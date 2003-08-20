Pea Salad I

This green salad features Romaine lettuce, and is topped with hard boiled eggs, peas, bacon, cheese.

By Gerri Ewart

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil for one minute. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool. Peel. Slice egg with an egg slicer, or just crumble.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet. Cook, turning frequently, over medium high heat until evenly browned.

  • Spread Romaine lettuce evenly over the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish. Layer crumbled bacon, thawed peas, and eggs over the lettuce.

  • In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, milk, and sugar until smooth. Pour evenly over salad, and top with cheese. Chill in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
611 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 53.6g; cholesterol 209.2mg; sodium 741.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (65)

Reviews:
MAGGIE MCGUIRE
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2003
I had ladies from Relief Society and served a salad bar/dessert menu. This salad was on it mostly because it elminates the need for several different bottles of dressing. There's some magic that goes on between the frozen peas and the other veggies because you've never had a salad come out so crisp. For extra color and flavor I add a shredded carrot layer a sliced radish layer and as always a chopped celery layer. Once in a while I also add sliced water chestnuts.I used light mayo and added about 1/4 of an envelope of Ranch mix to the dressing. I believe it works out better to put the egg and bacon on top of the dressing rather than under. Also I used half the cheese and that seemed like plenty. Read More
Helpful
(58)
GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2003
I served this at one of my barbecues and everyone loved it! There was none left! You can make this lower in fat be using turkey bacon light mayo and skim milk. Read More
Helpful
(50)
BTSYLYNN
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2005
Well I didn't quite follow the recipe to a "T" but recipes are just guidelines right? Anyways I only added 4 eggs skipped the lettuce used Miracle Whip instead of mayo and less than a cup no sugar and only about 1 cup of shredded cheddar. I boiled my eggs 8 minutes just because that's always how I've made hard boiled eggs I'm not sure what the difference would be - they turned out fine. By my calculations I've cut the calories and fat by half or more. I didn't layer just mixed it all together. Still this tastes great! And with the adjustments it's something we can eat more than once a year without feeling toooo guilty! Read More
Helpful
(35)
VIVIBO
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2005
This is a great buffet salad. I did add chopped celery and green onions as an additional layer. I used less sugar in the dressing and added salt and pepper. I used a lasagna casserole and it was a great presentation. Read More
Helpful
(22)
PHILLYJH
Rating: 5 stars
02/27/2005
As a native Iowan and growing up eating this home cooked salad I think this recipe is top notch. Read More
Helpful
(21)
ELIZABETHT
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2003
A classic I grew up loving; thanks for posting it! I took it to Thanksgiving last year and the bowl was cleaned out. Ensure the peas are thawed because they won't thaw in 2 hours in the fridge once the salad is assembled. Read More
Helpful
(19)
RETIREDCOP
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2003
Made this for a ladies luncheon. Looked lovely tasted very good and got several requests for recipe Use a simple glass bowl Read More
Helpful
(14)
ABBYJOE
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2005
Super Salad! This is so easy. Made in a 9x13 so it is easy to serve too. Highly recommended! Read More
Helpful
(14)
CARRIEBOBERRY
Rating: 1 stars
02/22/2005
The best I can say is blah. The dressing was not good at all - like a big blob of mayo on your salad.:( Read More
Helpful
(13)
