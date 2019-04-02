Peanut Butter and Banana Dog Biscuits

Like most, I didn't have all the ingredients. This is how I altered with what I had: To replace honey, I used 1 T of sugar-free strawberry jam. To replace wheat germ, I used 1/2 c. of rolled oats. As another person said, I refrigerated the dough for about an hour and it made ALL the difference in handing. It was no longer a sticky mess! I used additional wholewheat flour to roll out to 1/4" thickness. I cut cookies approx 1" rounds and then poked a whole in the middle so they would bake evenly. Just keep gathering unused dough and reroll. It made 56 cookies (6rows of 9). You can bake them close together but not touching because they actually shrink while baking. I also baked them longer to be sure they were crunchy, about 1 hour total. I turned off oven and let them remain in hot oven until I remember them again, which was about 5 hrs later. My dogs LOVE these!!! I've tried other recipes and my dogs didn't really like them, but would eat them. This will be my one and only go-to recipe when I want to impress others ;) The egg whites made the difference between bland looking and yummy looking with the shiny tops. Mine end up about 23 calories each!