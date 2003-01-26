Italian Fried Eggplant Balls

2.7
8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

These spicy eggplant appetizers are a great treat for your guests. And easy to make, too!

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Place eggplant in a pot of salted water, bring pot to a boil. Let eggplant cook until tender; drain well.

  • In an electric food processor, combine eggplant, flour, egg, white pepper, and pepperoncini. Blend until a smooth paste is formed.

  • In a heavy pot or deep fryer, heat vegetable oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Drop eggplant paste into the oil one spoonful at a time. Fry until the eggplant balls are golden. Salt to taste and drain on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
505 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 45.8g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 139.6mg. Full Nutrition
