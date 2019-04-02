Evil Turkey

This recipe makes the best turkey ever. It's great for Thanksgiving, potlucks, or dinner parties. Its can be made a day in advance to save time. It's a wonderful dish with just the right amount of spice that will fill your whole neighborhood with an enchanting aroma.

By Dreamthief

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Stir together the onion, roasted red peppers, whiskey, and garlic and place this mixture inside the cavity of the bird. Mince chipotle peppers in a food processor until about the consistency of spaghetti sauce. Rub half of the chipotles on the outside of the turkey, and place the rest inside the bird cavity. Place turkey in a roasting bag; close the bag according to the bag directions, and place onto a roasting pan.

  • Bake the turkey in the preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 3 1/2 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 180 degrees F (82 degrees C). Remove the turkey from the oven, and allow to rest in a warm area 10 to 15 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Note

I recommend making the turkey a day in advance; then you can chop the turkey into chunks, put it into a crock pot and fill remaining space with the turkey broth. Heat on LOW until heated through, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 67.6g; carbohydrates 2.1g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 196.4mg; sodium 233.7mg. Full Nutrition
