Orange Cream Fruit Salad
This is a winner every time I make it. The orange flavor in the dressing is so refreshing.
YUM! The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars, is that the amount of milk called for is too much. I omitted about 1/2 cup of the milk, and the consistency was just about right. I made this for my husband's college graduation party, and everyone loved it. I made the salad the night before the party, adding the apples and bananas right before serving. I will definitely make this again.Read More
This was pretty good. I liked the concept, and liked the orange cream flavor, but thought the apples and banana were out of place. I'd make this again, but without them.Read More
I modified the recipe a bit so it would have less sugar & calories. I substituted a 1 oz. package of sugarfree instant vanilla pudding, used skim milk & light sour cream & cut up pineapple rings (as my market didn't have tidbits). I didn't bother to peel the granny smith apple I used. I'd saved the drained pineapple juice; I dipped the apple in the pineapple juice, & then drained it. Dipping it in the juice kept the apple from turning brown. I also added about a cup of red seedless grapes, cut in half for color. I think fresh strawberries &/or blueberries would add to the presentation. After reading the other reviews, I decided to make the dish the night before which I would recommend. I drained the fruit well & put the fruit (without the bananas) in a separate container & the orange juice dressing in another container in the frig overnight. I brought the 2 containers & 2 bananas to work today to a baby shower. I drained the fruit again in the morning just before I left for work as people had commented on the dish being too liquidy. Just before serving, I cut up the 2 bananas into the fruit & then mixed the container of "orange cream" into the fruit. At least 8 people asked me for the recipe!
I also made this over Memorial weekend with the following changes based on others recommendations: 1. Let fruit drain overnight and make dressing the night before 2. Used 1 cup of half-n-half and 1/2 cup of sour cream 3. Added 2 tsp of vanilla extract 4. Diced peaches 5. Deleted apples and bananas 6. Added 1 pound fresh strawberries, 1 small container of blueberries, and about 2 cups of red grapes Turned out perfect with many wonderful comments! Great receipe Lori!
This was delicious and a huge hit. Considering prior reviews indicating that it was a bit runny, I took others' advice and cut the milk to 1 cup and the sour cream to 1/2 c. I mixed the fruit and cream separately and let them sit overnight (except for the apples, which I added at the last minute to avoid browning). Just before serving, I mixed the fruit and cream together and added cool whip, to give it more volume and to avoid any runniness. It worked out great. It was not runny at all. The cool whip was light and did not detract from the orangy flavor. It held up for several hours during our cookout without having to be refrigerated. My 11 year old godson asked me the next day if I was going to make some more.
I didn't have any problem with this being too runny. Reduced the milk to 1 cup and added a dibble of vanilla, and a drop or two of orange extract to the dressing. I soaked the apples and bananas for 10 minutes each in the pineapple juice (a trick I learned on this site) to keep them from turning brown. I also added a 16 oz bag of frozen, pitted cherries, thawed, for color. I can't imagine why anyone would think this had cheese in it, the color is a very mild, pretty orange. Very good fruit salad.
This recipe is awesome and really easy! I omitted the apple and banana and substituted in a can of pears (drained and cubed). I also used only 1 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of fat free sour cream. If you are in a hurry and don't have time to drain the fruit overnight in your refrigerator, just put it into a salad spinner; it worked great for me! Even the mandarin oranges were fine, just don't get too crazy with the spinner :o). Will definitely make again.
This fruit salad is the BEST ever! A lot of the reviews said it was runny or didn't turn out. I took suggestions from other reviewers and found exactly what you need to do for a great fruit salad. Reduce the milk to 1 cup. Make the orange dressing the night before and refrigerate it. This allows it to set up well. Drain the peaches, pineapples, and oranges overnight...but save the pineapple and orange juice. Slice the bananas and soak them in the pineapple juice overnight. Slice the apples and soak them in the orange juice overnight. Drain the bananas and apples, mix with other fruit and orange dressing. I like to refrigerate it for a few hours so all the fruit is cold and the salad is mixed well, then serve. Turns out perfect every time! I've received nothing but great compliments for this fruit salad and will continue to make it for brunches and potlucks!
