Pomegranate Martini II

18 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!

By Caroline's Momma

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 drinks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, raspberry vodka, orange-flavored liqueur, grenadine syrup, and crushed ice in a shaker. Shake vigorously to chill. Pour into martini glasses, and serve.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 12.4mg. Full Nutrition
