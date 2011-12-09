Wow! This is g-o-o-o-o-d stuff!!!!! Made this as an accompainment to a BBQ "smorgasboard"/Bday party with friends last weekend. My fiance grilled brats, burgers and corn on the cobb. I cooked up some baked beans, made this BLT salad and baked a Bday cake! Everyone really enjoyed this (except for my fiance - he doesn't like salad...). I do have one suggestion though. I would add just a tad more milk to the dressing (to thin it out a bit; as is, it's too thick for my liking) and serve it on the side as opposed to tossing with everything else (the salad gets soggy very quickly otherwise). I also think using iceberg lettuce would help alleviate the sogginess issue, especially since romaine is delicate to begin with. Actually, I think I'll use iceberg next time (it is what I'm accustomed to eating on my BLT sandwiches). Oh, If you are short on time, just use a bag of pre-mixed salad greens (I used a bag of Dole romaine, but they sell bags of iceberg as well). Additionally, to speed prep, I suggest using a handheld immersion blender to mix the dressing ingredients (no use in digging out your blender or food processor if you have one). To make cooking your bacon easier (and less messy), try JOYCE's recipe for Bacon for the Family or a Crowd (her recipe is for exactly 1 lb. of bacon!). And, if you are debating whether or not to give this a try... YOU MUST, MUST, MUST DO SO!!! This REALLY does taste like a BLT! Thanks for sharing your idea, Mooney :)