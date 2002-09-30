Kinaja
Serve this fruit smoothie in tall glasses with straws.
Serve this fruit smoothie in tall glasses with straws.
Very good!! If you're a bannana fanatic, this is the drink for you! I also add 1/2 cup freshly sliced strawberries and the use of "sweetened pineapple juice" didn't hurt it at all. Will be serving again and again!Read More
these weren't our favorite. they tasted sort of tart. something was needed but i'm not sure what.Read More
Very good!! If you're a bannana fanatic, this is the drink for you! I also add 1/2 cup freshly sliced strawberries and the use of "sweetened pineapple juice" didn't hurt it at all. Will be serving again and again!
these weren't our favorite. they tasted sort of tart. something was needed but i'm not sure what.
WWonderful flavor, a huge hit. Thanks for sharing.
I tried this receipe and it's (next to my own healthy smoothie)the best so far. My 11 yr old is still out for trial on it.
Very good!! If you're a bannana fanatic, this is the drink for you! I also add 1/2 cup freshly sliced strawberries and the use of "sweetened pineapple juice" didn't hurt it at all. Will be serving again and again!
"YUM!"
Nice breakfast smoothie. I like smoothies on the tart side and thought the kiwi added a little tartness. I thought some type of berry, i.e. raspberry, blackberry or strawberry would have added a lot to this drink. Nice as is, but not over the top.
this smoothie was a little too tart for my taste. it left a not so good after-taste in my mouth.
Made this for our family on a hot day, and it was delicious! Loved by all!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections