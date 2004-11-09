Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad
This is a very delicious way to use an overabundance of cherry tomatoes.
I made this recipe for a potluck at work, and it was a hit. A few things I tweeked with this recipe: I made the vinaigrette the night before, using a hand blender to really get things combined. I used a combination of white wine vinegar and balsamic vinegar. I used Splenda instead of sugar (1-2 packets). I also added 1 t. of grated parmesan cheese to the vinaigrette. The next day I roasted 3 oz. of pine nuts. I combined the tomatoes and vinaigrette about 2 hours before serving, letting it sit out at room temperature. Just before serving, I added the roasted pine nuts and some shredded parmesan cheese. It looked really pretty in a white casserole dish. I’m making it again tonight, for my family and guests. It’s a great way to enjoy (and use up!) those cherry tomatoes fresh from the garden.Read More
Sorry, but this just didn't really do it for me. I've had much better marinated tomatoes. And if I tweaked it to the degree many people did, I'd say they just changed it into one of those better recipes I've made.Read More
This is a delicious recipe. I have made it many times and served it to many people and they all wanted the recipe. I would not change one ingredient from the original recipe. Dianne Downing
I used extra virgin olive oil instead of vegetable oil and brown sugar instead of white sugar. Pretty good. The longer it sits, the better it is. This would make a great bruschetta. Next time, I might try this with balsamic instead of cider vinegar--I think I might like that a little better.
Even though my husband has a slight allergy to tomatoes, he still enjoys them from time to time. I did make a few changes to this recipe but in my opinion, it only enhanced the flavor. I only used about 1 cup of tomatoes and about 3 Tbls of olive oil rather than vegetable oil. I used balsamic vinegar instead of cider and left out the sugar. Finally, right before I served this, I sprinkled some parmesan cheese over and mixed it well. This gave it an outstanding flavor and I will certainly make it again with these changes. Thanks for sharing.
This is a very good tomato salad that makes a quick and easy side dish. I cut it down to two servings and added a little minced garlic to the mix along with a bit more sugar.
A little too tart for the kids. Perhaps try a sweeter vinegar next time - - like balsamic?
This is a wonderful receipe for tha abundance of cherry tomatoes that are around at this time of year. I used olive oil and added shredded parmesan cheese at the end. Everyone thought it was great
I cut recipe in half and was too vinegary tasting. Next time i will try omitting the sugar and using basalmic vinegar instead. But a great idea for a quick and easy side dish.
This was pretty good - it was a great way to use up some cherry tomatoes from the garden. Next time, I think I'll use olive oil and a different favored vinegar just for something different.
Great recipe! I added lots of basil, which seemed to punch it up to my liking.
I didn't find a recipe like I wanted so I modified this one a lot. I used 2 medium vine ripe tomatoes, half an English cucumber, half a green bell pepper and a quarter while onion (wish I'd had red). I used the same amount of herbs, a little less salt and sugar. I only used half the vinegar and oil called for. This was just what I was looking for. I cut the veggies a little too small I think (about 1/2 dice) because they lost a lot of their crunch. But I've eaten it all and want to get more veggie to do it again.
Made this recipe for my husband since he is the "tomato eater" of the family. He didn't seem to like it very well..had to throw out just about all of it. I think the vinegar might have made it too "strong".
Wow, great tasking - i added some fresh garlic to add extra punch. I will certainly make it again!!
I made this recipe with vine ripened tomatoes cut into medium size wedges. It was refreshing and delicious.
I used olive oil (instead of vegetable oil, and balsamic vinegar (in place of cider vinegar). I like to poke my fork tines in the tomatoes first to make sure the marinade gets inside. Marinated 4 hours in tight cover plastic bowl. Everytime I opened the fridge, I flipped to coat the other side. Adding feta before serving is the finishing touch. I also serve this for company (something different instead of salad). Yummy!
A nice flavorful salad. I used regular tomatoes. Use olive oil rather than vegetable - it adds great flavor.
i give this 5 stars because I added feta cheese to the salad. Yum. Everything else is the same and good.
Great use of cherry tomatoes. I may try to cut back a little on the oil next time.........thanks for the great recipe!
I used olive oil instead of the vegetable oil and balsamic vinegar instead of the cider vinegar. It is a great way to use leftover tomatoes.
I love this recipe. I make it a lot though I usually double the recipe (my family eats it quickly though I eat most of it). I recommended this to one of my friends and she liked it.
