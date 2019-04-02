Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Biscuits
A yummy dog treat especially for holidays.
I followed the recipe as close as I could with what I had on hand. Instead of wheat germ I used wheat bran, which is naturally 'sweet'. Since my Labrador needs no additional reason to be happy I also left out the honey. Out of the 2 dog biscuit recipes I have he prefers this one, it's more peanutty. (I know I tried a bite). It only made 14 biscuits with a medium-size round biscuit cutter, so next time I will at least double the recipe. As for the cook - don't be stingy with the flour when rolling it out. thank you!Read More
The picture that accompanies this recipe is deceiving and it may be carob coating, which is OK, but NEVER EVER dip your dog cookies in chocolate. Chocolate is very toxic to dogs.Read More
Replaced wheat germ with oatmeal and my dog likes these bones better then his premium bones.this recipe is the best, every time I make these I try new ingredients Flax seed, baby food,pumpkin and they always love them.
I made this recipe on Sunday and to my surprise my dogs love them! I did not follow recipe as what prompted me to make them is that I was out of the dogs regular "cookies" and didn't want to run to the store. I used flaxseed meal (had on hand) instead of wheat germ assuming it has the same healthful benefits for dogs as it does for peops. I took the suggestion from another reviewer and pressed the cookies with a fork rather than rolling and cutting them out. I also doubled the recipe. (Our dogs get rewarded alot!) Dough a bit sticky and would have required additional flour for rolling/cutting. Otherwise, fantastic recipe! I love knowing what's really gowing in my dogs tummies! I plan to wean my pups from the other .
These are 100% Patterdale Terrier approved! My dog went crazy for these treats. I did make a few minor alterations... upped the peanut butter to 1/2 a cup, added an extra 1/2 cup of flour. I substituted 1/2 cup of crushed Wheaties cereal for the wheat germ because that's all I had on hand, and used just a TINY bit of honey (because the Wheaties have sugar in them). I used 2 bananas and it was just perfect. Thank you!!!
I really didn't want to roll out the dough, so I just rolled into balls and flattened with a fork. They baked just fine as directed. At first, my dog wouldn't take the treats, so I was a bit worried. I tried again, and he ate several. Don't know what was wrong with him before. Anyway, easy and quick. I used 1 banana and it seemed like it was about 1/2 cup.
My beagle loves these treats and he's a picky little eater. I added a little bit of oatmeal to the recipe so it would be a little less sticky and good for him too! They take a bit longer to cook (about 3 minutes longer). I added extra peanut butter and 2 bananas. I did add some honey but on a teaspoon because my dog is spoiled enough! haha. Best dog treat recipe i've made. (: Thanks for the recipe!
My two dogs absolutely love these...I didn't have any wheat germ on hand, so as one reviewer had done, I used oatmeal instead. Took the time to roll out the dough and used cute little gingerman cookie cutters. I have decided I will be giving these out to all the dog lovers I know this Christmas!
Like most, I didn't have all the ingredients. This is how I altered with what I had: To replace honey, I used 1 T of sugar-free strawberry jam. To replace wheat germ, I used 1/2 c. of rolled oats. As another person said, I refrigerated the dough for about an hour and it made ALL the difference in handing. It was no longer a sticky mess! I used additional wholewheat flour to roll out to 1/4" thickness. I cut cookies approx 1" rounds and then poked a whole in the middle so they would bake evenly. Just keep gathering unused dough and reroll. It made 56 cookies (6rows of 9). You can bake them close together but not touching because they actually shrink while baking. I also baked them longer to be sure they were crunchy, about 1 hour total. I turned off oven and let them remain in hot oven until I remember them again, which was about 5 hrs later. My dogs LOVE these!!! I've tried other recipes and my dogs didn't really like them, but would eat them. This will be my one and only go-to recipe when I want to impress others ;) The egg whites made the difference between bland looking and yummy looking with the shiny tops. Mine end up about 23 calories each!
4 dogs I know can't wait for these to come out of the oven! Okay, so I'm lazy and didn't bother to make them into doggie shapes, but the dogs didn't seem to mind! Healthy for the animals...easy easy easy to stir up and bake.
