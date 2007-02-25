Baked Macaroni and Cheese

I really like this recipe and I've been fixing it for about 55 years. It's better than some of the recipes that have a flour base. This recipe does not set up like concrete the next day. I follow the directions as printed but always add a pitch of red pepper flakes, not enough to make it too spicy but just a "nip" also a small pinch of nutmeg. If I have some chips in the pantry, usually do cause no one finishes of the crumbs in the bottom of the bag, I use these for a topping. Also, I almost alway vary my cheeses, matter of fact I usually make this dish when I have several cheeses in the refrigerator, not enough of one to really make anything so I just shred them up and use them. I think my favorite one time was Fontina, Cheddar and a bit of Gorgonzola. I also add a lot of pepper to my Mac & Cheese.