Blackberry Syrup

Simple and delicious but don't get slap-happy with the pectin! I had enough berries for 3 cups of juice so added 2 3/4 c. sugar and stirred in 1 teas. pectin before setting on the burner. The juice/sugar ratio was spot-on for my family, but next time, if I use any pectin, it would be no more than 1/4 teas. By using 1 teas. it's almost jelly!!! Syrup should be runny in my book. TIP- I gently washed and drained well the berries and, in small batches, processed them in the food processor until there was a lot of juice but the seeds weren't broken. The seeds are really pretty hard. Then pushed the mixture, again in small batches, through a wire kitchen sieve. It took time but it was worth it. The unused matter/seeds went in our mulch bin. Always start with the best tasting fruit possible if you want good results.