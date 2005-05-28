Field Salad

156 Ratings
  • 5 126
  • 4 21
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This easy salad recipe will thrill all of your guests! A bowl of mixed greens is adorned with bits of apple, chopped walnuts, and Gorgonzola or feta cheese, and tossed with a prepared raspberry vinaigrette.

By Candice Brosnan

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine salad greens, walnuts, cheese, and apples. Toss with raspberry vinaigrette, and serve.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You may substitute feta for the Gorgonzola, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 913mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022