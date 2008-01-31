Tasty Fried Eggplant Balls

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 687.5mg. Full Nutrition
I thought these were yummy! I pureed the eggplant after it was cooked, skipped the green peppers because I was out of them, used more cheese- about 3/4 cup, doubled the eggs (both for in the balls and in the dipping process- 4 total), and used whole wheat bread crumbs. I did need more bread crumbs for the dipping (about double). My toddlers thought these were chicken nuggets and dipped them in ketchup- which tasted good to me too. next time I will try them with the green pepper or double the paprika. good!
the idea i think is good but first of all the eggplant taste gets lost in the pepper, onion and bread crumbs. Second boiling the eggplant puts way too much water into this recipe. The second time i made these i broiled the eggplant and seasoned it lightly with garlic and onion powder, salt and pepper and i put it in the food processor with ~1 cup bread crumbs. then i made the balls and just rolled them in flour (no egg or crumbs on the outside). i baked them to reduce the calories and i thought they were delicious with some marinara sauce.
I followed the recipe but after I fried the eggplant balls I drained them well on paper towels. I then put jared pasta sauce in a shallow baking dish and added the eggplant balls top with shredded cheese of your choice and bake at 375 for 30 min. Serve with whole grain pasta. Sooooooo Goooood
We just got done eating these for dinner & could not wait to get online & review these...YUMMY! I had an eggplant I did not know what to do with & it was getting old. Came online & looked up recipes last night & found this - I had all the ingredients already so it was perfect. I did the advance work last night & then put it in the fridge. Rolled them & cooked them tonight. My husband is out late so he didn't get to try them but my 22 month old twins LOVED them, and the big surprise was my son who normally will not allow a veggie to pass his lips! Some things I changed - I used fresh wholewheat breadcrumbs I ground in my food processor - I used about 5 slices. I needed more egg in the dipping procedure & I also added more cheese than it called for - I am going to guess I added almost 3/4 cup. This made them perfect. Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
These were amazing! I fed them to a picky guest who claims to be a carnivore and he took seconds. Great recipe, I didn't change anything except I needed more egg and breadcrumbs for dipping than the recipe calls for. I would also increase the paprika next time, but overall, they were great and I will make eggplant a regular on my grocery list! Thanks for the great recipe! Just a thought- if you substantially change a recipe (like baking instead of frying and not using the egg coating) it doesn't make sense to give the original recipe a bad review based on your own alterations, especially when the majority of the reviews for the original are positive.
Wonderful! I had to add a bit more bread crumbs to make the texture stiffer, but I may not have drained the eggplant thoroughly. Drain the egplant REALLY well and you might not have to add the extra. Very tasy way to use eggplant thank you so much for this wonderful recipe!
01/29/2006
This recipe truely deseves ***** stars. It is simple enough for beginners and pro cooks. I made this reipe and my family loved it. I added more cheese and breadcrumbs for an firmer mix.
I am rating this purely on taste, because I didn't quite follow the directions. I tried making patties out of them, and instead of breading and frying, I baked them. They were way too soggy for that to work and they fell totally apart. However, they tasted really good! Next time I will try adding the flour to the mix before trying to bake them. I'd still rather have them in patties and baked rather than fried, and they did taste really good.
WOW just to add to the great reviews let me tell you that I loved this. I followed the recipe, no changes. It had a unique taste, I really wasnt sure what to expect, just started eating eggplant this season, but I loved it. A new fav, I am going to make it for an appitizer soon, maybe smaller balls.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I had 4 eggplants one of the doctors at work had given me and had to find a way to use them. The hubbs isn't a fan of eggplant parmesan and I wanted something different than I've been preparing them. The only thing I didn't put in was the bell pepper because hubby doesn't care for it. I added a little onion and garlic powder to the mix and instead of just bread crumbs also added some crushed ritz crackers to give it a buttery flavor. They turned out great! I actually served them with curried coconut chicken and rice and they went together very well. The sauce from the chicken was very tasty with the eggplant balls. I made a quadruple batch of mix and froze a couple of bowls of it to use as a quick side dish or appetizer later. Thanks for the awesome recipe! Love the creative way of utilizing a veggie that can be difficult to work with. Will definitely keep this one handy.
my husband says that was pretty good for eggplant - he's not an eggplant fan. I thought it was a lot of work... it did taste a lot like Dutch bitterballen - (sort of croquet) and it was pretty good eaten with chili sauce and bbq sauce. I may make it again if I have the time... but i may use peeled, chopped zucchini in place of the green pepper - just cause when kids see "green" in the food they don't want to eat it [crazy kids].
Absolutely WONDERFUL recipe! I made them as directed the first time and they were so delicious! I dipped them in honey mustard. The second time i made them, I got a little more creative and added shredded carrots, corn, used green and red peppers, and baked them for a healthier alternative. They were fabulous both ways :)
09/16/2004
This was a win/lose situation. I liked it, my husband didn't... I thought this was the only recipe I've tried to make eggplant tasty. My husband thought it tasted like rotten meat balls. I also Hate frying with bread crumbs, I think really well smashed saltines (+ flour, etc.) work better. I wouldn't recommend or not recommend this, I'd say try it with an open mind or don;t try it at all.
