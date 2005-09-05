Very Easy Fruit Salad
In a hurry? Make this fruit salad in about 10 minutes. You can add or subtract different fruit according to your taste and what is in season.
This salad was a big hit at my Mother's Day brunch. I prepared it the night before minus the bananas (advice of previous reviews)and only used about 3/4 of the can of pie filling. The next morning I added the bananas and some fresh raspberries. The salad was beautiful and tasted great.Read More
I can't understand the rave reviews this one received. I felt like I ruined a good bowl of fresh fruit by mixing in alot of sweet gooey syrup!! Not one compliment (or even any kinda of comment) at a bbq full of people!!!Sorry, but I'd rather mixed together lots of fresh fruit and let it make it's own juice!Read More
Wonderful and easy! I increased the amount of strawberries to 1 quart, and the amount of kiwi to 6. Thanks for the recipe!
Everyone always loves this colorful, great tasting and pretty recipe. I usually add pineapple chunks, blueberries and mandarin oranges to it also.
I've taken this fruit salad to many potlucks, picnics, and dinners, and always get raves and recipe requests. This not only tastes great, but is pretty too :) When in season I like to also add a small container of blueberries.
the only thing I didn't like about this receipe was the texture of the peaches in the pie filling.they were quite mushy and not very attractive. Maybe just a glaze mixture would do the trick or just pick out all the mushy peaches in the can??..
I love this recipe EXCEPT for the peach pie filling. Substitute a half a jar of peach preserves instead. You will thank me!
This gets three stars because it was easy to prepare. Taste really isn't there and I do agree with the comments about the appearance of the dish. Just to "geletanous" looking. I think this is just going to sit in the fridge.
exceptional fast and easy recipe.
This is some great Fruit salad. Especially since I got inline to find a recipie and found my mom's recipie :) We ate this growing up, it is great.
Great salad - everyone loved it! Sooo quick and easy. I would suggest doubling the recipe if you are planning to serve more than six people.
Try using Lucky Leaf peach pie filling; I've found that they are the best quality peaches. Great recipe!
Discovered it goes great over cottage cheese because I needed something to do with all the leftovers I had from a gathering of 20 adults and 20 children. The pie filling was way overpowering and made all the fresh fruit taste fake. Looked pretty in the bowl but was awfully slimmy when spooning it out.
This recipe is so simple to make and so delicious, especially in the winter months when the fresh fruit is not as sweet as it could be. We leave the bananas out and also add other fruits such as granny smith apples, canned or fresh pineapple and mandarin oranges. It helps to cut up the peach pieces in the pie filling too and use about 2/3 of a can. My family eats it up enthusiastically!
This was certainly very easy... it was also very good. I can see how some would be put off by the pie filling mixed in, but I was looking for something different and sweet (but healthier than some other desserts) so this worked out great. If I wasn't in the mood for the sugary syrupy goodness I'd definitely not make this recipe. I added some blueberries and blackberries and it turned out delicious. The bananas browned up pretty quickly after it set in the fridge a while, so some lemon juice is probably a must next time - either that or omitting them altogether because they were my least favorite part anyway - but other than that, no issues. Good stuff!
I really liked this recipe. For the fruit I used fresh blueberries, apples, pineapple chunks, mandarin oranges, and banana. The only thing I didnt care for was that the peach filling is kinda expensive. But it really pulled everything together so I guess it was worth it.
this salad is the best.every time we have a family get together this is requested,and they go back for seconds and thirds.
I let this sit an hour and it did not taste as good as I hoped just because the syrup from the pie filling was so thick. After it sat for about 5 hours it was good. Next time I will make it a day in advance.
Peach pie filling makes this salad! I added mandarin oranges and pecan pieces. Looks great in a glass trifle dish! A wonderful addition to my Christmas dinner.
Skip the "peach pie filling" and just cut up 2 or 3 fresh large peaches and blend them until smooth. Peach pie filling is refined, processed, heated . Real peaches are alive and have their full complement of enzymes, vitamins and minerals. Sad to use fresh fruit in the salad and then top the salad with complete trash....fresh, raw fruit is always your best bet.
This was good, but I thought the syrup in the pie filling was a bit too much. I would prefer a lighter syrup the next time I make this.
I made this for our Labor Day BBQ. We had my husband's family over. Nobody touched it. They are a picky bunch. My sister-in-law is allergic to strawberries. I think the rest of them (including my husband) didn't try it because it looked too gelatinous. Probably because of the pie filling. If I could find some pie filling that was more homemade looking they might try it. But over all I have got the say it did taste very good.
Very good as a angle food cake topping. Can use glaze instead of pie filling and still taste good.
Great salad and extremely easy. Try using sectioned peeled tangelos and some chopped up apple. Excellent flavor! Thanks Michelle.
To say my family loved this would be an understatement. I doubled all the fruit but kept the amount of pie filling the same. NO leftovers.
Sorry, this just did not work for us. My family just likes fruit plain way better than this. I used tangerines, an apple, grapes, fresh pineapple, and kiwi. I ended up getting up in the middle of the meal and rinsing off the goop and then reserving it.
