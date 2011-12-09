BLT Salad
This recipe is reminiscent of the classic BLT or bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich. It's a great summertime salad!
I didn't use a whole pound of bacon, just half of the package that was left after I made meatloaf. I used a mixture of fat free sour cream and lowfat mayonnaise and a spring green mix. We all enjoyed this a lot, especially my oldest who has a real thing for bacon. He takes after his mother. ;) Next time, I think I'd just use a homemade ranch dressing.Read More
Yummy, yummy, yummy! What can I say, but YUMMY! I did make a few changes to this recipe, but nothing really out there. With my husband on a diabetic diet, I immediately knew the regular mayo had to go. I replaced it with Hellmans Just 2 Good, used skim milk, and added a tablespoon of lemon juice to the dressing. I used a mix of Romaine, Spinach and Red Leaf lettuce, Halved cherry tomatoes and in place of the bacon (that pesky diabetic diet again) I used one bag of the Hormel Real Bacon Pieces. I also tossed in 1/4 cup of finely shredded sharp cheddar. It's also great with shredded or sliced chicken breast added, it makes it taste like a chicken club salad.Even my extremely picky 6 year old loved it. Wonderful!!
I made this recipe for a holiday get together and it was a hit! I did modify the recipe a little based on others reviews. First, I baked the bacon on a foil-lined cookie sheet at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. It took 2 batches to cook 1lb of bacon. Baking the bacon seemed to work well for this recipe b/c I was able to do some of the prep work while the bacon was cooking without having to constantly check and turn the bacon. Second, I used 1 cup Hellmans lite mayo and 2 tbsp daisy sour cream. I added garlic and onion powders then added just enough 1% milk to get a good dressing-like consistency. Without the milk I thought the dressing would be too thick. I chopped 4 roma tomatoes and placed them on a plate with paper towels to soak up the juices. I chopped and peeled 1/2 cucumber. I used 1 and 1/2 heads of romaine lettuce and gave a generous sprinkle of finely shredded cheddar cheese. I mixed the lettuce, cucumbers and cheese in the serving bowl. I placed my crumbled bacon in a ziplock and my chopped tomato in another zip lock. I placed a lid over my dressing and took a bag of Texas Toast garlic croutons with me. Once at the party, I threw the bacon and tomato in the bowl, tossed with most of the dressing and sprinkled croutons on top and viola! As a side note, when I tasted the dressing before I put in all together, it didn't taste all that spectacular, but mixed with all the ingredients it was delicious. Also I think only real bacon (not precooked/bacon bits) wi
I didn't expect this recipe to be a big hit since the ingredients are so basic but it was. Everyone liked it and asked me to bring it again at the next gathering. I've been asked to email the recipe to people. You must use Romaine or Spring mix or Mediterranean mix. Iceberg does not work at all.
This is an awesome tasting recipe but the fat content is terrible. Use Hellman's low fat mayo (1/2 cup instead of 3/4) and mix in some low fat sour cream and a bit more milk (adjust to desired thickness) as well for a fresher, healthier taste. Use less bacon and substitute chicken breast.
I made this for a baby shower---it was good. Added grape tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, extra bacon, and adjusted the dressing as others suggested--garlic powder with parsley, sour cream, Miracle Whip, milk, Whipping cream, and shredded cheddar cheese. used store-bought croutons. Baby spinach and cut-up Romaine lettuce added a nice texture. Great for summer.
This is very similar to a recipe my sister gave me. She owned a restaurant about 18 years ago. We never measure anything except the sauce. Just use own judgement. We used about a head of iceburg lettuce, fried up some bacon and crumbled, added some cooked chopped up chicken(can be light or dark meat), diced tomatoes. The dressing was 1-2 cups mayo mixed with 1/3-1/4 cup bbq sauce. Add 1 tsp. lemon juice.(use own judgement on how much dressing to use). Minced onion is optional(I don't use it). Add the dressing just before eating. This a little variation from this recipe and it is so good! Thanks D.L.!
