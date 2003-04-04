Black Bean and Salsa Soup
This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.
This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.
This is a fantastic recipe! Now know why there are so many glowing reviews. It's so easy (I was done, from start to finish in 15 minutes. We're vegetarian and it's difficult to find a black bean soup in restaurants that's not made with chicken stock or doesn't have bacon. Now I can make the black bean soup that my husband loves so much right at home. Upon other reviewers suggestions, I saved one cup of beans to add whole, I added 3 teaspoons lime juice, triple the cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic, freshly chopped cilantro and 1/2 fresh jalapeno pepper. I also used the immersion blender and blended the soup right in the pot (talk about a great invention!). The soup came out perfect and tasted great with quesadillas. Next time, I'll probably saute some onions and add some corn for a different taste in the soup. Thanks very much for this recipe. It is definitely a keeper!!Read More
If you are looking for a Black Bean Soup recipe, this isn't it. The taste of the salsa really overpowers the beans and it tasted more like salsa soup. I was disappointed and threw the soup away as it was inedible. Someone in the house thought it could be salvaged as a dip, but I have better recipes for that. Still looking for a good vegetarian Black Bean soup.Read More
This is a fantastic recipe! Now know why there are so many glowing reviews. It's so easy (I was done, from start to finish in 15 minutes. We're vegetarian and it's difficult to find a black bean soup in restaurants that's not made with chicken stock or doesn't have bacon. Now I can make the black bean soup that my husband loves so much right at home. Upon other reviewers suggestions, I saved one cup of beans to add whole, I added 3 teaspoons lime juice, triple the cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic, freshly chopped cilantro and 1/2 fresh jalapeno pepper. I also used the immersion blender and blended the soup right in the pot (talk about a great invention!). The soup came out perfect and tasted great with quesadillas. Next time, I'll probably saute some onions and add some corn for a different taste in the soup. Thanks very much for this recipe. It is definitely a keeper!!
Add Sherry! I've used hundreds of Allrecipes and this is the first time I felt compelled to add a review. This is fantastic soup! I used the suggestions of sauteed onions and garlic in pan first, used three cans of beans (two pureed, one left whole), extra cumin, splash of hot sauce, and added chopped cilantro. I also added a splash of Sherry, as I know this is the secret ingredient in my favorite restaurant soup. Delectable! I planned to freeze the leftover but we ate it all.
Very tasty soup! I agree with other reviewers to reserve some of the black beans whole. I used 1 can low fat low sodium chicken broth and 1 can Rotel instead of the salsa. I also sauteed some sweet Vidalia onion and garlic before adding beans, broth, and Rotel. I added cumin, dash red pepper, garlic powder, onion powder. Then I used a hand held blender (Emeril calls it the boat motor) and blended until I got the consistency I wanted. Then added the reserved whole black beans. I left lid off pot and let it simmer to reduce the amount of liquid and concentrate the flavors. At the very end I added the juice of a lime. It was delicious. Great base recipe to add your favorite flavors! When serving I added a dollop of no fat sour cream and some chopped green onions. A meal in itself! Thanks for a great recipe!
This soup was wonderful! I did make a few changes: I used chicken broth vs. vegetable broth. I used homemade salsa that was heavy with garlic and cilantro. I didn't have enough black beans, so I added about 1/4 cup refried beans. I followed the advise of some other reviews and left some black beans whole. I also added cayenne and sauteed chopped onion to the bean mixture. To make it a heartier meal, I added 1-1/2 cup rice and 1/2 cp corn to the soup. I can't wait to make this again!
I've made Black Bean soup from scratch which takes so much longer than this recipe and yet the taste is the same, so why make it from scratch again? Thanks for the recipe. I added cubed grilled chicken to the soup which was good too. Remember to leave a can or so of the beans out of the blender so you have some whole or mashed type beans in the soup for texture. I also added alittle sherry to the recipe. It's how I've always made black bean soup. Try it, it's great:)
This the easiest soup I have ever made and my boyfriend loved it! We have also omited part of the broth to make it into a black bean dip. Excellent with tortilla chips :)
This was AMAZING!! I loved it. I modified the recipe by making it for 6.. 1 1/2 cups salsa, 1 1/2 tsp cumin, 3 cans beans, and 2 cups vegetable broth. I blended everything but 1 can of the beans. I drained and rinsed those and added them to the pot, then added the blended mixture to that. This gave the soup more 'substance', I really liked it with some beans in it. Great, great soup!!
