Baked Macaroni and Cheese

A friend of mine sent this recipe to me when I got my first apartment, because she knows how much I hate cooking! It's really easy— even I can make it—and tastes great. I'm not sure where she found the recipe, but it included the note 'Good source of protein, vitamin A, B group vitamins, calcium.'
I was a little wary of trying this recipe, after reading all the other reviews. But I tried it anyway cause my fiance and I love mac and cheese, this recipe turned out great it wasn't at all clumpy , to dry or anything else that I read on here. The only changes I made were I added 4 cups of mozzarella and cheddar (2cups of each) and baked it for 50 minutes (covered the first 20) I also stirred it a couple times. Thank you so much for this recipe I will definitely be making this again..
This is really good old-school macaroni, the type that basically keeps its shape when you serve it - exactly what I was looking for. I only added a few things: I stirred 1/4 tsp. creole seasoning and about 1/8 tsp. cayenne along with the salt & pepper in the milk mixture. I used a little more colby-jack cheese than noted, and reserved a little handful to top the macaroni before going into the oven. After baking for 30 minutes, I topped the macaroni with buttered Italian-style bread crumbs (almost a cup of crumbs and 2 Tbsp. melted butter) and baked the last 10 minutes. Zippier than average macaroni, but still recognizable and very comforting. Perfect!
Excellent recipe! This one is very similar to the one I had lost. I added more cheese (LOTS of cheese - mozzerella and cheddar and colby), and topped with breadcrumbs (something I used to do). I advise to use the large elbow noodles, as they "hold" the cheese better than the small ones.
I whipped together two eggs, added about a 1/3 cup seaoned breadcrumbs to the egg mixture, and then poured it atop the pasta. Then i added the cheeses (variety) to 1 can of evaporated milk that i let simmer. Add seasonings to the cheese mixture and when bubbly pour over pasta. To make it a complete meal, i steamed some broccoli florets, carrots, and cauliflower and added it to the pasta before pouring the cheese mixture in. Sprinkle the top with some more breadcrumbs and bake. It was DELISH!
Don't pour the melted butter into the egg mixture without letting it cool slightly first. Pouring any hot liquid into egg or egg mixture should always be done carefully, by letting it cool slightly first and then by mixing it in vigourously to avoid letting any of the egg set. This macaroni definitely tastes even better leftover and reheated.
My father makes a Mac n Cheese similar to this but I could never make it come out right. After reading this I made my own little twists to it and it comes out PERFECTLY cheesy throughout and full of flavor. After I boil the noodles I add butter, salt and pepper them to taste. Then I layer them like I do a lasagna. Noodles, cheese, noodles, cheese finishing with cheese on top. Then I follow the direction with the 1 egg and milk BUT I add melted butter to the mix of milk and egg then I pour over the layers just until it comes to the top layer and bake in oven at 350 until its starting to brown on top. The top comes out a little crunchy and everything else is CHEESY!!
My mom reccently started making me cook, just so i'll know what to do when i get off on my own, and not only has this sight been my favorite, but this recipe. Not only is it pretty simple, it's soooooo tasty, especially if you substitute the cheddar cheese with velveeta. yumm.
I was a little leary of this recipe based on the other reviews. However, I needed a simple mac and cheese recipes. I took all the reviews into account and made some adjustments when I made this mac and cheese. Here are my changes: I used 22 oz of macaroni, 1/2 stick of butter, 2 cups of mozzerella cheese and 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese. I added salt and pepper to the milk, butter, and egg mixture. I did not mix the cheese with the mixture, but layered the cheese, alternating with the macaroni. Then I poured the liquid mixture on top and laid a final layer of cheese. I covered it with aluminum foil and baked for 30 minutes. Then I removed the foil and baked for another 20 minutes. The dish turned out great!
Cook the macaroni noodles as directed. Heat milk, add cheese and mix til melted. Then cool about 1/2 cup mixture and add to eggs. This prevents curdling. Return egg mixture to milk/cheese and mix well with macaroni, then place in prepared dish to bake.
