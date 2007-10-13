Bean Quesadillas
Easy and yummy! Veggies, beans, and cheese sandwiched in tortillas. You could add or substitute any vegetables that you'd like. Serve with sour cream and rice.
i thought this recipe was awesome. the only thing i did different was instead of frying them,(seemed too time consuming)i put the mixture on top of little tortillas, sprinkled it with cheese, and baked them in the oven for 10 minutes at 350. then i topped them with sour cream and guacamole. its sooooooooooo good, and the tortillas get nice and crispy. yum!Read More
Pretty good. I found an answer to the flipping problem. I mashed the beans with a fork. I did saute ALL the veggies. Then added cumin, chili powder, chili flakes, and some chopped jalepeno. And salt and pepper. Added the beans and cooked a little longer. You now have a sort of paste that spreads on the tortillas. Push down a little and it flips perfectly. For those of us who can't use a whole can of beans at once. I cook up a big pot of black beans till just done but firm. Drain. Put them on a cookie sheet and cover with plastic. Freeze. In the morning put them in a big freezer bag a freeze till you need some. You can just grab a handful anytime you need them.
To me this recipe is a good start. The flavors work well together but some items were a little out of proportion. For instance, 1 cup of cheese (if you're making 6) is way too little. Also, you'll note that many other reviewers were adding other things. That's because on it's own it lacks character. Next time I'm going to add some jalepenos or crushed red pepper. As far as the frying, I don't see why it was necessary. I spritzed the pan with some olive oil before putting the tortilla in the pan and it worked phenomenally well. Nice, golden and crunchy. Forget a quarter cup and just squirt some olive oil into the pan before each quesadilla goes in. Like I said, a very good start and I will make this again with a number of revisions.
This is a great recipe! The canned black beans I found also had jalapeno, which I picked out when rinsing, but the flavor remaining still gave the mix quite a 'kick'. Instead of frying, I brushed the tortillas with olive oil (and also topped with more of the cheese) and baked at 400 degrees for about 5 minutes (could go longer if you like them crunchy).
While this isn't gourmet in any way, it certaintly is yummy. I folded the tortillas in half, and then filled them, much less dangerous than flipping a full tortilla. I'd urge you to try this if you're looking for something simple that people are guaranteed to like.
DELISH!!! I used the big tortillas and brushed it with extra virgin olive oil and baked it in the oven at 400 for a couple min. My husband who is extremly picky and always insists on meat for dinner loved it as well, Thanks for sharing this recipe I will definetley be making this for dinner agian.
This is an okay start. I made this a lot more streamlined by using salsa in place of the tomatoes, onions, etc, and just mixed it with the black beans. Also, I love refried beans and salsa, so I added that also, and had a chunky paste to spread on. Instead of taking the time to assemble these then try to move them, I just assembled them in the pan. I put the tortilla in the heated pan, carefully spread on the filling, sprinkled with cheese, then flipped. Not a bad start, but I think it would be pretty plain without the refried beans. Also, I is more than enough for four servings IMO.
I wanted to update this since we've made changes since the first time. We omitted the corn and tomato and added mushrooms, which I sautee in butter, garlic and a bit of wine, then we add the chopped onion and the juice from one lime and sautee a bit more, then add chopped red pepper and a bit of lime zest. Sautee a bit more then add 1/8 cup water and the rinsed beans. Cook until heated through, make the quesadillas and cook in the over (350) until crisp and melty. I recently served this for dinner with a 12 year old and he LOVED it. Didn't even care that there was no meat!
This is a great recipe. Just the filling is so versatile. I've made the delicious quesadillas many times, and I use the leftover bean filling to make fantastic omelets. You can spread it over tortilla chips with some cheese and pop in the microwave for instant nachos. I've even tossed the leftover filling in vegetable broth with a little cooked rice and made a great soup! Delicious, cheap, no meat, what more could you ask for???
Made a great lunch for us this afternoon. I used garlic powder and sprinkled some cumin and chili powder in the mix. I baked my tortillas at 400 for about 15 minutes and they were perfect. Will make again.
This was FANTASTIC! I was missing a few items, but it was still amazing. That's what's so great about this recipe. It doesn't matter if you don't have all the ingredients--in fact, you can add several that aren't even listed and it will still turn out great! I've had this 3 times already in the past week. The first time I made it, I was missing tomatoes and garlic (and I just didn't want to add corn), and I added some taco seasoning to the veggies. The 2nd & 3rd time I made it, I added some chopped olives and sliced jalapenos. Thanks so much for a yummy new staple!
