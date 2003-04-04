Black Bean and Salsa Soup

This soup is one of those last minute things I tossed together one night. It's very simple and it takes about 5 minutes to put together.

Recipe by Maryanne

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In an electric food processor or blender, combine beans, broth, salsa, and cumin. Blend until fairly smooth.

  • Heat the bean mixture in a saucepan over medium heat until thoroughly heated.

  • Ladle soup into 4 individual bowls, and top each bowl with 1 tablespoon of the sour cream and 1/2 tablespoon green onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 13.3g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 1216.1mg. Full Nutrition