Adding to all of the other great comments, I thought this was very delicious and very easy to make. In spite of the simple ingredients, it was very flavorful. I added some leftover cooked rice (about 1/2 cup) to this and it added a nice texture to it. It also freezes very well without effecting the taste or texture. I have already added this to my "must-make" soups list.
Quite good, I was very surprized. I used organic beans, organic broth and a quality chunky salsa. Next time, I might saute some onion, garlic and red pepper and add that. For a quick soup, this was very good. I had a cup of this with half of a sandwich for lunch and I was quite satisfied.
I am always looking for new twists on my old standbys. I have made gallons of black bean soup, most from a recipe that I got almost 40 years ago in Key West. This recipe, along with many of the suggestions I found in other reviews, gave me the ideas for my final recipe. Thank you everyone, especially Maryanne. Here is what I did, I diced a large onion and minced 5 cloves of garlic and cooked them a bit in some olive oil, I drained and rinsed 4 cans of black beans, added to the onions, added 1 box low sodium chicken broth, 1 tablespoon cumin, 2 teaspoons of Mrs Dash Fiesta Lime seasoning, 1 jar medium salsa. I blended all until smooth with imersion blender...then added in my final can of rinsed and drained beans. This is by far the most tasty and easy pot of soup I have ever made. I will serve it tomorrow with cheese quesadillas, I can't wait!
This was a fantastic soup-spicy, quick and tasty-it took more time to bake the cornbread I made to accompany the soup than the actual soup did! Thanks for the great recipe.
My name's Logen and I'm 13, i made this soup and it was sooooo goooood...............but i made a twist to it. instead of black beans i put Great Northern beans in it, instead of broth, water, cumin, jalepenos, red hot mexican chile powder,salsa and cayanne. along w/it i hade town house crackers.
I was skeptical that such a simple soup could really be as good as the reviews indicate. WOW. That's all I can say. This soup is awesome!! Next time, I'll probably only blend half the black beans; I typically like my soup a little chunkier.
I love this soup. If you do it as-is it's good. If you spice it up it's GREAT. I like using dried beans that I soak and cook with a hint of cilantro,(that way I know exactly what's in them!) low-sodium organic broth, and organic medium-hot salsa. But when I spice it up, I add corn kernels, garlic, cilantro, tomato chunks (after blending) and serve with corn chips and cheese quesadillas cut into dip-able slices. It's also good with cubed chicken in it.
This recipe is nearly identical to one from Real Simple magazine years back. It's been a go to for me and always gets rave reviews. If you have a hand blender, life is oh so much easier. And some chopped avocado on top is a nice addition.
This was a pretty good recipe, however I felt for me, I needed a bit more seasoning. I added two cloves of garlic (which I sauteed in the stock, then added the rest of the ingredients), chili powder, ground coriander, more cumin, a dash of hot sauce and some lime juice (just a tad). I also served with cilantro and avocado (no sour cream - it really doesn't need it). The end result was really good and I'll definitely be making it again. This recipe is a great recipe jumping off point, that you can doctor up to your liking.
I liked the base recipe, but it definitely needed some "oomph". Though I rarely mess with a recipe the first time I make it, this time I did. I added an extra tsp of cumin, a tsp of cilantro, and 5 drops of Frank's Red Hot sauce--that did the trick! Put shredded taco cheese on top of the sour cream as well. Will be making again.
I LOVE this recipe! It's cheap, healthy, fast, simple, made from on-hand ingredients -- perfect! On top of that, my boyfriend (who swears to hate ALL beans) not only ate this soup, but now requests it regularly! Because it's so simple, the quality of the salsa matters. Just like when cooking with wine, be sure to use a salsa that you like to eat (as it will surely influence the overall outcome). One thing to note: the sour cream and green onions are much more than a garnish and should not be left out. They add immensely to the soup, giving it just the right creaminess and crunch.
