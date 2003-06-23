Tomato Cucumber Salad
A simple, refreshing salad that accompanies any type of food.
I do a slight variation on this recipe, which I learned from my 1/4 Lebanese roommate! First, "gut" the tomatoes before they are chopped so they don't have all those seeds and runny juices! Second, use red onion, and only 1/4 to 1/2 an onion depending on size. Third, in addition to the fresh-squeezed lemon, add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. And finally, I season with a dash of dried basil, kosher salt, pepper, and a generous sprinkle of dried (or fresh would be fine) parsley! Chill before serving. This dish is great with chicken and rice, or as a light lunch salad!Read More
This recipe had a few too many raw onions for my family's liking. If I made it again, I'd either omit or greatly reduce the amount of onion I'd use. Very simple to make!Read More
I've been making this salad for many years. I make a few changes though. I use 3 medium plum tomatoes, 1/2 of a peeled english cucumber, and only about 1/4 of a medium sweet onion at the most. I'm not a big onion fan and if there's any more onion in it then that, it's too overpowering but I've also made it without any and the salad doesn't have enough flavor. Just a small amount is all you need to make a big difference. I also like to sprinkle some parsley on the top for a nice appearance. This is a great salad that everyone seems to enjoy and you can make it several hours in advance which works well when you are entertaining. You may want to drain it before serving because after it sits for a while it becomes very watery.
This is a delicious salad that tastes great with Indian food. I like to add some chopped fresh cilantro leaves or mint.
Too many onions and it needed more than just a squeeze of lemon juice.
I used 2 roma tomatoes and 1 large cucumber (peeled). I removed the seeds from the cucumber and tomatoes, then sprinkled with salt to remove the excess moisture. I eyeballed the lemon juice and added a splash of garlic infused olive oil, a dash of dried italian seasoning and pepper as stated. I used 1/2 of a green onion (I prefer a lighter onion flavor). I let it sit overnight and ended up eating the ENTIRE thing for breakfast because I couldn't get enough of it. This will be made often--OUTSTANDING!
I followed the tips mentioned below and only used a third of an onion -- next time I'll use only a quarter of a medium red onion. I also pitted the tomatoes, rested all veggies on paper towels, and still had excess juices that I poured out of the salsd bowl just before serving. Nevertheless, a very tasty salad. Will make again.
This is the standard Indian "vegetable salad" that you find in all the restaurants, with the tomatoes and cubumbers sliced or chopped in fancy ways. It still remains a favourite with dad, who likes all the veggies finely chopped. A plate of curd(yogurt)-rice and this salad is the best way to settle a messed up tummy! :)
We followed the suggestions below and it turned out great! Perfect cold salad on a hot summer day!
It goes with almost all the food I make and it's always on my table.
I did not care for this dish (my husband ate some with chop-sticks and thought it was pretty good...gotta love him). Adding the salt drew water out of the tomatoes. After letting this sit for a while to blend the flavors...it was watery. I'm not a big cucumber fan, so this just wasn't for me. For those who do like cucumbers...dig in! Thanks anyway.
YUMMY! Nice summer dish!
Good, solid recipe, but I couldn't resist adding olive oil and fresh dill. Delicious and colorful, and the lemon juice imparts a lovely freshness. Comparable to a very similar deli salad Hubs occasionally buys - at $5.99 a pound!
I made this similar to VHAFT99 added a small amount of minced garlic in olive oil, a few drops of Italian dressing in extra-virgin olive oil, basil, parsley, and herb seasoning along with a freshly squeezed lemon. I think the lemon gave a real fresh taste and blended well with the seasonings.
I used red onions sliced, sliced cucumber and bottled good Italian dressing and refrigerate. Add tomatoes when you are ready to serve. This is classic Greek salad.
This is exactly what I was looking for. Very quick and easy to make if you just want to add a nice like side dish to your meal.
Since my wife loves cucumbers in salads, I tried this recipe out for her. She could not stop raving about how good it tasted. It was simple and quick to prepare and delicious to eat. We will definitely try it again, but we might add just a bit of cilantro to add a bit of Mexican flavor. This one is worth trying.
I thought this was perfect, and very refreshing on a cool day. Thanks for sharing!!
This is my favorite salad. A friend made it for me and I went crazy over it! The only things I would change in this recipe is to add a 12 oz can(pitted) whole black olives - medium size. I keep them whole. Drain and rinse olives before adding to mix. I actually use the juice from 2 lemons and use about 1/2 cup or more of olive oil. For those who think the salad is bland... I'm guessing that you did not add enough salt & pepper - please try it again - you will surprise yourself! It is fresh tasting and everyone goes nuts over it every time I make it. I usually chill it 30 minutes so the juices can marinate the veggies. I cannot wait to make this again!
