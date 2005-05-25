Broccoli and Tortellini Salad
Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.
I love this salad, but I find the the dry tortellini (found on the shelf in the pasta aisle) holds up so much better than the refrigerated (and it is a much better bang for your buck). I used Barilla cheese tortellini, and it was absolutely superb!Read More
I have made this dish over 3 dozen times (for catered events, family, parties, etc.) It always gets raves--no leftovers!! As recommended by others, I blanch the broccoli florets for about 30 seconds, plunge into ice water until cooled, then drain and dry. The broccoli stays a gorgeous green and is easier to eat. I usually omit the raisins, but have them on the side for sprinkling. Also, I usually make 1 1/2 times the dressing. Typically, I mix the salad together with about 1/3 of the dressing and leave covered tightly in the fridge overnight or for several hours-the pasta soaks up the dressing. About 30-60 minutes before serving, I add the rest of the dressing. This salad is always a hit!
Delish! Make sure to do these few things, and your salad will be Fabulous. 1.) Blanch brocolli peices in almost boiling water for about 1 minute, scoop out and put in ice water to shock and produce a beautiful green 2.) toast sunflower seeds 3.) if you use frozen tortelinni, cook for only 2-3 minutes in not-quite-boiling water- they will be done enough, any longer and they will be mushy and fall apart 4.) make 4 times the dressing called for, use a combo of miricle whip and mayo and only 1/2 cup sugar. Lastly, mix pasta, broccoli, craisins and 2/3 of the dressing the day before and let it marinate! Top with the rest of the dressing, seeds and bacon (i didn't use onion) right before serving. Your family will love this!
Loved this! Be careful with the tortellini. I hadn't cooked with it before and it tended to fall apart with too much stirring. (I may have overcooked it) I used tri-colored tortellini and craisins for a more festive look, used just less than 1/4 cup sugar and doubled the rest of the dressing ingredients. I blanched the broccoli for 30 seconds. I also followed the suggestion to mix salad with 1/3 of dressing and leave covered in fridge overnight. I added the rest of the dressing an hour before serving. Oh - and I do wish I would have chopped the onions more finely. Resulting taste was a bit more "oniony" than intended. Overall, it turned out wonderfully! I was concerned that the flavors wouldn't blend well, but this was great together!
Perfection!...I made this for a group of fifty people. Everyone gorged themselves on it and asked for the recipie! Their was nothing left! Three catering trays were devoured!!! The only adjustments I made were as follows...I reduced the sugar, and sugared 'to taste'. I omitted the raisins, as most people do not like them, and replaced them with cashews(WOW!). I was able to find tri-colored frozen tortellini at a wholesale club and it really added to the presentation. I steamed my broccoli as well. Also, ***VERY IMPORTANT TO DO...DOUBLE THE DRESSING*** I added half the night before and the rest before serving. My advice is not to skip this very important step, it makes all the difference in the world. Folks, it doesn't get much better than this!!!!!!!
I bring this to every picnic, super bowl party, baby shower, etc. It is so so good. I always make 1.5 times the dressing as recommended by other reviewers. I like it sweet, so I leave in the sugar. Also, I blanch the broccoli and onions for a minute before adding them (just throw them into the pasta pot the last minute that the tortellini is cooking) – this makes the broccoli easier to chew and the onions less sharp.
Great recipe which was well received at a recent pot luck dinner. Per other reviews, I did make a few adjustments. For the dressing I used 1 1/2 cups mayo, 6 T sugar and 1 T Cider Vinegar. I reserved some of the dressing to toss just before serving, since pastas absorb a lot of dressing as they sit in the frig. I also save some bacon to sprinkle on top just before serving. Like many others, I did blanch the broccoli. Very tasty recipe!!
Very tasty! Nice change from the traditional (boring) pasta salad. Recipe has been requested everytime I've served it. Just a few suggested changes - double the dressing, blanche the broccoli, DECREASE THE ONION to about a 1/4, add lightly toasted cashews and use a combination of raisins and craisins. A little time-consuming but well worth it. I expect to be making this regularly in the future.
At a large family gathering we were raiding the sweets for an evening snack and my cousin opted for another portion of this salad instead! Lazy cook that I am, I use barely thawed frozen broccoli florets. This went directly into my all time favorites file.
