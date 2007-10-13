Bean Quesadillas

To me this recipe is a good start. The flavors work well together but some items were a little out of proportion. For instance, 1 cup of cheese (if you're making 6) is way too little. Also, you'll note that many other reviewers were adding other things. That's because on it's own it lacks character. Next time I'm going to add some jalepenos or crushed red pepper. As far as the frying, I don't see why it was necessary. I spritzed the pan with some olive oil before putting the tortilla in the pan and it worked phenomenally well. Nice, golden and crunchy. Forget a quarter cup and just squirt some olive oil into the pan before each quesadilla goes in. Like I said, a very good start and I will make this again with a number of revisions.