This is great with a couple modifications. I cut the milk to 3/4 cup, added 1/2 cup more sour cream,1t orange extract, and cut up a fresh orange to add to the salad. Just a dash of lemon juice and Voila! A great citrus flavored salad. If the dressing makes the salad soupy, just add some coconut. It will soak of the "soup".
Very tasty, but I would prefer more pudding texture -- I used 1 c. milk but will reduce even further next time since the fruit gets juicier as it sits. Also, I recommend cutting up the peaches into bite-sized pieces.
Very refreshing fruit salad! I too cut the milk to 1 cup and the sour cream to 1/2 cup (actually even a little less sour cream) and it turned out great! Next time I might try it with 1/3 cup coconut mixed in. Will definitely make again.
The orange juice concentrate gives this salad such a refreshing flavor. I've found that I get the best results by really draining the canned fruits well - even blotting with a paper towel - prevents it from getting soupy.
This has become our family favorite this summer! I've found it is a great salad to make in advance for parties. I drain the fruit overnight in the fridge and prepare the pudding in advance for convenience, then mix the two together and chill before the event. I've also used Orange sugar-free espresso syrup in place of the orange juice concentrate for convenience and it turned out great!
For anyone considering this recipe.. try it! My entire family loves this recipe. It's now a family traditional favorite... Made it again this year... this time I added cinnamon while mixing the pudding... and the last two years I have garnished the top with Pomegranate seeds. Adds festive color and gives it a "pop." left-overs last very well. The pudding doesn't separate like Cool Whip or other whipped creams, and the citric acid in the orange juice prevents the fresh fruits from turning brown. All around an excellent dish! So good it's nearly like a desert.
I followed the basic idea, but made quite a few substitutions simply because I didn't have all the ingredients. I used lemon sugar free pudding, since that was on hand. I reduced the milk to 3/4 cup, and used 1/2 cup of liquid from the canned mandarin oranges instead of the o.j. concentrate. I used 1/2 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I used 1 1/2 cups of frozen peaches, the canned pineapple tidbits, the canned mandarin oranges, and the bananas. I omitted the apples. I added 1/2 cup of drained maraschino cherries (no stems) for a pop of color. Mine was more of a lemon cream salad, but the basic idea is the same. Great recipe, easy to follow and easy to make substitutions!
This sauce tasted like orange creamsicles! Yummy! I added a lot more mandarin oranges and some red seedless grapes for color. Doesn't state if oranges should be drained. I also used crushed pineapple. Diced up my peaches. I took advice from others and drained fruit in frigerator over night. Added bananas and apple just before adding the sauce. I made sauce as written, but also let that sit overnight(it didn't seem thicker to me the next morning.) I ended up using maybe 3/4 of the sauce. I would eat left over sauce with a spoon or add to some extra fruit. It was so good.I added it slowly as I didn't want it to be runny as some stated. I was going to add some marshmellows, but sauce was so good I didn't want to alter it in anyway, it might help adding them to a runny salad. Mine came out perfect though and received many compliments at our Easter brunch. Everyone wanted to know what the sauce was! Thanks so much Lori!
Wow, this was great! We had 40 people over to our house for a BBQ, it was a hit! I took the advice of many reviewers and drained the fruit well to avoid runniness. The second time I made it I allowed the pudding mixture to "set-up" for about an hour in the fridge before adding the fruit. During this time I put the fruit in a strainer and let it drain well. It turned out great! I also added green apples for texture and color. I rolled them in the canned fruit juice before adding to the salad, this prevented browning. Don't pass this one up, it is well worth it!
