Jodi's Marinated Veggies

23 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

I have taken this to MANY family and pot luck gatherings and it always is a huge hit. If you have other favorite veggies, you may add, or omit something if your family doesn't like it. Broccoli, cauliflower and mushrooms are just the basics.

By Jodi T.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blanch broccoli and cauliflower in a large pot of boiling water until just barely tender. Drain and rise with cold water.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, pepper, celery and onion.

  • In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, poppy seeds, sugar, mustard, salt and vegetable oil. Mix until well blended.

  • Pour the marinade over the vegetables and mix well. Chill overnight before serving. Keep any extras refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 31.1g; sodium 246.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022