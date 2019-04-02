Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Biscuits

A yummy dog treat especially for holidays.

Recipe by Sandra

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Stir together the egg, peanut butter, banana, and honey in a medium bowl; blend thoroughly. Stir in the flour and wheat germ; mix well. Turn dough out onto a floured board and roll to 1/4 inch thick. Cut into desired shapes with a cookie cutter, place on prepared baking sheet, and brush tops with egg white.

  • Bake biscuits in preheated oven until dried and golden brown, about 30 minutes, depending on size. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
128 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 41mg. Full Nutrition
