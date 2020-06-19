Sangria Barcelona Style

I live in Barcelona and was able to watch a bartender make sangria in a local sangria bar one night. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do!

By KBorg

  • Place the lemon, orange, and brown sugar in a large pitcher. Pour in vodka, Cointreau, gin, orange soda, lemon-lime soda, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Add ice cubes and pour in red wine; stir well until the sugar has dissolved.

248 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 0.2g; sodium 11.6mg. Full Nutrition
