Black Bean and Salsa Soup

I have now been making this soup for six years and still love it. I have played with it a little, but it great just as written. The changes I usually make are to increase the beans to 3 cans. I blend about 1 1/2 cans and leave the other 1 1/2 cans whole. If I have time I will saute some garlic and onion, but most of the time I am making this soup I am in a hurry for a quick and healthy meal, so I don't bother. There have been a few reviewers who comment on the high sodium of this recipe. I buy organic black beans and they are very low in sodium. You can use dried beans to cut it back even further. I use low sodium broth from Trader Joes. You can also look for low sodium salsa. I love this recipe. It is quick to put together, tasty and more importantly healthy if you cut down on the sodium.