WONDERFUL recipe! The tortellini is a nice change and easy to make!! I'll come home and have this be my meal for the evening. It's good even when not chilled. Thanks for sharing such a yummy recipe!
The ingredients sound strange in this salad, but they dance on your tongue when you eat it. Very good. I've made it for years, and always gets great reviews. Make ahead and let those noodles soak up the juices of the dressing. However if you keep overnight, make sure you have extra dressing, as the noodles DO soak up the dressing and it will then seem dry.
I made this recipe for a 4th of July picnic and it was a huge hit. Everyone wanted the recipe. It was a nice change from boring potato & macaroni salads. I made the dressing first which gave the sugar time to dissolve into the mayonaise. I kept mixing it so there wasnt a grainy texture from the sugar in the dressing.What a great recipe, thanks for sharing!
This is FANTASTIC! I found it a bit too sweet, so I reduced the sugar to 1/3 cup, added approx 1 Tbs of the bacon fat to the dressing, and used crannies instead of raisins. PERFECTION! I made it twice within a week's time! Thanks Judy!
Wow, loved this salad. I usually am a nut for changing recipes and modifying them but not with this one. I did double the cider vinegar, but thats it. It was a hit, my husband loved it, and can't wait to bring this rocking salad to cook outs this summer. I used a frozen cheese tortilleni as that was what was on sale. They held up perfectly for me. When using fresh or frozen tortellini, keep in mind they cook very fast, around 3 minutes or so. When adding to salads, keep it on the al dente side, they will soften up as they sit. Stir gently when boiling, and gently toss them with the other ingredients with a soft sided spoon, such as wood or plastic. Overall, excellent recipe!
The recipe was great! But I did make some adjustments to the ingredients. I left out the sugar, and used honey roasted sunflower seeds, used white raisins, and also used sour cream with the mayonaise. It was sweet enough with out the sugar. I also steamed the broccoli until tender, and used rice wine vinegar and cider vinegar.
I love this! I've had it before at summer BBQ's, but they never included the tortellini. I love what it adds to this dish! Looking forward to enjoying it as a light lunch tomorrow! --I happened to have some shaved fennel from pizza-making, and added it to this...nice addition :)
I love broccoli salads Judy and tossing tortellini around in there is a great idea. I'm not too crazy about the cheese and I like to use crasins instead of raisins. The mayonnaise dressing is a great blend of sweet and tart and is a must for this recipe. Can't wait to try this out on friends. Thanks for the submission.
Made this for my brother-in-law who loves the original broccoli salad recipe. Everybody loved it! They told me to always use this recipe again. It looks very impressive if served in a glass bowl and extremely colorful if you use red onion, Craisins and tri-color tortellini. DEFINITELY A KEEPER!!!
Best if it is made a day ahead. great salad to bring to potluck get togethers.
i MADE THIS FOR A PARTY AND IT WAS A BIG HIT. I DID WHAT SOMEONE SUGGESTED AND I DOUBLED THE DRESSING, MADE IT THE DAY BEFORE AND RESERVED HALF THE DRESSING TO TOSS AN HOUR OR SO BEFORE SERVING.
Well, well, everybody rated this recipe with five stars but I wasn't really convinced. I liked the basic idea of sweet and sour but I think there is way too much sugar in this recipe. The raisins alone would have done the job. If you want this to be a bit more on the healthier side reduce sugar and replace half of the mayonnaise with non-fat plain yoghurt. Sorry, I just didn't like it at all.
I made this salad for a BBQ this weekend and everyone really enjoyed it. But I will be experimenting with the dressing a bit. I had added some extra broccili to the salad to stretch it a little farther so I also increased the dressing by another half serving but I did not prepare it exactly as directed. I used 3/4 mayo, 4 and 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 2 and 1/2 tablespoons vinegar. I added that much vinegar trying to give it a kick and it was good but I also didn't give the salad much time to sit in the fridge which might have given the flavors more of chance to develop. But aside from the dressing I loved the combo of ingredients. I blanched the broccoli and onions for a minute or 2 per other reviewers suggestions and that turned out really well. And I used toasted sunflower seeds and golden raisins and added 1 extra slice of bacon. Yum! I will be making this again. I especially liked the addition of the tortellini to make it a little different than the type of broccoli salads I have had in the past.
