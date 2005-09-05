Very Easy Fruit Salad

In a hurry? Make this fruit salad in about 10 minutes. You can add or subtract different fruit according to your taste and what is in season.

By MICHELLE M

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the strawberries, grapes, kiwis, and bananas. Gently mix in peaches. Chill for 1 hour before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 0.6g; sodium 12.2mg. Full Nutrition