These were terrific. I didn't deep fry these, to save a few calories, I just made them into hamburger sized patties and sauteed them in the frying pan. They were even better the next day, reheated in the toaster oven. Thanks for sharing!
These were okay. Changes: 1) Roasted the eggplant and a few cloves of garlic that I later threw in. 2) Used Feta instead of cheddar 3) Added oregano, cumin and cayenne, and 4) Baked instead of fried. Dipping in the egg before breading was a pain, so I stopped doing that after 3 of them. The bread crumbs stayed on just fine without. This was a different way to have eggplant, but I doubt I will make it again.
I was skeptical when I put this together, but the kids came back for more so I am keeping this recipe. I mashed the ingredients up with my hands right before making the balls, and I used rice flour, other than that I kept to the recipe. I will definitly service this again.
Great sounding idea, but this recipe needs work. I read all the reviews that suggested tweaks, but decided to follow the straight recipe except I had to use red bell pepper instead of green. The eggplant was "shloopy" after boiling it for 15 minutes, so after draining in a colander, I dumped it onto paper towels and patted it dry before combining with the other ingredients. I left it in a covered bowl overnight hoping it would firm up in the fridge. It did not. I should have realized that unseasoned flour and unseasoned bread crumbs would not make for a tasty coating, but didn't until I popped the first piping hot eggplant ball into my mouth. Needs more oomph. It was pleasantly crunchy on the outside and gooey in the center, a "feature" my children immediately rejected. I liked the consistency but couldn't get past the blandness. If I weren't doomed to eat a whole batch by myself I might try roasting the eggplant (instead of boiling) and adding more seasoning to the "goop" and to the flour, and breadcrumbs.
After searching for a different way to serve eggplant to my big family I was happy to find this recipe. This is excellent as written but has turned into a great base recipe depending on what you are serving. I have changed the spices and cheese to make delicious veggie meatballs to compliment my red sauce. I have also made these with feta and Greek seasonings served in a pita pocket with Tzatziki sauce (recipe from this site) I agree that the balls should be kept small for best results. Patties work great too. What a fun flexible recipe!
This recipe automatically earns five stars because my husband, four-year-old, two-year-old, and eight-month-old all devoured it! I shallow fried them in an iron skillet, flipping them halfway through cooking. Also used extra cheese, and a small red pepper instead of the green pepper. Very worth the extra effort to dip them in flour, egg, and breadcrumbs. It gives them that irresistible chewy/crunchy coating everyone wants when they go to the trouble to fry something. Just abandon yourself to the process and have fun with it! Next time I will use mozzarella and parmesan with some italian herbs...
Delicious! I replaced the green pepper with chopped mushrooms and I omitted the egg and just dipped them in flour. I also fried them in olive oil. I served them with veggies and sweet potato fries, but they are filling enough on their own! Yummm!
Wanted a new way to try eggplant so tried this, really liked it although i used what i had. Red and yellow peppers, and Parmesan cheese. Next time i make, i will sauté onion and peppers because the raw onion flavor was a bit strong. But overall really like made a double batch so have been enjoying leftovers. As long as my husband doesn't mind my onion breath,
This was pretty good. I made it along with Carrot Rice (also on here) tonight, and was really happy with the result. The only thing I did differently than the recipe stated was I tossed the eggplant in a little oil and Old Bay seasoning and roasted it for about 30 minutes rather than simmering it before chopping. I think that brought a lot of flavor, with absolutely no extra work. Other than that, the only thing I'd do differently next time is reduce the amount of green pepper and increase the onion, and chop both a bit finer. I think that a medium-to-small dice would be perfect, both to help the overall texture and to show off the eggplant more. Like the earlier commenter, I skipped the extra eggwash/breading step, and just dredged the mixture in breadcrumbs by itself, and they stuck perfectly. Baked in burger patty form in the oven at 350 for 30 minutes resulted in a really tasty dinner!
I added some parmessan, asiago, and feta to make sure they were tasty enough and although, they were a bit messy to make (and kind of a long process. I recommend having an assistant)the rave reviews were worth it.
I've made these several times and they are always a hit. My family now requests them for special occasions (ex: this Thanksgiving). They are a bit messy and a little time consuming, but they are definitely worth it. As we are big cheese fans, I almost double the shredded cheese in the mixture to make them gooyier to bite into. A great vegetarian appetizer.
07/19/2004
I loved it. I used roasted garlic, pepper and onion and dipped it in marinara. This is a great recipe. I was on the lookout for eggplant reciptes. Thanks again!
1st time, made it as the original recipe and enjoyed them tremendously. This time around, decided to try with a few changes. Grilled the eggplant instead, so no issue with being too wet and having to drain. Sauteed the onions and used parmesan instead as had no cheddar. Also added a tsp of curry powder. Made into bite-size patties and baked them with no coating at 175* C for about 25 minutes turning it over after 15 minutes. Tasty and healthy! PS: I grill the eggplants and freeze them without the skin, so they are readily available when I want to make something and don't have much time, like this time around!!
