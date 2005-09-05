Very Easy Fruit Salad

This was good - but do NOT use the entire contents of the can of peaches! I was nervous about trying this, as I was making it for guests. I decided to go for it. As soon as I got home with the ingredients, I opened the can of peach pie filling to check out the flavor and texture of the peaches - to get an idea of how it might come out. I'm so glad I proceeded with caution! I did end up using all of the peaches, but the only "juice" I used was what had stuck to the peaches as I was scooping them out. I chopped the peaches, as well, to make them about the same size as the other fruit I used. My husband still thought it was a little "goopy," but everyone else seemed to enjoy it. I also ended up using chopped apples instead of the strawberries since they were out of season. I would make this again - it was pretty simply to throw together, and definitely a treat for the eyes!