I was looking for something fresh and light tasting this evening for a side dish. The kids came back from the garden with a TON of fresh tomatoes (cherry, grape, heirloom, etc..) to use up. This is the recipe that we picked to use all of those tomatoes and everyone was very pleased. The combination of herbs/flavors is perfect. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
This was excellent and very easy. I did add pea sized fresh mozarella to the tomatoes and it was an excellent addition as it countered all the sweetness of the tomatoes. I will definitely make it again.
Good, I also like this mixed with diced cucumbers and balsalmic vinegar.
YUMMY! Thank you for sharing this! I love tomatoes, and this certainly is a "Keeper" for receipes! They should host your receipe for the community! Again, thank you for sharing! Eat well, and be safe. North
I used more tomatoes than four cups,olive oil, and used fresh herbs to taste which turned out to be quit a bit. I'm making it a second time this week for a potluck. Skipped the sugar as well as I thought it didn't seem right with fresh sweet garden tomatoes.
Good marinade. I used 2T apple cider vinegar and 1T balsamic because that's what I had on hand and it worked well. Put these over Italian Sausage, Peppers and Onion recipe from this site (with crusty french rolls from here too) and whole family LOVED it!
This is a very easy and tasty salad. Flavor is not too strong or sweet and doesn't detract from the tomatos natural flavor.
I used half vegetable oil and half extra virgin olive oil. I tried it the original way, and it just tastes better after this change. Also, I had both cherry and roma tomatoes from my garden to use up, so I put roma slices in with the cherry halves. It worked superbly. I can also imagine using this salad as a bruschetta starter.
This is an amazing salad! One of the family favorites!
I made this for my husband since we have an abundance of cherry tomatoes in the garden. I used fresh basil and added feta cheese and thinly sliced cucumbers. Very nice.
Simple recipe with a million variations. I use fresh herbs from my garden and that right there makes a world of difference in a recipe. I also only use a drizzle of oil and usually balsamic vinegar. But thats the great thing is you can use whatever kind of vinegar you have a taste for at that time. One thing I ALWAYS add though is Feta cheese. It is such a light and tasty salad and is a perfect use for my many cherry tomatoes!
After reading the reviews I did sub a few ingred. and it turned out very well;. balsamac vinegar instead of cider, olive oil instead of vegt oil. I let the salad sit for a long time and stirred gently. I believe the longer it sits the better. We loved it!
I love this recipe! I doubled it and brought it to a pot-luck lunch and it disappeared. I will make it again for sure. I think it might be nice to mix it as is with cooked pasta to make pasta salad that is a little different from the traditional mayonnaise version. Anyway, thanks for the great recipe!
I also swapped balsamic for regular vinegar and olive oil for vegetable oil. I added a little dijon mustard as well. I wasn't a fan of all the dried herbs, but the dressing with yellow and red tomatoes was tasty!
I enjoyed eating this for a summer lunch but why compromise for dried herbs? This salad would taste much better with fresh basil and oregano! I'd also cut back on oil: 1 tbsp seems more than enough.
I made this for a small party I was coordinating and it was very good. I ended up making it at home for my husband. I used extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar instead. And fresh mozzerella cubed. Also when I made it at home I added some cut up cucumbers. It was great and just added a good crunch.
Make this with my quick meals, grilled cheese, egg salad sandwiches etc. Picky hubby likes it, although he thinks it could use a little something... cubed mozz cheese chunks??? hence only 4 stars!
I agree about switching the vinegar for balsamic, I only used 2 T. Also, I added fresh mozarella (cherry tomato size) and it turned out great. A slightly sweet but delicious caprese salad.
Yum! I went a little easy on the oil used fresh parsley, and added lots of black pepper. The vinegar taste is strong at first but really mellows as the salad sits and blends. Thanks for the recipe!
I omitted the parsley, used olive oil and fresh basil. It was good but I liked it better the second time when I made it with white balsamic vinegar. Served with romaine and a sprinkle of Parmesan.
very good salad. i used fresh herbs from my garden instead of dry.
Simple and so delicious!
Excellent! I halfed the recipe because my kids wont eat tomatoes. Nice summer fresh taste. The only changes I made to the recipe was using all fresh herbs. Thanks, this is a keeper!!
Great recipe! I did use olive oil and balsamic vinegar as others have suggested and it was wonderful! I took it to a cook out and there were no leftovers!
This was quite tasty. I added soft mozzarella to the mix.
