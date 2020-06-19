Sangria Barcelona Style

The drink is good, but it could be made much, much more simply (and less expensively!) I went to cooking school in Spain and only used brandy and wine as the liquors. Add only enough brandy to cover the fruit mixture, then fill the pitcher halfway up with the other sodas, then fill it the rest of the way up with wine. Our teacher told us to use cheap red table wine because the complexity of the wine won't come out in a cocktail anyway - so save a few dollars there. It's also really nice to vary the fruit: try mango, blueberry, or kiwi next time. Omit the lemon - I've never heard of that in Sangria - and go for something more flavorful that you'll actually enjoy finding at the bottom of your glass.