Great basic recipe to personalize. The first time I made it, I followed the exact recipe, but added Italian breadcrumbs on top towards the end. It was okay that way, but better as leftovers reheated. The last time I made it, the only changes I made were 1 cup of milk instead of 2, and A LOT more cheese. I just added more until I thought it looked right, probably 3 times as much cheese as the recipe calls for. I used Cheddar but also added Colby Jack and Mozzarella. After about 25 minutes in the oven, I stirred, then sprinkled the Italian breadcrumbs on top and cooked about 5 more minutes. So much better this way! The husband loves it, and so do I!
This is just like my grandmother use to make when I was young and I am 64yrs old. She would layer the macroni and sliced cheddar cheese, ending with cheese and then pour the milk and egg that had been whisked together over the top. I think she covered it for the most part while it was baking. Years ago they didn't eat really seasoned food like we do today, certainly not spicey food. This is an "old fashion" mac and cheese, and I just loved it., thanks so much for posting this recipe.
This is a great base recipe. However, like a lot of other reviewers I changed it up a little. I've made it on several occasion and it has never been dry or too crispy. I use about 4 c cheese and usually mix sharp cheddar with asiago. I also chop half an onion and saute it before adding it to the mac and cheese mixture. Top with bread or cracker crumbs and this is absolutely amazing. Sometimes I add a little cayenne pepper and garlic powder. At my house a dish can never have too much cheese, onion, or garlic! ^_^
This is a very easy recipes and everyone in my family - even the picky eaters loved it. I did make one change though. I layered the macaroni and cheese so the cheese would be evenly distributed throughout. Also a trick that my grandmother showed me - I added a pinch of baking soda to the milk mixture so the milk would not curdle while baking.
GREAT RECIPE! After looking at all of the mac & cheese recipes on here, I decided this was the one I wanted to try because of the few ingredients. I also read the reviews and used some of the tips. I did use 2 eggs (good idea), 4 tbs butter (too much for me) and bread crumbs (not measured...just eyeballed). I also used shredded sharp cheddar and colby jack/cheddar mix. I prepared it exactly as the recipe stated. It was great!! So glad someone posted it. OH! I also sprinkled cheese on top with 15 minutes left in the time. So easy to make...and I will be making it again and again!!
This is a great recipe, but you need to use 2 eggs. I have been using one similiar to this. I used 2 cups of uncooked macaroni and slightly less than 2 cups of milk, but you need 2 eggs to keep it from being too watery.
I am so glad i found this recipe! It IS just like my Grandmom's!! I love it!! I used a whole lb of elbows. Just added a little extra milk, 4 cups of chesse, 3 tbs of butter but only the one egg. Also added extra spices-paprika and garlic powder--soooo good! Other than that I made it exactly as written.
For those looking for super cheesy creamy Mac N cheese - this is not it. This is the down home baked Mac N cheese with a crunchy top and is SO GOOD. I've been trying to imitate a passed relatives Mac N cheese for years - and this is it! I also did layers and the pour the milk mixture over the entire thing. Covered with foil for 30 min. I quadrupled the batch for Thanksgiving and there was nothing left! Best comfort Mac N Cheese recipe yet!
Made this for Thanksgiving. I followed directions but I think next time I make it I will mix the hot macaroni with the cheese before adding the liquid mixed because the cheese all clumped and was not even throughout the dish. Also the top of the dish was hard so I think it needs to be covered while cooking. It also needed alot more cheese than the recipe asked for. In all with the modficiations I suggested I think it is a great dish.
This was my first time making baked mac n' cheese and this receipe was great. I did add the butter to the milk and eggs and layered in the cheese with the mixture on top as some other people recommended. I also topped with the bread crumbs and it came out delicious.
Very good. It was creamy with a crunchy top. I baked it for thirty minutes with foil on top, then 20 minutes without. I also kept the cheese out of the milk mixture. I made layers: macaroni, salt and pepper, cheese. After three layers, I poured the milk and egg mixture overall.
I really enjoyed this recipe & so did my family. Before I made this I read some of the reviews that said this needs to be stirred halfway through so I did that & I also noticed that some of you said that it ends up tasting a little bland so instead of bread crumbs I grated up some garlic texas toast & sprinkled that on top. It was REALLY good. I also used 1/2 cheddar & 1/2 colby jack cheese. My picky husband liked it so I know it's good =)
Wonderful and just what I was looking for. I followed directions except I mixed everything in a bowl before pouring in the casserole. I also added, for personal preference, some dry mustard and grated nutmeg. My new favorite and so easy. No more white sauce recipes for me!!
This recipe was a hit at my house. To adapt a little, I use two cups of macaroni, and then for the cheese I use a combination of sharp cheddar (1 c), monterrey jack (1 c) and asiago (1/2c). The asiago gives it a little kick. It could use some a little spicing up, but overall a very good recipe. Thanks Meredith!
A very good homestyle mac and cheese recipe. I added some extra cheeses (shredded monteray jack, parmesan) and it was great. I also sprinkled some plain bread crumbs on top before cooking. Very yummy. I'd make it again. Also good if you have a bunch of different cheeses laying around that you want to use up.
This macaroni is just like what my grandmother used to make. It is NOT supposed to be creamy so if you're looking for creamy this is NOT the recipe you want. Make sure you season with salt and pepper. I always use ziti because that's what my grandmother used. Good memories!
Curdled? No.......it is the eggs that brings and binds this recipe together. I have been searching for a quick recipe that does not involve making a roux with flour and came across this one. It is EXACTLY what I've been looking for. I added about 1/4 cup minced onion and about 1/4 tsp garlic powder. Loved it!!
This was good but turned out like little melted cheese curds that did not stick to the macaroni at all. So the texture was not that great. I had added extra butter and cheese like reviews said but if I make it again I will not do extra butter (it was a little too greasy and maybe that made the cheese slide around), will use large macaroni noodles, and melt the cheese with the milk mixture before adding to the mac.
Great base recipe to edit to your own tastes. I altered the recipe a bit to work with the ingredients I had on hand. I used 12 oz whole wheat Pasta Penne cooked 5 mins (don't cook it all the way). I used 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk plus 4 oz 2% milk. To the milk/egg mix I added 2 TBSP of flour and 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese. I used a mixture of yellow and white shredded cheese that totaled about 3 cups. I mixed half of this in with the milk/egg mix as well. I then folded my cooked pasta to the egg/milk/cheese mix and poured that into greased baking dish. I sprinkled remaining shredded cheese over the top of this and baked. Came out VERY cheesy and good. My alterations not for the faint of cheese! It was not watery at all either.
I followed the directions exactly and for some reason the macaroni on the top and edges of the recipe turned out hard and impossible to chew. I'm sure I followed the preparation of the pasta correctly before it was placed in the oven so I can't see how it went wrong. The center of the recipe turned out flavorful enough but I wasn't happy with the consistency of it. I can't tell if I just screwed the recipe up somehow or if it just wasn't a good recipe. I will try again.
I did as the recipe stated, except I covered the dish for the first 20 minutes (other reviews said it would get hard on top). I stirred while it was baking too! BUT, no one cared for it, very bland. I even used more cheese than was called for. Sorry.....
This recipe has become my favorite version of homemade mac n' cheese. I do, however, cook the noodles until they're al dente, and use less milk. I also stir a few times while it's baking to distribute everything evenly.
I used the option to calculate for 6 servings...there were WAY too many noodles. I discarded nearly half, and then it barely fit into 9x13 pan. I opted to use a tad bit more butter and increased the cheese by 2 cups so the texture was nice and it was cheesy enough. Good taste...not watery at all like I thought it might be. I'd use this recipe again.
This dish was too dry, mealy tasting and did not like bread crumbs on top.
Bland yes. Didn't receive rave reviews like I do when I don't use a recipe (memory and eye-balling ingredients). But I like it, just add some salt and more sharp cheddar and it's great. When baking macaroni and cheese I suggest always using sharp cheddar.