The concept of these was great, but even though I don't usually modify recipes the first time I try them, I couldn't serve them with no spice added. I added salt, pepper, chile powder and cumin, and they were delicious. I also baked them rather than frying to save calories. 400 oven, for about 20 minutes made them nice and crispy. You don't need to flip them this way, so you can pile on the delicious filling. Served with low fat sour cream and salsa, chicken wings on the side for the meat eaters. Thanks!
I truly dislike beans and never eat them. After cooking these for vegetarian guests, I tasted them. And they could not stop eating. Delish, even for a 'bean hater'.
quick and easy.
My family and I really enjoyed this recipe. I added chicken to the meat eaters in my home and they really enjoyed it.
These are awesome! I did use a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles instead of the tomatoes. I also added more garlic and a little chili powder. We put them on a cookie sheet in the oven at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes and didn't even need to flip them.
This recipe is a good starter to what could be made into a great dish. You really need to spice it up a little to make it good though. I put about 2tbls. of chili powder in, a dash or two of saffron, and some salt. My husband can't wait for me to warm up some more for lunch tomorrow.
I love this!! Easy, healthy, and delicious. You can't ask for anything better in a recipe.
Very good. I substituted a can of rotell for the fresh tomatoes and green peppers and added some cumin. Didn't fry in oil, just sprayed a nonstick pan with olive oil spray and cooked for a minute on each side.
I looooove this recipe! It is my go-to for days I want a quick and easy meal. I usually sub most of the ingredients with the can of Herdez Salsa, can of black beans, and some corn....super easy and delicious!!
These were wonderful quesadillas. I've also added cumin and cayene pepper. Very good!
This was good, but needed a little more flavor. I added lots of lemon and cumin, but next time I will also add jalapeno, and cilantro. I used corn tortillas instead of flour and added some chicken. It also works good just eating it like a taco with melted cheese on top. Thanks for sharing!!
I made these for me and a friend, and we both loved them. I had some leftover filling, and they are just as good (maybe even better!) the next day. To avoid the mess I also found it easier to use one tortilla folded in half. Also, after my disaster frying them in a skillet, I tried brushing a indoor grill with oil, and cooking them on there (which also avoided the hassel of flipping!)- it worked perfectly!
My husband and I make this with just black beans, cubed chicken, jalapeno slices and cheese (of course). It is awesome!
I really enjoyed this recipe. It's a great meatless alternative! I did add some salt and pepper, though. If you're having trouble flipping the quesadilla, try this: instead of frying your dish, spray a round pizza pan or a metal cookie dish with cooking spray, and coat the outside of your quesadilla, too. Bake in the oven for four to five minutes. To flip, place a plate on top of the tortillas, and using a potholder, quicky flip the entire thing onto the plate. Then, simply slide it back onto the baking pan and cook for another four to five minutes. Perfect, crispy quesadilla with no mess on your stove!
This recipe is very good and easy to make. I used more cheese and did the filled tortillas in the oven, brushing the outsides with the oil (400 degrees for 10 minutes flipping halfway through). We used sour cream for topping at the table. I will definitely make these again!
These were easy and turned out awesome. I used another reviewer's suggestion and instead of onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, I just used chunky salsa with the black bean and corn mixture. Turned out really tasty. I also substituted a little olive oil instead of the vegetable oil to cook the tortillas.
I added chicken to mine. Yummy.
Easy and fun to make. I used the smaller 6" tortillas. I placed the tortilla in my pan, added toppings to one side, and folded the tortilla in half. This is much easier than the traditional method and less messy. This recipe is not spicy at all, so if you like some heat, add hot peppers or dip into spicy salsa. I'll definitely make these again!
I baked these, which was easier and healthier than frying them. Due to a tomato snafu, I replaced the tomato with spinach and tomato paste (long story). They turned out well, if a little messy! I added some spices (chili powder and red pepper) too.
Great recipe. One additional - 1 tablespoon of cumin and 1 teaspoon of salt. It gives this dish some much needed favor. This is a great recipe.
This was a really great recipe! I'm a bit of a picky person so I made a few small changes. I mashed half of the beans before heating them in the pan, used a mix of cheddar and monterey jack cheese, and I baked the finished product (no flipping in the pan) to crisp the tortilla. I think next time I would also add a dash of cumin for a little extra flavor.
this is great, even the picky eaters in my family loved it. very southwestern and easy to do.
