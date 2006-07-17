Fresh California Salsa

Good salsa! Made half a batch to go with Mijo's slow cooker shredded beef (by Kyle) that I prepared for dinner tonight. I liked the fresh taste of this even though I didn't really have a chance to get the full benefit of it because it was piled in my taco (my bf and I made tacos out of the shredded meat)! My bf and I like HOT foods, so I added the entire half jalapeno called for and did not find this to be too spicy at all (actually, it was lacking spice IMHO). I don't know that I'll make this often (my Better Homes & Gardens salsa recipe uses canned tomatoes/chilies, is WAY easier to prepare and tastes better, IMHO), but when I want to go "all out" or am craving the fresh stuff, I think I'll turn to this recipe. Thanks for sharing!