IMPORTANT!! This needs two eggs, not one!! Otherwise it will be watery or crumbly like cottage cheese. I added extra cheese because I love cheese and I also added mushrooms (for vitamin D) and chicken (for protein). I ended up talking to a homeless man. Come to find out he's a disabled veteran. I made this because it's filling and my husband and I had dinner with him. We all loved it. My husband said "it's like eating gold!" and he scraped the dish clean. I was looking for a filling, delicious dish and this really hit the spot.
I really like this recipe and I've been fixing it for about 55 years. It's better than some of the recipes that have a flour base. This recipe does not set up like concrete the next day. I follow the directions as printed but always add a pitch of red pepper flakes, not enough to make it too spicy but just a "nip" also a small pinch of nutmeg. If I have some chips in the pantry, usually do cause no one finishes of the crumbs in the bottom of the bag, I use these for a topping. Also, I almost alway vary my cheeses, matter of fact I usually make this dish when I have several cheeses in the refrigerator, not enough of one to really make anything so I just shred them up and use them. I think my favorite one time was Fontina, Cheddar and a bit of Gorgonzola. I also add a lot of pepper to my Mac & Cheese.
Boil macaroni only 5 minutes, it's going in the oven. Add to macaroni: milk, eggs, seasoning salt, and a whole lotta cheese! Please do not hold back on the cheese!!! Velveeta at the top- brown that top in the oven.
This recipe flopped in my family. I had to add more cheese after I took it out of the oven. It wasnt cheesy enough by far and too dry from the start. It was very bland and anyone trying it should spice it up. I wasn't able to salvage this recipe.
I make this recipe just about weekly. I'm in college, so this is a perfect recipe for me--Cheap ingredients and it's quick and easy. Also, it reheats so so so well. I make it monday and finish the leftovers Thursday lots of times, and it's still just as good. My family loved it too! My all time favorite!
This was my 1st Mac & Cheese from scratch and it was delicious. Two things stood out about the recipe that you have to be conscious of: salt and pepper ( to little and it could turn out bland), and cooking time ( took about 50-55 mins for the top to brown). I did change one thing from the original recipes, I used a three cheese combination instead of sharp.
very good basic mac & cheese recipe, although it feeds way more than three people. i halved the recipe and that fed about five as a side dish. i do recommend using more cheese, though. i used about 2.5c and that's making half of the recipe. i also added seasoned salt instead of regular salt with the pepper. it turned out pretty well. thanks for sharing.
This recipe is wonderful! I have been looking for a good baked mac & cheese recipe for a while and I have finally found it. The only thing I would like to add, and only because I have read all the other reviews on this recipe, is this...If you are looking for a creamy mac & cheese, you do not want to go with a baked recipe. Creamy mac & cheese is much better if you do it on the stovetop. Baking it doesn't make it creamy. Excellent recipe!
This is a very easy recipe, but nothing fantastic. I followed the recipe exactly. It needs more cheese and more flavor. My husband and I both had to salt ours because there wasn't a lot of flavor. I might try it next time with different cheeses as well. The noodles on top get really hard. I didn't mind, but my son hated that. I might sprinkle some cheese on the top before putting it in the oven to help prevent that. This is a good basic recipe that can work with modifications.
I thought this was a great base recipe. I used a pepper jack /cheddar/Mozz combo. I had a few open bags of cheese on hand. We tend to like our mac 'n cheese spicy. I always do a buttered italian bread crumb topping.
This is a great way to get young kids turned on to cooking... very easy, and no sauce to mess with. I do agree with some of the other reivews though. Add A LOT more cheese. (personal preference) Also, stir it half way through to keep the noodles moist. And finally, add shredded cheese to the top about half way through and then broil for the last few minutes just to brown the top. I considered adding my personal favorite bread crumbs, but I'll save that for next time when my daughter makes this.
I added ground beef, onion and bacon, and used extra old cheese, so it would have more flavour. I enjoyed it though, as did my family. I also spiced it up with some chilli powder, cayenne, hot sauce, and lots of black pepper, but we like our meals SPICY I will definately make this again
I'm sorry, I hate to give anyone a bad review. But I made this exactly as directed. As others said: The pasta on top cooked to a dry hard layer, no nice browning. The cheese was not near enough. I did not care for this mac and cheese recipe.
