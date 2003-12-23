Poppy Seed Dressing I

This is the Poppy Seed Dressing that I had on a Fruit Salad in a little bistro in Arkansas. I have been looking for it for a LONG TIME! The fruit Salad had mandarin oranges, pineapple, coconut, and apples in it. This is just the right combination of vinegar, sugar, and poppy seeds to compliment the dressing. Se Monifique!
This is excellent. I used on a salad of spring greens with maderin oranges and roasted almonds. I did add some lime juice and cut down a bit on the poppy seeds. The second time I made it I doubled the recipe so I would have some for later. Really good especially if you're on a diet.
This recipe was awsome. My mom loved the lightness of it. I used a little bit of real mayo instead of salad dressing mayo.
Since moving to deep south Texas I cannot even find poppy seed dressing the super market so I tried this recipe. It is superb and better than almost all of the commercial versions I have tried. Thank you so much!
Loved this dressing and used spenda in place of sugar. Makes for a lower calorie dressing than the others that have oil in them.
This recipe is definitely easy. I used the regular Miracle Whip. I tasted too much Miracle Whip. I'm going to try it again with fat-free.
This is the panera bread fat free/sugar free salad dressing i've been searching for. They stopped selling it two years ago and only offer the salad seasonally. I go through withdrawl over the winter...but not anymore. I use splenda instead of white sugar. Thank you thank you thank you!!
This is incredibly tasty and has a wonderful texture. I will definitely make this dressing over and over. It's healthy and delicious... what better combination is there?
goes very nice with a salad that has bacon and eggs in it!
You might as well throw some poppyseeds in Miracle Whip. The results would be the same.