I agree with everyone who said that this recipe is great to experiment with. I usually like to follow the recipe fairly exactly, but I ran into a little trouble with the food processor, so I decided to skip that step and instead just cook it un-processed. Somewhere along the way, my mom suggested that I throw in some frozen corn, so I did and simmered it for about 8-10 minutes. The result was an excellent southwestern soup that I garnished with a little shredded cheddar cheese and served with warmed flour tortillas. I'd recommend it to anyone.
Does not have the depth of flavor that you get from cooking your own beans all day with the herbs and seasonings...BUT for a quick, satisfying meal at the last minute or after work, this cannot be beat. I use home made chicken stock (always have in the freezer) and drained/rinsed the beans as All Recipes recommends to cut the sodium.
One of the easiest and flavorful soups I've tasted!! This one is definitely a keeper! I did make a few modifications... I added 1/4 onion, 1/4 jalapeno, garlic powder, and a handful of cilantro to the food processor. Along with other reviewers I also reserved one can of the black beans to add more texture to the soup. Used medium heat salsa and it was just perfect with just the right amount of spice. Will make again and again. Thanks so much for the recipe!
this is the best and easiest soup ever! I added a can of corn and also an extra can of black beans (kept them whole). I also followed other reviews and added lime juice, more cumin and topped it with avocado. Delish!!
I have now been making this soup for six years and still love it. I have played with it a little, but it great just as written. The changes I usually make are to increase the beans to 3 cans. I blend about 1 1/2 cans and leave the other 1 1/2 cans whole. If I have time I will saute some garlic and onion, but most of the time I am making this soup I am in a hurry for a quick and healthy meal, so I don't bother. There have been a few reviewers who comment on the high sodium of this recipe. I buy organic black beans and they are very low in sodium. You can use dried beans to cut it back even further. I use low sodium broth from Trader Joes. You can also look for low sodium salsa. I love this recipe. It is quick to put together, tasty and more importantly healthy if you cut down on the sodium.
Terrific soup anytime of year! I made this yesterday and took the advice of some of the other reviewers, only blending one can of black beans with the broth in order to have some "chunkiness" to the soup. In addition, I only added 1/2 cup of salsa and then added a full can of diced petite tomatoes and some extra seasonings. It was delish. I topped each serving with sour cream, mexican cheese blend, and some toasted corn tortilla strips. Served with a small salad, this makes a great (not to mention healthy and easy) meal.
We loved this soup! It was SO good. I blended one can of the beans with the broth in the blender, and then added the salsa plus a small can of diced spicy tomatoes- didn't puree this, just chopped it a bit... I wanted to keep some chunks. Then I added the mixture to the saucepan with the other (whole) beans. I added the cumin and the juice of half a small lime. Didn't use the sour cream (didn't have any) or the onions. We came up with a bunch of variations we want to try, including corn, chicken, garbanzo beans, kidney beans, cilantro, bell peppers, and different salsas- we used Archer Farms Three Bean, which was good, but different salsa would add variety. We can't wait to make it again. We ate it with some cheese quesadillas and tortilla chips.
If you are looking for a Black Bean Soup recipe, this isn't it. The taste of the salsa really overpowers the beans and it tasted more like salsa soup. I was disappointed and threw the soup away as it was inedible. Someone in the house thought it could be salvaged as a dip, but I have better recipes for that. Still looking for a good vegetarian Black Bean soup.
Really quick and really good. Not substantial enough to make a meal by itself, but it goes very well with quesadillas. It might not look too appealing, but a dab of sour cream really helps it out. We also like to increase the number of black beans we put directly into the soup.
Excellent soup. I added diced bell peppers, corn and onions to make it a little chunky and added an extra can of beans not mashed. Everyone loved it!