I really love this salad. I've made it so many times I can hardly count. Everyone who's had it loves it. I like to put blueberries in it also. This is my absolute favorite fruit salad.
great recipe. it tasted refreshing although I have to agree the peaches were mushy, very intoxicating smell. Yummy.
I wish I could give this salad more stars! Soooo easy and good. It kept for about 2 days in the fridge before the bananas turned brown. I will make again and again.
Very easy and good, I put bananas in it and they did turn brown by the next day but were still edible!
This recipe was wonderful. I followed some of the suggestions and added extra kiwi, mandarin oranges, and pineapple chunks. I will definitely make this again.
very easy and good too.
Took this to a potluck and it got great reviews. I added pineapple chunks, and mandarin oranges (make sure to omit the juice). It was wonderful and the glaze from the peaches makes it look very fancy!
This was good - but do NOT use the entire contents of the can of peaches! I was nervous about trying this, as I was making it for guests. I decided to go for it. As soon as I got home with the ingredients, I opened the can of peach pie filling to check out the flavor and texture of the peaches - to get an idea of how it might come out. I'm so glad I proceeded with caution! I did end up using all of the peaches, but the only "juice" I used was what had stuck to the peaches as I was scooping them out. I chopped the peaches, as well, to make them about the same size as the other fruit I used. My husband still thought it was a little "goopy," but everyone else seemed to enjoy it. I also ended up using chopped apples instead of the strawberries since they were out of season. I would make this again - it was pretty simply to throw together, and definitely a treat for the eyes!
I took this to a potluck dinner and it was the first thing gone in the salad section! Very yummy and very easy! I'm going to look for a better quality pie filling though. Some of the peaches I didn't like. Nice variety for a fruit salad and nice and easy!
Easy and a big hit with the family!!!
I used all the fruit mentioned but because fresh strawberries weren't available I opted for whole frozen strawberries. I also added blueberries, another kiwi, canned mandarin oranges and pineapple. It was GREAT and a hit with my family in addition to the Great Dane club (local) holiday party. Will certainly make this again. Was impressed how the sauce from the canned peaches (pie filling) kept the bananas from browning. Did I say I loved this?!
This fruit salad was very easy! After reading some of the other reviews, I also added a can of mandarin oranges and did not cut up the grapes. I thought the peach pie filling added a nice glaze to the salad. I made it for a Mother's Day dinner I had at my house. Everyone loved it! It also made quite a bit, so there was plenty to go around.
This was quite good. It kept well in the refrigerator too.
I had high hopes for this one based on the overall ratings, but I have to agree that the peach pie filling just doesn't work. The fruit looked beautiful (red grapes, strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, and bananas), and I only used the glazy part of the pie filling (painstakenly removed the peaches after reading some of the negative reviews). Even then, it was way too gloppy and slimy. Didn't hold up over time in the buffet line either.
The only fruit salad I ever make. It's so versatile and the pie filling makes it special. I add whatever fruit I have handy and sometimes I put vanilla pudding in the bottom of a glass and layer it with this salad for a special treat for my kids. They think it's the best thing EVER!
Simple recipie -- great if you don't have a lot of time.
sounds good, but can i use canned apple filling instead?
Love this. So easy and the peach pie filling makes the recipe!
I MADE THIS FOR MY SISTERS BABY SHOWER,I WAS A LITTLE WORRIED ABOUT THE BANANAS BROWNING,AND I THOUGHT ABOUT NOT PUTTING THEM IN,I COULDNT FIND RIPE ONES ANYWAY,BUT THEY DID HAVE RIPE ORGANIC BANANAS,WHICH I NEVER BUY.IM GLAD I DID BUY THEM,THESE NEVER GOT BROWN!I DONT KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BUT THESE THINGS ARE GREAT
I made this for my daughter's wedding it was big hit so good and easy to make even for a crowd.It is one of those recipes you can add fruits to suit your own taste.
Very simple and yummy
This was okay. Pretty sweet, though. I think I prefer a regular old fruit salad. Fruit is sweet enough on its own without being glazed in high fructose corn syrup and sugar.
fabulous salad i added apples and blueberries and added 1 more can of peach pie filling
Use whatever fruit you like, it turns out great! I added a little whip cream and it made a nice treat.
i love it , its the perfect and healthy breakfast that pleases everyone !
This was a great addition to our Christmas brunch. I added a little poppy seeds, turned out great.
Fruit salad is very easy and tasty too. DId not add bananas until I was ready to serve.
i have made this salad several times, and each time my guests have raved about it...it's become a standard for gatherings at our house!
This is a good fruit salad, very easy to make. However I found it to be very sweet even though I used everything sugar free. But over all a good salad.
This was a very good recipe. Thanks. It was a hit.
The texture of the peaches in this is the only bummer. I suggest using the fresh fruit only and if you want the glaze use some apple jelly. It's a little lighter than the syrupy pie filling and doesn't include the mushy fruit.
so easy and a smash hit!
