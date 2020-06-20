Watermelon Cooler Slushy

I grew up making watermelon-lime slushies with frozen pieces of watermelon rather than bothering with ice. The flavor turns out better and stronger that way.
Substitute limeade concentrate and add ginger ale or a citrus soda to make it even more refreshing. I also froze watermelon chunks so did not need ice cubes but did need the ginger ale to make it go through the blender. I also omitted the salt from the blender batch and added it to taste to the finished drink. This is good!
REFRESHING! I tripled the ice to make it more slushy and didn't add all the sugar at once, but to taste. I also stuck the leftovers in the freezer and let thaw for 10 minutes, then added a small amount of water and poured into a glass. Either way, I will be making this again when I have more watermelon than I know what to do with!
This is excellent with the changes I made. I used frozen strawberries instead of ice cubes. Also used 3 T. lime juice instead of 1/3 cup.
This recipe is very refreshing.I did find that the sugar needed adjusting according to the sweetness of the melon. I added only half the sugar initially then adjusted to my own taste.
I used lemon juice didn't have lme omitted the salt and only measured the melon but eyeballed everything else. Came out fantastic! So refreshing and delish. It'such a great and simple way to use up extra watermelon that is lying in the fridge! thanks for sharing your recipe!
We had 3/4 of a smallish watermelon that was not getting eaten so I scooped all in melon out (probably around five cups' worth) and I added 12 ice cubes the juice of half a lime around 2 TBS sugar and no salt. It was plenty sweet as the watermelon was really sweet. And half a lime was enough for us any more would have been overpowering. Thanks for sharing Olivia! I think I prefer drinking my watermelons!
This is pretty good. 1/3 cup of lime was a little too much so I would cut that back to maybe 1/4 cup. I also could have cut the amount of sugar due to the ripeness of the watermelon. My 3 boys really liked it and it was a great way to get a large amount of watermelon out of a crowded fridge not to mention the fact that it's better for them to drink than kool-aid!!!
A bit too much lime juice. Will cut it next time