I have made this many times as written. I always leave half the beans and all the salsa whole for texture, though it does take a bit longer to cook and blend flavors. This is a very adaptable recipe. I have begun experimenting with different beans, and today I added one can of CHILI BEANS (undrained) and one can of corn which was delicious. The bean mixture, before adding the broth is a fine bean dip on its own. Don't forget the chips!
Very easy. I garnished with cheddar cheese and it was delicious. I also used beef broth instead of vegetable and it came out great. I think this will become a regular in our house.
SODIUM INTAKE: I don't know why the ESHA database gave this so much sodium. None of the ingredients (with the possible exception of sour cream) contain noticable sodium in and of themselves. I think that most canned black beans have sodium added, and that since the recipe calls for canned black beans, that the database gave the average amount of sodium on that basis. However, there is no reason why one can't use dried beans, or simply cans with no added sodium.
This made a good base, but I had my son (who is a HS culinary student) play with it and add some spices (salt, pepper, paprika, crushed red pepper, chili powder & onion powder) to make it more flavorful. He suggested adding 1/2 an onion the next time. I will definitely make it again with his suggestions.
Yum! I made a few changes though because I think the original recipe would have been too bland. I sauteed half an onion and 2 cloves of garlic, then added that to to the food processor. Also, I reduced the broth to 1 cup because more would be too watery. With the changes, this was pretty tasty and healthy (well, minus the large dollop of sour cream on top--which by the way, makes this EVEN better!).
Very easy but tastes like it took effort. Not to mention healthy too. This will be a staple for our house.
Sorry, I can't give a review based on experience due to my review of the nutritional information which eliminates this recipe from potential use. Do any of you realize that a serving of this soup provides over 2000 mg of sodium? Dangerous stuff for those of us who are watching our sodium intake or anyone else who plans to eat any food containing salt for the next 24 hours.
INCREDIBLE! Simple, healthy, and SO delicious. A fantastic lunch with a side of tortillas or cheese quesadillas. Even my kiddos who don't like black beans themselves love using this as a dip!
This sounds wonderful, I think I will saute some onion and maybe a little celery, and some carrot, I love to experiment. I thank you for the start of the recipe.. So many things you can do with it. Thank you
Very tasty. I've also used red beans and lots of hot sauce.
It tastes so good for being so easy!
I loved how easy this was to make!! A couple of strong suggestions: 1. Add a chipotle in adobe sauce to give it a nice smoky flavor 2. Quadruple the beans! I smushed up 2 cans of beans with my blender and then added another 30 ounce can of black beans to give it texture. 3. Add ANY leftover meat you have, ie. chicken, steak, hamburger meat, to give it that extra richness. 4. Add garlic, lots of extra cumin and lime juice. 5. Garnish with plenty of cilantro, sour cream, green onions and crunched up tortilla chips 6. Double the recipe or you will be just doing it again the next day!
Loved it, never had black bean soup before, I added the sautéed onions and garlic and loved it. Would make again!
This soup is wonderful, simple, easy, cheap and healthy! Everyone in my family loved it, including kids, teens and adults. My husband likes a kick so we added fresh chopped jalapeno and some sliced avacado to his.
I didn't have a few ingredients so I had to substitute a few things: cumin was substituted for chili powder, green onion was substituted for red onion (added during blending). I also added two teaspoons of sriracha hot sauce and garnished with crushed tortilla chips.
Pathetically easy. Really. If you like your soup smooth, follow the recipe. If you want some whole beans floating around (like a lot of folks do), add a can or two of rinsed black beans. Easy peasy.
Delicious! Made as written, only reserving one can of beans and pureeing the rest of the ingredients in the pot with my immersion blender. This could not be a more simple recipe. I used salsa from a jar that my husband bought for (gag!) $9 at a local produce stand. Nasty stuff with chips, but I knew I could use it in a recipe. It worked perfectly in this one. I cranked the heat to medium-high and it was all ready in 10 minutes, start to finish. Served with cheese quesadillas for a complete meal. I'm on the fence about adding sautéed onions/garlic next time. I'm not sure they're necessary, given the extra work. I'm also considering amping up the nutrition with the addition of diced red peppers and jalapeños. Delicious as is, and easy to play with, too. Try it!
