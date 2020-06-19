The Best Vegetable Salad

A refreshing vegetable salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the tomatoes and cucumbers make it taste great. It is very much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good for any green salad.

Recipe by DUSTYDO157

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Place lettuce, radishes, tomatoes, green onion, jicama, cucumber, and bell pepper in a large salad bowl.

  • Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, pomegranate juice, water, garlic, dill, basil, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle dressing over the salad just before serving.

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 4.8g; sodium 397.9mg. Full Nutrition