I cooked 3/4 pound of bacon in the microwave, then crumbled it using the blender. Then I poured out the bacon bits and mixed them thoroughly with the chopped tomatoes so the bacon and tomatoes could flavor each other. There were lots of bacon bits still clinging to the side of the blender, which I then used to make the dressing. For the dressing, I used 1/2 cup of mayonnaise and 2 heaping regular (non measuring) teaspoons of sour cream but no milk (I did not need any additional salt). I also used slightly less garlic powder than the recipe called for, even though I LOVE garlic. I used some bagged romaine lettuce this time, but next time I will use green leaf. This was really, really good! The mayo/sour cream/bacon bits dressing was delicious. I kept the lettuce, tomato and bacon mixed together, but added the dressing and croutons at serving time. EXCELLENT!!
I enjoyed this salad, but did make some changes after viewing the reviews from other people. I used 1 tsp. of garlic powder, 1 tsp. of onion powder, 1 tsp. of oregano and a hefty dose of freshly ground pepper. Thanks Mooney for a great recipe. Definately a keeper
Great year-round salad. Easy to make, hearty and delicious. My family begs for me to make it.
Delicious! And being that BLT's are great sandwiches it would make sense that with the proper variation they'd make a great salad. Well, logic did prove correct and this was very good, quick, and easy. All I added was a little shredded Swiss cheese over top. This is a perfect summertime salad when tomatoes are fresh from the garden!
loved this recipe! Even my small children are eating their salads. This is great for hurried moms. Moms who want a lighter summer entree. Also, moms that want greens in their kids but need to fool them into eating it with a name thats a favorite with most. BLT's-we all love 'em.
The taste was good. I took this salad to a picnic and I was disappointed that it wilted so quickly. I wait until just before serving to add the dressing and it was still mush 10 minutes later. I will not be making again.
This is now my husband's favorite salad and nice company fare as well. It's quick and easy to make. I use a 3oz. package of Oscar Mayer Real Bacon Bits in lieu of having to cook bacon. I also used half the amount of garlic as I felt the garlic was just a bit overwhelming. Once I added minced red onion and it was excellent.
Excellent salad, and super crowd pleaser! Everyone raved over this salad, and the dressing was so simple and delicious. Very quick prep with the exception of cooking the bacon. I'm too frugal to buy the pre-cooked stuff. I used my electric skillet which fit most of the pound of bacon. I'm doing a low-carb thing, so I served the croutons on the side. It gave me all the pleasure of a BLT without the bread. For the dressing I used low fat mayo and 1% milk. I highly recommend this recipe. Oh, I added fresh mushrooms, too.
Awesome salad that really does taste like a BLT! I cut back on the milk a little and added a heaping tablespoon of sour cream. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!!!!
This is the PERFECT summer slad, it felt like summer today so we made it! I used a romaine and baby spinach mixture and used halved grape tomatoes and half of the bacon called for in the recipe. It was fabulous and nothing was left in the bowl!
This salad was a refreshing change from the norm. I had everything on hand, so it was easy to prepare. The dressing is really, really good, my sister asks me to bring this to family get togethers. Thanks D.L. :)
We loved this salad! I cooked the bacon in the oven until crisp. For the dressing I used 3 cloves of garlic, which I minced first in the food processor before add the other ingred. Took the tip from TALCOTT and added 1 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp oregano.
This is one of my most requested recipes! I've been making it for several years now. I usually chop the bacon up first before frying and sometimes only use 1/2 pound. I don't add salt to the dressing as the bacon has enough to season the entire salad.
I thought this was a very tasty recipe, but the dressing was just a little bit bland and watery. Next time I may try adding some sour cream and some more pepper, but I liked it the way it was, too.
I was very disappointed in this salad. I was hoping it would taste like the BLT salad at the Waterfront in Cinci. No such luck. The dressing was too runny and kind of bland. It needs more of a kick. The salad was very easy to make, but not a hit with my family. We'll stick with the real BLT.