Per some other reviews, I decided to blanch the broccoli and 1/4 c red onion. I used a combination of golden raisins along with regular, and I doubled the recipe for the dressing, putting the first half in immediately after the salad was made- I put it in the fridge overnight, then had individuals add extra dressing to their tastes the following day. Almost everyone used more dressing, as most of it was absorbed overnight. Taste was good, but a bit dry for some people. Thanks for the recipe!
This has got to be one of my all time favorite recipes!! I will be making this at all family gatherings, I ate the left overs for three days for lunch and wish I had more!
Great recipe! Followed suggestions made by other reviewers. Cut back to 1/2 onion (and was still strong), cut back to 1/4 c sugar (was plenty), used 3 tsp vinegar, cut back to 1/4 c sunflower seeds, added 1/4 c pecans, omitted raisins and lastly topped w/ some shredded cheddar cheese. My husband preferred the changes and agreed, recipe could cut back even more on onion. Didn't need to blanche broccoli (prefer more nutrition eating raw veggies). Used frozen tortellini. Had made bacon and eggs for breakfast this morning and was able to prepare bacon for this recipe for dinner saving time. Quick and delicious! Even w/ slight alterations.... still 5 stars!
Update: I don't know why I didn't give this a 5 star originally, but I'm changing it now. We love this salad and I make it regularly in the summer. I double the dressing and am glad for the extra. It is a little sweet, so I use less sugar. I also only use 2 heads of broccoli. Usually use an entire pound of bacon. It's excellent!
I made this for a large party (double recipe) and everyone loved it! I did make a few changes based on what other reviewers said and my personal tastes. I used one third the amount of sugar suggested and I added some fresh ground pepper to the dressing. I also used all natural reduced fat mayo. I did not use a whole red onion (I had very large red onions) so I used approx. one cup finely chopped onion for the double recipe. Lastly, I tripled the dressing amount (only using 1/2 cup sugar total) which seemed perfect for the double recipe that I made. Leftovers are just as tasty the next day although it did seem to be a touch sweeter after sitting in the fridge for 24 hours. The combination of all the flavors was just so good! This is not your typical boring pasta salad and that's why it's so yummy. I will definitely make this again!
Good recipe, but Im guessing the sunflower seeds should have been hulled. whoops. Oh yeah, and it definitely needed twice the dressing and half the sugar.
Delightful! I made this recipe twice in one week! The first time I made it I followed the recipe to the "T". The second time I used 1/2 Tortellini and 1/2 Garden Rotini mixing the dressing in about 1 hour before serving I preferred the second time I made it but would not hesitate to give the original recipe to a friend. This recipe will make a great "Pot-Luck'er".
I MADE THIS FOR A WEDDING SHOWER AND IT WAS A HIT. I HAD TO PRINT THE RECIPE OUT FOR EVERYONE TO TAKE HOME WITH THEM. VERY TASTY!!!
This dish is a staple during the summer for cookouts. I usually triple the recipe for our family (I only double the broccoli, triple everything else) because people love this stuff so much. The only thing I change is to omit the raisins and sunflower seeds and add in sliced almonds. I do not blanch the broccoli as others have, I love the crisp crunch against the soft tortellini. I also follow the tortellini cooking instructions since I use frozen and only cook about 3-5 minutes. I have even made this and added in some sliced up grilled chicken and made this a main dish. Simply love this recipe!
I followed another reviewer's suggestion and blanched the broccoli for 30 seconds and plunged in ice water--excellent suggestion. It resulted in a lovely green color and was easier to eat than raw. The salad generally was too sweet for us, even though I cut back on the sugar. I also used less onion since I made the salad the evening before and didn't want the onion to overwhelm the other flavors. I mixed in a portion of the dressing and refrigerated the salad overnight. Mixed in the remainder of the dressing just before serving. Texture was great, but sweetness seemed not compatible with the pasta.