This was good, but I added more ingredients to make it a heartier soup. I first sauteed red bell peppers with chopped garlic. I then added the recipe ingredients to the pan. Once they were heated through, I scooped half of the soup into a blender and blended until smooth. I poured the blended soup back into the pot and added frozen corn, chopped fresh cilantro, and the juice from one lime. It turned out deliciously chunky and flavorful.
This tasted good, but it needs a little more texture to it, in my opinion. Next time I will take the advice of another reviewer and put some of the whole black beans into the blended mixture and then heat it up. I topped it with a little shredded cheddar cheese and sour cream and it was very good.
This is one of my favorite go-to meals. My husband, not a vegetarian, loves it too. I follow the recipe exactly, just vary the brand of salsa to change it up from time to time. Super easy and super delicious! Served with tortilla chips and some chopped avocado over the sour cream puts it over the top.
This soup in wonderful! I add fresh cilantro and garlic and puree about half the ingredients so it still has a chunky texture. So good for you too!
Mads as is and it was not very flavorful.
Tasty and easy recipe. Throw it in a blender and then heat it up. Recipes don't get much easier. Thank you. I did not have two cans of black beans, so I used one can of black beans and one can of red kidney beans. I like garlic a lot and add it to practically all soup recipes, so I added 1 tbsp minced garlic. I also added 1 tbsp of cinnamon.
Very Easy! Add fresh cherry tomato (sliced) & cilantro sour cream.
I added some jalapenos that I had canned over the summer and it gave it a great kick! So EASY!!!
Excellent and super easy...Just FYI...throw all this in a Vitamix Blender for about 8 minutes on high and it is even easier to make because it heats itself up!
Excellent when paired with quesadillas. I saved about 1 cup of black beans and added them to the blended mixture. Very good!
This makes a great easy soup. I added rice and omitted the green onions.
This was great. I used chicken broth because it's what I had on hand, and added a little garlic and some onion powder. Next time I'm going to use a salsa that's less spicy.
I loved this recipe. I replaced the veggie broth with chicken broth and added tortilla strips to add a bit more substance.
So great! I love how simple and healthy this is, and it was delicious too. I added some jalapeno slices before blending, and corn while heating it up. I'll be making this frequently!
Great idea! Added the whole container of store made salsa and added chili powder. Will make again! This time with lime and/or chicken. Def purée one can of beans and leave one whole. Easy, healthy, and delicious! Even better after 2 days!
For the short amount of time it takes to make this soup, it is awesome! Thanks for the recipe! As per other suggestions, I started off with about 1/2 cup diced onion, a bit of butter and chicken stock, and a tsp of garlic puree. I followed the recipe as is except for using chicken broth because that is what I had. I also reserved about a cup of whole beans and added them back to the soup after pureeing. I also added 1/2 can of corn packed in water. Because I used a mild salsa, I added a few dashes of Frank's hot sauce and about 1/8 of tsp of chipotle puree for heat and flavour. Topped with green onions, low fat sour cream, and a few crushed tortilla chips, I impressed my friend with a homemade lunch and my husband happily polished the rest off for dinner. If you're looking to cut back the sodium, President's Choice Blue Menu has sodium-reduced black beans and also canned corn packed in water (no salt at all).
Extremely easy to make, plus it's delicious. Used an immersion blender right in the sauce pan. Followed other suggestions and kept out 1/2 c beans. Also, added some dry cilantro and 1/2 tsp. lime juice. Will need to make again soon!
So easy to throw together with items already in the pantry! I didn't have any salsa the day I made the soup so I used a can of Ro-Tel and chicken stock in place of the vegetable stock. We had some leftover cooked brown rice and added that as well to make a really delicious & hearty soup for a cold day.
I really enjoyed this but I also added the juice from one lime and garlic salt. This really could have used some crunch so the next time I will likely add some corn and possibly an extra can of whole black beans. This is 7 Weight Watcher Smart Points but if you omit the sour cream it's only 4 points.
