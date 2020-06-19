The Best Vegetable Salad

Given that the submitter gives you such wide latitude with her recipe in order to make it your own, this recipe, this salad, is excellent. I've tried jicama before and thought it was basically tasteless, so I left it out. Also, I chose to slice rather than chop the vegetables - it seemed to me that chopped radishes might be a bit challenging to spear with your fork! As for the dressing, I knew I'd love it. Fresh and light, not overbearing at all, just how I like it. A light lemon vinaigrette is my favorite dressing, and adding the fresh basil and dill enhanced it with a fresh, spring-like flavor. I didn't have pomegranate juice, unfortunately. I would have liked to try it! I did not add the water - for my tastes it didn't need it. I chose this as a main dish salad for Hubs and me (after three days of good ol' Memphis barbecue and side dishes we needed something light and healthy!) so I topped it with pan seared scallops. Nice salad - just what we were after. With only two reviews, and none in nearly three years, this is a sadly neglected recipe.