Yummy, yummy, yummy!!! Loved this!! I had a whole bunch of fresh tomatoes and cucumbers and this was definitely a great way to use them. I used 3 small tomatoes, 3 small cucumbers, 1/2 a lemon, and a lot of pepper. I couldn't stop eating it:) I will be making this one alot from now on. Thanks for sharing!!
Made it for a BBQ and didn't seem to get great reviews. Probably would try a different recipe next time.
I was really surprised that Hubby liked this! He said it was very refreshing and could go with about anything. I liked it but I had the sweet/sour taste stuck in my head that I'm expecting for the cukes, so seemed a bit bland for me. Will make again and try some tweaking.
with 2 parts vinegar, 1 part olive oil and a TBSP of sugar - fantastic
Sorry for the low rating. I love tomatoes and cucumbers, but this salad was very bland. Maybe some olive oil would have helped as another reviewer here suggested. However, I wouldn't try again but return to an Italian version with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, pepper, salt, basil and a dash of sugar.
i added artichoke hearts and it was so good!!! kept the rest of recipe the same ...
Nice simple salad. This salad comes together in less than 10 minutes. I used a purple/red onion in the mix to add the color. I didn't measure the lemon juice, just squeezed a fresh lemon in to the mixture. This was very light and refreshing. Great way to use the tomatoes and cukes this summer. I served this with 'Wisconsin Slow Cooker Brats' from this site.
I too added a splash of olive oil and some dried herbs (I used italian seasoning). Perfect. Subbed 6oz of cherry tomatoes, halved, for the 1 ripe one.
This was good. But I'm going back to may favourite. Which is simply sliced cucumber, diced fresh tomato and a little bit of crumbled feta. Toss it up and let it sit in the fridge while you're cooking dinner and it's awesome. However I tried this recipe for a change. And I did like it....thank you.
Fresh, light and delicious. Instead of salt, I used Trader Joe's salt-free seasoning.
Not exactly exciting or exotic, but a nice basic little cold side dish for summer food. I cut down on the onion to only a very small amount and used an english cucumber, removing the seeds.
Terrific!!! Next time I will add small blocks of mozzerallla cheese.
I have been eating this salad since as far back as I can remember. One great thing to do with leftovers is put it on a nice bun or roll with a slice of cheese makes a great cool summer sandwich. When I am in a hurry I will add a tablespoon of Italian dressing to season it. Mainly the mixture of the veggie juices and a little pepper is a perfect season for this salad.
Loved this salad, great flavor, added thinly chopped spinach cause I had some on hand that I didn't want to spoil. It was so yummy!!! Will make this again and again!!
thanks for a wonderful simple salad, I myself love it as its on 33 calories a serving, I have some tuna with a lettuce wedge on the side and a serving and I'm fulfilled, also, my kids put up their noses to cucumbers and now they tried it and liked it, my husband loved it, we live in Az, its hot alot here, not just in the summer, so this is going to be made alot.
We added just a dash of olive oil and it turned out delicious. I would definitely make this again, it was really fresh. I think a slotted spoon is key for serving because there is a bit of juice that accumulates at the bottom of the dish.
A nice fresh salad! I reduced the onion to about 3 tbsp and cut it really tiny - otherwise it would be way too much onion for my preference. Super easy to make too!
I used only 1/2 an onion, added 1 tbsp. olive oil, 1/4 tsp salt and pepper and some parsley. With these changes I would rate it a 5. It's almost like Greek salad without the feta cheese. Easy to make with few ingredients! Thanks!
So simple. So yummy. I had extra tomatoes and extra cucumbers in my fridge and found this recipe. Yay! I will definitely make this again.
My husband and I really enjoyed this. It was very light and fresh. I only used 1/3 of an onion and added some italian seasoning. I'm also not sure how much lemon juice I used since I just squeezed a few slices of fresh lemon on it.
My family thought this salad was fresh-tasting and exactly what we were looking for! I followed the recipe - no changes made. Thank you!
I ended up having to add quite of bit of seasonings, some olive oil, and extra lemon juice to make this have enough flavor to want to eat. Also, despite decreasing the onions to only a third, they were still too pungent. It was light and refreshing, but I was even bothered by the amount of juices that the salt pulled out of the veggies (and I even "gutted" all of the cukes and tomatoes.) Looking for something to use up the abundance of veggies from my garden right now, but sadly this won't be a recipe I try again.
