Broccoli and Tortellini Salad

4.6
702 Ratings
  • 5 518
  • 4 134
  • 3 29
  • 2 10
  • 1 11

Crisp, fresh broccoli and cheese tortellini with a creamy dressing are the basis of this salad. Raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion dress it up. This recipe is most requested at potlucks.

Recipe by AFMC

Gallery
20 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook tortellini in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente. Drain, and rinse under cold water.

  • In a small bowl, mix together mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar to make the dressing.

  • In a large bowl, combine broccoli, tortellini, bacon, raisins, sunflower seeds and red onion. Pour dressing over salad, and toss.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 38.7g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 341mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022