We liked this OK, with the exception of the garlic powder. I don't know about you, but I don't put garlic or garlic powder on my BLTs. So why put it in a BLT salad?? As others have noted, be sure to serve dressing on the side, as it goes from well-dressed to soggy before you know it. Don't leave out the salt, which will save the dressing from blandness. Great summer salad when tomatoes are at their best and can hold their own against the bacon.
The bacon lover in me really loved this salad. I halved the croutons and doubled the bacon. Amazing is all I can say. Thanks for sharing.
This is tasty and easy, but nothing spectacular.
excellant. instead of a salad I ussed less lettuce and put it in a tortilla shell. A keeper!
AWESOME! I made about half the dressing, and it had a fabulous flavor in the salad. I used a glass bowl and hand whisk instead of a processor and it turned out fine.
This tasted just like a BLT! The only downside (WHICH WAS MY FAULT) was not using good tomatoes; I used grape tomatoes, which are usually fantastic...but this batch of tomatoes wasn't. I'll try it again in the summer when tomatoes are in season!
I told my hubby that I was making a salad and baked potato for our dinner. Boy, was he surprised!! He loved the BLT salad and the dressing was spectacular! I don't care for mayo, and now I am craving that dressing! I used thick sliced bacon and made my own croutons with a sour dough round... yummy!! My husband is already asking for this again and he never eats salads! Thanks D. L. Mooney!
This was yummy! I originally went looking for a recipe for my leftover bacon and figured maybe there'd be a BLT salad. Sure enough!...And how delicious it is! I added onion salt to the dressing as someone else had suggested. I also just used a bag of romaine lettuce instead of shredded. I forgot about the croutons but they weren't missed. I'd use the food processor to crumble the bacon, remove that and then use it to make the dressing...there'll be little bacon crumblies left and you can get every bit of that yummy bacon flavor! This is a keeper!
This is Tremendous! I cooked the bacon, and then crumbled it using the blender. Then I poured out the bacon bits and mixed them thoroughly with the chopped tomatoes so the bacon and tomatoes could flavor each other. There were lots of bacon bits still clinging to the side of the blender, which I then used to make the dressing. It didn't need any milk and I cut the mayo to 1/2 cup and used 2 heaping TBS of sour cream. The mayo/sour cream/bacon bits dressing is scrumptious. I kept the lettuce, tomato and bacon mixed together, but added the dressing and croutons at serving time.
Excellent, and so easy!
very good
Very easy & tasty. Used light mayo, skim milk, turkey bacon, and homemade croutons. Left out the salt as it wasn't needed. Was able to wisk the dresing, so no need for a blender or food processor.
Nice easy recipe with great flavor. I make this all the time exactly as written, and always get tons of compliments!
This salad had wonderful flavor and really did taste like a BLT sandwich. Our 2 1/2 year old ate it up too. I only rated the quickness area a little low because of the time it took to fry all that bacon. I will definately be making this again. Took some for lunch the next day and just kept the croutons and dressing separate until ready to eat.
Yummy! I stupidly read this too quickly and thought it called for iceburg. The iceburg was sort of bitter, but that's not the recipe's fault, so it still gets 5 stars. Yummy homemade ranch type dressing with bacon.. how can you go wrong? :) Delicious!
I make this salad all the time, but i do not use the croutons, they get too soggy, i use tri colored spiral pasta instead! i also seed the tomatoes, dressing holds together so much better. Splurge and definitely use WHOLE milk, it is only a 1/4 cup and really makes a better dressing! Enjoy!
I get more requests for this salad then any other. My six year old grandson phones before coming to ask me to make it for him.
My husband didn't like this salad, but what does he know! I thought it was delicious. I added a little onion powder to the dressing to give it a bit more flavor. This is a keeper!
Be careful, this recipe is addictive.
What a great recipe! I have also added a couple cups of diced turkey and some grated swiss cheese and served it to a group of ladies. How delightful!
