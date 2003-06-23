Orange Cream Fruit Salad

I modified the recipe a bit so it would have less sugar & calories. I substituted a 1 oz. package of sugarfree instant vanilla pudding, used skim milk & light sour cream & cut up pineapple rings (as my market didn't have tidbits). I didn't bother to peel the granny smith apple I used. I'd saved the drained pineapple juice; I dipped the apple in the pineapple juice, & then drained it. Dipping it in the juice kept the apple from turning brown. I also added about a cup of red seedless grapes, cut in half for color. I think fresh strawberries &/or blueberries would add to the presentation. After reading the other reviews, I decided to make the dish the night before which I would recommend. I drained the fruit well & put the fruit (without the bananas) in a separate container & the orange juice dressing in another container in the frig overnight. I brought the 2 containers & 2 bananas to work today to a baby shower. I drained the fruit again in the morning just before I left for work as people had commented on the dish being too liquidy. Just before serving, I cut up the 2 bananas into the fruit & then mixed the container of "orange cream" into the fruit. At least 8 people asked me for the recipe!