This tastes great and is super easy with just a little tweaking. I added a little can of jalapeno salsa, and used the George Foreman grill instead of frying. I didn't measure the chedder, but we try to eat as little dairy as possible and with just a little in each one it still tasted really great!
This was the first time I have fried anything in my life, and these turned out so good!! Even my picky brothers liked them. Instead of stacking the tortillas, I just put folded each one in half at frying time. A easy, tasty recipe.
My family loved this recipe. We have also tried it with other vegetables. Very Tasty!!
These were quite bland. I don't think I'll be making them again
Great recipe! Was planning on making quesadillas tonight and thought this would be a great way to enjoy summer veggies as well. Had leftover corn on the cob so I used that and some of my sister's garden Roma tomatoes. I did add some cumin as other readers suggested and a little chili powder. Instead of using the stove or oven, I thought I'd put the quesadilla maker to use. By using that, I didn't need to use any additional oil. Absolutely delicious!
This was great and so easy to make. Next time I will add some salsa and chile powder to spice it up.
Kinda bland, could be better if you added taco seasoning or something else to give it flavor.
Easy to make & delicious...great lunch
The family loved this - nice, hearty dish (many of us just ate the filling as a salad and that was great!)
Loved these!! Will probably add some jalapeños next time for a little flair. The flavors worked well together. Also I will bake them next time because although they were delicious fried, they will be healthier baked. I saved the veggies and beans in the fridge overnight and it was even better in the morning! Thanks for sharing, I really enjoyed these!!!!
These were very yummy, but I did need to spice it up a little with salt and cumin. I added about 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. of cumin. I also used extra sweet corn, and the flavor was wonderful. This has become one of my regular recipes.
This is a wonderful tasty dish, however, I think it makes 6-8 servings, instead of just four. It is great to have the leftovers though. One important observation, use a griddle instead of a skillet. I started using a large skillet as in the directions and when I attempted to flip the quesadilla, I started a small fire!! All the filling and oil went everywhere. I quickly started using a griddle and didn't have a problem.
I make these all the time for my husband. This is a quick yummy recipe I fall back on when I am not in the mood to cook lol.
Absolutely delicious. Cumim, chili powder and garlic powder are a must, though! Spice it up and watch your family devour!
I accidently openned a can of black beans (thought I had a can of black olives), I got on allrecipe.com and typed in the word black beans and came across this recipe, I had all the ingredients so I made them, it was the best mistake I ever made. I added some taco sauce to hold the ingredients together and they turned out great. Husband and son both loved them. Will definetly be making these again.
I added some spices to this and made some guac for the side. hubby loved it as did I!!
My husband and I love mexican style food, so I whipped this up. It was so quick and delicious!
I love quesadillas and I didn't like these much. If I were to do it again, I would use roasted peppers and omit the corn. The super-chunky/crunchy texture was a little too much for my taste. They could use some spice as well, so I added cumin.
My whole family loved these! Followed the recipe exactly and they came out great! Thanks!
It was good. I didn't really measure because I calculated the servings to 4 and the measurements were all hooey. Added cumin and cayenne to the bean/veggie mixture. Served with guacamole.
Too Bland as written. Next time I will add some fresh cilantro and cumin at a minimum. Chili powder may be necessary too. An entire tortilla is difficult to flip so fill up half of the tortilla and fold it in half. Makes it much easier to flip in the skillet.
My husband loves these veggies. I serve them a little differently though, I just make the veggies as directed, doubling the garlic and leaving out the tortillas, and serve them to my hubby with cheese melted on top whenever I need a quick and yummy side dish/
My entire family just ate these. I repeat. My husband and two children ate beans and vegetables! Awesome recipe. I used homemade beans; green, red and yellow peppers because thats what I had; added salsa instead of the tomatoes and used someone else's recommendation to bake in the oven for 10 mins on 350. Quick, easy, healthy and delicious! Thanks!!!
Tastes Great! I didn't fry in oil only used nonstick frying pan and browned both sides. I also used wheat tortillas and it still tasted great.
Very good Jennifer! I used homemade refried beans with this recipe and shredded mexican three cheeses from the bag. Wonderful appetizer for our Valentine's get together!
