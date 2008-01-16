Basic Microwave Risotto

This was allright. I liked it, but my fiance didn't. I guess we are just spoiled being that we both make a MEAN homemade risotto :) For ease, you can't expect much (geez!).... I found Drasaid's directions to be spot on. I was a bit confused, though. I did not know what wattage microwave oven Drasaid used (mine was 850 watts) and also was unsure as to whether or not I was supposed to remove the lid during the last 10 minutes of cooking (i.e. when the wine was added), so I cooked for 5 minutes, checked, then microwaved for 5 minutes more as directed (you ARE supposed to remove the lid during the last step!). I ended up using slightly more than 1/4 cup of Parmesan (i.e. fancy shredded cheese - DON'T use the can stuff... yuck!) since I wanted to use up what I had on hand. I also added 1 cup of frozen (thawed) peas after everyting was mixed thoroughly. I could detect a slight hint of wine (my fiance did not). That is my only complaint. You should NEVER taste wine in your risotto; it should only be added to enhance. I also found Drasaid's risotto to be a bit creamy (almost gooey), but that can be easily fixed by adding more liquid or less cheese. Play around with this. Add veggies, meat, pinenuts - anything goes! This pairs especially well with Broiled Tilapia Parmesan by Phoebe (also on this site). Thanks for sharing such a quick, fun recipe Drasaid : )