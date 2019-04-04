Sun-Brewed Mint Tea
A refreshing tea that's brewed by sitting in the sun for a few hours.
I used a mild basil variety and orange mint mixture. BTW, a "BUNCH" is equal to a cup and a half. I looked it up once when using cilantro, and was glad I did!Read More
Funny? With the listed ingredients, dosen't taste like tea at all!!!!Read More
Not bad. I'm wanting a bit more taste--either from the lemon or tea. It tastes a bit like flavored water, so I think I'd add a tea bag or two next time. It also isn't that minty, but 2 bunches of mint is a vague measurement. Not sure what the recipe submitter really meant, so I looked it up. A small bunch is about .5 oz (which is what I used), a larger bunch is 1 oz. Perhaps what was meant was a large bunch? At any rate, I made the Mint Ice Cubes on here (recipe by Skuba) and added it to my glass of tea. Although it took them a while to melt, once they did, it is a mint explosion! thanks for the recipe.
followed the recipes, then brewed it in the fridge- (much safer that way) added some extra lemon too, yum!
YUMMM!!! I found your recipe this morning and just happen to have a huge bunch of mint growing nicely in my green house. I made the tea, then added one lipton regular tea bag to it for a bit of caffein and taste. It is sooo good! Im sipping some right now! Thanks for sharing! :)
This was easy and a nice way to use my mint plant. I found it very refreshing over some ice. Another person thought it maybe didn't have a strong enough flavor, but I thought it worked well as a light, refreshing drink.
This is an old Amish recipe for iced tea. They call it Meadow tea. I rustic camp near several Amish families in Ontario, Canada. The mint they are referring to in the recipe is what they use as a tea base. A little common sense used and you might know that. After all, tea leaves are from plants! Anyway, this is a very easy, refreshing tea and great on a hot summer's day. Enjoy!
Very good and refreshing for a hot summer day! I'll be making this again.
I am wondering if they forgot to mention the tea bags! I put in the usual 10 bags into my sun tea container and then added the ingredients. Very yummy!
Great with any type of edible mint. I like to use lemon balm, which is related to mint. Great as sun tea or brewed.
I would have preferred a stronger flavour; possibly it was faint because it wasn't sunny, and possibly I didn't use enough mint. I'll make it again soon and see.
I put two lipton tea bags in it as well. It still had a light flavor, but delicious. I tried a couple of limes instead of lemon (because that is what I had on hand) and I'm now calling it a Sun-brewed Mint Limeade. haha