This was a great recipe. I blanched the broccoli for 30 seconds exactly. Any longer and it would have been too soft. The blanching really brought out the beautiful green in the broccoli. After blanching, I soaked the florets in ice water. Per another suggestion, I made 1.5 times the dressing, added 1/3 of it right after I made the salad. Placed everything in a Ziploc in the fridge for a few hours and before I served it, I added the remaining dressing. I didn't 1.5 times the sugar in the dressing but kept it at 1/2 a cup sine I don't like things super sweet. I also needed to add some salt to the salad after I made it and it could be because I didn't salt the water enough when I cooked the tortellini. I also only used 1/4 of a purple onion. it seems like a whole one would have been too much and it could be because the onion I had was on the larger size. Everyone complimented me and it was all gone! This is going to be my new go-to potluck dish!
This recipe was EXCELLENT. I took the advice of others and doubles the dressing but I used about 3/4 of it the night that I made the salad and the last 1/4 before I brought the dish to a picnic. Also, I used dried cranberries because I think they are tangier than the raisins and the color is more vibrant. Beautiful dish - but mostly, tasty Tasty TASTY!
I am giving this 5 stars, because it was very good BUT if you are of the traditional nature like myself, you might prefer Alyson's Broccoli Salad as I do. Something about the tortellini just wasn't right since i am used to the same salad without the tortellini... Thank you for sharing.
i am going to try to make this weekend. read the reviews and have a suggestion that works for me which is to use sour cream or yogurt in place of the mayo(or a combo of each) as it does not seem to soak in like all mayo. perhaps not as much oil? also use a combo of mayo and sour cream or plain yogurt on potato salad for the same results.
This was good, but way too sweet for us. I used 1/4 sugar to 3/4 mayo and a good 2 Tbs. of vinegar. With the sweetness of the raisens, it was still just too much sweetness. I would probably try it again, but with even a bit less sugar and a bit more vinegar. It is a very cool combination of ingredients. It's got it all -- protein, veggie, starch....
Use less red onion, I used 1/4 cup. Substitute craisins for raisins, add more sauce, using lemon juice in place of the vinegar. I also shredded cheddar cheese in the salad. I took this to a potluck and everyone wanted the recipe!
I love this recipe, but I need to cut back on calories. In order to reduce calories, I use turkey bacon and substitute no fat mayonnaise and use bow tie pasta in place of the cheese tortellini. I also prefer dried cranberries to raisins. Both of my daughter-in-laws have requested the recipe. There are no leftovers.
This is a fantastic summer side...or entire meal for that matter! Currently making this for the third time in as many weeks! Thanks for sharing this excellent flavorful dish!
This is the best cold pasta salad ever!! I have made this salad 3 times and each time people have raved about it, not to mention asked for the recipe. I added two grilled chx breasts (diced) and doubled the dressing (put half on when I prepared it and half when I served it) Great recipe, thanks for posting!!
I read all of the reviews and decided to blanch broccoli and 1/4 c red onion. I used crasins instead of rasins. Then I doubled the dressing and increased the cider vinegar using 6 teaspoons. Wow it was great. My family loved it and I told them where I got it. They will all be members one this site soon. Thx for the great salad idea!
Had a package of tortellini I wanted to use up along with some broccoli. This was a very good combination. I added the broccoli to the last 2 minutes of the boiling tortellini water to make the green "pop" in color. I would do this again. Make your dressing up ahead of time so that the sugar has time to melt into the mayonnaise, stirring often. I used all the ingredients, but changed the order a little bit. After the dressing was well blended, about an hour I added it to the salad, withholding the sunflower seeds and bacon. I added those right before serving because I wanted them to still have some crunch. Good salad and would make it again.
I used Dried Cranberries to replace the raisins, and Grapeseed Oil Veganaise instead of Mayonnaise. It was SO delicious!
One of the best salads I have had! I followed the recipe except added craisins instead. I also reduced the red onion slightly and diced very small. I followed the others' advice and added 1/2 the dressing before serving. Very easy and delicious!
This is a wonderful "end of summer" salad...I changed a couple of things however...namely, I blanched the broccoli, I soaked the raisins in hot water until they were plump, and I toasted raw seeds, lightly salting them as I baked them in a 400 degree oven. I prepared the salad, without the dressing, the night before, letting the flavors meld, and on the next morning, before serving it, I lightly seasoned it with granulated garlic and black pepper. I added the dressing about an hour before serving. This salad got rave reviews by all 30 people who tried it, and was one even by a 13 year old boy, whose staple is PB&J! Jeanne, Everett, WA
I've been making this recipe for a yr now. It is by far the most requested salad, everyone loves, loves, loves it! The changes that I do is steam the fresh broccoli florets for about 8 to 10 mins tops, remove broccoli from steamer and shock it under cold water. I then pat dry (w/ paper towel) the broccoli for any excess water. Mix salad and put in fridge over night. Simply delicious the next day! I do not add seeds or raisins.
