The Best Vegetable Salad

A refreshing vegetable salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the tomatoes and cucumbers make it taste great. It is very much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good for any green salad.
This is a delicious salad, and it does have an Israeli feel to it. The overall flavor reminds me a little bit of Fatoosh. I wouldn't have thought to put dill and basil together, but they complement this wonderfully crunchy salad beautifully. A definite keeper!
A pretty salad, and easy to prepare. I just didn't find it particularly memorable taste-wise. Although the jicama is nice and crunchy, I don't feel it adds much taste-wise.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2013
Given that the submitter gives you such wide latitude with her recipe in order to make it your own, this recipe, this salad, is excellent. I've tried jicama before and thought it was basically tasteless, so I left it out. Also, I chose to slice rather than chop the vegetables - it seemed to me that chopped radishes might be a bit challenging to spear with your fork! As for the dressing, I knew I'd love it. Fresh and light, not overbearing at all, just how I like it. A light lemon vinaigrette is my favorite dressing, and adding the fresh basil and dill enhanced it with a fresh, spring-like flavor. I didn't have pomegranate juice, unfortunately. I would have liked to try it! I did not add the water - for my tastes it didn't need it. I chose this as a main dish salad for Hubs and me (after three days of good ol' Memphis barbecue and side dishes we needed something light and healthy!) so I topped it with pan seared scallops. Nice salad - just what we were after. With only two reviews, and none in nearly three years, this is a sadly neglected recipe.
I really loved this salad dressing. I loved the lemony flavor and the fresh herbs. If I tweaked the dressing at all, it was to add more dill and basil, to my taste. My veggies included: baby cukes, grape tomatoes, a yellow bell pepper, scallions and Romaine. The dressing complemented everything, but especially the tomatoes! Thanks for posting!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2017
Excellent. Trying this recipe is how I discovered jicama and I love it. Great just as a snack as well.