I served this at our Labor Day cookout and got rave reviews. I used fresh heritage cherry tomatoes from our garden, finely diced red onion, fresh basil, dried oregano and parsley, extra virgin olive oil in less than the amount called for, cider vinegar, salt, a little sugar and the black and green olives from another tomato salad recipe on this site. So simple, but tasty and healthy!
Delicious!! I subbed balsamic vinegar for the cider based on some reviews, but otherwise, didn't change a thing.
Excellent and easy- I've made this salad quite a few times. After marinating the tomatoes, I like to serve it on a platter of romaine leaves and sprinkle with grated parm. Everyone loves it and it's healthy!
Refreshing. I used red wine vinegar & balsamic vinegar instead as I don't have cider vinegar and olive oil instead. Easy to whip up and a good use of an abundance if cherry tomatoes!
Every time I've made this, I swear it's better! Discovered this recipe months ago and my hubby and I have had it at least once a week since. SO good!! I tried it once using fresh herbs - not nearly as good. I do like to use seasoned rice vinegar, though.
Very good! I actually found that I liked it better room temperature, just after preparing, than I did after it had marinated and chilled. Great way to use up all those buggers from the garden. Thanks! :)
Delicious! I followed other rater's suggestion, and substituted red wine vinegar for the cider vinegar. Served in place of a regular green salad with some steaks and my husband loved it!
Yum! I will be making this every summer with our garden fresh tomatoes.
I've made this twice already because the neighbor brings over homemade cherry tomatoes all of the time. The first time I used the cider, and we just didn't like it. The 2nd time, I decided to take advice, and use red wine vinegar, which made this taste a whole lot better! I'll make again, but use the red wine vinegar instead. Sorry!
My only recomendation is to add fresh basil on the top once the salad is made.
I really enjoyed the spicy sweet flavor of this salad. A cool summer dish.
I just don't really like the dry herbs and the vinegar. It just overwhelmed the tomatoes. Plus I used EVOO so maybe that was it? Just didnt do it for me.
I made this for company that came over and it was fabulous! I cut tiny mozzarella squares to it as well which made it even better. I taste tested it when I finished it, put it in the fridge for 2 hours then tasted it again....marinated it makes all the difference!I also changed the sugar to splenda, used apple cider vinegar (cause I was out of the cider vinegar and a touch of black pepper.Worked out very well.
This was okay, but a little too vinegary. (And I do like vinegar a lot.)
Good, but it's "great" with a few tweaks. Like a lot of folks, I used extra virgin olive oil (use as good of an EVOO as you can afford, because a good quality EVOO really brings out the lovely summer flavors in this salad). I also used balsamic vinegar instead of cider (I used a white balsamic vinegar). I used heirloom tomatoes, so I had yellow, orange and red, which was really pretty. I didn't use the dried herbs, but used fresh basil, and did not add any sugar because of the sweetness of the balsamic vinegar. It was outstanding!
We really didn't like this at all. It was too oily and the dried herbs made for a bad consistency. I won't try it again.
good recipe to use up tomatoes, would add diced cucumber if I had any. followed the suggestions with balsalmic vinegar and parm. cheese.
This is SO good! I love to make this when I'm grilling steaks. Thanks for sharing!!!
Wow! This one of my favorites now. I used grape tomatoes in stead of cherry and added a clove of garlic, 1 tlb. of parmesan cheese and used rice wine vinegar.
This deserves 5 stars! The only changes I made was to sub fresh herbs for the dried as well as halved the salt. Other than that I followed the recipe to a T! This was so fresh a flavorful - I could eat this all summer long. Great side dish and super snack. Also I was a little leary about adding the sugar b/c cherry tomatoes tend to sweet on their own but I'm glad that I did! It was sweet tart and salty all at the same time. Super recipe!
Easy, quick, fresh and leftovers will keep (if you have them) for a little while.
I like this recipe as written, but I like the marinade even better as a salad dressing on a fresh green salad. It's a hit with my family and friends and really easy to make.
I made this tonight, with some modifications. I didn't have enough cherry tomatoes, so I thinly sliced some romas and added them. I used a few tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, and about a tablespoon and a half of the apple cider vinegar. I also added some small chunks of blue cheese. It was really good, and my husband liked it a lot.
followed directions from Anne Cassens (She made this recipe for a potluck at work.) A few things she changed with the recipe... She made the vinaigrette the night before, using a hand blender to really get things combined. Then used a combination of white wine vinegar & balsamic vinegar. Used Splenda instead of sugar (1-2 packets). Also added 1 tsp. of grated Parmesan cheese to the vinaigrette. The next day she roasted 3 oz. of pine nuts. Combined the tomatoes & vinaigrette @2 hours before serving, letting it sit out at room temperature. Just before serving, she added the roasted pine nuts & some shredded Parmesan cheese. It looked really "pretty" in a white casserole dish.
