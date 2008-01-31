Tasty Fried Eggplant Balls

4.3
77 Ratings
  • 5 44
  • 4 25
  • 3 3
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

A creative way to eat eggplant!

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-size pot, place one inch of water, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and eggplant. Cover pot and cook 15 minutes, or until eggplant is tender. Drain well.

    Advertisement

  • Chop the cooked eggplant. In a large bowl, combine eggplant, onion, green pepper, 3/4 cup bread crumbs, 1 egg, cheese, paprika, pepper and remaining salt. Cool and chill 2 to 3 hours or overnight.

  • Place flour in a bowl. Beat the remaining egg in a separate small bowl. Drop mixture by heaping teaspoonfuls into the flour and coat completely. Then dip the eggplant balls into the beaten egg; finally, coat the balls with the remaining bread crumbs.

  • In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil and fry eggplant balls until they are heated through.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 14.2g; cholesterol 48.4mg; sodium 687.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022