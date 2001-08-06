Jeera (Cumin) Rice

This is a wonderfully cumin flavored rice that enhances the flavor of many a dull meal!! Some variations to this recipe that are delicious: after adding the cumin seeds add onion, ginger, whole black peppercorn, cloves, or a cinnamon stick. You could also add all of the above options to make a rice chock-full of tastes!
Great recipe! I have an Indian friend who gave me a couple of suggestions. I added 1/4 cup of frozen peas, then add a few strands of saffron to the top. Cover and steamed for about 5 minutes. Was awesome! Thanks for the recipe!
One of our standby recipes now! I actually use a tablespoon of the cumin seed because we like the flavor so much. The key is to add a good half teaspoon of salt at least, and then the flavor is to die for. Adding garlic and onion to the oil would be a plus! I usually use chicken or vegetable broth instead of water in this recipe. All of these things punch up the flavor and then it isn't bland at all.
Lots of nice flavor in this dish. I used Basmati rice and it turned out perfectly. I served this with Middle Eastern Cumin Meatballs and it was a great pairing. I'll definitely fix this again. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Meh. This wasn't bad, but not "great" either. Plain jasmine or basmati rice would complement an Indian meal just as well (sorry!). I could barely detect the presence of cumin in this. Jasmine rice is aromatic to begin with - and that's the prominent flavor I picked up (i.e. that of the rice itself). All in all, I'm glad to have given your recipe a try, but unfortunately, it's just not for me. Thanks anyways, MEDHALEE. :-)
I didn't have jasmine rice so I used basmati instead. The result was both aromatic and flavorful. The key with basmati rice is the "rice to water" ratio... just follow the guidelines for the brand of basmati you have and you should be fine. I made this with Chicken Tikka and Naan recipes from All Recipes and my hubby couldn't stop raving about the entire meal!!!...lol.
It was just YUMMY. The only changes/additions I made was instead of water I used chicken broth and tossed in a handful of frozen peas. It was tastey. I used it as a side dish to BBQ spare ribs and steamed carrots. I love cumin so this was really flavorful. I will make it often.
Very nice and not to strong a flavor for us. I used 1 1/2 teaspoon of Cumin, and after a few minutes of it simmering in the oil, added about a teaspoon of finely chopped garlic, and 3 tablespoons of finely chopped sweet onions, and continued cooking until onions transparent... then added a couple good grinds of salt, about a teaspoon of butter and the dry rice... after a couple of minutes in goes the water, and I added a good shot of chicken bouillon.. I used the ratio of rice and water, and followed the cooking directions from the package of Jasmine rice that I had to finish it off...
I really liked it. I used coconut oil since that is what I had in hand. The first time I cooked it, it was very good. The second time, I used basmati rice and added a pinch of cardamom and it was out of this world.
I served this with Indian butter chicken and it was really good. I used ground cumin instead of the seeds because it was all I had and I think I will continue to make it that way. The only thing I didn't like was that usually I rinse my rice to clean it before cooking and since this recipe fries the dry rice in oil I wasn't able to.
