Fresh California Salsa

172 Ratings
  • 5 87
  • 4 54
  • 3 21
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

A refreshing, spicy salsa recipe with tomatoes, jalapeños, onion, and cilantro. Jalapeño peppers vary in heat, so it is important to taste the salsa to ensure you do not make it too hot to handle. It's very popular and requested at potlucks. Serve with tortilla chips.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice. Add 2 teaspoons minced jalapeños; taste to see how hot it is, then add more if desired. Season with salt to taste. Enjoy!

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
12 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022