Excellent salad, didn't chill, as that can cause tomatoes to lose their flavour. Yes, there were some juices accumulated by the time we served it, but we just used a slotted spoon. Only put in a little onion, as the kids aren't crazy about it. We all enjoyed it this way! Thanks.
simple and good.
We always make sure we have fresh tomatoes and cucumbers in the house so we can whip this up as a fresh side dish. It's easy and fast. too.
This is so simple yet absolutely wonderful! Even my husband couldn't get enough! Fantastic salad!
I forgot how much I like this type of salad! My husband brought home cucumbers and tomatoes from the farmer's market and this was the perfect recipe. I say that even though I changed it for his Italian taste. Balsamic instead of lemon juice, added a dash of olive oil, 1/4 C of Feta, red onions will be great next time. A great summer recipe that begs for modifications (in a good way!)
Seeded the tomatoes, added a drizzle of olive oil, fresh parsley & basil. No lemons in this part of the world, replaced lemon with lime. This is a very fresh-tasting salad. A nice change from vinegar-based dressings.
I made this using yellow and red tomatoes and more lemon juice.
My husband wasn't too thrilled about trying this recipe, but was pleasantly surprised after we followed some advice of another reviewer and added some of our own ingredients. He actually said it was really delicious! I really enjoyed it. A nice fresh salad. I served it with Spicy Chipolte Shrimp Wheat Tacos. They actually paired quite nicely!
this was bland used red onions instead i think i will make it again because i do like tomatoes and cucumbers but i think i will use a white balsmic vinger with pomegrante and olive oil mixture instead of the lemon juice and stick with the red onions
I didn't do this, but adding some Feta to this salad might make it even better (although it was simply perfect the way it was).
This was excellent. A perfect & light accompaniment to our main dish. I used VHAFT99s suggestions and added: olive oil, basil, parsley. Per other suggestions, I only used 1/2 an onion and it did seem like the right combination. I will be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
So refreshing and simple. Quick and easy to prepare. Great summer side-dish.
This was fantastic. I took it to a pot luck and it was loved by all of the adults. I added some Penzy's Fox Point for a little additional flavor (don't add more salt if used) because I didn't have any fresh dill. Maybe I'll try some fresh basil next time.
I would use less onion next time, but overall it was good
I slice cherry tomatoes in half and use a sweet vidalia onion. Nice!
I found this salad very refreshing. I added a little crumbled parmesan cheese, and chopped up a little cilantro. My husband added a little hot sauce to his. Serve w/ crackers and this is a satisfying lunch when it's too hot to eat a heavy meal
Very good salad. I've never had tomatoes, cukes and onions with lemon juice before. Very nice blend and low in calories (vs. bottled dressings or oils, sugar, etc). So many reviewers were stating it was watery. If you find it watery, just use a slotted spoon or drain prior to serving. A very pleasant, refreshing salad. Thanks for sharing.
I added some red wine vinegar and fresh chopped basil and evoo. So easy and delicious!
Used English cucumbers and tossed with olive oil as suggested by other reviewers. Family loved it.
Really Far Out. purcy111
Very good! I used 1/2 a red onion and added 1/4 cup feta cheese as someone else suggested. I also skinned and seeded the cucumber and then sprinkled some kosher salt on it and let it sit for about 10 minutes to help draw some of the moisture out of it.
This is DELISH! Real simple starter recipe, I've made this for years with cucumbers only, I had some tomatoes to get rid of and found it. My 4 year old was pickin at it while I let her mix it. I did as a reviewer suggested and added a drizzle of EVOO and some basil. We had it with broccoli and turkey legs for dinner. I will come back to this again and again.
I love this dish! So easy and quick to make. My husband loves it! Great for hot summer days!
Make it all the time. So refreshing. I use less onions (preferably red) and more lemon. I usually make a huge batch with lots of cucumbers. (we like to graze on salads in our house--keeps well in fridge for the day.) I also like to add mint and dill to the olive oil/lemon dressing and of course, crumbled feta cheese. Have added chickpeas on occasion.
I added a little vinegar. Love this salad- so fresh tasting!
simple and delicious!
add a little italion dressing
A fresh light salad for a hot summer day!
Fresh and delicious! I used grape tomatoes and cucumbers from my garden for this, and the lemon juice was a nice change from the red wine vinegar I usually use when making this dish. The only change I made was adding some of my fresh dill, also!
Definitely didn't need so much onion! We found that it needed more acid than just a little lemon juice, so we gave it some balsamic and that helped a lot. Some fresh herbs to bring out the flavor would have been a good addition.
