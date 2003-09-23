Green Bean Salad

Rating: 4.35 stars
This is a great marinated salad for a hot summer day.

By Patsy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine vegetables in a large bowl.

  • In a small bowl, mix together oil, vinegar, sugar, salt, and water. Pour over vegetables, and stir to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for 4 hours or overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 14.5g; sodium 713.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (72)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

72 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
DIANEZIL
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2003
Everyone loved this nice cool summer salad. I did revise ingredients a little. I used fresh, blanched corn and green beans. I left out the peas, but they would have been good in it. I used red pepper instead of green, and skipped the pimentos. I also added sliced black olives for color. The marinade was excellent. Try 1/2 cup white vinegar and 1/2 cup white balsamic for a variation. Read More
Helpful
(136)
Amy
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2003
This was an easy delicious salad to make. The only change I'd make would be to use frozen peas green beans and corn rather than canned. The canned veggies were a little gray and detracted from the visual appeal of the salad. But overall this is a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(69)
SWEETROUGE
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2005
Excellent recipe I made a rather large batch for a food show and everyone loved it. I did make the following changes - I used frozen whole green beans frozen cut corn and frozen peas. I ommitted the pimentos (because I think they are gross so everyone else should too;-)) used red green and yellow bell peppers and used olive oil not vegetable. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(61)
LEXYMAMA
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2003
This was one of the best vegetable salads I've ever made. I'm not real big on green lettuce salads but vegetables like these are great. The flavor of this salad was wonderful. I made this for a womens prayer group I go to and they all loved it. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(27)
ROBBIN818
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2005
I had a "salad tasting" dinner - we tried 5 new ones from this site and THIS was everyone's favorite - from my 10 year old daughter through my teenagers and finishing with my husband and very picky mother in law!!! I omitted the peas (I hate canned peas!) and added a small can of slivered water chestnuts - fabulous. Thanks Patsy - this will be a favorite for years to come in my house!! Read More
Helpful
(27)
RANAROYALE
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2005
A very big hit at the office. Even the lady who doesn't eat veggies asked for the recipe! Tastes extremely sweet though so I may back off the sugar measurements next time but overall a definite winner for the pot luck list. Read More
Helpful
(22)
HANNAHSGRAN
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2003
We really enjoyed this recipe (don't have children at home anymore so can't say how "kid friendly" it would be). It keeps for several days in the refrigerator and the last serving tastes just as great as the first. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Susan Marie Rose
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2003
I personally did not like this recipe. But my ENTIRE family sure did. I seved it at a family dinner (15 people total) and everyone else just loved the cool crisp taste. Read More
Helpful
(13)
SUNSHINEDROP
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2004
Excellent recipe! Well liked especially by some vegetarian friends. Read More
Helpful
(12)
EmmaLee
Rating: 2 stars
07/20/2010
This tasted OK but it looked horrible. I made it just as stated in recipe (only halfing dressing) and it just looked ugly. I will not make this again unless I use all fresh veggies. Read More
Helpful
(4)
