Blackberry Syrup

Syrup for use on pancakes. You can store the syrup in the refrigerator if you intend to use it quickly. To preserve for a longer time, sterilize the jars, pour into the canning jars to within 1/4 inch of lid, adjust lids and process in boiling water canner for 10 minutes.

Recipe by Harriet O'Neal

18
4 to 5 12 ounce jars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix the blackberry juice and sugar, bring to a boil. Boil rapidly for 2 minutes. Skim off foam. Pour into HOT sterile jars or bottles.

  • This makes a thin syrup (like true maple syrup). If you want it slightly thicker, you can add a small amount of powdered pectin (less than half a 2 ounce box) to the cold syrup and sugar mixture.

172 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 44.5g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 0mg. Full Nutrition