This is not only a delicious way to use tomatoes, but also a good way to make use of fresh herbs from the garden. I used fresh parsley and also fresh dill. Served the tomatoes and extra dressing over a bed of leaf lettuce.
This is so good! Most definitely HOLY DELICIOUS! One of my favorite ways to eat fresh tomatoes! I would give it 10 stars if I could! So glad to see it here :)
Pretty as a picture, and delicious too! The marinade adds just the right touch of zing without overpowering the tomatoes. This was a perfect way to use up the abundance of cherry tomatoes I have growing in my garden right now. I followed the recipe to a tee, but used extra-virgin olive oil & added a few turns of fresh cracked black pepper. Yum. Thanks for the great recipe!
I love this recipe. Simple and great for the summer months. It has just a hint of sweetness and bite. You have to let it marinate. I use both red and yellow cherry tomatoes grown from my garden.
Very Yummy and simple!! I used red wine vingear bec thats all I had. This is really the perfect blend of spices for tomatos and I think the sugar helped out a whole bunch. Cant wait to make this when my tomatoes come. Yay!
Quick, easy and from what I hear...yummy! (I hate tomatoes) I had an abundance of Juliet tomatoes (grape/roma hybrid) and a potluck to go to. I quadrupled the recipe, used olive oil and red wine vinegar. It was a very pretty, summery dish! Thanks.
WOW! We loved this recipe. I made the recipe exactly as written and it was delicious. We had a little left over and I added feta cheese and it was fantastic as well. This is a fast, fresh and yummy side dish. Thank you for sharing!
Delicious, made it with the cherry tomatoes from my garden. I let it stand for a day in the fridge.
The family enjoyed this and said it was tasty. I would probably add mozzarella cheese to it next time.
6.16.17 Fresh herbs, olive oil, and white balsamic vinegar are good choices for this frefreshing salad that goes well with just about anything. Looks good, tastes good, and that’s good enough for me!
Very tasty - thanks for sharing the recipe.
We did not like this recipe at all. I found it to be much too oily...
Light and refreshing. Will make again and again. I wouldn't change a single ingredient .
Lovely flavour. A bit acidic. This would probably be delicious mixed with some cold cheese tortellini, as well.
OK
I'm giving 3 stars for mixed reviews.... Me and my hubby thought it was ok, the other guests loved it.I had only two changes, 1)I only had evoo and 2) didn't have cider, so I used balsamic vinegar
Great recipe. I added raw garlic to give it just a little more flavor, and my family loved it.
Very Good! I used Beefsteak tomatoes cubed (that's all I had), olive oil instead of vegetable oil, and rice vinegar (did't have the cider vinegar). I also left out the sugar, as the rice vinegar is sweet. Great summer salad, but would be good any time you can get GOOD tomatoes.
VERY GOOD! It's a great way to eat a plain tomato salad. Thank you RAINEYJR for sharing.
What more could you ask of a recipe? This was perfect as written. It was beautiful in presentation, almost sinful in how easy it was to make, and everyone loved it! There was no need to change anything- a great job!
YUM!!!! Perfect summer side dish...can't keep my hands off it till dinner time!
This is an OK recipe. As others have said, it needs fresh herbs. It also would be better with feta cheese.
I halved the recipe for one pint of grape tomatoes and followed other reviewers' recommendations, using red wine vinegar. No leftovers!
This was really a nice way to use up an overabundance of cherry tomatoes I found myself with this year. I’m going to use fresh herbs next time and also add mini mozzarella balls for a nice marinated Caprese salad. Thanks for sharing.
Quick and delicious side. I used olive oil instead of vegetable and fresh basil. Very good! Will make it again!
I made this recipe for a women's potluck, and it received raves. Most comments were about the seasonings and the fact the ratio of oil to vinegar seemed to be perfect.
This was so easy and just delicious. This recipe is just right, just as it was submitted.
This was really good! There was a lot of dressing or juice left over after eating the tomatoes but we will use it as dressing.
This was a very good way to use up our overabundance of cherry tomatoes. Even my picky little girls like this. I did use red wine vinegar instead of the cider vinegar. Very good.
