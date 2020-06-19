Pomegranate Martini II

I ordered this martini at a chain restaurant which we don't have in our area when I was visiting family out of town. I tried one, and fell in love with it. So I wrote down the ingredients and starting playing around with the measurements. I found the perfect amount and it tastes even better than the one at the restaurant! I have used Sugar Free Cranberry Juice with this and it has turned out great!
Yummy! I made this as my "featured cocktail" at my annual Christmas Eve shindig and it got rave reviews! I didn't have raspberry vodka so I used the regular kind and they still turned out delicious and pretty too! This will become a regular at our house!
Yummy, I made these for an all girls party and everyone loved them. Since my friends and I like a lot of vodka in our martinis we made a slight adjustment after tasting the original recipe first; 3 oz of the vodka and only 1 oz of the orange-flavored liqueur.
I made this and found it to be much too sweet for my taste. I eliminated the grenadine and cut the Cointreau to 1 oz and added an ounce to the vodka and it was *perfect*! EVERYONE just loves this and it has become my signature drink. I do use POM for the pomegranate juice and I think that makes a big difference.
Very Tasty! We liked that is was not too strong. Great for the Holidays!
Sandra Williams O'Neill
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2007
After reading the reviews that this martini was too sweet, I tasted it without the grenadine. I then added the grenadine and tasted it again. It is much better without it and next time I will leave it out completely.
