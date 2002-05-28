Jodi's Marinated Veggies

I have taken this to MANY family and pot luck gatherings and it always is a huge hit. If you have other favorite veggies, you may add, or omit something if your family doesn't like it. Broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms are just the basics.
This was okay but I won't make it again. I liked it well enough that I ate my portion, but my husband hated it. I expected the mustard to give it more tang, but it wasn't tangy at all. It tasted like pure sugar and A LOT of oil. Cutting down on the oil by half would probably improve it a lot, but it would still be just way too sweet. I did like the decorative effect of the poppy seeds.
YUM YUM YUM!!! This recipe is fabulous. I made the marinade according to others' recommendations. I cut the sugar and the oil in half, and it was PERFECT. You can definitely tast the sugar so half is without a doubt enough. I'm sure if you're eating sugar free (I am but since I am bringing this to a pot luck I didn't want to experiment just now) you could make it with Equal or similar. Because I didn't notice this is supposed to marinade overnight, and since mine will only marinate for a couple of hours, I didn't add the onions or the mushrooms. However I did a LARGE head of cauliflower and almost 2 heads of broccoli (my fave), 2 stalks of celery, and took someone else's suggestion and did one red, yellow and gr. pepper. And that's it! It's truly yummy!
What a great and versatile way to use veggies! I loved this recipe and so did every other veggie lover at my dinner party. The recipe is simple and you can add just about any kind of vegetable you like.
I made this for Easter dinner, and everyone went back for seconds and thirds of this tasty dish! I will use the sauce for salad dressing, too. I found that using a wire whisk to combine the dressing made it easy to create suspension between the liquids.
I must go against the tide here and claim this recipe as merely OK. I would not make it again. I halved the sugar and it was still too much. If you are looking for a nice vinagrette, not too sweet from sugar or poppy, then keep searching. This is not the vinagrette lover's recipe.
I loved this salad! I served it to guests on two occasions and it was very well liked. I did follow the advice of others and halved the oil and sugar. I'm so glad I did - the recipe amount would have been way too much. I will definitely make this again!
My boyfriend, a vegetarian, didn't like it. To me, these veggies were only OK. Maybe I ruined it by my modifications? I modified the recipe by adding only 1/4 cup onion, and 1/2 red and 1/2 yellow bell pepper instead of the green pepper. I also added only 1/2 cup of oil and 1/4 cup sugar.
