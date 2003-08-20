Pea Salad I
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 610.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 19.8g 40 %
carbohydrates: 14.5g 5 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 8.1g
fat: 53.6g 82 %
saturated fat: 14.7g 73 %
cholesterol: 209.2mg 70 %
vitamin a iu: 5490.9IU 110 %
niacin equivalents: 5.5mg 42 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 29 %
vitamin c: 24.2mg 40 %
folate: 142.5mcg 36 %
calcium: 305.4mg 31 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 38.1mg 14 %
potassium: 370.9mg 10 %
sodium: 741.9mg 30 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 27 %
calories from fat: 482.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved