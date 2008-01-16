Basic Microwave Risotto

Microwave Risotto is great because of its forgiving nature; if you forget it for a half hour, nothing is lost. Also, it is a wonderful clean-out-the-fridge, use-your-imagination, I-just-bounced-five-checks recipe. It reheats well too. You can use margarine or olive oil in place of the butter, and you can use apple juice or white grape juice in place of the wine.
I'm a huge fan of Microwave risotto. Having experimented over time, I now add a dash of light cream at the end and stir it through and this makes a big difference and brings it closer to a traditionally made risotto. I vary the recipe depending on what I have in the fridge and often add semi-dried tomato, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, onion, baby spinach, a can of chopped tomatoes (including the liquid), cheese or chicken. Very versatile.
The consistency and texture of the risotto turned out great! I may never make the conventional way again! That being said, I only used 1/2 of a medium size onion and it was somewhat overpowering. If I had mushrooms to add I think it would have really harmonized with the onion and it would have been great.
This was an extremely easy recipe to make and everybody who tasted it thought that it was delish. I added sauteed mushrooms and, as one of the other reviewers suggested, caramelized the onions and added them in the last few minutes of cooking instead of throwing them in raw with the rice. I did have to cook the rice an extra five minutes in order to cook the rice through. I would also suggest checking up on the rice and mixing it halfway through both times of cooking. If the rice appears a little dry just add more water or wine. Sauteed mushrooms in wine and butter seasoned with salt and pepper are a great touch. *I kept the lid on though not very tightly just to cover up but still letting the steam from cooking come through* Overall, a delicious meal to prepare in little time!
Almost a 5 star, super good but not as good as the real stuff. I will make this again many times just because it is so simple. Also, making risotto in the summer time is painful at best, so this will definitely be good for summer (no standing over a hot stove for an hour) One warning, DO NOT cut in half. I did and it came out like a burned brick.
Allrecipes Member
05/31/2005
So, I have ashamedly used this website for years and never joined or reviewed anything...but i gotta admit, this recipe made me do it! IT IS SO EASY! AND tho you have to fiddle w/ it a little to make it as good as slaving over the stove, it is worth it! My modifications: 1) Added mushrooms and leftover (cooked) chicken midway during the last 10 min cooking bit. Also added more veggie broth at that time (about 1/2-3/4 more than called for in the recipe). 2) Changed the ORIGINAL liquid proportions, as well: 2 cups veggie broth and 1/4 cup RED (yes red) wine 3) increased the cooking time by 2-3 minutes to get the rice done (I think i have an underpowed nuker.) 4) Probably added a little extra cheese, too. ENJOY!!!!
Well, count me among the amazed and impressed! I made mine with half butter & half olive oil, all chicken broth for the liquids, and I stirred in 2 tablespoons of prepared pesto sauce at the end. Also, I stirred it halfway through both cooking times to help release more starch and make it creamier. It was a bit oily, but that could be from the added oil in the pesto. I am excited to have a risotto recipe that will be bearable to make in the steamy summer months, when slaving over a boiling pot for 30 minutes is not my favorite activity.
LOVE THIS! I too hate to slave over the stove making risotto the traditional way, so I jumped on this recipe and it was DElicious! I made some revisions and it came out yummy, my husband just devoured it! I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth, caramelized onions (already had) instead of raw onions, and added more parmesan than it asked for. Most importantly though, I sauteed some crimini mushrooms with butter and wine and added it at the end with the wine. Amazing! I too kept the lid on, don't know if I was suppose to do that. This is a GREAT recipe base! I plan to make it again and again and again...
Allrecipes Member
02/02/2002
This was my first try at Risotto and I was a little intimidated by the stove-top version listed on the box. I was surprised and pleased at how well this turned out in the microwave. I would definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
02/04/2006
Perfect - I substituted chicken broth for the vegetable broth (didn't have any) this dish came out creamy & perfect. I can't wait to try it again using the vegetable broth. I usually avoid making risotto because it's so time consuming but this recipe makes it soooooo easy. I used this dish as a side with my Chicken Marsala by Lisa also found on this site, along with a salad and I had a perfect meal. Keeper!!
Excellent recipe. Try not to use a plastic microwave container because it could impart a plastic taste to the risotto. I like to vary this recipe by adding different things on different occasions: pesto sauce one night, tomatoes and basil another night, mushrooms and saffron another night. Use whatever you have on hand. Also, if you cut the recipe in half, watch the times very carefully. It gets a bit trickier to cook it like that.
I was very skeptical about this recipe at first, as I didn't think the risotto would get soft enough in the micro. But, I was proven wrong. This is a great micro risotto recipe, and much better than standing over the stove stirring! I used 1/2 cup more broth during cooking, and then stirred in some milk at the end when I added the cheese to make it creamier like traditional risotto.
I was very unsure about this one but thought I would give it a try anyway...so glad I did. I used butter and it did turn out a little watery. Will definately use again and tinker with options. Thanks for the post.
Not only is this easy, but it is sooo good! Even better than I have had in restaurants. I didn't have wine so I used chicken bouillon dissolved in water, also left out the garlic. Had some edamame and added that..wonderful! Had it for lunch and dinner. Can't wait to make this for guests. Update!! Just made this for dinner with crab cakes..my hubby is not a big rice "fan". He had 2 helpings and made a "TV" dinner with the leftovers..that says a lot!
Unbelievable! This is a superb, restaurant quality dish. I followed alot of the reviewers recommendations~~>I added a shallots and mushrooms that I browned in butter at the point where I added the white wine. I also used chicken stock (Emeril's brand that they sell in the supermarket). The result was delicious, creamy. I really couldn't stop eating this! I can't wait to make it again. One reviewer said she served this with chicken marsala so I think I will try that next time! Thank you for a fabulous 10 STAR recipe!!!
I am going to give this recipe 5 stars for the idea and technique. I have never made risotto before and have always wanted to. I've had this recipe saved for a long time and purchased the arborrio rice to make it. Well, tonight was my opportunity to try it out. I followed the recipe closely, but substituted shallots for onions (like the flavor better) and used chicken instead of veggie broth. This was very good, but I did use more liquid than the recipe called for. My rice container suggested 3 cups of liquid for 1 cup of uncooked rice, and I think that's a lot closer to what you will really need to use. I ran out of broth and had to add extra wine (didn't want to use water!) so mine ended up being pretty wine tasting (is that a word?). The kids weren't crazy about that, but hubs and I both enjoyed it. Would probably be great topped with some fresh chives or parsley at the end. Next time will plan of having more broth available and just a bit of wine. Loved the parm stirred in at the end. Will totally try this again and it's nice enough for company!
Great recipe. The only problem is that it took about 6 minutes longer, which required the addition of about 2 cups +/- of more broth (I used chicken broth). Also, I agree with a previous reviewer; it's best at the end, to check it every 2-3 minutes to make sure the amount of liquid is appropriate, and add the Parmesan cheese at the end! The flavor and texture was great, and much less work than traditional risotto.
This is unbelievably good & super easy. I've made it 4 times now & it has turned out perfectly each time even though I've added different things every time I've made it. The main change I made is to use low sodium chicken broth in place of vegetable broth & I've used either water or wine depending what I've had on hand. Once I added a jar of olive tampanade, another time I added sauteed mushrooms & tonight I added sauteed mushrooms & spinach. It is so versatile. Dare to be creative & add what you like. I would even make it for company - it is that good!
I have a dairy allergy, so I omitted the butter (used all olive oil). I doubled the recipe. This recipe is great because you can add whatever you want to pair it with any meal! I'd highly recommend using fresh herbs, and limiting your additions to 3 - too many makes it too busy. I've made this recipe twice, both times it was FANTASTIC. I did add 5 minutes to the cook time because of the extra volume, and stirred half way through both cook times. The first time I added baby bella mushrooms (cut bite size) in with garlic and onion. Then, I added baby spinach, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers (drained, roughly chopped) during the mid-10 minute stir. The second time I added oven roasted tomatoes (sliced romas, salt and pepper and olive oil, 350 degrees until soft), artichoke hearts (drained, quartered) and fresh thyme all at the end.
Yum, yum, yum! I doubled the garlic, used half a large onion, and stirred in a few tablespoons of milk with the cheese to give it a little more creaminess. Leftovers reheat well - just add a dash of milk and it's good to go. Impressively good for the limited amount of work.
This is pretty good, though not quite as good as the traditional way of cooking risotto. I also found I had to add 1/2 cup morel broth and add on 4 minutes of cooking after the suggested 10 minutes of nuking. I also added a splash of cream w/the cheese.
OK 5 stars for how snappy and quick this is to make. For me I wanted to carmalize my onions for a bit so I skipped cooking them in the microwave and added the butter into a skillet and cooked for 5 minutes or so with the garlic. Heated the broth as stated (which I only had chicken on hand that had roasted veg seasoning flavor in it-tasted fab)..then added all the above to the microwave safe dish and tossed in my fav spices since a few reviewers mentioned the blandness (salt, pepper, paprika, dash sugar, and parsley)I think any recipe has room to add in your favorite spices..so that's what I did. I also used pinot grigio for my wine. Will make again and again. Next time I will toss in my garden squashes and zucchinis after I saute them a bit. Now that sounds good. Don't pass this up..it good.
This was allright. I liked it, but my fiance didn't. I guess we are just spoiled being that we both make a MEAN homemade risotto :) For ease, you can't expect much (geez!).... I found Drasaid's directions to be spot on. I was a bit confused, though. I did not know what wattage microwave oven Drasaid used (mine was 850 watts) and also was unsure as to whether or not I was supposed to remove the lid during the last 10 minutes of cooking (i.e. when the wine was added), so I cooked for 5 minutes, checked, then microwaved for 5 minutes more as directed (you ARE supposed to remove the lid during the last step!). I ended up using slightly more than 1/4 cup of Parmesan (i.e. fancy shredded cheese - DON'T use the can stuff... yuck!) since I wanted to use up what I had on hand. I also added 1 cup of frozen (thawed) peas after everyting was mixed thoroughly. I could detect a slight hint of wine (my fiance did not). That is my only complaint. You should NEVER taste wine in your risotto; it should only be added to enhance. I also found Drasaid's risotto to be a bit creamy (almost gooey), but that can be easily fixed by adding more liquid or less cheese. Play around with this. Add veggies, meat, pinenuts - anything goes! This pairs especially well with Broiled Tilapia Parmesan by Phoebe (also on this site). Thanks for sharing such a quick, fun recipe Drasaid : )
Loved it. My first foray into Risottoland (although I've had it many times before in restaurants). Next time, I'd like to try the Gourmet Mushroom Risotto to see how these two recipes compare. But this one is a keeper because it's so quick and easy.
I made this tonight and it came out wonderful, as every other time I made it. This time I added some 10 grams of reconstituted porcini mushsrooms with the onions and garlic, and a big pinch of saffron to the stock (used beef instead of vegetarian. This is a great recipe, so adaptable, and best of all, it allows me to have cocktails with my guests instead of sticking me in the kitchen with a wooden spoon to stir, stir stir!
This recipe did exactly what it was supposed to do. Everyone in my family enjoyed it (even the kids!) I made it just as the recipe indicated and now that I have success I will try different variations as suggested for the next time.
I love this!!! Made it while we were camping and it turned out perfect. I add a couple more cloves of garlic and fresh mushrooms with the onions and also 1/2 cup of parm cheese. It is amazing how good this turns out..thank you for sharing.
Wow! Thanks for another recipe we love that is simple to make too. I've made this twice in the last week. Only had White Zin the first time, much better the second time with Chardonnay. Also used chicken broth both times as my grocery is always out of vegetable broth.
Absolutely delicious. First time making risotto. Super easy and got rave reviews from husband and sister. Kids didn't like it, but what's new?!? Update 1/10--tried it again and used red wine and it was even better, and really pretty! Plus, the kids liked it this time!
I followed the recipe to a "T", except used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. It came out tasting great with a PERFECT texture. Next time I will use less onion (I'm not a huge onion fan) and add mushrooms. This was soooo much easier then standing over the stove forever.
This recipe is wonderful. It lends itself nicely to experimentation, always with great results. I've made this several times now exactly as written and completely changed up and its delicious every time. I've found that if you don't have arborio rice on hand, you can easily substitute any other long grain white rice. I prefer jasmine rice since I can buy it in bulk and its less expensive than arborio in my area. I also have found that I prefer to use half an onion, two garlic cloves, and whatever vegetables I can find in my fridge/garden. If the veggies need to be cooked, I stop the microwave with five minutes to go and toss in the chopped veggies. I also like to shred some cooked chicken and toss that in when I put in the cheese. Risotto purists may not be impressed with this recipe because it's not exactly like traditional risotto. But its pretty darn close, and easier to make when you're pressed for time.
This is so easy and so good! We make this all the time for ourselves, and when we have company and it's always a hit. Easy to make while you're cooking the other dinner components. We have made this ahead and just reheated it quickly before serving, still good!
I wanted to make this as-in and give it a fair rating, because I recently had risotto for the first time. It was at a cooking demonstration given by professional chefs and it was amazing. I bought the Arborio rice and had plans to make it today. However things didn't go as planned so I need a quick cooking method. I thought it was very good. Not as soft and creamy as I remember the other stuff but it had a bite to it that I liked.
This was o.k. but needs to be adjusted. First off, the risotto was not cooked enough with the times given and there was not near enough liquid to soak in. I will try this again but have to adjust with more liquid (I didn't have time when made the first time). I have to say the old fashioned, more difficult way definitely gets better results! This was not creamy at all.
Wow, easy and good. Only changes-sauteed onions and garlic first, and added can of mushrooms, with juice, and enough wine to make 3/4 C liquid, put in about 1/4 c cream when cooking was finished. Came out great!
Allrecipes Member
06/28/2006
Fantastic! It is true, I do put off making risotto most times because it is somewhat time consuming. This was perfect! I sauteed boneless chicken breasts and made a Tomato Rosemary Sauce from the back of the College Inn Chicken Broth can to go with the chicken, then made this risotto recipe and steamed green beans. DH loved it and so did I. I followed the recipe exactly. It was perfect. Thanks for another great recipe. I will definitely make risotto more often and use this recipe to do so. Can't wait for lunch leftovers!
I'm sorry, but we didn't like this recipe. I have a delicious risotto receipe made with Vidalia onions and feta cheese stirred in at the end that I recreated using this recipe and the microwave. I basically followed the recipe except used broth instead of the wine because the kids were going to eat it and I wasn't sure how much of the alcohol would cook off in the microwave. Anyway, even with extra stirring, this risotto wasn't half as creamy as doing it on the stovetop. My family didn't enjoy it much and the leftovers ended up getting thrown away. We won't be making it in the microwave again. Oh well, it was worth a try.
I was skeptical that a microwaved risotto could actually come out as creamy and delicious as the slow-cooked version, but it was my sister's birthday, she requested that I bring risotto and I did not have time to make one of the more cumbersome recipes. To complicate matters, I had to scale it up to serve 12. It came out great!!! Everyone loved it. My sister works in a high-end Italian restaurant and she liked this better than what they serve.
Super easy way to make risotto! I loved that it didn't require constant attention. I used chicken broth instead. It was a little pasty, and the wine flavor was a little too much for me, but overall pretty good.
Allrecipes Member
03/29/2003
This recipe is a great basis for your creativity! I've made it twice, adding different vegtables each time. Try a colorful selection of corn, broccoli, peas and/or tomatoes. One note: having a rather anemic microwave, I had to add some cooking time.
Excellent dish! I used 2 garlic cloves, chicken broth, and added mushrooms. I caramelized the onions instead of cooking them in the microwave. I added them and my sauteed mushrooms in the last minute of cooking. This got rave reviews from my husband. Next time I might try other veggies too.
I added a can of mushrooms and used apple cider instead of wine. I didn't have an onion so I used dried onions. I cooked up the garlic, butter, and onion on a skillet instead of a separate microwavable bowl (same number of dishes and I could heat up the broth while heating up the other stuff) Quick, easy, and delicious! I'll make this again soon!
A great way to use leftover Arborio rice (don't substitute)! I used more garlic instead of onion, and water instead of white wine, and this still came out fantastic. The only thing I may change next time is to include some slivered almonds, to enhance the earthy flavors of the rice and vegetable broth, and to add a nice crunch. This went very well with Broiled Tilapia Parmesan from this ite.
I have never been able to get risotto right on the stove...okay I am not that good a cook I guess...this, however worked great. The only problem I had was step 4 - It did not say to replace the cover after adding the wine, so I assumed that since the liquid was supposed to "boil off," I should leave the lid off. I think I lost too much liquid that way. I even stopped the cooking at 9 minutes. Next time I will replace the lid for the last 10 minutes and see what happens. I can't wait to try some alternative liquids, as I am not all that crazy about wine - got me again...I am completely unrefined. The weird thing is that my wife, who hates the very thought of wine loved this recipe. Go figure.
I rarely have time to make Risotto- all that stirring! This microwave version isn't quite as good as stove top but it was better than I expected. I used chicken broth for all the liquid and added extra parmesan to make it extra creamy. Will use this recipe from now on!
I, too, was a skeptic of risotto in the microwave, but I am a believer now! I added pesto, chicken and fresh mushrooms at the end of cooking, and this risotto came out fantastic! It was so delicious, my husband had three bowls! I will definitely be making this risotto again, and often! Thank you!
I thought this was an excellent way to prepare risotto. I did have to make some small changes to the recipe. I lengthened the cooking time by about 6 minutes in order to cook the rice properly and added more wine. Before I made those changes, the rice was still hard and all the liquid had absorbed quickly so there was no creaminess. As a personal preference, I added some chopped parsley for color and some sauteed sliced mushrooms. In the end, I had a delicious risotto that my whole family loved, and I will definitely be making this again.
Amazing! I have to admit I have never made risotto the "old fashioned" way, but have used several rice cooker versions. This is much more easy and is totally delicious. The only change I made was to use chicken broth in place of both veggie broth and wine. I also added mushrooms and shredded zucchini. The risotto was flavorful and creamy. Will definitely experiment with other add-ins and this is my new favorite recipe!
This was great! I've never made a risotto, and this seemed like a super-easy way to start. I didn't have vegetable or chicken broth, so I open up a can of chicken/wild rice soup and used the liquid. It worked very well, then when it was done I added some mushrooms sauteed in wine, olive oil, and the remainder of the soup. Delicious!
Quick and tasty. I added a pinch of salt and a splash of cream at the end. Family loved it!
Allrecipes Member
12/23/2004
Having made the real thing with home made stock and all the time I can say that this is a great everyday alternative. The texture was compirable and it took very little time - even my kids could make this!
I love this recipe! Even when I'm tired and don't feel like cooking I can usually muster up the energy to throw this together. To make it extra easy I use dried minced onion, often add garlic, and apple juice instead of wine.
This is my first review but I just HAD to take the time to review this. It was to die for. Exactly like the risotto from my favorite local 5-star restaurant and so easy. I caramelized the onions first and added a little extra butter and salt at the end. A definite keeper.
My husband and I LOVE risotto and I was so excited to try this microwave version. We always make our risotto with chicken broth so I used it instead of vegetable broth. And we didn't have any onions or garlic so I just used garlic powder. I also followed other reviewers' advice and stirred halfway through the heating time. I was really pleased with how it turned out! It was still creamy and hard to tell the difference from the old fashioned stovetop risotto. Definitely a keeper! Thanks!!
This recipe was much easier than a traditional risotto. I did make some minor improvements to suit our tastes. I added more broth and cooked slightly longer than suggested bc we like the rice softer. I also stirred in a lrg splash of cream to the finished product to make it creamier. I will make this againa and again and again.
honestly I think that the Risotto that you stir and stir on the stove is a little better, but only when you have perfected the heat and stirring combo. This is almost as good and for the next to no attention that it needs, five solid stars.
Nothing beats real "stirred" risotto, but this was a fairly good substitute. I liked the fact that I could do other things while it was cooking. It just didn't have that same creaminess that risotto should have. I added a small can of mushrooms (with the water) and subsituted chicken broth for the veggie. Thanks for the recipe!
A very easy and yummy recipe, though I have not tried it in its original form, only with my own tweaking. It is delicious with a bit of tomato sauce added in the last few minutes of cooking, as well as with mushrooms, sliced carrots, and extra garlic, plus a bit more parmesan than prescribed. All in all, a great starting point for creating your own delicious risotto! Thanks! Note: I have also prepared this using regular long grain converted rice- it works just fine, though Arborio is definitely much creamier!
I love risotto, but don't always have the time to prepare it the authentic way...I was a little sceptical using the microwave because I am not a fan of preparing food in it, but let me tell you, I was seriously impressed! I turned out wonderful! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This turned out great! I added sauteed mushrooms and more onion along with some worcestshire sauce at the end. We loved it and will make it again! Next time I'll use all broth instead of the wine though, we didn't like the taste as much-- but it could have been the kind of wine that I used.
I was pleasantly surprised by this. I was a little skeptical of risotto made in the microwave, but it was actually really good. I used an entire small onion and about 3 cloves of garlic. I also used chicken broth instead of veggie broth. My husband and I both really enjoyed this. I plan on making it often. The ingredients are things that I usually have around the house. It would be great with some other ingredients tossed in there too. It's definitely a good basic recipe, and it's incredibly simple to make. Yum!
I had a microwave risotto recipe from years ago that I couldnt find so I kind of merged the 2, based on what I could remember from the first. The results were very good (which leads me to believe that this recipe is very forgiving...this is why I dont bake!) I used 1/2 butter 1/2 olive oil, its healthier. I melted the butter then added the onions and cooked them for 1 minute. I then added some mushrooms and garlic and cooked for a minute more. Then added rice , stirred and cooked for 2 mins,then I did the wine (like you would with classic risotto). I never covered the dish and used 2 1/2 cups of chicken broth in stead of the 1 1/2 veg. Probably nuked it with broth for about 20-30 minutes? Was very yummy! Will make again!
Excellent! This is a super easy recipe :) Perfect for last minute side dishes but tasty enough to serve to company. Highly recommend adding a splash of cream at the end as mentioned by other reviewers. I've used different types of broth (chicken, veggie, mushroom, etc.) and it's always a hit. Thank you so much Drasaid!!
This recipe sure had the "WOW" factor at a pot luck tonight! Friends were very impressed how well my first Risotto turned out. Then I told them it took less than 30 minutes to do in the microwave and they just couldn't believe it. I followed the recipe just about to the letter. Main difference, I precooked the onions and garlic for about 5-6 minutes. Then followed the recipe. I used chicken broth to for the little extra flavor. About 2 minute before the timer went off, I opened the lid to check the rice, felt it could be a bit moister, so I dumped the other 1/4 to 1/3 cup of left over chicken stock in and went about 3 more minutes. I think next time, I'll add some heavy cream to see what that does for the overall texture. All in all, this is a great keeper!
I have never made or eaten risotto, so I have nothing to compare this to. Either way, I thought the texture and appearance turned out well. However, the predominant taste, to me, was onions and wine. When I looked at the recipe I thought there was quite a bit of both, but wanted to follow the recipe exactly being it was my first time making it. I think it would be better with less than half the onion and to subtitute some of the wine for more broth. I did cover it each time, when microwaving, so maybe the wine could not evaporate off enough. I don't know. I hate to waste food, but I don't know how to fix it, so it will more likely get tossed. The small box of risotto was very expensive to.
I've had this in my recipe box for 2 years!! I finally tried it for a lunch with some leftover arborio in the cupboard. I didn't have wine, so I just used extra broth. I followed the microwaving directions exactly and came out with a FANTASTIC risotto. I must say I was skeptical, but it was very good. The fresh parmesan is absolutely necessary....don't use any of that fake shake stuff. I'm going to try it again with some asparagus, mushrooms and shrimp and make a lenten dinner out of it. YUM!
Tried this recipe for DH,mom, and kids...I personally loved it, but everyone else was not too crazy about the flavour the wine gave to the dish...I live with many fussy people...will make again and cut down on the wine.
I have to say... I was so scared to try this but I really wanted some Risotto and having a bad arm, the traditional way is not something I can do without hurting myself... So, I tried it!!! OMG!!! My family and I were shocked at how good it is!! I will be making this often... I didn't have to really modify anything since I only wanted a basic Risotto (my 13 yo won't eat a bunch of things)... the only thing I did a little different was to use extra broth in place of wine, just a 'splash' of cream at the end, and add more cheese (only cuz my family are cheese freaks. AWESOME.... THANK YOU!!!
Earns its five starts due to the fact that it cooks in the microwave, only about 4 stars for taste. I eliminate the onions, due to a picky eater in the house, and decrease butter by a tablespoon. Have substituted chicken broth for both the wine and veg. broth in the past. I add a dash of cream at the end of cooking. Great for a quick side dish! I do have to cook the butter less in micro to keep from burning.
I have been on Allrecipes for years. This is one of the best recipes I have tried. I am not a regular rice eater and have never tried risotto. But I had some arborio rice in my cupboard to try sometime because I listen to Food Network alot and they make nice looking dishes with it. I was so surprised by how good this was. I also tried the Quick Chicken Piccata on this site with it. This is one of the best meals I have had in a long time, and I am always cooking and trying out new recipes. If you haven't tried this do it!