This was delicious! I used halved cherry tomatoes and about 1/4 of an onion, thinly sliced. I also added Penzey's italian seasoning. Very refreshing, and a great way to use up extra cucumbers!
I used a pint of grape tomatoes, half a red onion, juice of 1 lemon, olive oil, sea salt , and two crushed cloves of garlic.
Quick, easy and simple. I used red onion instead (tastes better) and drizzled EVOO (extra virgin olive oil). Squeezed 1/2 lemon juice and added salt & pepper for taste. Goes great with baked pork chops. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for Labor Day . It was just right , light and refreshing ! The lemon flavor was just perfect. I juiced a whole lemon for mine. The review about "gutting" your tomato is the right way to go.Thanks for the head up on that one !!
Lovely salad. I used red onion and added fresh chopped oregano. I also used oilve oil .
I make this all the time in the summer fresh from the garden. I do splash rice vinegar with them and add cracked pepper! Very refreshing! Also, very good with balsamic vinegar... This would also be tasty with avocado.
I halved this recipe, and reduced the onion to 1/4 based on other reviews - even that seemed a bit much. Made this with greek chicken kabobs and rice pilaf, it was a nice accompaniment.
Original review: 5/30/06: I saw this salad reviewed by LIZCANCOOK on the community reviews, and I thought I would try it, as I needed to use up some grape tomatoes and a cucumber. I made as is, and it was a bit bland, so I took LIZCANCOOK's suggests and added olive oil and some spices. However, this was not a good combination for me, it was very blah and it gave me heartburn. ): Sorry, won't try again.
I also make a variation of this salad. I use less onion, add in olives and some mozorella cheese and then instead of lemon juice i use a kraft dressing that is roasted red pepper and sundried tomatoe. However, yours is good as well.
Simple and delicious. Followed recipe exactly. Hubby loved!
Best if the salad has time to soak - for the onion's sake. Not a raw onion fan here. Used 1/4 of onions asked for. Added basil and parsley.
Thank you for this! I needed a basic recipe to "spin" off of- you had it! Everyone's ideas helped, too.
I thought this was really good. I made one small change and added about a tablespoon of olive oil. And I only used half an onion (my preference). But other than that this was really easy and a great side.
There is nothing complicated or challenging about this recipe. It just tastes great because it is a great combination of ingredients. This is also a recipe that people will modify to fit their own taste. For me, I added olive oil, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Next time, I might throw in some peppers. It is really all about what you are in the mood for. However, when you start with good tomatoes, cucumbers and onions you are off to a great start. One more thing - use kosher salt.
This is so yummy. I added some fresh basil and parsley then drizzled with good olive oil. Have made it three times in less than a week and can't wait til lunch tomorrow to finish the one in my fridge.
Easy to make. A little bland, could use more spices.
Added 1 tablespoon of EVO. And 1 tsp red wine vinegar. Otherwise it may have been a 4 star.
LOVE IT!!
I loved this salad it was a big hit with my family. I think it would be fun to try some Italian dressing, or even ranch with it. I didn't put as many onions in as it suggested and it was great.
In most salads I use red onion and in this case only half of a small onion. I love this salad when tomatoes are in season. Fresh basil goes well with the ingredients.
This recipe was fantastic!!! The entire family and friends really enjoyed this dish!! I have made it three times now. Thank you for such an enjoyable recipe. PB
This recipe is always a no fail but I added a bit of olive oil for body and used kosher salt instead of table salt to bring out the flavors more. I also used red onion instead of yellow to add a little something extra.
A great recipe as is or to use as a starting point to match your favorite tastes. After reading other reviews, I added 1 T. each of garlic infused olive oil as well as Tuscan Herb olive oil, and 1/2 tsp dried Italian seasoning. Unfortunately, my lemon was far beyond any possible use and I resorted to using bottled lemon juice. The recipe was very forgiving and still tasted absolutely wonderful. I added the salt and pepper needed just prior to serving so as to give the other flavors a chance to blend first.
Great fresh side dish. I added marinated artichoke hearts to add a little more flavor!
Here's what I did. The first time I made it I followed the advice of others and added less onion and added some dill. It was okay but not the flavor I was looking for. The second time I made it I added the whole amount of onion and added lime juice instead of lemon juice and I have to say it was a lot better. This is a great recipe and I will definately make it more often.
Very easy quick , with excellent flavor!
Did not change a thing - fabulous as is. I did use an english cucumber and red onion because that's what i had. thanks for great and simple recipe.
