Broccoli and Tortellini Salad

This was a great recipe. I blanched the broccoli for 30 seconds exactly. Any longer and it would have been too soft. The blanching really brought out the beautiful green in the broccoli. After blanching, I soaked the florets in ice water. Per another suggestion, I made 1.5 times the dressing, added 1/3 of it right after I made the salad. Placed everything in a Ziploc in the fridge for a few hours and before I served it, I added the remaining dressing. I didn't 1.5 times the sugar in the dressing but kept it at 1/2 a cup sine I don't like things super sweet. I also needed to add some salt to the salad after I made it and it could be because I didn't salt the water enough when I cooked the tortellini. I also only used 1/4 of a purple onion. it seems like a whole one would have been too much and it could be because the onion I had was on the larger size. Everyone complimented me and it was all gone! This is going to be my new go-to potluck dish!