Yum, these were good! I halved the recipe and lightened it up by not using the vegetable oil but just spraying my skillet lightly with cooking spray and using reduced fat cheese. I also added in a little italian seasoning and cumin and simmered the bean mixture with a lid on for about 15 minutes to let everything marry together. This is almost the same exact ingredients that I use to top my potato skins with for taco skins. Thanks for this great vegetarian quesadilla idea!
I really liked how simple this recipe was and that there wasn't a ton of ingredients. But even so, the taste was really good. And not unhealthy! Easy, quick and ideal for one person or many.
I made this for dinner for just myself and loved it. I put the remaining bean mixture in the fridge and my husband didn't know it was for quesadillas so he just ate it by itself. He thought it was great =) It also made a great burrito filling.
Loved this recipe, easy to make and very tasty.
My advice is to invest $20.00 at Target for a quesadilla maker. It makes perfect 10" quesadillas in 3 minutes without the mess. This is the first recipe that we tried and we loved it. It was a little soupy from the tomatoes, so we drained it. The entire family loved it and came back for more. I doubled the recipe and froze some for a 5 minute dinner in the near future.
I used a can of Rotel instead of diced tomatoes
This was really yummy! It seemed like nothing special as I was making it, but the flavors worked really well together. The corn added a nice sweet taste and sour cream is a must! We also added mushrooms and I just sprayed my skillet with cooking spray, rather than frying in the oil. Will make again.
I added a jar of salsa as we prefer our food saucy. I also used mixed beans and didn't add any corn
I folded mine in half and baked in the oven. Tastes great.
I don't know that Ive ever been so excited about a Quesadilla recipe before!! I absolutely loved this, it was quick and easy and tasted so much better than expected! As a rule of thumb for this site I always double the spices, so when I saw there were none in this I added some chili powder, paprika, and cumin to the mix as well as some Jalapenos (leaving out the corn). Then baked for 10 minutes, HEAVEN!
awfully messy to flip
Awesome! Hubby said that it didn't sound very good, but he rated it 5 stars on taste. He said he wants me to make this once a week or more.
I made a few changes, but the main thing I wanted to comment on was the cooking method I used...a panini press. It works great for these and doesn't dry out the tortilla like baking them in the oven and you'll avoid the potential mess that could ensue from trying to flip them in a frying pan.
I made a few changes to this one. Only about 1/4 cup chopped onion, no tomatoes, chopped roasted red peppers and only six tortillas instead of 12. Delicious. The kids loved them. I will definitely make these again.
I made this vegetarian meal for my meat loving family and it was a real hit.
It's good and filling, but needs some spices in my opinion - wasn't as flavorful as I'd hoped. Next time I'm going to add some black pepper, salt and maybe chili powder.
This is delicious! Frying it is a great idea - the crispy tortilla is to die for. When I made this, instead of chopping up tomatoes, I just poured in some Newman's Own salsa into the pan. This added a bit more flavor.
As written I would only give this four stars, but with some modifications I think they would go to five stars. I had most of a red pepper, so I used it instead of green. I had to use a lot more cheese to hold them togeter, and I used a mixture of cheddar and pepper jack that gave them more of a kick. I think with just cheddar they would be too bland. I always cook my quesadillas on a griddle without any oil and they crisp up nicely.
I made this last night for my family. They really liked it. I did add cumin,chili powder then some cilantro after cooking. It tasted like it was from a resturant. I will definitly make this again. Thanks
REALLY good. Be careful when flipping the quesadillas, and make sure the oil is not too hot (as mine was- burned myself). My kids loved this and we will add it to our regular rotation!
Excellent, easy recipe the whole family loved!
Very yummy! A great way to turn a boring cheese quesadilla into something full of flavor that is also pretty healthy!
I lovee quessadillas so much you can explore so many things with them! they really are great! The only little tip i used was to mash up the beans and frying them but the original recipe works great too! Its also a siple meal to make
This recipes is awesome! These are by far the best quesadillas i've ever had. I've made this countless times over the past couple years, and i now just add my extra vegetables laying around(like red peppers, spuash, zucchini). I also use wheat tortillas and buy the 4 mexican cheese packages. A friend of mine who is a very picky eater said it was the best quesadilla he has ever had, even without cheese! I also dip them in light sour cream and medium salsa... BON APPETIT!
