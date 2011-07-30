Owen's Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

A delicious salad for cheese lovers. It is also quick and easy to throw together.

By Dell

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Chop tomatoes in half, then slice finely; arrange on four plates. Trickle a tablespoon of olive oil over each serving, and sprinkle with black pepper. Lay slices of cheese over tomatoes, and strips of basil over cheese. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 9.1g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 448.1mg. Full Nutrition
