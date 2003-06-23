Orange Cream Fruit Salad

456 Ratings
  • 5 297
  • 4 111
  • 3 30
  • 2 12
  • 1 6

This is a winner every time I make it. The orange flavor in the dressing is so refreshing.

By LEAGLE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine pudding mix, milk, and orange juice concentrate. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 minutes. Mix in sour cream.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine fruits. Gently mix in orange dressing. Cover, and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 42.7g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 175.1mg. Full Nutrition