This was perfect for a cold, snowy night. I followed the recipe exactly as it was written. My husband and I ate it with cornbread. The cumin was a great touch!
This was an amazingly easy recipe that only took 5 minutes to prepare, with minimal ingredients, and it came out absolutely delicious. Even my husband enjoyed this and that says a lot! I did two things differently from the recipe which included adjusting the salt usage. How much salt you add is up to your personal preference. One really important thing I did differently from this recipe was to only process ¾ of the beans adding the rest in with the mixture in the sauce pan. Along with the green onions, this will give your soup texture. The sour cream will provide additional creaminess at the end. If you are looking for a quick, easy, and cheap soup recipe that is really tasty, this is it.
I really liked this soup but I would make some changes... I think its too thin as it is.. either use less broth or add more beans. Also, I added cilantro and sweet peppers.
This was very quick and easy. I followed the directions exactly. I liked the flavor of it, but I think we would prefer it thicker (without the broth) either on top of rice or as a dip for chips, so that's how I'll try it next time.
so easy and so good! rave reviews from everyone who tried it. cilantro and a little plain yogurt on top really makes the dish!
Yum! Substituted chicken broth for veggie broth. We enjoyed this very much! And it's good for you too!
We thought this was tasty, but not a stand alone meal - we ate it with a nice salad and bread. I found the low-sodium beans and broth as allrecipes suggested, and I rinsed the beans well. I also used a nice chunky salsa.
Very simple to make and turned out better than I expected: as others had suggested, I used used a can of rotel as the salsa. Served with yellow rice so it could be put on a plate (instead of a bowl).
This soup is phenomenal!! I took one user's suggestion and added the extra cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, fresh cilantro, and whole beans. AMAZING and so incredibly easy and quick!
This sort of recipe is ingenious in its simplicity and is just the thing to save a dinner party. I do wish the flavors were slightly more complex, although they are still very satisfying. I chilled mine in the refrigerator for an hour and touted it as Black Bean Gazpacho. Well worth the effort in midsummer!
Very delicious soup! I looked at previous reviews and saw complaints about it being too watery, so I drained the salsa before I put it in the food processor to get rid of extra moisture. Turned out great. My husband said the soup tasted like the inside of a burrito. I will make this again soon.
YUM! I add onions, jalapenos & double the cumin before putting it in the food processor. I leave 1 can beans whole then heat it all.Broken tortilla chips,sour cream, shredded cheese, green onions are adde!d to taste! Add rice and its a gumbo! Chili Bread(recipe also found on this site) along with this makes a WONDERFUL meal on a cold night! Will be making this again and again!
This is so easy. All I do to dress it up is add an extra teaspoon of cumin and a teaspoon of garlic. It's perfect.
really good! I added a can of chopped green chiles and used chicken broth and added one of the cans of beans without pureing. Quicker than kd!
I just love this quick and yummy soup! It goes together in a snap. I puree it after heating, using my immersion blender, and it works perfectly. Great topped with shredded cheese, chopped cilantro, a little diced green onion, or even a dollop of guacamole. Add a salad and some warm corn tortillas on the side and you're all set!
I make this soup often & just love how simple it is to make, yet so delicious! Like most reviewers, I also leave some beans whole. Depending on what salsa I have on hand, I also up the spices. Occasionally, I'll add a can of corn as well. However, even just following the recipe as written, it's a 5 star recipe!
Excellent! This recipe is so simple and tastes wonderful. I used Pace lime and cilantro chunky salsa and chicken broth instead of vegetable. The lime flavor really added to the soup. I also added pre-cooked strips of steak to make it a heartier meal. No longer vegetarian but delicious!
Super easy, super cheap, and SUPER TASTY! I added a couple shakes of chili powder, otherwise, this was a GREAT recipe.
