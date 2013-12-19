Finnish Summer Soup

This soup should be made with fresh vegetables. Serve with a bread and cheese platter as they do in Finland. If you can't get fresh shelled green peas, use frozen tiny green peas.

Recipe by Maryanne

Meredith Food Studios
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat water to boiling in a medium pot; add potatoes. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, approximately 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Add salt, pepper, butter, onions, carrots and green beans; simmer until tender then add peas.

  • In a small bowl, stir together half-and-half and flour until smooth; stir into the simmering vegetables. Cook, stirring constantly until the soup is slightly thickened. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
563 calories; protein 18.5g; carbohydrates 82.9g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 749.6mg. Full Nutrition
