work potluck. This was the first time I had made this recipe, so I followed it exactly except that I used a red onion and Craisins. By the time I got to the bowl, it was down to the last 8-10 bites of broccoli. This is a recipe I will definitely make again! Thanks for sharing!
I absolutely love this recipe!!! I have never heard of it, but was so delighted to have stumbled across it on your site! It is a GREAT dish to bring to summer pot luck picnics. My friends now say "Good, Jennifer brought her broccoli salad again!" Thank you for posting it!!
This recipe is tasty and versatile! I wanted a larger salad so I added baby spinach leaves & cucumber slices. I doubled the sunflower seeds, raisins and dressing to make up for the extra veggies. I also used turkey bacon and low fat mayonaise. It's still one of the best broccoli salads I've tasted.
Yums! I substituted raisins for blueberries and I didn't have any sunflower seeds, so I used sesame seeds. Also didn't have green onions so I used scallops. Broccoli never tasted so good.
I agree, my sister-in-law has made this for family functions its a hit!
This recipe called for way too much bacon and not enough broccoli. Despite upping the broccoli to double what it called for I found that there was too much dressing. The dressing was also a weird flavor to my taste buds. Won't be making again. It could have potential though.
I made this recipe last night for a church meeting. I used craisins instead of raisins. Mine was the only salad that was all gone at the end of the meeting! I will definitely be making this salad again. It was so good!
this is an awesome, simple recipe! great flavor great combo!
This almost the same salad my aunt makes every thanksgiving.The only things she does differantly is that..She uses 2 cups broccoli and 2 cups cauliflower and instead of raisins we use dried cranberries,instead of the green onion...1 small red onion(chopped) and cashews instead of the sunflower seeds.Try it this way you will love it! Either way it is a great salad and even kids love it!
When I make this salad I use 1/2 mayonnaise and 1/2 vanilla yougert and 1/3 cup of raspberry vinegarette (instead of red wine vinegar) for the dressing. I also use more raisins and sometimes use broken cashews in place of the sunflower seeds. We can't get enough of this salad and leftovers are wonderful! So far everyone has loved it.
Loved it! I skipped the raisins as some are not fans. Also used Miracle Whip instead of mayo-personal preference. Going into my keeper file.
Love it, love it, love it! Great for bbq's!
I made this recipe for work and got raves over it. I didn't have any red wine vinegar so I used 1/2 Basalmic and 1/2 white vinegar and it was fantastic. I'll definately make this again and again.
I followed the recipe to the "T" and it seemed very sugary sweet to my family. I think for my family to enjoy better I would cut the sugar and vinegar amounts by atleast half. I had a broccoli salad very similar to this at a Woman's Retreat....it was FABULOUS, but NOT nearly so sweet - All other ingredients hold up well!
This was absolutely SCRUMPTIOUS, and I would advise everyone to try it. Did do a lot of substituting: used Hormel real bacon bits, defrosted broccoli cuts, slivered almonds, and craisins. Cut the dressing by about 25%, and then also cut back on the sugar IN the dressing, since I used low-fat mayo. It needed a healthy sprinkle of salt. I had one problem, though--it overpowered my egg foo yung. Any thoughts as to what would go well with this if it were served as a side-dish for a regular dinner?? Or should one add a bunch of meat to it and serve it as a meal by itself?? Any thoughts would be appreciated. Thank you. It is DELICIOUS.
Yum,yum, yum! Love this recipe. I did change the amount of sugar I put in. Thought it was asking for a bit to much! I also added chedder cheese and cashews. So perfect!
Add a little worcestershire sauce so that it's not quite so sweet. YUM!
Our family's favorite side dish. Tastes even yummier the next day. I have subbed Splenda and cider vinegar with terrific results.
I have use this recipe several times and always get rave reviews. I put the dressing on about an hour before serving but save the crunchies til just before I serve.
This is really good. I make this all the time now. The first time I followed the recipe exactly, and thought there was too much dressing and bacon. So instead I add 6 cups of broccoli and only abut 1/3 pkg bacon. Always use dried cranberries in place of raisins. Depending on the brand of red wine vinegar that I use, I have to watch the amount to add. Sometimes it is very strong. This salad is usually best eaten the first day it's made, as it tends to get soggy as time passes.
Broccoli is one of my all-time favourite foods, so I was happy to stumble on this classic. You see broccoli salad recipes all the time, and this recipe is the most basic and splendid one of all. This recipe has JUST the perfect balance of both sweet and sour. I made it just now, and I love it! Thank you!
A huge hit a barbeques! Everyone loves this salad!
Delicious!
I made this for a picnic yesterday, it was awesome! Everybody gobbled it up, and there was barely any left! Thank you for the recipe, it's a keeper!
This is a wonderful salad! Every bit of it was gone when I served it to guests last week. I didn't have any sunflower seeds so substituted slivered almonds and it was well-received. I'll definitely make this again. My husband isn't a huge veggie fan, but he had several helpings of this salad!