Lovely recipe that I modified slightly. Used 20oz of the dry tortellini and blanched the broccoli in the pasta water at the end of cooking for 2mins. Used 3/4 cup mayo with 1/4 cup sugar and 3TBLS of cider vinegar. Mixed a the dressing, veggies,pasta and craisins together and chilled over night. Mixed in the bacon and seeds right before serving to my co-workers that loved it. What little that was left tasted even better the next day!! Thank you AMFC
I love this salad. I leave out the pasta and just do it all veggie (with sunflwer seeds of course) I also use finely chopped dates they are less sweet than raisins. My suggestion to those who disliked it the first time, use MAYONNAISE not MIRACLE WHIP or salad dressing. This makes a HUGE difference in most salads that call for Mayo. There IS no substitute for mayo.
I substituted spinach/ricotta tortellini and instead of cider vinegar I used balsamic.. wow! This is a great recipe. My family loved it! Thank you!
Great recipe and a little more elegant than traditional pasta salad. I've made it twice--once for a baby shower and another time for a jewelry party. I also added crasins instead of raisins and omitted the onion. The boxed/bagged tortellini is just as good as the fresh version.
Excellent recipe. I dipped my broccoli heads in the boiling pasta water for a bright green color. Also did 3/4 cup mayo and 3 tsp. vinegar. Was a very pretty looking salad that tastes great! Thanks.
Loved, loved, loved this. Had it again for lunch today. I used tricolored tortellini for appearance but any cheese tortellini no matter what color would not take away from this salad. My wife says we have a winner... which means NO MORE macaroni and Miracle Whip salads in the summer... Can I hear an AMEN!
This is delicious! But I also like broccoli salad. I prefer craisins and sliced almond.
Very good. I doubled the dressing and it turned out perfect. I might try almonds instead of sunflower seeds next time.
I was looking for a different recipe to take to a Labor Day cookout, I was tired of potato salad and Macaroni salad. Then I came across this one. It was incredible!! I doubled the dressing like the other users suggested, made a HUGE difference. We bought Barilla's cheese filled tortillini in the bag, and it was delicious. Only thing I omitted were the raisins. A HUGE hit, loved it!
Love this salad and I make it all the time. I reduce the sugar a little bit but only a personal preference.
As I expected, having tried the version with no pasta, this was great! The tortellini was a perfect compliment for the salad. I used Borrela's off the shelf and it was wonderful. I also tripled the dressing and used almost all of it after letting the initial half soak in ahead of time.I also used half the amount of sugar and once used fat free mayo....do NOT do this! It is worth the calories using regular mayo!!Also, used thawed frozen broccoli and was just as good as fresh if not better.
I made this for a family cookout this weekend and everyone thought it was fabulous. I found I had to make extra dressing to get it as moist as I wanted and then had to add more the next day (after it sat in the fridge all night). I also used craisins (cherry flavored) instead of raisins. Great recipe, will definitely make again.
Wonderful salad! I didn't blanch the broccoli, only because I had so much else to cook, it would have meant doing one more thing. I took the advice of the others, and doubled the dressing. I put the first half on the salad the night before, and the rest about half an hour before serving. I also omitted the raisins, because no one really likes them. I used tri coloured tortellini, so it was a very pretty salad, as well as delicious.
I made some changes to simplify the recipe. It was a huge hit. I used 12 oz. of dry tortellini and a 1-pound bag of frozen broccoli (defrosted). I also increased the mayonnaise to a full cup and the cider vinegar to 2 tablespoons (to balance the sugar). I cut the red onion to 1/4-1/2 cup. I highly recommend mixing half the dressing into the salad so the flavors blend. At serving time add the remaining dressing, bacon and seeds to ensure that they stay crisp.
made this for a party and got rave reviews. didn't add the nuts
great flavor... I did use more dressing than this recipe called for and I skipped the raisins and seeds and added cauliflower to the broccoli was great
This was a good recipe. I added salmon, sun dried tomato, olives instead of the other toppings and substituted may for olive oil and garlic dressing.