My pups love love love these! I use oatmeal in place of the wheat germ and add either shredded carrots or apples, whichever is laying around the house. As a poor graduate student, I also figured out the price comparison for these and the cheapest dog biscuits at the stores, and these are even lower than that! Who wouldn't love homemade biscuits over processed ?!
Ok so a little weird I am making this right now. I gave my dogs a little piece of dough to see if they would like them and now they are in there watching the oven! So that's amazing in my book.
If I had a dog I assume he/she would like them. They are a pretty healthy snack so I actually made them for myself! Clearly they're a bit dry but not too shabby when dunked in coffee or tea. I found it fun, in a gross way, to roll the dough into a narrow rod shape and stack them into little "piles".
Dogs loved them, had to cook a little longer than recipe says
PAWsitively PAWsome! Just PAWfectly FURbulous! Rufffff.....
Super easy, and my dogs love them! I used oatmeal in place of the wheat germ, and chose to just roll pieces of dough into little balls instead of rolling and cutting. The recipe made about 200 tiny treats, and they are great for training! Refrigeration (1hr) really helped with dough handling.
Woooooooof!! Barkity Bark Bark! Woof-woof Yap!! (My mom makes these and I love them, I always ask for more, yummmmy)
I make this recipe on a pretty regular basis since I found it here! I replace the wheat germ with oats since I almost always have oats on hand. Our Schnauzer LOVES them. I dog sat over the holidays for two other dogs and they begged for them, too. I cut them out in the shape of cats because I have a twisted sense of humor. If you use your stand mixer, these are pretty fast to make up. This is a hit!
Absolutely fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly (cracks me up when people need to change everything and post to the point where it is a new recipe). My dogs and the neighbor's dog loved them. I plan on making them for Christmas gifts this year. Thanks for a great recipe:)
Westie approved! I wanted to beef things up even more, so I added 1/4 cup whey powder, added 2 more Tb peanut butter, and replaced half the wheat germ with rolled oats. Omitted the honey, as the whey powder was non-calorically sweetened. Rolled into 1" balls and flattened onto the sheet. It made exactly 35 this way. My dog went NUTS!! She sat her butt down next to the oven and wouldn't move until I gave her a couple, and I finally had to shoo her out of the way. It's great to know that all the ingredients are good for her, and they contain no preservatives, which means BTW that they'll have to be stored in the fridge so as not to get moldy. Thank you for the recipe, a sure-fire way to make your favorite canine very, very happy.
Easy to make, good consistency. I just use a pizza cutter and make small squares in order to keep portion sizes appropriate. I made 2 double batches so I could freeze them. For my second double batch I didn't have enough bananas so I used 1 banana, 1 shredded apple and replaced 1 cup of flour with 1 cup of oatmeal. The taste was much better. I'd like to experiment with less wheat germ. That's the main flavor in the original recipe.
I've made this several times now, with a few variations: Because of the different types of peanut butter I've used, I have had to adjust the flour. Just keep adding until you get to the rolling consistancy that you need. I substituted canned pumpkin for the banana because I've heard it is excellent for dogs. I didn't use the entire can, obviously, so I put the rest in baggies and froze for later recipes. I've put in leftover rice and quinoa, I've used a dab of oatmeal, I've grated up carrots.. As you can tell, I've monkeyed around with it quite a bit and my dogs still love me anyway.
These are great and my dog loves them! They are super easy to make as well. I put the dough in the fridge for a little bit before I roll the dough and I also use flour to coat the rolling pin. I also add an egg white wash as someone else recommended to give them a shiny coat.
I've made these several times and have yet to meet a dog that does not love them. They have all preferred the rolled and cut out version over the one batch I made "thumbprint" shape.
My dogs, too, loved these. However, one is a Lab--she would be content eating almost anything. The pickier of the two, my Dane, was more the deciding factor. He said, "Yep, those are pretty yummy!" The only reason I rated this 4 stars is because I'm not sure they ever really reached the "crunch factor" that I was hoping for. Favorwise, though, they were a hit! ***Revision! I really liked working with the dough after I had frozen then thawed it. Wasn't as sticky. I also just baked the second batch longer and got a better crunch out of them. The dogs told me change my rating to 5 stars!
