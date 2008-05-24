Strawberry Salad I

40 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 6
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is one of our favorite salad recipes. The combination of Romaine lettuce, toasted pecans, and fresh strawberries is unusual, but sooo good.

By Tina

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together salad dressing, milk, sugar, vinegar, and poppy seeds. Refrigerate until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • Combine lettuce, onion, strawberries, pecans, and red bell pepper in a salad bowl. Toss with dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 18.8g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 176.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/30/2022