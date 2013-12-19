Finnish Summer Soup
This soup should be made with fresh vegetables. Serve with a bread and cheese platter as they do in Finland. If you can't get fresh shelled green peas, use frozen tiny green peas.
I live in Finland but am not Finnish. For those who think this soup weak, bland, or with non-mixing veggies... this is a traditional Finnish soup made with what is on hand. It is served as a started for a long summer meal that usually includes -after- steamed potatoes with marinated herrings of various styles, smoked fishes, salads, and the like. It is a bland soup, no chicken stock or anything, but using, as KEY factor, all FRESH vegetables. True baby carrots, not shaved ones, fresh peas that we shell, cauliflower or broccoli, and young potatoes wit barely any skin on them. What is delicious about it is the sheer wonder of the flavors of every vegetable. If you do not use fresh, do not make this. It just won't work.
I was not impressed with this recipe. The flavors just did not seem to blend together very well. If I fixed this again I would leave out the carrots and use about 1/3 the amount of green beans. I liked the flavor of the broth with the onions but I ended up picking most of them out because they were owerpowering. My final suggestion wold be perhaps to use a few more potatoes. I doubt I will fix this again.
I love this recipe! My stepmom made this soup for my family all the time as a kid. I did make some (significant) changes to the recipe: First off, the recipe calls for 6 cups of green onions, but I think it means 6 green onions - that's what I used. Second, I added baby spinach and 1/2 a cauliflower. I also used about twice as much water as called for (in general, use enough to cover your vegetables), and the texture/flavor were still perfect. For seasoning, I used 1/4 tsp of black pepper and a 1/4 tsp of white pepper, as well as some garlic powder. I also highly recommend using fresh baby dill (I was out so I used dried dill) in the soup and garnishing each bowl with it. Delicious!
Maryanne, thank you for submitting this recipe. This soup was my Swedish father's favorite "taste of home" and it is wonderful to have the recipe. My family added (with the potatoes) a handful of beet stems, cut into 1" - 2" lengths. We also used more pepper and added a tiny bit of garlic. People who do not tolerate milk will find that this particular combination of vegetables makes a tasty side dish.
Omg, delicious!! I did add some chicken boullion to the soup for extra flavor and had to use frozen peas. I also did cut back some on the 1/2 and 1/2. Also I added the carrots in with the potatoes about 5 minutes before they were done. Loved this and can't wait to make again! Some asparagus would be nice in this too!
I made this soup with a little bit less green beans and a small amount of diced shallot in place of the green onions because that was what I had on hand and I absolutely loved this soup! It is simple to make and very mild and creamy. Thanks for this great recipe, I will be making it again soon!
This was good...better the next day...I cooked the beans and carrots with the potatoes...if I would have had yhe potatoes cooked before adding the rest, I feel they would have been mush before the rest cooked thru.
When I was a child growing up, after a day at the beach with swimming lessons, I loved coming home to this soup for supper - Mom could never seem to make enough of it. She was a big fan of Pacific Condensed Milk, so used that instead of half and half.
My family of 6 calls this a "keeper". Very good, check it out. I also added spinach and diced ham.
This is really tasty and simple.
The first time I made this I didn't change anything and it was very good, but with my family they like some type of meat in their soup. =( So I just made this soup again but instead of water I used chicken broth and added some cooked chicken at the end.
Made this for my husband who is second generation American with Finnish relatives. Made it for dinner. Had to substitute frozen string beans and peas. Was amazed that the only spices were salt and pepper! So just followed recipe as best I could. Served a big bowl to my husband. He gave it a B plus. Yes, he could have it again. As it lacked protein, I added a cheese stick on the side. When I had my serving, I felt it was too much liquid. Next time I would serve in a smaller bowl and have something complimentary with it. One half a sandwich? Or the cheese and crackers to follow the soup. I agree with my husband, it has a nice mild taste. I realized that Finland is north and cold in winter. So it makes sense that this summer soup emphasizes fresh vegetables when they are available.
So simple and delicious. I throw in some Ultratex along with the flour to thicken it more, and swap the green onions for leek, but otherwise make the whole thing as is, albeit in a larger batch. I usually eat the cold leftovers for breakfast with hot sauce - fantastic!
I'm from the east coast of Canada; we call this hodgepodge!! Delicious!
