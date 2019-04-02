I just wanted dinner for two, so I used two turkey thighs, trimmed of fat and most of the skin. I scaled the recipe for 5 servings, but upped the amount of chipotles in adobo sauce to 1.5 oz because I wanted some heat. Just minced the chipotles by hand along with the roasted red peppers, added the other ingredients, then marinated the turkey thighs in the mixture for an hour before roasting at 350 deg F for 40 min. I didn't like the smell or taste of the marinade before cooking, but loved it once it was cooked. I took the meat out of the oven when it reached 162 deg F, knowing it would rise in temp to 165 while resting. My DH thought that the spiciness didn't penetrate the meat well enough, and though I disagree, I will try this with chicken next, because he might like it better with a thinner piece of meat (he likes things really spicy.) Served with roasted veggies that I cooked in the oven along with the turkey ... I used potatoes, onion, Brussels sprouts, and carrots, and the subtle, natural sweetness of the carrots was especially good with the Evil Turkey, so next time I will add more of those, and maybe some sweet potatoes. Now I need to find recipes to use up the rest of my now opened jars of roasted red peppers and chipotle chilies.