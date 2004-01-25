Balsamic Vinaigrette

1 of 370

Rating: 5 stars This is a wonderful recipe. After reading other people's reviews I decided I needed to add something to sweeten it up. So I took two table spoons of honey instead of sugar. I also used usual balsamic vinegar and didn't add any herbs so that I can enjoy just the taste of vinegar black pepper and garlic. Turned out great! My boyfriend commented that this dressing makes him wants to keep eating salad. Helpful (452)

Rating: 4 stars As suggested by previous reviewers, I added some honey (to taste) to balance the tanginess of the (Alessi) white balsamic vinegar. Just couldn't seem to unpucker the lips after the initial taste test (reason it only rated four stars). No other changes were necessary. Used greens I had on hand, ie., romaine hearts and iceberg lettuce. Threw in some roasted sliced almonds, dried cranberries and some crumbled goat cheese. YUM!! Helpful (182)

Rating: 5 stars This has become a staple vinaigrette for me. I use double the garlic, and it has a nice kick. I usually make double and store it for about a week in the fridge. Thanks Gary! Helpful (122)

Rating: 4 stars Good and easy. I added more garlic. Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I poured this over steamed asparagus then chilled it in the fridge for 2 hours. Quick easy and very tasty! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe! Next time around I added tsp of sugar 1/2 part heavy orange juice and a couple mandarian slices and blended well. Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this several times and it is always well received by my guests. Since the two main ingredients are the balsamic vinegar and the olive oil the secret to success is picking the correct brands. Use a high end balsamic vinegar and the extra virgin olive oil that fits this recipe! All brands say "extra virgin" on the bottle but they are not all equal in taste. The extra virgins I like with this are the less expensive Goya brand and the more high end "B.R. Cohn." Helpful (40)

Rating: 4 stars This was a really tasty dressing that I used over pasta salad. You can certainly play around with this recipe using your favorite herbs and spices or sweetening it up a bit with a little sugar. Thanks Gary! Helpful (34)

Rating: 4 stars A little too vinegary... will change ratio to 2:1 oil:vinegar and report back. Helpful (33)