Tomato Cucumber Salad

I've been making this salad for many years. I make a few changes though. I use 3 medium plum tomatoes, 1/2 of a peeled english cucumber, and only about 1/4 of a medium sweet onion at the most. I'm not a big onion fan and if there's any more onion in it then that, it's too overpowering but I've also made it without any and the salad doesn't have enough flavor. Just a small amount is all you need to make a big difference. I also like to sprinkle some parsley on the top for a nice appearance. This is a great salad that everyone seems to enjoy and you can make it several hours in advance which works well when you are entertaining. You may want to drain it before serving because after it sits for a while it becomes very watery.