One of the few times I give a recipe five stars! It was a quick and delicious summer meal we all enjoyed. Only thing I did different was to use precooked bacon, which cut down on prep time. Thanks for sharing.
I haven't tried it yet but it sounds great. A tip for cooking bacon. Line cookie sheet with aluminum foil, place bacon slices on cookie sheet, bake in 400 degree oven (do not preheat oven). Should be fully cooked in 10-15 minutes. No turning, no splatter burns, bacon cooks evenly and doesn't curl up and cleanup is easy.
I made this salad with nonfat mayo and skim milk. I added a little more milk to make it thinner. And I also used turkey bacon. So, even with those low fat "tweaks" it was a 4 star recipe. Probably would have been a 5 with the higher fat original version of the recipe!
Yum! 5 stars after I totally tweaked the dressing. No mayo at all! Instead I used ff plain greek yogurt, 1/4 cup skim milk and whipped in fresh lemon juice till the consistancy was right. Then I did add some sugar to give the right "tang" of sweet and tart! I also added cucumbers to the salad and quartered cherry tomatoes.
This receipe also makes a GREAT wrap. Just add a tortilla.
My husband ate it but I could tell that he really did not want to eat it!
A delicious, fast and filling recipe for hot summer evenings when you don't want to cook a lot. Making your own "croutons" makes the difference.
This was way easy, as I bought precut romaine lettuce and precooked bacon. I didnt use a food processor to mix dressing, and it turned out fine. I used low fat mayo, tasted great! I actually bought the croutons, but forgot to put them in...we really didnt miss them. I will make this again...very very easy.
My family loves BLTs and this salad was an equally big hit with them. They ask ne to make it often.
This is a wonderful recipe--perfect for a main dish in hot weather.
Delicious!
I made this for my mother's club meeting and a smaller version (using vegetarian bacon) for those of us staying in last night. My father hungrily eyed the progress as he prepared to leave for his meeting. It was a big hit with everyone. To suit my family's taste, I made extra dressing and reduced the amount of vinegar to 1 Tablespoon per cup of mayonnaise (the initial result was far too tart for our taste). I also added a bit of sugar and a great deal of grated Parmesan to the dressing. The fresh basil is KEY in achieving the special taste. The vegetarian version was equally delicious. This recipe makes a lot of salad but don't be surprised if all is devoured! My nephew declared it "Delicious!"
I ate BLTs a lot as a kid and this had that same flavor! I will make this again and again. I used lower fat turkey bacon and it was still great.
Very good salad. One reviewer said omit the salt - don't. It needs it. The dressing needed a little more kick. Next time I'll add something else. One son wanted more bacon. I used thick bacon and I think thin might be better because it seems to be crispier.
I, too, used turkey bacon to lower fat content but it just wasn't the same. Next time I will splurge on regular bacon. I added a little lemon juice to the dressing too. Tip for adding dressing to salad: Once salad is in serving bowl, pour the dressing only around the inside edge of the bowl so it flows to the bottom of the bowl, then toss. Add croutons after dressing is added to retain crispness. Good comfort food.
Very, very good!! The only thing I will change next time is to cut back on the garlic powder. A little too much for my liking. Otherwise, delish!
Loved this. Why didn't I think of it myself? So simple, yet so tasty.
Not crazy about the mayo taste in the dressing, but was still good. Definitely tastes like a BLT!
OMG--this was the biggest hit of the party. I trippled this recipe only to have to make another two servings ... I can't tell you how many compliments I received on this recipe. Thank you thank you thank you! I made [a good amount of] dressing earlier in the day and used fresh thick bacon; it really gave this salad exceptional flavor.
Excellent salad! My husband who doesn't like salad liked this. I do not like mayo so I substitued ranch dressing. I will definitely make this again.