Easy and tasty! I've even been asked for the recipe for this one.
This was soooo good. I only used a cup of strawberries
I used a frozen container of sweetened strawberries (it's the wrong time for fresh-and I didn't read that the frozen ones were sweetened), boy was the salad sweet, but very good. Next time, I might use the sweetened strawberries and just use canned peaches. I also, didn't add the bananas I don't like them browning and the salad lasts longer without them.
This was a hit! I made it for the teachers at school durng Teacher Appreciation Week. The entire bowl was finished off. Thanks for the idea!
My family and I really enjoy this QUICK and EASY fruit salad. Thanks!
My family liked this recipe. The only thing I changed was to add more kiwi and omit the bananas. I was pleasantly surprised by the added sweetness of the peach pie filling since strawberries are out of season and have a tendency to be really tart right now. I should add that my 18 year old son asked me what the "goo" was on the fruit before he would eat it.
I served this at a family reunion and it got a lot of compliments! Will make it again!
Absolutely delicious! This was a big hit with my family!
I made it for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it. Super easy and had leftovers for breakfast!
Loved this recipe but, I didn't add any peach pie filling. I used fresh peach's instead & sweetened with Stevia.
This is so easy and so pretty. My sister made it for mother's day brunch and since then I've made it for a potluck and a breakfast at work plus for my family. It always gets compliments. The peach pie filling ads a pretty shiny glaze that makes the fruit look so pretty.
Very easy & tasty. I will definitely make again!
Easy to make and very good. 5 stars!!
Easy and very very GOOD!! Everyone just loved it!! Thanks :)
Excellent fruit salad. Everybody loved it (I served it to a large group) and most of it was gone by the end of the evening. The only thing I don't like is that halving the grapes are a bit of a pain and I eventually just gave up and just washed them and put them in there and ti was fine.
This was a big hit at our family barbeque, I got so many compliments! The recipe is so easy and very delicious!
This was very pretty, but hardly anyone touched it at my office Thanksgiving luncheon. I liked it, but it was not great. Will try another similar recipe.
Like the name, this was very easy to make and very good. Thank you.
we love this, everyone at the picnics want it. we all like the sweetness of it without the whipcream. I have some nephews that are pku and they can't eat most of the fruit salads that are made, this one works the best and doent have the things they can't!
Great salad - easy, colorful, delicious! Thanks for sharing!
This was the hit of the baby shower! It was gone before anything else I'd prepared. Colorful and flavorful. A bit pricey to prepare here during Michigan winters, but probably not in the summer! Worth the time you put into it.
Beautiful and delicious!
This a great, and very easy salad to make. My entire family loves it! I decided to not add bananas, instead I increased the amount of grapes and strawberries. I also chose to dice the peaches in the pie filling, a little messy but helped keep the fruit in bite sized pieces.
The comment my family made was. "Slimmy." The fruit combination was great, but couldn't handle the pie filling stuff.
Very easy and very delicious!!
I used this recipe years ago and loved it because it was easy. The original recipe used apricot pie filling but I didn't like that so used peach. Have been looking for it again and sure enough it was here. It may not be gourmet but I love the ease and speed of putting it together, and it looks nice for guests. I recommend thoroughly draining the canned fruit you use before adding it to the salad.
This is great as is, but you could do so many substitutions.
One of the best (and easiest) fruit salad recipes I ever tried!
I did not care for this. The peach pie filling ruined it for me. I even tried taking the peaches out and rinsing the filing off of the remaining fruit, but it still did not taste good. I will stick to fresh fruit only.
Always my family’s favorite fruit salad.
Easy and delicious. A hit with the family.
I added cool whip and miniature marshmallows. Made it a little sweeter.
This fruit salad is perfect- easy to put together- and the peach pie filling adds just the right amount of added sweetness and “dressing” to the rest of the fruit. It is our family’s go to fruit salad now!
Delicious and fairly easy to make. Good for family get-togethers.
The salad was fast and easy but I didn't have any canned peach Pie filling so I put in brown sugar pumpkin pie spice....
I really like this recipe--the pie filling helps to preserve the fruit so that I can keep it longer. Would like to make with a lower cal filling but couldn't find so might make my own from scratch.
Omg this stuff is good. Looks too good to eat. I rarely eat fruit but this is going to go quickly.
All i changed was the fruit and i added watermelon, strawberries, blueberries, and some kiwi. This is an amazing dessert for a big occasion like a birthday or just a sunday hangout! This was delecious!!!!
Simple and delicious!
Based on comments from others, I opted to skip the peach pie filling and used Polaner all fruit (peach flavor). I just melted some in the microwave and stirred it into the chopped fresh fruit. I then put it into the refrigerator for an hour. It is the best thing ever! I used strawberries, cantaloupe, raspberries, grapes, and pineapple. Amazing!
I needed a quick and easy fruit salad, and this did the trick. I used frozen fruits, and on the advice of other commenters I used less than the full can of pie filling. Quite tasty, will make again.