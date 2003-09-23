Green Bean Salad

1 of 72

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loved this nice cool summer salad. I did revise ingredients a little. I used fresh, blanched corn and green beans. I left out the peas, but they would have been good in it. I used red pepper instead of green, and skipped the pimentos. I also added sliced black olives for color. The marinade was excellent. Try 1/2 cup white vinegar and 1/2 cup white balsamic for a variation. Helpful (136)

Rating: 4 stars This was an easy delicious salad to make. The only change I'd make would be to use frozen peas green beans and corn rather than canned. The canned veggies were a little gray and detracted from the visual appeal of the salad. But overall this is a great recipe. Helpful (69)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent recipe I made a rather large batch for a food show and everyone loved it. I did make the following changes - I used frozen whole green beans frozen cut corn and frozen peas. I ommitted the pimentos (because I think they are gross so everyone else should too;-)) used red green and yellow bell peppers and used olive oil not vegetable. Yummy! Helpful (61)

Rating: 5 stars This was one of the best vegetable salads I've ever made. I'm not real big on green lettuce salads but vegetables like these are great. The flavor of this salad was wonderful. I made this for a womens prayer group I go to and they all loved it. Thanks. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I had a "salad tasting" dinner - we tried 5 new ones from this site and THIS was everyone's favorite - from my 10 year old daughter through my teenagers and finishing with my husband and very picky mother in law!!! I omitted the peas (I hate canned peas!) and added a small can of slivered water chestnuts - fabulous. Thanks Patsy - this will be a favorite for years to come in my house!! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars A very big hit at the office. Even the lady who doesn't eat veggies asked for the recipe! Tastes extremely sweet though so I may back off the sugar measurements next time but overall a definite winner for the pot luck list. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars We really enjoyed this recipe (don't have children at home anymore so can't say how "kid friendly" it would be). It keeps for several days in the refrigerator and the last serving tastes just as great as the first. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I personally did not like this recipe. But my ENTIRE family sure did. I seved it at a family dinner (15 people total) and everyone else just loved the cool crisp taste. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe! Well liked especially by some vegetarian friends. Helpful (12)