These are so easy to make & my dog loved them. They only had green bananas at the grocery store so I used 1 jar of baby food bananas as a substitute and they came out just fine. I also used crunchy peanut butter. I didn't roll and cut them, just rolled up little balls, then squished them with my thumb.
my dog loved them. I also gave them as gifts to a couple friends. The only thing I substituted was oatmeal instead of wheat germ. warning: when they are baking they smell like people cookies. :)
Made these with my youngest daughter and tested them out on 4 dogs, all 4 dogs liked them.
These are awesome, I made them last night!(pictures to follow...if there are any biscuits left when I get home. My husband thought they were cookies for him :)) Extremely easy to prepare because I had all the ingredients in my pantry already. Also I used my food processor as another reviewer had suggested; keeping the mess to a minimum. Thank you Sandra for a quick and easy recipe!
My picky dog sat in front of the stove until they were done and when the timer went off he barked until I gave him one. Needless to say my dog loved absolutely loved these biscuits. I make them for him every Christmas and I give them to other dog owners as gifts from my canine companion.
My puppie loves bananas&peanutbutter she as well as her friends love these cookies
so flexible! I used 3 bananas I had frozen and then thawed, so I just kept adding a little more flour and some flax meal (per other suggestions) to better the consistency. The dogs devoured them. My two year old son helped - this is a great recipe for kids, and I didn't need to panic when he swiped a baked one to try along with the dog.
My doggies liked these. I used oatmeal instead of wheat germ since I had that on hand. I just rolled into balls and flattened with a fork, no time to roll out and cut out. My mini schnauzer (aka vacuum) and my picky mutt gobble them right up.
These were a hit with our yellow lab -- and with my kids (almost 5 and 8). They've eaten almost as many as the dog's eaten! As recommended by previous posters, I substituted oatmeal for the wheat germ (didn't have any) and rolled the dough into balls and flattened with a fork instead of rollling/cutting (easier for DD to help with). They came out looking like tiny peanut-butter cookies.
Nice easy treats. I tripled the recipe. The second time I made these for Holiday gifts I found that rolling the dough into a long rope shape allowed an easy way to make and cut to size especially for small dogs. Cooking time is definitely longer.
My little Chihuahua loved them! Actually my very strange teenage son said they were good too! ROFL
I make these using oats instead of wheat germ and agave nectar instead of honey. I also crush up about 7 dog multivitamins as they are huge and my pug wont eat them any other way. She stands by the oven and waits for them to come out. She says they are "fantastic".
My dogs love this recipe. I added extra peanut butter and 1/4 cup rice flour. Since I have small dogs I used a small 1" cookie cutter. Yielded 125 cookies. I left them in the oven overnight so they would dry completely. Cookies also freeze well.
My daughter made these for a bake sale last year. They were a huge hit for the people with pets and they've been requested again for this year!
Great recipe. This recipe is very healthy (compared to the ones sold in stores). I used almond butter instead of peanut butter, whole wheat pastry flour instead of reg. whole wheat, and 1/2 flax seed powder instead of wheat germ, all of these ingredients I had on hand. I took a reviewer's advice for just rolling them in balls and flattening them out with a fork, it made them look very rustic (which I love!). Next time I might add flax seeds and maybe some more almond butter.
My Samantha loved these biscuits! And they are so easy to make! I made them exactly as the recipe is written and they were perfect. The entire time they were baking in the oven Sam sat right there waiting for them to come out!
I'm rating this right now on the simplicity of the recipe. These were so easy to make and I made about 16 decent sized heart shape dog treats. I don't have dogs but I have a god dog and a dog neice so I made these for them. I made them last night (in no time, flat!) and both dogs will get to try them today! My fiance looked in the fridge (I stored them there only because I don't have dogs I'm thinking they will keep better in there for the few times per week we will get to give these to them) and he was ready to eat one! He thought they looked delicious!! (I should have let him!) I hope the dogs are as excited as I am! Given that they like them (which I hope they do because they are really easy to make) I know what they will get for christmas this year!!!! Thanks for the super simple recipe!
My dog Sorcha (Husky/German Shepherd mix) loves these. I made them with molasses instead of honey because that is what I had on hand and 1/2 cup rolled oats instead of the wheat germ (also what I had on hand). I also threw in 2 tbsp. milled flax seeds. Definitely a keeper and I will also share with friends that have dogs this Christmas.
