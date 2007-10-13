Bean Quesadillas

435 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 144
  • 3 35
  • 2 7
  • 1 2

Easy and yummy! Veggies, beans, and cheese sandwiched in tortillas. You could add or substitute any vegetables that you'd like. Serve with sour cream and rice.

By jjenkraynakorriss

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a skillet over medium heat, and saute the onion and garlic until soft. Mix in beans, bell pepper, tomatoes, and corn; cook until heated through.

  • Spread 6 tortillas with equal amounts of the bean and vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with equal amounts of the Cheddar cheese, and top with the remaining tortillas to form quesadillas.

  • Heat 1/4 cup oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place quesadillas in the skillet and cook, turning once, until cheese is melted and both sides are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 69.7g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 912.6mg. Full Nutrition