Wonderful & refreshing! I omitted bananas, drained fruit then left them to drain again overnight as suggested. Made orange cream night before (with 1 cup skim milk & 1/2 cup light sour cream). Next day, I chopped a Fuji apple, soaked it in reserved pineapple juice to prevent browing, then drained it 15 min later. Added fruits together with cream, then gently folded in 1/2 pint fresh raspberries (added great color & flavor). It was a huge hit!!
Good, light dessert salad. As per other reviewers I left out the bananas and enjoyed this very much.
This was so Yummy! I took the suggestion of someone else's review and cut the milk down to 3/4 cup and the sour cream to 1/2 cup. I also made sure that the fruit was well drained and added some sliced strawberries. This is a GREAT fruit dessert and I will be making this again!!!!
This recipe has lots of reviews already but thought I would add mine anyway. Drian all the fruit well, save the juice and use it to coat the sliced bannanas so they don't go brown or mushy(drain after coating). It definetly needs color. Green grapes are a good addition. Strawberries in summer, unpealed red apple and maraschino cherries in winter, use fresh mint leaves to garnish. Could probably get away with using half the suggested requirements for the dressing, but still use all the fruit. Make the dressing first and let it set really well, before mixing it with the fruit. Overall this is a really tasty salad, but the recipe needs quite a bit of personal adjustments this is why I give it only 4 stars.
This was very good. Nice and light. I added cherries and that was very good in it. Next time I will add mini marshmellows for a little sweeter flavor and maybe some walnuts for some texture.
Excellent!
I made this for Thanksgiving and the whole family raved! I cut the milk to 1 cup, added halved red seedless grapes and drained the fruit overnight. It was fantastic! Everyone loved it and requested (demanded) that I bring it to all of the family gatherings. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Really tasty and light. Mine ended up a little soupy so I folded in some whipped cream to thicken it up a bit.
OH my goodness people!!! This is amazing! Tastes like a creamsicle:) Here's my yummy delicious healthy version: 1 (1.5oz) pkg sugar free vanilla pudding, 3/4 cup milk, and 1/2 cup plain yogurt in place of the sour cream! I also added a few spoonfuls of agave nectar... mmm :) But it would be just as good without the agave. All the fruit & the OJ concentrate amount I left the same as the original recipe stated. This was thick and not at all runny. Added strawberries and lots of chopped almonds. This is a MUST TRY! Haven't tried anything like it or anything so good in a long time!
I made this for the first time about a year ago for a picnic and it has been demanded at every gathering I have been to ever since.
This was an awesome fruit salad. I also did some substituting in this recipe, along with other reviewers. I substituted the sour cream with cool whip and I skipped the bananas, because they turn brown fast, for marshmellows. My husband absolutely loves this and asks for it time and time again. Be sure to try this recipe!!!
It is very important to let fruit drain at least 5-6 hours. I used 3/4 cup milk in the dressing and let it sit in the frig while the fruit drained, stirring occasionally, and the consistency of the dressing was very nice. All the different kinds of fruit (added fresh strawberries) were delicious. Have to use the salad in 1-2 days, as the dressing does thin out after a couple of days. I would make this again. It is a different salad suitable for company.
Delicous..Made it for a barbque, everyone wanted the recipe...I followed the other advice and drained the fruit for a couple of hours made the pudding mixture while the fruit was draining and just before serving added the drained fruit..I also added strawberries color...My son said it tasted like a creamsicle with fruit...
Definately worth 5-stars. Followed other reviews & only used 1 cup milk. Also reduced sour cream to 1/2 cup. Added a splash of vanilla extract & maraschino cherries. Can't wait for summer to try fresh fruit & maybe a different juice concentrate. Everybody loved it. Not bad for an old guy that everyone thought lived on fast-food. THANKS LEAGLE !!!
I cut up oranges instead of using Mandarin and it gave the sauce a bitter taste. USE MANDARIN! If I make it again I will only change that.
