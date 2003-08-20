Pea Salad I

1 of 65

Rating: 4 stars I had ladies from Relief Society and served a salad bar/dessert menu. This salad was on it mostly because it elminates the need for several different bottles of dressing. There's some magic that goes on between the frozen peas and the other veggies because you've never had a salad come out so crisp. For extra color and flavor I add a shredded carrot layer a sliced radish layer and as always a chopped celery layer. Once in a while I also add sliced water chestnuts.I used light mayo and added about 1/4 of an envelope of Ranch mix to the dressing. I believe it works out better to put the egg and bacon on top of the dressing rather than under. Also I used half the cheese and that seemed like plenty. Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars I served this at one of my barbecues and everyone loved it! There was none left! You can make this lower in fat be using turkey bacon light mayo and skim milk. Helpful (50)

Rating: 4 stars Well I didn't quite follow the recipe to a "T" but recipes are just guidelines right? Anyways I only added 4 eggs skipped the lettuce used Miracle Whip instead of mayo and less than a cup no sugar and only about 1 cup of shredded cheddar. I boiled my eggs 8 minutes just because that's always how I've made hard boiled eggs I'm not sure what the difference would be - they turned out fine. By my calculations I've cut the calories and fat by half or more. I didn't layer just mixed it all together. Still this tastes great! And with the adjustments it's something we can eat more than once a year without feeling toooo guilty! Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great buffet salad. I did add chopped celery and green onions as an additional layer. I used less sugar in the dressing and added salt and pepper. I used a lasagna casserole and it was a great presentation. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars As a native Iowan and growing up eating this home cooked salad I think this recipe is top notch. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars A classic I grew up loving; thanks for posting it! I took it to Thanksgiving last year and the bowl was cleaned out. Ensure the peas are thawed because they won't thaw in 2 hours in the fridge once the salad is assembled. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Made this for a ladies luncheon. Looked lovely tasted very good and got several requests for recipe Use a simple glass bowl Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Super Salad! This is so easy. Made in a 9x13 so it is easy to serve too. Highly recommended! Helpful (14)