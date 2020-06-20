Watermelon Cooler Slushy

Rating: 4.34 stars
158 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 91
  • 4 star values: 45
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5

This watermelon slushy is just perfect for hot summer days! Watermelon, ice, and a bit of lime juice are simply blended together in this quick treat.

By Olivia

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon and ice into a blender. Pour in lime juice, sugar, and salt. Blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
79 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 0.2g; sodium 60.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (164)

Most helpful positive review

Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2007
Substitute limeade concentrate and add ginger ale or a citrus soda to make it even more refreshing. I also froze watermelon chunks so did not need ice cubes but did need the ginger ale to make it go through the blender. I also omitted the salt from the blender batch and added it to taste to the finished drink. This is good! Read More
Helpful
(135)

Most helpful critical review

LoveNCyprus
Rating: 3 stars
09/06/2008
I grew up making watermelon-lime slushies with frozen pieces of watermelon rather than bothering with ice. The flavor turns out better and stronger that way. Read More
Helpful
(190)
GodivaGirl
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2008
REFRESHING! I tripled the ice to make it more slushy and didn't add all the sugar at once, but to taste. I also stuck the leftovers in the freezer and let thaw for 10 minutes, then added a small amount of water and poured into a glass. Either way, I will be making this again when I have more watermelon than I know what to do with! Read More
Helpful
(82)
Christine Garrison
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2008
This is excellent with the changes I made. I used frozen strawberries instead of ice cubes. Also used 3 T. lime juice instead of 1/3 cup. Read More
Helpful
(49)
KATE571
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2007
This recipe is very refreshing.I did find that the sugar needed adjusting according to the sweetness of the melon. I added only half the sugar initially then adjusted to my own taste. Read More
Helpful
(38)
Mariam
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2008
I used lemon juice didn't have lme omitted the salt and only measured the melon but eyeballed everything else. Came out fantastic! So refreshing and delish. It'such a great and simple way to use up extra watermelon that is lying in the fridge! thanks for sharing your recipe! Read More
Helpful
(38)
Duckball
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2008
We had 3/4 of a smallish watermelon that was not getting eaten so I scooped all in melon out (probably around five cups' worth) and I added 12 ice cubes the juice of half a lime around 2 TBS sugar and no salt. It was plenty sweet as the watermelon was really sweet. And half a lime was enough for us any more would have been overpowering. Thanks for sharing Olivia! I think I prefer drinking my watermelons! Read More
Helpful
(24)
JBHERRON
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2008
This is pretty good. 1/3 cup of lime was a little too much so I would cut that back to maybe 1/4 cup. I also could have cut the amount of sugar due to the ripeness of the watermelon. My 3 boys really liked it and it was a great way to get a large amount of watermelon out of a crowded fridge not to mention the fact that it's better for them to drink than kool-aid!!! Read More
Helpful
(20)
Dawn Fronius
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2007
A bit too much lime juice. Will cut it next time Read More
Helpful
(18)