I didnt have whole wheat flour so I ground oats and used that for flour. My dog loves these cookies and it is so easy to make! Great recipe!
I have made these twice now and both times I find they don't keep more than a week. I have a little dog- at one point I saw fuzz growing on them before I gave it to her thankfully. She likes the flavor, just be prepared to share the batch. Also does not keep well as batter.
My lab/pointer and boston/jack russell realllly liked these! I made the recipe as is, except I added less honey (seemed like it didn't need a whole TBSP) and I added an extra egg yolk because I like to use things up. I think I rolled the cookies out too thin, because I made more than 60 cutouts with this recipe! I even let the dogs eat a bit of the leftover dough.... I can't tell which the liked better, the dough or the cookies! I'm going to use these cookies as a treat for my dog's birthday party. Thanks so much for sharing!
I like this recipe because while it is labelled "peanut butter banana dog treats" it has the ability for substitution. For example, I used oatmeal instead of wheat germ but followed the rest of the recipe the first time I made them. The second time I subbed bacon and sausage for the banana and applesauce for the honey. The dogs loved it even more the second time around!! They were a bit sticky so I made regular cookies and didn't bother rolling them out. I also left them in the turned off oven over night to harden.
I just made these for our new 5 month old puppy, he LOVES them! And I feel great giving him something healthy without all the they put in the stuff in the stores... I followed the recipe exactly, thank you! Will make these again and again...I used a circle cookie cutter, but these went over so well I think I'll have to invest in a cute little bone shape cutter =)
My dog goes absolutely crazy over these. I love that this recipe has no corn fillers. I usually freeze half of the biscuits so they can last longer.
My dogs LOVE peanut butter so decided to give this recipe a try. I followed it as written - used one banana which is about a half cup & did not think the dough was too sticky to roll out. Also, I just baked them for 30 minutes. They are more like cookies that way than crunchy dog biscuits. Dogs seemed to like them. They do smell like people cookies while baking.
My dog ate it right up after taking a second to taste it...and then she pestered me for more!
Our weim was given one of these that we made. Her eyes bugged out of her head and she leaped six feet in the air to get the second one. A more sensible solution was to break it up and put in in a Kong. Pure bliss for over an hour. Short version: This recipe is truly five stars as rated by Mia the Weimaraner.
My dog loves these, and I have to admit they don't taste bad either! Very easy to make and with the exception of the wheat germ I always have everything on hand. Since I don't stock wheat germ I followed others advice and use oatmeal they it come out fine. I cut them with a very small cookie cutter and was able to get about 80 treats. Nothing is mentioned about what the shelf life is so I keep them in the refrigerator. 2/12/12: Made these again and used wheat germ. I used a medium sized heart cookie cutter and got 24 treats. My dog loves them!
Very easy. I did not have wheat germ on hand so I substituted oats, dog loves them! We made these using a bone cookie cutter for Christmas gifts to our other dog lovers. They were a hit with all the dogs no matter what size or breed.
Easy ingredients I had on hand (except wheat germ - substituted oatmeal). The dough rolled out perfectly and they cooked up nicely. Our dogs stole a few off the counter when cooling so it's fair to say they are a hit!
Like others, I did not have any wheat germ on hand, so substituted oatmeal. I just rolled them out into little balls and used a fork to mash 'em down like others have done as well. My dogs love them (I'll need to make much bigger batches as they are BIG dogs), and they even taste pretty good to the hoomans!
My Dog loves these (though to be honest, she isn't too tough to please)! I simplified things by using only whole wheat flour (without wheat germ). I also doubled the recipe, so I have a good supply now. I actually had some fun making little shapes and designs out of the dough, as well. This would be a super easy, fun project for kids (or adults, apparently) to do! :)
This recipe is an absolute winner! Easy to make and my dog absolutely loves them. I doubled the recipe in order to get enough for a decent supply (freezing half of them) and replaced wheatgerm with oatmeal as mentioned by others. My measurements of peanut butter, honey and banana are hit-and-miss but no matter what I do, they turn out great!
My dear dog says 5 stars! I didn't have honey so used half the amount of molasses. She loves them!
My six month old Pom had 7 teeth removed and I wanted to make her cookies that she can chew. These turned out just perfect and my lil Pom now will not take any other (training) treats!! She has demanded that I make these a regular! ;) Great recipe, I didn't add honey as I believe the batter is sweet enough and used whole wheat flour. Besides that, a very easy baking session for that four legged loved one. Thanks for sharing!
The dogs seemed to love these.
My boys love these treats!!Also all of my four legged friends enjoyed them!!!Fun & easy to make. This would be a great project to raise money for animal shelters!!
Wonderful Treats! I didn't have wheat germ so I substituted rolled oats. Also- didn't use the egg wash because I like my treats looking rustic. These are not a crunchy biscuit- slightly on the soft side with some crunch. I will make these again and they smell wonderful and the dogs love them!
Our two greyhounds have discovered that dog treat taste-testers is a fitting occupation after retiring from their racing careers. They just loved these treats. Mummy made them mostly as written, except she replaced the wheat germ with bran, because that's what she had. She doubled the recipe and they filled two cookie sheets. You can bake them close together because they don't spread. The dough is very easy to handle. Eight paws up! **UPDATE - check the ingredients in your peanut butter. If it has xylitol, don't use it for dog treats! Xylitol is very toxic to dogs.
A Keeper!! My dog is really sensitive to foods, but absolutely loved these and they settled with him well. Only problem is that he wanted those instead of his food (he only gets one per day). Very easy to make and he loves them so I am happy.
These were actually fairly easy to make. My dog, Cocker Spaniel named Munster, enjoyed these. These treats came out semi- crumbly though. I made 2 batches, one with wheat germ and the other with ground flax seed and crumbled up shredded wheat. It was hard to tell which one my dog really liked (he loved food period!) I also used 1/2 cup of peanut butter as other reviewers suggested. And I also cut these dog treats into bones.
Dog's love 'em!! Eat them right up! If you want them crispier - try putting them in a dehydrator - it also increases the shelf life. Only thing is that using a dehydrator makes them crispy enough for bigger dogs - but too crispy for small ones. Also - if you are using cookie cutters - the smaller the better. The smallest one I had was still too big for little doggies. Plan on making these again!
I tried this recipe for my 3 dogs and they absolutely loved them. I added oatmeal to make it less sticky and rolled and cut them out on a piece of parchment paper, put them on a baking sheet and baked them in the oven. I turned them over so that they browned evenly on both side. Will definitely be a repeat recipe.
Was a Fav for my dogs~ Made for Xmas gifts and there were no complaints
EAsy to make an my dogs loved them, uses half oatmeal and half wheatgerm. Also my son has a PB allergy so we are a peanut free home, so I subbed Sunbutter ( Sunflower seed). Turned out great
My dog loved these! I baked a whole bunch for christmas gifts to our four legged friends. The whole time I was baking my dog was underfoot. She has allergies and did not react to these at all!
You are not going to believe this but I made these treats MINUS the banana and I substituted the Germ for plain ROLLED OATS and my dog chose these over Gravy Train jerky strips and steak bones every time. I held one of these in 1 hand & a Gravy Train treat in the other & my basenji dog always chose these. I did NOT roll these out. Instead I made them like spoon cookies and dipped my finger in egg wash & pushed them down. You can make them as big or small as you like. Place them close together because they don't rise much or spread. Cook them until they start turning brown. The batter was too thick so I added water until it was like cookie dough. This changed the treat from being crunchy like a dog biscuit to a hard & chewy treat. Like others said, double the recipe!
I love this recipe! I just finished making them for Christmas gifts for some furry friends. I used a poodle and a fire hydrant cookie cutter and they turned out perfect! Thanks for a great recipe.
These came out great, the dogs love them. Really easy, too, I just mixed everything in the Kitchenaid and let it knead the dough. I did have to add a bit more flour (maybe 1/4 cup) before I could roll it out and cut it. I will be making these again.
I just wanted to thank you Sandra. My puppy loves just about any treat there is, but this is the first time I have ever seen her try to leap up onto the counter for them. She walked in circles around my kitchen island the entire time I was making them and sat in front of the oven during baking. Any time anyone goes near the kitchen she chases them and sits right in front of the fridge and cries til she gets ones. Thank you so much for a great recipe.
