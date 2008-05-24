Strawberry Salad I
This is one of our favorite salad recipes. The combination of Romaine lettuce, toasted pecans, and fresh strawberries is unusual, but sooo good.
My family loves this recipe - even my kids who don't like salads very much. I use cucumbers instead of the red pepper, and skip the poppy seeds. This is an awesome summer salad!Read More
Awesome flavor...also works well with raspberries or manadarin oranges.
Excellent! I definitely wouldn't use Fat Free Miracle Whip, though. I used reduced fat M.W. and it still tasted a bit 'off'. In fact, I'd be inclined to use a bottled poppyseed dressing and this would still be really delicious. It was a huge hit at the office potluck!
This salad is awesome! It is perfect with your summer meals. My kids did not want to try it, but the skeptical adults enjoyed it. Next time I will cut this recipe in half.
Delicious! Used toasted walnuts and sunflower seeds, green pepper instead of red. For the dressing I used brown sugar and red wine vinegar. It was a hit with my husband as well.
Yay! This was really easy (and fast!) to make; it definitely impressed my boyfriend who usually is scared of salads.
I used spinach instead of the Romaine lettuce. Wonderful! Will certainly make again.
This was a light and tasty salad that my entire family enjoyed! Highly recommended!
Wonderful refreshing change from the ordinary salad! I've been looking for this recipe for quite some time now. However, I left out the onions and peppers and used sliced almonds instead of pecans. And since it is out of season I used mandarin oranges instead of strawberries.
I thought this was a Great Salad! I took it for a potluck, and everyone wanted to know the recipe. It was quick to prepare and delicious. (I used the full fat mayo and whole milk)
I got so many compliments on this recipe. It's so simply and tasty! I added mandarin oranges, feta cheese, and walnuts (instead of pecans).
We have made this for years (minus the nuts and peppers) and absolutely love it. Highly recommended!
This salad is great! I added chunks of feta cheese and everyone loved it.
I've had this salad before and thought the raw onions were too harsh. To cut their strength I put them in a sandwich bag with dressing for a couple hours before serving. Everyone loved!
this is a great recipe, everyone loved it, but i did add some extra to it..a little spinach leafs, a cuke and some radishes..the dressing is awesome...thanks alot for a wonderful salad and very refreshing...
It was alright. Not crazy about the romaine. Might try again with Spinach. Definitely would sub. almonds.
Delicious! I loved the dressing, it was nice and light. I modified it by putting cinnamon coated Almonds and extra strawberries and onion with no peppers. It was really good with a nice and sweet flavor. My boyfriend loved it so much he begged for the recipe so he could make it when I'm not home!
I wasn't crazy about the dressing.
This was OK, but it is basically a coleslaw base recipe which I feel was rather overpowering for the rest of the recipe. If anyone has a lighter dressing recipe for a dressing (something along the line of Panera's Fuji Apple or Poppyseed) I would love to have it!
Excellent! I love it.
Very tasty salad. I was pleasantly surprised by the dressing. The poppy seeds really added to it. I used regular Miracle Whip as it was all I had on hand. I'll cut back on the onions next time as they were a bit strong.
Excellent recipe! My only recommendation is to add less poppy seeds to the dressing (1/2 the amount called for) and add cucumbers to the salad. And I used Light Mayo instead of Miracle Whip. Delicious!!
This was a great recipe. I served it with Easter dinner and everyone loved it. I was a little skeptical about the Fat free miracle whip -- but it was GREAT!!!
Using this recipe as a guide, I made a dressing using mayonnaise, white vinegar, 2 tsp. sugar, and poppy seeds. (I didn't add milk.) Substituted cubed cucumbers for the red pepper. It was very light and delicious. The strawberries were such a treat to bite into.
Wonderful salad, and very easy, never knew that I could make my own dressing so easily! I wasn't sure whether to call it a salad or dessert, it was so yummy!
Love it! We use it on Christmas Day.
Great salad! I used slivered almonds as I didn't have pecans and omitted the poppy seeds for the same reason. Just wish I had a strong flavored cheese to complement the sweetness in the dressing. Will def make this again.
Great summer salad. I used apple cider vinegar instead of white.