This fruit salad was delicious! I made it for a friend's family and they loved it. I used only 1 cup of milk in the dressing after reading the other reviews, and I also substituted Cool Whip for the sour cream and red grapes for the apples which added nice color. The dressing tastes just like orange creamsicles! I will definitly make this again soon. It was so easy but it tastes great!
I only used one cup milk and it turned out great. Have made it with and without bananas.
I really love this recipe. It's very easy and very good. I took the advise of other reviewers and let my canned fruit drain for a few hours. I doubled the recipe and didn't use as much milk. I also used pineapple chunks without cutting them up, which worked really well. Great recipe for summer entertainment.
it was deeeelicious.... i love it
this fruit salad has some awesome flavor to it! I reduced the milk to just a bit over 1 cup and it came out perfect! Next time I am going to add marshmallows and maraschino cherries!
I made this for a family get together and everyone just loved it. Now it's what everyone asks me to bring. I made sure to drain the fruit and I took the advice of some other reviews so it wouldn't turn out runny. I added chopped walmuts, cherries, and granny smith apples and left out the bananas. It's a great recipie and a new family favorite.
This recipe is fantastic-I did modify as others recommended and only used 1/2 cup sourcream, 3/4 cup orange juice concentrate, 1 cup milk, and 1 cup seedless grapes. I also added some cool-whip, coconut, and walnuts on top for decoration. It's wonderful, thanks for sharing!!!
I made this for Easter and it was a hit. Like others have suggested, I used 1/2 cup less of the milk, drained the fruit overnight, refrigerated the dressing overnight before combining with the fruit, I left out the bananas, left out the apples (although next time I will add them), added strawberries for color and we thought this was excellent!!! It does taste like a creamsicle with fruit. It is so easy and refreshing!!
This is my boyfriend's favorite fruit salad recipe. He uses strawberries instead of apples because the taste/texture goes better with the rest of the salad. I tested this recipe out because it seemed to be the same, and the taste is spot on, but the dressing is too runny/too much for the fruit called for. I would say doubling the fruit would fix it, though then you'd have a whole ton of fruit salad!
This was great! I used the pineapple, peaches, mandarin oranges, & banana, but also added coconut and pecans - would have been great with fresh strawberries too, but they're not in season right now.
I wanted to try this recipe today for our Memorial Day picnic, but halfway through making it I realized I didn't have a few key ingredients. First, I only used 1 cup of milk as suggested by other reviewers; 1/3 cup of regular orange juice as that was all I had on hand; 3/4 cup of whipped cream instead of sour cream as I don't care for the taste of sour cream; and about a pint or so of fresh sliced strawberries instead of the peaches since I was out of them. Even without this being exactly the same recipe it was great and several people commented on how good it was. I'll definitely make it again.
I originally found this recipe on this site in 2007. Today, I logged back in to find it because my copy was covered in food, ick! Any way... I usually make it with white chocolate pudding or cheesecake pudding and it turns out fantastic. I have also been known the change up the fruit in it and it always turns out well. This time, I ran out of sour cream so I used vanilla Greek yogurt and it was tasty too. I like the creamy, tanginess taste that the salad has.
I made this for a barbeque we were hosting, and everyone loved it! I read the reviews and changed the milk to half-n-half to make it more creamy. My 3-year-old insists that I add grapes next time.
Easy and refreshing. I changed a few things, used 3/4 cup of milk and a lg. instant vanilla. I also drained the fruit for one hour. It was thick and creamy and not soupy at all. I like the idea of adding fresh blueberries or strawberries for added colour. Thanks for sharing.
Doubled the fruit next time thinking of adding some walnuts too.