I made these tonight and my husband loved them. I also threw some chopped spinach in them and baked them in an oven at 350 degrees sprayed w/ cooking spray cooked 15 min then turned them over and cooked an additional 15 min. til brown. It's an alternative way to cook healthy,TYVM Marbalet!!!
These were really good. I didn't read ahead on the recipe (bad habbit), and instead of dipping the balls in flour, I mixed all of the ingredients together. They still turned out good. Oh, and after a while I got tired of making balls, so I flattened them and made eggplant patties.
Well, the dogs enjoyed them. I think the eggplant needs to drain longer. I ended up adding more bread crumbs and whatever taste and texture was in the original recipe must have been diluted. Not worth the trouble.
These were delicious! My three year old and I ate them up, and he actually requested that I make more the next day! I did noticed that, had I added a little extra salt (I scrimped this time, so it wasn't quite "there", but it was my fault) and a little bit of seafood seasoning, they would have tasted just like crab cakes. I will definitely be making these again!
My husband loved this. I didn't have enough breadcrumbs so I used panko on the outside delish. I made a second batch and put about a 1/2 tsp of marscapone cheese in the middle then rolled into a ball. Oh delish again thanks for this recipe
My boyfriend took one bite and said this was the most delicious thing he ever tasted! It's definitely worth the preparation. I followed the recipes exactly, except used yellow bell instead of green. Fried them in medium hot vegetable oil until they were golden brown. There were layers of flavor unlike anything I've ever had before. Delicious!
Initially I was really excited about this recipe. Though during the long tedious time it took to make this I was unentusiastic. However after getting to enjoy these they were very good and even my eggplant disliking partner couldn't tell there was any eggplant in this. To make this recipe I had to use 5 eggs total! In order to coat all the balls in egg batter. I also added more cheese about 1 cup total. I also had to use more flour and crumbs but it did make alot of these. So much I will have to save for later! Very filling and rich tasting!
I drained the eggplant very well, based on some reviewers. I did sautee my veggies before I stirred them in. Used red bell pepper (that is what I had) and added 2 cloves of minced garlic. I formed them into croquettes before I chilled them and chilled them for about an hour. They were awesome and everyone loved them. I will do them again soon.
I tried the recipe but the mixture came out too mushy and it was hard to manage into little balls to roll in flour without them coming apart. I'm hoping they freeze well for later. They taste great, though.
These were the best meat substitute ever! I didn’t have green pepper, so I caramelized mushrooms and onions instead. Per the suggestion of others, I added an egg to the mix and 1/4 cup extra breadcrumbs. The result? This is “the base recipe” for vege balls, vege patties, vege nuggets, that I have been searching years to find. Kudos!!! Shockingly light and moist, while crunchy on the outside, and a flavor that will work with many dips. Thank you!!!
I had some leftover eggplant that was very thinly sliced, about the equivalent to a full medium sized eggplant. I used that, and skipped the peppers as well (didn't have any). Ran out of breadcrumbs to dip, so blended some bread-stuffing and fried onions (the kind that go on green bean casserole) in the processor. We baked these instead of fried - about 20-25 minutes at 375. Excellent!! They taste kind of like the stuffing in stuffed crab...without the crab.
I just made these and wow! I made them more like patties than balls. Simmered 2 in tomato sauce and put onto a tortillas with a little cheese and it was better than most of the egglant parm sandwiches I have had out. This is a keeper!
This was a miss. I dont like eggplant to begin with but always get suckered into taking some from my dads garden. No one in my family liked this. guess I'll keep looking for a better way to make this odd vegetable
I have made these several times. Recently, I started baking them at 450 degrees for about 20-30 minutes. It is quicker and I would imagine healthier than frying. I will double or triple this recipe as they freeze well.
i made these today. i did not use any paprika cause we did not have any. i had put parsley and garlic powder and season salt ,and black pepper in my bread crumbs. they were a very good hit here both of my roommates went crazy for them. i got about 2 dozen balls and there was only 8 left, that how good they are
I used mozzarella cheese instead, and had to use a little more breadcrumbs. Added diced jalapeños to give a little more kick. I also had no flour so I used cornmeal instead. These were delicious. I will definitely make them again
I don't love eggplant but I given two and decided to try this recipe. It was really easy I left mine overnight to firm up added parmesan instead of cheddar and I bake them at 350 for a half hour. They would make great finger food at a party with dip on the side.
OMGosh!!! I had to try this recipe....I was looking for something different. I am the eggplant lover.My husband will take a taste. I made these and I could not wait for him to try. Well I got an OMGosh from him... "THESE THING"S ARE REALLY GOOD" I give it 10 stars (WE). Left out the green peppers. Not much of a pepper fan. And used Progresso.. panko Italian crispy bread crumbs. AWESOME!!!
