Owen's Mozzarella and Tomato Salad

Known by the Italian name of Insalata Capresse which is traditionally served as Owen's recipe indicates ~ no balsamic vinegar. The key to this dish is using FRESH ingredients. My family enjoys this salad using JUST picked tomatoes and basil from the garden and fresh mozzarella known as "burrata" which is made in the Puglia region in the south of Italy and is considered an artisanal cheese (the name "burrata" means "buttered" in Italian). Usually you can find buratta in specialty food stores... The outer shell is solid mozzarella while the inside contains both mozzarella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture and is usually served fresh, at room temperature. I serve this with a splash of GOOD balsamic vinegar with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Serve with a fresh crusty loaf of bread and a bottle of Rose or Viognier which are fruity wines that pair well with this disn and one is in heaven.

