Tomato Cucumber Salad

A simple, refreshing salad that accompanies any type of food.

By Sowmya

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions in a salad bowl. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Sprinkle with lemon juice. Chill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
31 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 0.3g; sodium 5.8mg. Full Nutrition
