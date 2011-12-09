BLT Salad

This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!

Recipe by D. L. Mooney

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat, turning frequently, until evenly browned. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a blender or food processor, combine mayonnaise, milk, garlic powder and black pepper. Blend until smooth. Season the dressing with salt.

  • Combine lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and croutons in a large salad bowl. Toss with dressing, and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
421 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 35.1g; cholesterol 39.5mg; sodium 906.7mg. Full Nutrition