I made this recipe twice, and both times it came out with a curd-like substance between the noodles. Others complained about `bits of egg' and clumpiness and I agree. Both times I gradually warmed the egg mixture with warm milk as I went. The curds developed in the baking process. Very odd. Otherwise, it's a pretty good recipe, very simple. Definitely better the next day. I'll try without egg next time.
For those who might be alarmed by the comments about clumpy cheese, don't be. I experienced clumpyness, but that sorted itself out in the over. I made some minor adjustments - a pinch of rosemary and basil, replaced 1-cup of milk with 1-cup of light cream and omitted the butter - as I wanted to make the recipe my own. I served the macaroni and cheese along side a simple rocket salad and my Dutch husband had nothing but praise. I will definitely make this again.
Layer, layer, layer...oh, and melt the cheese in the milk mixture. Put a layer of macaroni in your dish, pour the milk mixture over that, season (if desired), then sprinkle some shreaded cheese on top of that....repeat. This will give you a milkier, cheesier outcome, with more flavor. As one other reviewer mentioned however, this is not the super creamy cheesy macaroni recipe. It is the old school comfort version....and it is yummy!!
i used this for a birthday party. there were mixed reveiws. overall i think mostly everyone enjoyed it.
Great recipe!!! I made a few changes though, simplifying the recipe. I used uncooked macaroni and increased the milk to 2&1/2 cups. I also added breadcrumbs to the top, stirred half way through, and added more breadcrumbs to the top. Turned out beautifully! My husband even had thirds!!!
This macaroni and cheese is delicious! I used 3 1/2 cups of cheese instead of 2 1/2. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I used whole milk and baked for 40 minutes. It turned out perfect!! My kids loved it and asked for seconds. Highly recommended.
I made this one but added a little extra cheese on top and put some sausage inside. Cooked it for about 25 minutes and used garlic salt instead of regular salt but still put in some pepper. Turned out delicious!
Reading the reviews helped to make this a 4 star recipe for me. I added red pepper flakes like I experienced with the Bahamian version of this recipe, garlic powder and plenty of salt and pepper. To combat clumps, I cooked 5 minutes, stirred, cooked 5 more minutes and stirred again, then covered it and cooked for 30 minutes, taking off the foil for the last 10 minutes. It looked perfect and my guests ate every last bit.
This recipe is fast and easy, yet it needs some adjustments: more cheese, 1-1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, and, if you have a spicy palate, hot pepper sauce, cayenne and/or paprika. Also, may top it with parmesan cheese before baking. A last piece of advice: to make it a full meal, stir browned ground beef, franks or bacon bits in the mac and cheese mixture before it goes in the oven.
This was quite tasty, however it wasn't the rich creamy macaroni and cheese that I was looking for. A much dryer version.
Hmmm.. This didn't come out good at all. Clumpy and the consistency wasn't what I was looking for. Mine didn't turn out like the picture at all and I followed the recipe to a T. There are better mac and cheese recipes out there. I think maybe the extra steps/ingredients in other recipes is worth it. Thanks anyway, it was worth a try.
very good, just a little higher in fat / calories than I would prefer
By making a few adjustments to this recipe it turned out to be a hit with my family. First, I added more cheese (about 1 cup more), milk ,s&p, then I added the cheese mixture to the hot pasta to avoid any clumps. The result: a cheesy, creamy dish that we absolutely loved!!
I covered the dish with aluminum foil for the first thirty minutes of cooking, and I followed the suggestion of a previous reviewer and added a pinch of cayenne pepper and a dash of cajun seasoning to the cheese mixture. I was kind of scared because when I poured the cheese mixture in with the pasta, it didn't seem to be mixing quite right, but the end result was wonderful. I think it might have been too dry if I didn't cover it, but it turned out great, and the spices gave it just the right amount of flavor without overpowering the dish. I would definitely make this again.
This was very good. It is much better the next day. I added an extra cup of cheese, used whole milk, and baked covered and removed cover the last five minutes. It was very creamy. I made this as a side dish at Thanksgiving for the grandkids and the whole family loved it!