This is a good start...could use a little fajita seasoning and/or garlic salt. Also, works well to smash the black beans a little so that they act as more of a binder and your filling isn't rolling all over the place. Plus, it's so hard to flip quesadillas that are assembled with one tortilla on top and one on the bottom. I like to put filling on one half of tortilla and fold it over to make a half-moon shape. Much easier.
Entire Family liked these.
My family loves this recipe. We do a vegetarian meal at least one night a week and this is a favorite. I usually use less of the vegetables it suggests though and still have some of the mixture left over. Today, for my daugther's after school snack , I made nachos and used the veggy leftovers as the toppings. It was delicious! A great way to make the grocery budget go further and an easy way to sneak in an extra veggy serving for the day!
Loved it!!!
After making this recipe a few more times, I had to change my previous 4 star rating to 5 stars. It's so delicious and it has become one of my favorite recipes. I have to make it at least once every two weeks. The only change that I make is that I double the amount of cheese. I usually bake it, as other reviewers suggested to brush both sides with oil and bake at 400 for 15 minutes, because it's easier and it tastes just as good as frying. They're also delicious cold, right out of the refrigerator.
You know, this came out really well for bean quesadillas, but the next time I wanted to make these, I forgot the tortillas, green pepper, and cheese. I panicked for a minute and then remembered I had Fritos scoop chips. I decided to turn the bean quesadilla filling into a dip base. I used a 4 oz can of chopped chili peppers stirred while heating the vegetables. I also added a 1/4 cup of lime juice and sprinkled in about a tablespoon of dried cilantro for an extra kick. YUM YUM YUM!
Good basic recipe, but it needs much more flavor. I added homemade taco seasoning, cilantro and instead of black beans I used pinto beans just because I prefer this way. Baked at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
What a great meal we had for dinner tonight! I followed the recipe until the very end. I tasted it and like some others have noted, it was rather bland, hence the 4 stars instead of 5 I would give for the final product. I added sea salt, cumin, and chili powder, a little at a time until I liked it. I served it with Mexican Rice I by Michele O'Sullivan (made with brown and wild rice) and guacamole by Bob Cody. Back to the quesadillas, I folded each one in half and spread a little butter on one side of the outside. I put on a big spoonful of beans and topped with shredded cheese (much more than the recipe called for). I cooked them on the electric grill until browned on each side. Topped with sour cream. Delicious! Thank you!
These are great quesadillas...even good cold. They make a great snack or a nice dinner with the addition of some rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream on the side.
This was really good but like a lot of people I did modify the recipe because it was a little bit simple. I added diced jalapeno peppers to the mixture and tossed in a bit of seasoning: cayenne pepper, paprika, and cumin added quite a bit of flavor. It was hard to flip the flour tortilla, though.
This was a very easy, tasty recipe. I added some red peppers to it and it made a very colorful dish. I also folded the tortilla in half instead of putting a second on top. This made it easier to flip. This is definitely a recipe to make again.
These were fabulous! Recipe a little confusing in talking about stacking on a plate. Not necessary if you are cooking right then, but if you are cooking later (a great prepare ahead recipe) and want to "stack" on a plate, make sure to go shell, filling, shell, new shell, filling etc. I cooked in my electric skillet which worked great becuase the shells were bigger than any skillet I had. The filling makes a lot and 1 or 2 is enough for 2 people so it could be cut in half or save filling for a treat later in the week!
Pretty good but a little bland as written. I added a jalapeno, salt, pepper, cumin and more cheese. This is a very easy and flexible recipe and I usually have all of the ingredients in my pantry so it's perfect for those nights when I'm scrambling to figure out what we're going to eat for dinner.
Made these for my meat eating family and they couldn't get enough. I like to use my George Foreman grill to brown the tortillas instead of a skillet. It goes faster since you can do both sides at once, and its healthier since you don't need oil.
As other reviewers have said, these are very difficult to flip. I never fry quesadillas, but instead brown in a skillet with cooking spray. I used the leftover filling on nachos and it was heavenly. I covered chips with the filling, sprinkled with cheese, and heated to melt. Then I topped with salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos. In the future, I will make the filling specifically to use as a nacho topping. Thanks.
This was Very Fast and Easy, I Added Chicken to mine and I found that Pictsweet Has The Corn,beans,onions and peppers Already Seasoned All in one bag! Cant wait to try it again!
It's a good quick meal. I added one adobo pepper, chopped to the onion mixture. It added good flavor & heat.
