Sun-Brewed Mint Tea

14 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 9
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A refreshing tea that's brewed by sitting in the sun for a few hours.

By FutureChefShay

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the water into a large glass container with a lid. Stir in honey until dissolved.n

    Advertisement

  • Zest the lemon, being careful not to include any white pith, and juice the lemon. Combine the zest and juice with the honey water mixture.n

  • Hold a bunch of mint in one hand; use your other hand to twist and squeeze the leaves, slightly bruising them to release their fragrance and oils. Immerse the bunches in the water mixture. Cover the container and place in direct sunlight for two hours. Remove the mint leaves, shake, and serve over ice in tall glasses, garnished with a mint sprig.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/16/2022