This was so good! I followed the advice of other reviewers and reduced the milk to 1 cup and the sour cream to 1/2 cup. Also, I reserved some pineapple juice in a bowl and added "Fruit Fresh" produce protector to it. I dipped the sliced bananas and apple in the Fruit Fresh mixture before combining them with the other fruits. The salad looked beautiful while served and even the small amount of leftover salad looked and tasted great the following day. Oh, and I also added a jar of maraschino cherries for color. I'd have preferred strawberries, but I had the cherries on hand. Will definitely try with strawberries this summer!!
I used sugar free instant banana pudding, mixed it with 1 cup of milk & OJ. I then added the sour cream along with some whipped cream and cinnamon. I used unpeeled apples, bananas, pineapple chunks, mandarin oranges, maraschino cherries, seedless red grapes, and a handful of shredded coconut. It turned out great. Very creamy & flavorful.
This was good. Following reviews, I halved the milk and used 1/2 cup sour cream. I used fresh peaches, which were the best part.
I make the fruit salad very simple way.use seasonal fruits like banana,apple grapes,oranges and straberries,mix them in bowl.add vanilla custard with cream or only cream with little icing sugar and dry fruits like cashews and pistas. another choice is add thick yogart and little sugar.this one is for diet concious like me. Chhaya
This is very tasty and super easy to make. I like the fact that you can adjust your recipe with whatever fruits you have on hand.
I followed this recipe as written.We thought the fruit salad was very good. Thanks Lori!
Delicious! I use sugar free vanilla pudding (1 oz.) vs. the 3.5 stated in the recipe. I rinse and drain all the canned fruit in my salad spinner adding the oranges last. I mix the vanilla pudding, 1 cup milk, and 1/2 cup light sour cream, and 1/3 c. OJ concentrate and refrigerate overnight. I refrigerate the canned fruit overnight and drain the extra juice the following morning. Mix the canned fruit and dressing together. Soak the bananas and apples in the pineapple juice and add to the salad before serving--the bananas do not keep well in the salad. Maraschino cherries are an excellent addition to the salad but they must be drained and rinsed separate from the other canned fruit otherwise the pineapple will turn pink. Loved by everyone! Thanks!
My granddaughters can't get enough of this salad! I leave out the canned peaches and substitute grape halves. I also leave out 1/2 cup of milk in the dressing, so it isn't too runny.
This is a simply divine variation on fruit salad. The OJ gives it a nice tangy quality. Skim milk and low or no fat sour cream can be used and no one will be any the wiser. Fresh pineapple and orange sections can also be used. I add about 25-30 red grapes, sliced in half because there is plenty of dressing. Do not peel the skin on a red apple to add color. I am ALWAYS asked for this recipe when I bring it to social events. Great for a picnic.
Made a few revisions.. drained all the fruit juice together, and used about 3/4 of that liquid instead of milk. I omitted the apples and added marachino cherries and grapes. I also added 1 pkg of cream cheese whipped with about 2T sugar. Makes it really creamy!! Absolutely fantastic!!!
I used this "orange dressing" but substituted all fresh fruit for the canned recommended in the recipe. I used strawberries, grapes, blueberries, apples, and bananas. Everyone liked it.
I followed the advice of others and drained the fruit for an hour, chilled the pudding for an hour prior to adding fruit and still was runny. I won't be making this again.
Awesome! Cut the milk to 1 cup, increased the orange concentrate, and added fresh peaches.
As many others stated the dressing in this recipe, although delicious, is enough to cover more than double the amount of fruit it calls for. I used exactly have of the sour cream & milk the second time which made it less soupy & more creamy. The sliced banana's give this salad a uniquely fresh flavor if added right before serving. Both my husband & kids thought it was delicious!! Well done!
Darn it! Make a double batch if you want any leftovers. Even that might not help!
This is a good recipe. I've made it twice now. The first time was a bit too soupy for my taste. The second time I used half & half instead of milk to help thicken the sauce some. I also made sure the fruit was drained more thoroughly. Anyway really good recipe. Will make again.