Took this to a 4th of July potluck where there were a lot of other salads and quite a lot of it got eaten up, so it must have been liked. I thought the dressing was excellent though 1 teaspoon of garlic powder is WAY too much for my taste. I used 1/4 teaspoon of garlic powder along with a couple of teaspoons of minced dried onions. With all the reviews saying the salad got soggy fast, I left out the majority of the milk in the dressing, using about 2 tablespoons and substituted sour cream for the rest. I also seeded my tomatoes before chopping them. My only complaint, and I think it is my fault, is that there was too much lettuce so you really didn't get much of a taste of the bacon and tomato in each bite. I had scaled all of the ingredients for a batch and a half of the dressing and bacon but I used two heads of romaine. Next time I'll use less lettuce.
This salad is stellar. Mmmm. Disclaimer: I must admit I didn't exactly follow the recipe. So my version was stellar. I only used about 1/4 cup mayo and 1/2 cup plain yogurt.
This was deeeeeelicious! Way east and fast! I had a bag of pre-cleaned and chopped salad greens in the fridge so I used that. I also had about 1/4 cup of GOOD Bleu Cheese dressing so I substituted that for part of the mayo. I also tossed in a tiny bit of minced onion. I followed another cook’s advice and I mixed the tomatoes, onion, and bacon together so they could get “happy” for a few hours. What I really liked about this was that I was able to have it ready to GO when my company arrived. I had all the components of the salad ready to assemble a few hours before I needed them. About 5 min before we pulled the steaks off the BBQ I just tossed it alll together, and added the croutons. YUM-O! It freed me up to enjoy my company which was great!
I thought this was good. It was very easy to make. The only thing that took any time, was cooking the bacon. Once I made the dressing I threw it in the pan I had cooked the bacon in (I had already drained the grease) and scrapped up the little bacon bits stuck to the bottom. I thought there was a little too much dressing, so next time I will toss a little in at a time, instead of the whole batch.
absolutely deeeelish! I oft wonder if anyone ever just follows the recipe?!?! I always use exact at least 1st time using!
Very good salad and it really does taste like a BLT, yum! I might add some red onions next time and some more flavor to the mayo mixture. But overall it was very good!
This was an awesome recipe. I made the dressing ahead of time so that it was chilled and the ingredients had a chance to blend. My husband just loved it. Makes for a light and refreshing meal!
So good.
This salad is a hit with kids and men alike! If you have trouble feeding your family "greens" then try this one. It is sure to please.
Soo good!! Tastes just like a BLT!!
The dressing is perfection
The dressing on this salad ROCKS!! We love garlic, and this is yummy! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good, but instead of using croutons, I toasted bread and it them up in triangle pieces
Awesome. I added 1 cucumber and some green onions because I needed to use them or lose them. The dressing is fantastic. I was very pleasantly surprised.
Great tasty I just loved it. I will make it again. It is important not to put the dressing on untill your ready to eat, just like you would do to a ceaser salad.
Very good, and I'll make it again. However, the dressing was too mayo-strong for me. Next time I'll do what others have done, and replace some of the mayo with sour cream. I think that'll help with the strong aftertaste. I made croutons from elsewhere on allrecipes. No extra salt in dressing. Croutons and dressing served on the side. Thanks for the recipe!
I get requests for this salad all the time! I chop semi frozen bacon first, then fry it up--it saves time and it's all nice and crispy. I omit the croutons and add sunflower seeds instead. YUM!!!!
This was a great salad especially the dressing. I was getting so tired of ranch they all started to taste funny. This simple but flavorful dressing is just what I was looking for. I made sort of a wedge salad because I did not have romaine. It was better than the restuarant wedge salads that I have tried. Thanks I will be using this from now on.
It was a tiny bite too salty but other than that...very good!
I just kept adding more bacon, more croutons, more cheese, more bacon, ate it all and fell into a coma...... woke up and took some to a family function. Its that good.
The bacon and tomatoes are delicious together. Next time, I may add bit of sour cream to the dressing and up the garlic a bit. Enjoyed this for dinner tonight.
We loved this, especially the dressing. Of course we added cheese, because everything is better with cheese, right?!
