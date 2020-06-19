Sangria Barcelona Style
I live in Barcelona and was able to watch a bartender make sangria in a local sangria bar one night. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as I do!
This was incredibly easy, but too much sugery drinks for me. I used diet Polar Dry Orange soda (the best- but not found outside of New England), Sprite Zero and splenda. It came out great and was better the next day. Would make again with my less sugery substitutes.Read More
The drink is good, but it could be made much, much more simply (and less expensively!) I went to cooking school in Spain and only used brandy and wine as the liquors. Add only enough brandy to cover the fruit mixture, then fill the pitcher halfway up with the other sodas, then fill it the rest of the way up with wine. Our teacher told us to use cheap red table wine because the complexity of the wine won't come out in a cocktail anyway - so save a few dollars there. It's also really nice to vary the fruit: try mango, blueberry, or kiwi next time. Omit the lemon - I've never heard of that in Sangria - and go for something more flavorful that you'll actually enjoy finding at the bottom of your glass.Read More
This recipe was teriffic. I had a bottle of wine and guest coming over. Everyone loved it. This helped make dinner a PARTY!.
This recipe is incredibly easy, refreshing, and delicious! I followed the recipe, as posted, and used a bottle of Smoking Loon Cabernet Sauvignon. 5 stars!
Fabulous. I used to drink these when visiting my ex in-laws near Barcelona. The first one I had was great, I ordered another quickly, and drank it just as quickly. Needless to say, I almost fell off the barstool. I ration them since then :o))
I make this Sangria every weekend. It is my FAV! Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
Excellent. My dinner party guests loved this, some of which do not like Sangria. This recipe was very tasty and will be made again.
I just made this recipe for a lazy, warm first day of summer. WINNER! went directly into my recipe box. I made the recipe exactly as written, even doubled it for one the large glass containers with the spigots- to have on hand. Delish! Sangria can go either way for me...this is perfect. Refreshing and just the right amount of sweet. Ole'
This recipe has become a constant request at get-togethers! I found it a bit strong so I use 1 1/2 cups for each non-alcoholic ingredient and add an extra tablespoon of brown sugar. Search no more, this recipe is it!
This is a great tasting Sangria. It was very pricy once all ingredients are gathered, so next time I'll do a slight modification, but kudos! Loved it.
Great Sangria! Tripled the recipe and served it at my daughter's 40th birthday party. None left at the end of the night. Everyone loved it.
I made it as is except I didn't wanna buy a big bottle of Cointreau or triple sec for just this, so I bought a couple minis of orange vodka instead. Turned out great except a little strong (obviously the extra vodka!) so I added a little more pineapple juice at the end. I would definitely make it again :). I used Blackstone Zinfandel for the wine.
Good start to a classic drink! I would agree with other posts that the suggested the liquors can be substituted with brandy. Most recipes I have encountered use this substitution, which is easier on the wallet for sure!
I’ve made this recipe numerous times and everyone LOVES my sangria! It’s become a go to in summers, special events and even Thanksgiving! Making it again this upcoming week for Thanksgiving upon requests from others. We’ve drank a number of sangrias in Barcelona too, and this compares to the best we had there. Try it, you’ll love it!