My dog will eat these cookies before his other nightly snack. I made the cookies smaller than indicated and froze them, so we could use as needed.
This was easy & fun; the dog loves them! I only had white flour, so used it. It seemed to work, although my dough was very sticky. Will get some whole wheat flour for next time, will make them healthier. I didn't roll them out, just balled them and flattened with the bottom of a glass. I will do these again.
my grrls will not eat any other dog treat now. Only home made.. and I have these little P.B banana gems to blame for it. I make a double batch and they last a week.. ( hey, they are big dogs.. lol) when I double it, I use two whole medium bananas and a decent spoon of honey.. and nutri-blend flour instead of WW flour.. I roll them out quite thin because they like them crunchy. BIG hit in this house and I an eternally thankful that I found this recipe.. my girls have food sensitivities and these treats do not bother them. Thanks for sharing! :)
These are wonderful, my dog HAWG goes wild for them! I make them very small and use them for training.
Finally me and the boys made some cookies. The boys have a few allergies so we changed the recipe a bit. Instead of wheat flour we used rice flour (no gluten). Instead of wheat germ we used ground flax seed. They loved!!!
My dogs love these treats! This is the 3rd time I've made this recipe. I mash and freeze the bananas for when I plan on making the treats.
I have tried a lot of different recipes. My dogs love these cookies. I used rolled oats instead of wheat germ, but they love them. As soon as I start to make them they come running and sit by the oven until their done.
The dogs loved them. I made these for Christmas for a few dogs. The only thing I changed was using corn flakes instead of wheat germ because it was cheaper.
doubled the recipe and used oatmeal instead of wheat germ. didn't bother with the egg-wash either. rolled into small balls and flattened with fork. made about 75 small to mid-sized balls. worked great. my 3 "kids" thoroughly enjoy them!!!!!
The dogs loved them!
I just made these treats for my two Dachshunds and they adored them! I added 1/4C of apple sauce, 1 tsp of Vanilla, and replaced the wheat germ with ground oats. They came out great!
My dogs loved these! Thanks!
So easy to make, my 4 y/o and I did it together. And of course our poochie LOVED them. I subbed oat bran for the wheat germ, as I was out.
Dog approved (and a rather picky one at that)! Didn't have wheat germ, so used half ground flax/half ground oats. Subbed 1/2C ground oats for some of the wheat flour. Added enough extra flour while handling/rolling so that it wasn't really sticky anymore. Didn't bother with the egg white. Baked for 30 minutes, then turned off the heat and let partially cool in the oven, which left 1.5" rounds the consistency of a very dry cookie, but not hard or crunchy. This recipe almost filled a standard cookie sheet. Smelled great, a little bland/dry for my taste buds (yes, I tried a bite), but could taste the p.butter and banana.
Pups love these treats! Thanks.
My very picky little dog loved these! I didn't have banana so I used a 4ounce jar of chicken&rice baby food, and I used oats instead of wheat germ and skipped the egg white wash. Also rolled into balls and pressed with fork. Great!
Our dog pack of 5 dogs love these
My Pups and I love this recipe. I double the recipe and still have to make it more than once a week. I just use a plastic lettuce knife and cut into cubes. I have 4 pups and they all love them.
These were really nice! My puppy loves them! I ate a few too. ^^
I just made these for my stubbornly untrainable chihuahua Guinness today, and he learned to roll over and shake paw all in one day! I have his undivided attention with this cookie in hand and only feed him a very small morsel off of one cookie per command. So easy to make...thanks!
- Flour generously when you're rolling out the dough. - I'll generally roll it out to about a 0.25" sheet and then take a pizza slicer to it and cut it into small pieces for training rewards or stick them in treat balls to keep the dogs entertained for awhile.
I made these last night and my dog loves them. As I made them, I made sure to taste the ingredients myself and they were pretty tasty. I experimented with a yogurt & peanut butter icing that I made and piped it on. Even more delicious!
The boys give these 2 paws up! They had a hard time waiting til they cooled so they could sample them. Their patience paid off though, as they quickly devoured their samples. I'm glad I doubled the recipe since they went over so well with my taste-testers. Thanks for the recipe!
My dogs love these! I made more for dog gifts for the holidays. Going to make more when we are out.