I made this soup as directed the first time and really enjoyed it. I made some modifications the second time to reduce the sodium and enjoyed it even more: I diced a medium onion and sauteed it for a few minutes. I then added some minced garlic and sauteed it with the onions for another few minutes. I blended one can of drained, rinsed beans with the cumin, chunky salsa, and 15oz of water (filled up the black bean can with water) instead of vege broth. I then put the blended mixture in the pot with the onions/garlic and the other can of drained/rinsed beans. I brought it to a boil and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. I then added some crushed red pepper for some heat, the juice of a half lime and some fresh cilantro. Very delicious.
this was really delicious! I used beef broth and mixed in some chopped green onion while cooking. We then mixed in the sour cream in our bowls and it was absolutely superb! Great to serve with the quesadillas!
My version was ***** but I made a few changes inspired by the comments of others. I started by sauteeing 1 garlic and 1/2 chopped onion in olive oil, then I added rinsed beans (reserved about a cup for later), the salsa (Herdez brand), cumin, and chicken stock (didn't have veggie). Once hot, used the immersion blender and then added back remaining beans. Final touches were chopped green onion and cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime. Amazing, and very fast. Good with sour cream but a little cheddar on top was also a nice addition. It is a bonus that most of the ingredients are easy to keep on hand in the pantry.
This was a delicious soup! I made a homemade salsa (very easy... just tomatoes, chilis, onion and cilantro) instead of jarred salsa. It lent a really "fresh" taste to the soup. I did find that it seemed a bit watery... I think next time, I'll reserve some of the beans and leave them whole in the soup. Over all, very good and very easy to make!
This is probably the fastest recipe I have ever made with such outstanding results! I put it together for a party I was having and everyone raved! They couldn't believe how fast I made it. The only change I made was reserving about 1 cup of the black beans to add to the blended mixture...that way the soup had some texture to it. (Or maybe I just blended it too long) You have to try this easy recipe!
We have small children and it's our family favorite!
This is delicious! I made it as directed and it was perfect! My kids asked if we could make this every week! I used an immersion blender in the pot which worked really well. It wasn't blended to a smooth consistency, which was perfect for us.
So easy, tasty, and healthy! I used 3 cans of beans, rinsed and drained. Reserved 1 can. Added 1 tsp no sodium chx bouillon and 2 cups water. Added some chili powder, garlic powder, and lime juice. Used the immersion blender, then added the last can of beans and some frozen corn. In just a few min over med-high heat, dinner was ready!
easy a good
I used rotel plus salsa, 3 teaspoons lime juice, double the cumin, 1 teaspoon garlic, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes and a full jalapeno. I also only blended half the beans. It tastes so good! I was surprised by how good it was. This will be a regular in my kitchen.
Was super easy with immersion blender, served on top of seasoned rice was yummy, simple, and pretty healthy. Thank you.
This recipe was amazing! I sauteed a medium onion with a shallot and garlic, then added about a cup of corn and a cup of the beans to the pan and let the flavors meddle together. I blended everything else and threw in the beans, corns and onions and simmered it for a bit, then served as per the recipe except that I added a sprinkle of cheddar-jack cheese on top of the soup. I served it with a cheese quesadilla and even I couldn't believe how delicious it was! I will definitely be making this again!
This recipe is amazing as is. My whole family loves it, including my 2 year old. I use this soup as a base, and to make it really filling, after scooping it into each bowl, I add 1/2 - 1 whole avocado per bowl, some chopped cilantro, tortilla chips and sour cream. It makes this soup beyond delicious and really knocks it out of the park. My husband likes to add cheese to his as well. I've considered blending avocado and cilantro right into the soup, but haven't tried it yet. I like the chunks the cut up avocado adds to the dish when added after the soup is blended.
Fabulous! It is a keeper and will be appearing on my table on a monthly basis. As other reviewers suggested, I saved one cup of beans to add whole, I added 3 teaspoons lime juice, doubled the cumin, doubled the garlic and jalapeno pepper. Added a diced onion. Thanks very much for this recipe.
excellent,quick and good for you. We've had it twice in the last week!
I think this is a good soup - so I gave it 4 stars, as written. However, with some additions, it would be a 5. Definitely add garlic, extra cumin and lime - also, I used low sodium chicken broth, for better flavor.
I was surprised at how good this was. Sort of like chili, but not. Great on a cold night.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections