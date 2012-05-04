Blackberry Syrup

Syrup for use on pancakes. You can store the syrup in the refrigerator if you intend to use it quickly. To preserve for a longer time, sterilize the jars, pour into the canning jars to within 1/4 inch of lid, adjust lids and process in boiling water canner for 10 minutes.
It was easy to make, minus my boil over that made a sticky mess on my stove top. The taste wasn't exactly what I had expected, like I needed more sweetness or something. I might try to mix it with strawberries as another review had stated. I was able to make to pints so I added the pectin to one of them. As a syrup for me it was the better of the two. I did use the thinner syrup to make some blackberry balsamic vinaigrette. My husband or children did not like the syrups at all.
This syrup was very good, especially when I went berry picking in my blackberry forest (I mean garden!). I still had pulp left over and used it to make my infamous blackberry jam -- which turned out better than ever because I eliminated some of the water. I kept an 8 oz jar of syrup to use now and was able to can 4-8 oz. and 2-12 oz. jars for over the winter. This recipe is definitely a keeper for my summer canning!
I have 3 gallons of juice to turn into syrup tomorrow morning. I plan to use 3 1/2 cups of sugar per 4 cups of juice, and liven it up by making small batches with different enhancements like lemon, vanilla, nutmeg, etc. My kids love this on their pancakes, and this batch will last well over a year. Agness, Oregon has the best blackberries in the US. Yes, that is a challenge. 3 1/2 gallons of raw fruit produced 3 gallons of juice in my steam juicer, and it took less than an hour to pick them. No wonder they have so much trouble with bears- Chinook salmon and blackberries!
I didn't even put pectin in my recipe and it turned out wonderful. I wanted syrup one morning and don't usually keep pectin around. I cooked it for just a little while longer than it says, adding the same amound of syrup and blackberries. Obviously, it wasn't as thick, but it was very delicious. Kept in a sealed container, it stayed fresh for a couple of weeks in the refrigerator, too! Delicious recipe! Thank you!
I only gave it 4 stars because it doesn't tell you that if you want to make it from fresh blackberry puree, how much to compensate for with water and/or cooking time. I made about 2 cups of puree, added half a cup of water, 1 1/2 cups of sugar, about 1 1/2 t lemon juice, and let it simmer for about 8 minutes (after bringing to a boil). I really was just trying to "feel my way" through it, but it turned out really, really good! I am going to make the graham cracker crumb pancakes (on this site) for breakfast this morning and serve it with lemon whipped cream.
This is wonderful! Very easy to make. I was expecting it to be much thinner than it actually was due to the comments. I added some butter to reduce the foaming. I also put about 3/4 cup of the mush back in the pot. I ended up with 2 16-oz jars and 6 4-oz jelly jars. I didn't bother to seal one of the 4 oz jars; I'll be making pancakes in the morning. I want to drink this stuff! I'll bet it tastes great on vanilla bean ice cream. I'll drop the 16 oz jars off to friends who have families and keep the little jars for myself. I'll have to do this again around Christmas for gift-giving.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2001
Absolutely Terrific! I have also made this using half strawberries and half blackberries. Superb!
Been using this recipe minus the pectin for years. If you mix 4 cups blackberry juice with 2 cups of sugar & boil 10 minutes,add 2 more cups of sugar,& boil 10 more minutes, you will have jelly. Never fails.
Just made this with some berries I had in the freezer that were too tart for a cobbler; skipped the pectin. I used it in a gin martini with a lemon twist. Awesome! I plan to use it as a substitute for Grenadine, too. It tastes better and I'll avoid the high fructose corn syrup.
I used this recipe for a guide, but didn't want to make that much, so I changed it. First, I used my Jack LaLainne juicer using about 25 blackberries, then 2 red plums to help the juice of the berries come out. I scraped the well and added a little pulp, making about 1 cup of juice. I cooked it in a small saucepan with 1/2 cup of sugar, juice from 1/4 medium lemon, and 1/2 tsp. butter. I cooked it on pretty high flame, stirring frequently, for about 5 mins. It came out perfect, just the right thickness to use on my homemade waffles. And there's left over to use again tomorrow, or even on vanilla ice cream tonight! Yummy!
delicious...but why wouldn't it be its juice and sugar. pretty good but i added twice as much pectin and about two tablespoons of corn syrup to thicken it because without it, it was the consistency of the juice itself.
Simple and delicious but don't get slap-happy with the pectin! I had enough berries for 3 cups of juice so added 2 3/4 c. sugar and stirred in 1 teas. pectin before setting on the burner. The juice/sugar ratio was spot-on for my family, but next time, if I use any pectin, it would be no more than 1/4 teas. By using 1 teas. it's almost jelly!!! Syrup should be runny in my book. TIP- I gently washed and drained well the berries and, in small batches, processed them in the food processor until there was a lot of juice but the seeds weren't broken. The seeds are really pretty hard. Then pushed the mixture, again in small batches, through a wire kitchen sieve. It took time but it was worth it. The unused matter/seeds went in our mulch bin. Always start with the best tasting fruit possible if you want good results.
Delicious! I added 2 tsp. of sure jell and cooked mine longer than 2 minutes (because of an interruption) so it turned out a bit thicker than I wanted. It really is much more like jam now, but we love it.
It was easy to make, minus my boil over that made a sticky mess on my stove top. The taste wasn't exactly what I had expected, like I needed more sweetness or something. I might try to mix it with strawberries as another review had stated. I was able to make to pints so I added the pectin to one of them. As a syrup for me it was the better of the two. I did use the thinner syrup to make some blackberry balsamic vinaigrette. My husband or children did not like the syrups at all.
This recipe was very easy to make as is but was made even easier with the Ball Jam/Jelly Maker that my husband bought me. I used a tablespoon of pectin and it was the perfect consistency. I will be making this again and again as we love to go out in the woods and pick wild blackberries by the gallons.
Turned out great. We had just picked some blackberries so I drained off the juice for the recipe. I just reduced it down to thicken it up some and mashed up some of the drained blackberries and added to my pancake batter. Awesome!
This. It was so simple and fast. I just dumped peach juice in a graduated measuring cup, took note of the volume, emptied it and put the same amount of sugar, then boiled and stirred for four minutes (to make sure it wasn't runny). I didn't even need the pectin. It was great on the pancakes. Last time I tried this, I followed some bogus wikihow recipe that called for 1 Tbsp of cornstarch(!) and wound up with peach paste. This recipe, in contrast, rules.
Sareena
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2020
It came out perfectly. I followed the directions to the letter.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.