YUMMY! So happy I found this recipe, I think it will become a staple at our family gatherings. I made the recipe as called for, but used the following reviewer suggestions to make it a hit: 1.Drain the canned fruits very well, even overnight, if possible. Reserve the pineapple juice. 2.Make the orange sauce and keep in fridge overnight. 3.After slicing/peeling/cutting the apples, soak them in the reserved pineapple juice. This will give them a little flavor boost and keep them from turning brown. 4.Mix the sauce and fruits together 2 hours before serving and keep cold until serving. Also, I did use halved red grapes, and they were a delicious, crunchy addition to the salad. I can't wait to make it again, because I have no leftovers!
I was looking for a new kind of fruit salad to take to Christmas dinner.. and I've found it! I used about 1 1/4 c. of milk and then added some marschino cherries and grapes. Didn't use the apple because it's too cruchy. I may add some walnuts the next time I make it too. Excellent creamy texture that was just as good the next day. Thank you for this great recipe!
This was a total hit with my staff at school! I had several co-workers ask for the recipe. I did do some modifying after reading other's reviews. I only used 3/4 milk and 1/2 sour cream. I also deleted the bananas and used 1/2 jar of maraschino cherries and a large handful of green grapes for color. My husband loved it, too! I will definitely make it again!!!
Delicious!
I just made this for a party and it was Delicious! I doubled the ingredients and it barely fed my 15 guest party. I did cut the milk in half and let it sit with the dressing and fruit over night in separate containers. I also stirred in some french vanilla whipped cream right before serving.
Lori, I'll tell ya, this salad flew out of the bowl! I used sugar free pudding, cut the milk to 3/4 cup, and the sour cream to 1/2 cup. I soaked the apple (which I didn't peel) and banana slices in the pineapple juice to prevent browning, and I added strawberries, blueberries, red and green grapes, pitted cherries, and instead of using canned peaches, I chopped a large fresh nectarine. Before adding the pineapple, oranges, apples and bananas I patted them dry with a paper towel to get out the extra juice. I didn't have a problem at all with it being liquidy as it was eaten up quickly. Excellent recipe, will use again..thanks!
I made this salad for a Memorial Day dinner and will make it again for a Thanksgiving luncheon. Such a refreshing recipe. I didn't make any changes - wonderful, as is.
I made this for a BBQ and I did not think it looked to good. HOWEVER, it was a HUGE hit. Everyone loved it and there was nothing left. Thanks for sharing!
Tastes like a cream-sicle! Delicious! No leftovers for sure!
Wonderful, fruity, nutty, creamy orange flavor from the added juice concentrate. My guests wanted the recipe.
We all love this recipe! The kids are always exited to make this. I drain the fruit really well and only use about half of the sauce so it's a little thicker. We like to add half a bag of shredded coconut and marichino cherries. Sometimes I use the marichino cherry juice instead of orange juice just to mix things up now and then. No matter what, this is a great recipe just as is. Thank you.
WOW!!!! This is just delicious! I first made it for a bbq at a friend's house and 3 people asked for the recipe and one told me I should make it and sell it around the neighborhood at breakfast time! It really is that good. Even my kids, who can be picky fruit salad eaters, loved this recipe! I made it with 1c skim milk and 1/2c fat free sour cream..everything else the same. I've since made it 2 more times and one of the best things I've learned is to make the dressing the night before and let it sit in the fridge overnight. It gives it a chance to thicken a bit. Then gently fold over the well-drained fruit when you're ready to serve. Any fruit you use will be fine..I used pineapples, mandarin oranges, halved and pitted cherries, blueberries and sliced strawberries. Now it's one of my favorite summertime breakfasts!
I made this for a BBQ & everyone loved it. Several asked for the recipe. I did change it a bit. First, I drained off the juice from the pineapple & oranges into a bowl. I diced the apple & sliced the banana & soaked them in the juice so they wouldn't turn brown, & they didn't. I also diced the peaches. Next time I will use fresh peaches. For the pudding sauce, I only used one cup of the milk. This would make a good fruit salad for a brunch or a light dessert.
