Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.52 stars
369 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 231
  • 4 star values: 108
  • 3 star values: 22
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a tangy vinaigrette--wonderful on mixed greens, tomato, onion and cucumber salads. It's also good if used sparingly over steamed veggies or stir-frys. Sometimes I use traditional balsamic vinegar. However, this will produce a slightly sweeter vinaigrette.

By GARYR

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, garlic, and mustard powder. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Stir in minced fresh herbs if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.4g; fat 18.9g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (370)

Most helpful positive review

Fuzzy Hippo
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is a wonderful recipe. After reading other people's reviews I decided I needed to add something to sweeten it up. So I took two table spoons of honey instead of sugar. I also used usual balsamic vinegar and didn't add any herbs so that I can enjoy just the taste of vinegar black pepper and garlic. Turned out great! My boyfriend commented that this dressing makes him wants to keep eating salad. Read More
Helpful
(452)

Most helpful critical review

Jillian
Rating: 3 stars
01/22/2010
Not the best balsamic vinaigrette on the site - it needs honey or sugar. Read More
Helpful
(26)
Reviews:
Fredericksburg, VA
Rating: 4 stars
09/27/2005
As suggested by previous reviewers, I added some honey (to taste) to balance the tanginess of the (Alessi) white balsamic vinegar. Just couldn't seem to unpucker the lips after the initial taste test (reason it only rated four stars). No other changes were necessary. Used greens I had on hand, ie., romaine hearts and iceberg lettuce. Threw in some roasted sliced almonds, dried cranberries and some crumbled goat cheese. YUM!! Read More
Helpful
(182)
ROW42
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2004
This has become a staple vinaigrette for me. I use double the garlic, and it has a nice kick. I usually make double and store it for about a week in the fridge. Thanks Gary! Read More
Helpful
(122)
MOLSON7
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2003
Good and easy. I added more garlic. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Jan O'Leary Merzlak
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2004
Delicious! I poured this over steamed asparagus then chilled it in the fridge for 2 hours. Quick easy and very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(47)
JETJOUSTER
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2003
Great recipe! Next time around I added tsp of sugar 1/2 part heavy orange juice and a couple mandarian slices and blended well. Read More
Helpful
(46)
GUYCHEF
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2007
I have made this several times and it is always well received by my guests. Since the two main ingredients are the balsamic vinegar and the olive oil the secret to success is picking the correct brands. Use a high end balsamic vinegar and the extra virgin olive oil that fits this recipe! All brands say "extra virgin" on the bottle but they are not all equal in taste. The extra virgins I like with this are the less expensive Goya brand and the more high end "B.R. Cohn." Read More
Helpful
(40)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This was a really tasty dressing that I used over pasta salad. You can certainly play around with this recipe using your favorite herbs and spices or sweetening it up a bit with a little sugar. Thanks Gary! Read More
Helpful
(34)
MARKROULEAU
Rating: 4 stars
01/27/2003
A little too vinegary... will change ratio to 2:1 oil:vinegar and report back. Read More
Helpful
(33)