I served this for brunch and everyone liked it. I used turkey bacon to cut back on the very, very high fat content and it was still good. Will probably use light mayo next time too. I scaled the recipe to serve 36 people and it made an over-abundance of dressing and probably only used 1/3 of it. I will definitely make it again!
Fabulous, simple, delicious salad! In my family we eat BLTs with miracle whip, so that's what i mixed with the milk and it is so flavorful!! Yum, yum!
Absolutely amazing. Do not change a thing. Made this for the veggie at Thanksgiving and it was all gone. Everyone loved it.
Really good salad! I used just regular salad mix and it worked great! When mixing the dressing together I used my little hand whisk instead of having to clean the food processor or the blender. Saves on dishes! Also waited to toss the tomatoes with everything until all the other ingredients were incorporated. Give this salad a try! YUM
Wow! This is g-o-o-o-o-d stuff!!!!! Made this as an accompainment to a BBQ "smorgasboard"/Bday party with friends last weekend. My fiance grilled brats, burgers and corn on the cobb. I cooked up some baked beans, made this BLT salad and baked a Bday cake! Everyone really enjoyed this (except for my fiance - he doesn't like salad...). I do have one suggestion though. I would add just a tad more milk to the dressing (to thin it out a bit; as is, it's too thick for my liking) and serve it on the side as opposed to tossing with everything else (the salad gets soggy very quickly otherwise). I also think using iceberg lettuce would help alleviate the sogginess issue, especially since romaine is delicate to begin with. Actually, I think I'll use iceberg next time (it is what I'm accustomed to eating on my BLT sandwiches). Oh, If you are short on time, just use a bag of pre-mixed salad greens (I used a bag of Dole romaine, but they sell bags of iceberg as well). Additionally, to speed prep, I suggest using a handheld immersion blender to mix the dressing ingredients (no use in digging out your blender or food processor if you have one). To make cooking your bacon easier (and less messy), try JOYCE's recipe for Bacon for the Family or a Crowd (her recipe is for exactly 1 lb. of bacon!). And, if you are debating whether or not to give this a try... YOU MUST, MUST, MUST DO SO!!! This REALLY does taste like a BLT! Thanks for sharing your idea, Mooney :)
This was a huge hit for my family and very delicious! Let me just say it didn't last long. I didn't change a thing and it was wonderful!
This was great! I used lowfat mayonnaise, skim milk, and turkey bacon - still tasted great! I used 1/8 tsp. salt, and thought it was the perfect amount. I think the garlic powder was a bit overpowering, so I will try just 3/4 tsp. next time. Thanks for the recipe!
i use the hormel real bacon pieces found near the salad dressing at the grocery store instead of browning and crumbling the bacon myself and it always turns out great. my sister asks that i make it for every gathering!
OMG! This is so good. My son asked for it on his birthday.
YUM! I can't say enough good things about this salad. I excpected it to be good because I love BLT sandwiches, but I didn't expect it to be so good that I was licking my bowl clean! Thanks for the fabulous recipe!
Very tasty!
I'm giving this recipe 4 stars because I didn't actually try the dressing yet. I used store-bought creamy ceasar dressing, and the salad was awesome! It's a simple salad with classic summer flavors. I've made this salad before finding this recipe, but figured since it's so good it deserves a review!
I was trying to find a recipe for the BLT salad available at my local deli. This recipe although not the exact same is pretty similar. I did add cooked pasta in place of the croutons and also some sliced cooked eggs. The dressing was ok but I think needs a little tweaking. Thank you for sharing.
I made this as a side dish to go with soup so I cut the bacon in half and used less croutons I left the lettuce, tomato and dressing the same. My bacon was maple which I think lended a little sweet to the dressing but nobody seemed to mind it with the potato soup. Excellent and easy.
Terrific recipe and so easy to prepare. The dressing is good just by itself. I wasn't expecting too much from this and was very surprised at how good it tasted. Husband loved this and I can see me making it many more times. Again, simple and great tasting. It really did taste like a BLT sandwich.