Great! Added chopped pecans, cherries, grapes and strawberries, but didn't double the dressing. Hit with everyone
Didn't really care for this recipe. It was too sweet. I did cut down on the milk and added red grapes.
Excellent, excellent, excellent! I took this to a 2-year old's birthday party at it was a hit with everyone...young and old. I must have had a dozen people ask me about the recipe. I took the advice of others and reduced the milk by 1/2 cup. I also cut the peaches up into small sections, and added strawberries for color. Next time I'll probably add grapes as well. Great receipe!
I made this for a huge pig roast and it went over great! People were pointing it out for others to try. The only change I made was omitting the bananas. It was cool and refreshing on a hot day. Next time I make it I'm going to try maraschino cherries at my sons request. I have no idea why it would have been bitter (from a previous review) unless some of the fruit was bad. Mine was cool and creamy.
Wonderful fruit salad. I added maraschino cherries and left out the bananas. It is fantastic!
Did not go over at all.
My kids loved this, and I thought it was tasty too. We drained the fruit again before mixing in the sauce and it was perfect.
I have to agree with everyone else. It's a fine recipe and easy to make. Throw in a tablespoon of vanilla to improve what is already a wonderful taste.
delicious! and so easy. added grapes (red) definitely needed the color, and added to the taste. The pineapples in the this recipe were a perfect compliment. YUM!
This is a great salad! I've had several people ask me for the recipe, which made it to the company picnic. Great side dish for any occasion.
MMMM good.
I thought my family would throw a fit that I wasn't bringing our traditiional fruit salad to an event and instead they announced I am now officially the 'bringer of the fruit salad' as long as I use this recipe.
This was really good and went well at a friends bbq. I doubled the recipe and instead of using 3cups of milk, I did 2 cups. I took the advice of draining the fruit overnight, mix the sauce a few hours beforehand and added it to the fruit before I left. As for the apples, I reserved some pineapple juice and soaked the apples in the juice for about 15 min to keep them from turning brown and added them last,good tip from one of the comments. Used maraschino cherries and omitted the bananas. I kept it on ice while outside and it never got runny.
This was delicious!! The only thing I didn't do was add the orange juice concentrate and that was because I didn't have it..It was still creamy and delicious without it. I also added some cherries and that was great too! My kids loved it!
I think this was too soupy, it wasn't anything too great anyway, it was justfruit in orange cream soup, I don't think I'll make this again, maybe if I do, I'll prepare the pudding as on the box and add a tablespoon of the orange juice from the can, that way its not too soupy and it will have the orange flavor.
Great salad. I brought it to my grandson's graduation party on Saturday and everyone loved it. I had several people ask me for the recipe. I used only 1 cup of milk, sugar free pudding and left out the bananas (because I hate bananas), added some strawberries and red grapes. It was wonderful and not too runny. I will definitely make it again.
Very easy to make. I thought the dressing made it kind of 'soupy'. It didn't say in the directions to drain the can of mandarin oranges, so I didn't. If I made again I would definately drain the oranges.
This was delicious and so easy to make! For my sister's baby shower we made it the night before except for the bananas and apple. We added those right before the party so they wouldn't turn brown. Delicious!
A good fruit salad. Like the orange flavor but don't mix the dressing until just before serving or it may get get runny from the fruit juices.
This was very good! Left out the bananas as I don't like them. Added walnuts. I not only used the salad spinner to get rid of excess juice but also used paper towels. Everyone liked it!
I loved this salad! I didn't change a thing! It got rave reviews for our thanksgiving dinnner! Thank-you for the awesome recipe!
I think more bananas are a must, if you like bananas. Also, I prefer more fruit in general with this much dressing. Pretty good.
So good! I didn't change a thing, just added some blueberries for color. It was even better the next day.