The picture doesn't match the ingredients. I only notice because I have recently had both versions in local restaurants and came searching for the recipe, as it is was SO tasty. Having said that, I preferred the pictured version to the ingredient list here. For what it's worth the pictured recipe has cashews (not seeds), red onion (not green), broccoli AND cauliflower, and cranberries (not raisins). Yummy both ways, thanks for sharing!
This salad was the hit at a covered dish dinner. Everyone wanted the recipe!
This salad is Deelicious! I took it to work and everyone was asking for the recipie. I doubled the recipie and used hormel bacon pieces, crasins,chopped red onion and roasted sunflower seeds. Since I made it the night before I mixed the dressing but didn't pour it on the salad until the next morning before I left for work. The dressing looked pink when I made it from the vinegar but when I took it out of the fridge at lunch time it was white. Make the dressing just as it says in the recipie. It's sweet yet tangy at the same time. This dressing would be great to use if your making coleslaw too. It's a keeper!
I substituted Dried Cranberries for the rasins. Both ways are great!!!!
Delicious!
I have made this salad for years and everyone that tries it LOVES it! The recipe I use has different proportions though. I use 1/2 lb. of bacon, 1 cup raisins & sunflower seeds. I use 1 cup mayo, with a 1/4 cup sugar and only 3 tablespoons white vinegar. I think the proportions in this recipe would make this much to tart for my taste and there would be way too much bacon in proportion to the other ingredients. Try changing the proportions until you get the taste you love.
Hands down my favorite broccoli salad recipe! There's just something about the golden raisins that add the perfect flavor...not quite as sweet as regular reasons but still a nice juxtaposition to the salty of the bacon, the little bit of spice of the onion (I like to use finely chopped red onions in addition to the green), and the creamy base of the mayo/vinegar combo. Love love love this salad!
Everyone loves this salad. I make it for pot lucks all the time. I chopped the broccoli very small and I used red onion in place of the green and just used regular raisins. I make it the night before (we like it better this way) and add the bacon and sunflower seeds before serving.
This is a wonderful recipe. I made it according to the recipe the first time, without onions (personal preference) and 5 T red wine vinegar. It was very good, but a little too tangy for our taste. So, the next time I used 4T of Balsalmic vinegar instead and it was DELICIOUS!! I love the golden raisins in it! Great recipe!
I have been making this salad for years. A friend of mine brought it to a potluck and I got the recipe from her. I usually increase the broccoli, I don't really measure it, but I think it's about 6 cups. I cut the raw bacon into small pieces with kitchen shears, then fry it all at once, stirring occasionally, until pretty crisp. My cats go nuts, hoping I'll drop some. I have to move quick if I want some salad, between my husband and the cats, this goes quick. I made some Monday and it was gone Tuesday morning. Just bought some more broccoli and bacon to make it again. Great recipe!
Thanks for the recipe Jennifer, everyone loved it. The red wine vinegar is the key to the dressing
Loved it. The husband and I are vegetarians so we substituted Morningstar veggie bacon which is delicious and has much less fat. Yummy!
My family and I LOVED this!!!! I left out the raisens though. And I just used bacon bits instead of frying up bacon. This made it a lot faster. Even my 10 year old brother, who hates broccoli, kept telling me how much he liked it.
should also use dressing for cole slaw but when using brocoli make sure they are cut into small pieces
This is a great recipe that we have at all family gatherings. It's fantastic with anything off the grill!
My husband said this was one of his favorite recipes for a salad.
This is a great recipe which I especially like during the hot summer months. I've also made it by adding cauliflower and using toasted walnuts and finely sliced red onion. Mmmmm Good. Thanks so much for the recipe.
Very tasty. I had been looking for a recipe like this and my husband could not stop eating it.
This recipe is awesome. I first had this recipe at my families Thanksgiving Dinner some years ago. I usually can't get enough. It's in a class by itself.
I love this recipe. My mom made it and I was hooked. I have started making it myself and have been asked multiple times for this recipe. Very tasty!! It is a guaranteed hit.
We have a recipe that we use that's very similar to this one. But rather than sunflower seeds we use peanuts, we cut back a lot on the mayo, and use plain vinegar. It's definitely one of my favorite foods to make and to eat. :)
This is a great recipe. I use regular raisins for more color to the salad. I also use red onions because they're sweeter and again it adds color. I also use Oscar Mayer Recipe Bacon Bits. It comes in pouches at the supermarket. So much more convenient than having to cook bacon. This is a great salad for summer and it goes really well as a side to Christmas Ham.
A winner! Easy, good, and everyone loves it!
Absolutely delicious! Guests always ask for the recipe of this great salad. I use Hormel Bacon Bits when I'm in a hurry. I also add sliced red grapes and pine nuts. Yummy!
Delicious, just like my mom makes! Two tips though. First, unless you really enjoy strong onion flavor, cook them just a little. And if you make it ahead of time, add the sunflower seeds right before serving so they don't get soggy.
This is great! I have looked for a recipe like this using golden raisins for a while now. It tasted just like the one I had at a Church potluck when I was younger. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was pretty good. I only ended up using about half of the dressing, I think if I had used the whole amount it would have been way to goopy. Otherwise, it was easy and delicious and a big hit.