My family loves this recipe. I made it for a wedding shower and another party. I was asked for the recipe several times at both events. A wide variety of people have said they love it. Update: My cousins and I exchanged "favorite recipes" at christmas- one cousin brought this recipe- I had given it to her a few years ago. So it came full circle. You can not miss with this. Make it exactly as it is written and it's a sure winner.
A huge hit! I did use less than 1/4c sugar, 3/4c mayo and 2Tbsp. cider vinegar, we mixed everything but the pasta and bacon and left sitting for a few hours; then added the last two before serving. It was perfect for my family; the girls devoured the broccoli "trees".
I made a few changes..instead of raisins, I used fresh red grapes. I blanched the broccoli and onion for a few minutes, and doubled the dressing ingredients, except for the sugar, I kept that the same. I didn't have any bacon, so I warmed up some smoked sausage in a skillet and used that instead. It came out delicious...it is a full meal this way. Extra good if you serve it warm...thank you!
Very good. I cut the sugar to only 1/4 cup - I thought 1/2 cup sounded like a bit too much. It was very good with the 1/4 cup of sugar - the dressing was plenty sweet.
Easy and Fast for any potluck...many compliments and requests for this recipe. After reading all the alterations to the original recipe, I tried a fellow reviewer's advice (Mary Domaz on 4/23/03)and it came out perfect. I will make again when someone asks me to "bring a dish" to a party.
Awesome salad. I follow the recipe expect use frozen brocolli I let thaw out for a little while, then blanch them. Makes it just a little quicker. A little extra dressing is great too!! Love this recipe.
This salad is a superb mix of flavors and textures. The sweet dressing paired with the salty bacon and cheese tortellini is summer salad perfection! I followed other reviewers suggestions - used dried tortellini and blanched the broccoli - and will make it the same way from now on. I made a quadruple batch of this salad for a college graduation party and it was completely devoured in 30 minutes!
This was easy to make, and everyone in my family enjoyed it. A nice variation on usual Tortellini.
When I first saw this recipe I did not think the ingredients sounded good TOGETHER. This is a wonderful recipe and I constantly get asked for it...I serve it at parties and at pot lucks.
I made this to bring to a Memorial Day cookout along with the blueberry and apple pecan pie from this site . I made the brocolli salad per directions except I bought sunflower seeds in the shell instead of the seeds so I substituted with chopped pecans. I would advise to use only 1/2 of the dressing made the night before and toss with the other half in the morning. Add bacon and nuts just before serving. I received raves and wanted the recipe. Will make many times more
This is wonderful - my new favorite!
This was very good. You could even add some grilled chicken for a twist. I made it the day before for a party, but I think it would be better if made only a few hours before you eat it.
Excellent! Doubled dressing as suggested. Made dressing the night before and chopped all ingredients. Combined a few hours before event. Might cut back on the red onion qty - very strong for some.
Excellent!! I, too, doubled the dressing and decreased the amount of sugar to 1/4 cup. I also blanched the broccoli for ~30 seconds. My kids loved this! Will be making this frequently. Thank you!!
I only made half this recipe and it was dinner for 2 and then leftovers for lunch the next day. Blanced the broccoli as suggested. Used 1.5x the amount of mayo suggested but used olive oil based mayo to lighten. Also used turkey bacon for same reason. Only used 1 tbs raw sugar. This recipe is sweet enough with the raisins in each bit that the dressing does not need to be that sweet. Also used mix of sunflower/pumpkin seeds with peanuts since that is what I had in the house. Only half of recommended onion. Used tri-color three cheese tortellini for a bit more color. Wish I had done as recommended by some and held back a bit of the dressing for serving at the table. A good recipe. Will make again.
Great with a simple grilled steak or chicken breast, this salad is a myriad of tastes. Make sure you are a fan of all things sweet, tart, and tangy if you plan to make this. If you don't like Miracle Whip, for example, this salad is not for you. Otherwise it's a fun and original alternative to the classic cold pasta salad.
First time making this recipe and it is delicious. I used green onion instead of red onion. Also added some Italian seasoning and left out the raisins. Loved it!
Fantastic! Substituted dried cranberries for the raisins. Doubled the sauce, using a low-fat mayo. Added 1 cup shredded cheddar. Was a big hit! Thanks!
This salad is always a big hit when I take it to parties. I usually make it the day ahead, then make another half batch of the dressing which I put on about half and hour before serving. That way you get better flavor but don't risk the pasta being hard when you serve it.
This broccoli salad is fantastic. I followed the advice of many reviewers before more me and I thank them all for their tips. 1) Only cooked the refrigerated tortellini for 2-3 mins. 2) Blanched the broccoli in super hot water for 1 minute. 3) Double the amount of salad dressing!!! This last bullet is imperative. I put half the dressing on the night before and the other half just before serving it. Also, add sugar to the dressing in baby steps (1 T. at a time) and then taste test it. I personally didn't add nearly the amount of sugar the recipe called for but that is just personal taste. I waited to add the sunflower seeds and the crumbled bacon to the salad until the last minute as well. I was worried that they would get soggy overnight and the crunchy texture is part of the salad's uniqueness in my opinion. This recipe went immediately into my favorite folder!! Thanks AMFC for sharing it!
This was a great twist to a tortellini salad. I really enjoyed the sweet and salty taste. I did change one thing. I only added about a 1/4 of the onion. That was enough. And the next time I make it I will add more bacon.
I work at a health food store and made this salad. I didn't use real bacon and didn't have red onion so I didn't put any in. It was a big hit.
I used craisons. Did not like this salad very much. The flavors did not mingle well together
Really good and tasty. I too blanched the broccoli by throwing it in with the pasta for the last minute of cooking. I probably only used half an onion too because I didn't want it to overpower the dish. I added a little black pepper for my taste and used craisins instead of raisins.
This recipe is very yummy and a balanced meal if you use torellini filled with cheese. I did not have any red onions, and used rice wine vinegar for a touch of sweet but NO SUGAR. I also used organic canadian bacon. Next time I won't use quite so many raisins. I'd give this 4 1/2 but only because it has too much sugar.
made this a couple times, and it just got better. you can use just white vin for the dressing if you don't have cider vin. also, I think it's important not to over cook the tortilini because it will fall apart when you toss the salad together. The final thing that really made this so good was that I blanched then shocked the broccoli. So bright and it took the dressing better this way. We loved the salad so much that one time we added cooked, diced chix.
This recipe was well received at our family gathering - I had lots of requests for the recipe. Very easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. I did make 1 1/2 times the amount of dressing so it would not be dry and it turned out perfect.
This is a really nice change of pace from the standard broccoli salad I usually make (which I'll be making no longer) The combination of the different ingredients definitely makes this salad. I doubled the dressing; used less sugar & more vinegar to taste. Result was awesome. I got numerous compliments & requests for the recipe. A real keeper!
My grocery deli makes a tortellini salad that is to die for so wanted to find something similar and this is pretty close. Only difference is no raisins, bacon or sunflower seeds and they have tomatoes in theirs....so I added some halved cherry tomatoes and left out the raisins. Raisins and tortellini just did not sound appetizing to me. The dressing is sweet so the raisins would only increase the sweetness level as would any dried fruit. Other than those changes I made it according to the recipe. I did not double the dressing and found it to be sufficient and did back off on the sugar till I tasted the dressing and I'm glad I did - less sugar was good for us. I liked the addition of the sunflower seeds and the bacon. I have also made this with tortellini, broccoli, tomato, red onion, paremsan cheese and just a bit of mayo. A very good salad that allows a lot of flexibllity to suit your tastes.
This salad is beyond fabulous. I have never reviewed a recipe before but this called for one. I took a few of the different suggestions..........used half mayo and half miracle whip 'cause I had it and wanted to use it up. Doubled the amount of dressing as suggested, and used roasted slivered almonds that I had on hand in place of sunflower seeds and raisins. Rave reviews all around. I think you can add whatever you prefer to this recipe. Kudos and many thanks for sharing this. It's a keeper for sure
I changed the dressing as suggested to 1 cup mayo, 4 tsp vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. I will be making this again soon.
