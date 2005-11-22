Country Fried Squash
This fried squash recipe was my grandmother's and it actually won a Blue Ribbon at the Tennessee State Fair! Be sure to use fresh squash, I use butternut but other squash would also be good.
The original recipe was quite bland for my taste so, on the second batch, I added approx. 1/2 tsp of salt, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper to the batter. I shallow fried and flipped halfway through cooking. We dipped in ketchup, and everyone in the family gobbled it up! The next day, we made it again with both squash and potatoes. With the minor adjustments to the seasoning, this is a definite keeper!Read More
I used yellow squash for this recipe and it was so easy and delicious. Minor recommendations: Instead of using an egg and milk just use the egg. Also, eliminate the spices in the recipe and just use Italian bread crumbs. In summary, slice the squash, dip in egg, shake in Italian bread crumbs and fry...UM..UM...GOOD!!
You have got to try this recipe!Oh my gosh!!! This is delicious! I can not stop eating the green tomatoes I fried up using this dredge. The squash was ok, it would have been better, a LOT better had I cut them thin instead of thick. The fried green tomatoes were out of this world. I did change the recipe up a bit by using (I am a season person, the more, the better!)salt, pepper, garlic powder, parsley, and season all in both the egg wash and the flour/corn meal mixture. I put it in a zip lock bag which makes the clean up easy.
When I made this recipe, I used yellow squash instead and i was a big hit. My boyfriend's mother was so impressed that she upgraded her fried squash recipe to include eggs, milk, and flour. It makes the squash crunchy outside and soft inside. My mom, roommate, dad, little brother, everyone I know loves this recipe. We've even made it with green tomatoes and zucchini. Being from the south, we love things fried, and this recipe is definately a keeper.
Very good! I used yellow crookneck squash and it turned out wonderful. Make sure you salt the hot squash to taste after you remove them from the pan and drain them on paper towels.
Great recipe for frying up all those summer squash! My children, who hate veggies, ate this willingly! I decreased the milk to 1/4 cup and added some Frank's Red Hot Sauce to the egg/milk mixture for a little kick! I have also made a batch using half a packet of Ranch mix in the flour for a little extra zing!
Love it! Just finished eating our first batch...so simple, so good. Our seasonings: 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1/2 tsp black peppper. We mixed this in with the flour, then dumped in a paper bag. Shook the squash slices in this 1st, then dipped in egg/milk mixture, then dredged lightly in cornmeal. Fried in 1/2" oil as directed. Super crispy and the squash was melt-in-your-mouth!
I had never fried squash before, and this turned out great. I used fresh yellow squash out of my dad's garden...Hubby loved it! Thanks!
Ohhh so good! I have tried to fry squash before, but it never turned out right. I found this recipe and fell in love! Very yummy. I did dip them into Italian stye breadcrumbs and flour instead of the cornmeal and they turned out perfect. This is a keeper.
The perfect recipe for fried squash. I had to "sample" these as I was cooking each batch b/c they smelled and looked so good. I also added Season-all and garlic salt to the flour mix. GREAT!
It was great! I had no idea how to make fried squash, so I came on & found your recipe! thank you so much, I will add it to my favorites!!!
OH MY! This is a great recipe! Our neighbors had given us squash & zucchini from their garden. I went in search for recipes, and found this one. My husband and I hadn't had fried veggies since we were kids! To the flour mixture, I added garlic powder(omitted garlic salt), onion powder, sea salt & course ground pepper. I was out of milk, so I used evaporated milk. I dipped the veggies in flour mixture, egg & milk, and back in the flour mixture. As soon as I took the veggies out of the pan, I added more salt. I had fixed a big meal, but most of it was left over, due to us filling up on the squash & zucchini! We had some left over and wanted to enjoy these again. I placed the veggies on a cookie sheet, and placed under broiler until nice and crisp. I repeated on other side. They were just as good as the day before. I'll certainly make again & again! Thanks for sharing.
This is the way my grandmother in TN made it too! I hate going to restaurants that just use plain flour batter ... it's just not right, LOL!
This was really good. It did need to be double dipped, but I have a trick for that. I doubled the flour mixture, and I add 1/3 of it into the egg mixture. Less messy and the same effect as double dipping. Also, I add alot more seasoning, but everybody knows that you season to your own tastes. Will definately make again!
These were really disappointing for me. My grandmother had an amazing recipe for "fried" squash that she baked in the oven, using summer squash/zucchini and cracker meal. I expected this to taste different and tried not to compare the two, but I just really didn't think these were very good. The corn meal breading wasn't great and they were quite bland. The squash on the inside was nice, but there are so many great recipes for butternut squash that are far less trouble and tastier than this one. I'm glad I tried this, but I won't be making it again.
Just a great, light, coating for any veggie and I will try it on fish and shrimp. This one is a real keeper! Two minutes to put together; I used yellow squash and it was just GREAT.
OMG...this is absolutley delicious!!!! The only regret I had was that I only had one large squash because we would have eaten more! It also works great with zucchini. I didn't use the egg or the cornmeal. I just soaked the sliced squash in a bowl of milk and then dipped the slices in flour seasoned with seasoning salt and a little black pepper. I will be making this for many years to come. Also makes a fabulous appetizer for almost any meal!
I thought this recipe was delicious! I think that next time I make it, I will try dipping the squash in buttermilk, instead of milk and egg. I think it will make it even better!
This is an excellent recipe! The hint of garlic made it really tasty. My boyfriend gobbled it up. He is hard to please, so if he loved it then anyone will!
I used yellow summer squash (crookneck squash my mom used to call them) My husband said this was just like his grandma used to make. He was eating it before it even cooled and it's a good thing I made extra since he was devouring it so quickly. I did salt it lightly as it came out of the hot oil. Thanks, I'll make this again it was so much better than cooking the frozen pre-breaded ones from the store.
These are goooooooooooooood. I have also made them gluten free by subbing in a blend of brown rice flour, potato starch, and arrowroot starch for the wheat flour...can't even tell a difference. I just use garlic powder and then extra salt. Threw in some onion powder also. SO GOOD! Not healthy, but who cares??!
Despite my failed attempts to make this healthier, it turned out really good! I originally tried to bake it but that didn't work at all (after 20 minutes the bottoms were still not getting crispy/golden), so I ended up frying them anyway, and they still turned out great! I did follow a couple of reviewers' suggestions. I cut the milk in half, added hot sauce to the egg mixture (which didn't even add a hint of spiciness so I won't bother next time), and added extra salt/garlic powder/onion powder. We had to still add some more salt after frying but they were REALLY GOOD. I'm not usually a huge veggie person but I think I liked these better than fries! Might try them with bread crumbs next time and try baking them that way, but these are definitely worth a try.
As I wanted to incorporate this into the meal, (instead of an appetizer or snack)I cut the squash into matchsticks and used it as a garnish. It complimented my pork loin nicely. I also served polenta and mushroom ragout. A nice fall comfort meal.
After reading reviews, I cut the milk and the cornmeal in half. Added a little onion powder and used yellow squash. I did use 2 coats of egg wash and batter. Very yummy! Served with ranch dip, but I was pleased to discover that the dip wasn't necessary. Tip: the thinner the slices, the better!
This was a really good recipe. I did use twice as much flour as the corn meal only after I tried the first batch.It's all according to taste.I was trying to find exactly how my mom did it and this was very close! I also used about a teaspoon of salt and my deep fryer. It worked great, and the breading stayed on! My family loved it!
yellow squash and zuchini are both good with this recipe BUT when those are out of season the taste not nearly as good I only use self rising flour as well. love it
this recipe was bland and not worth the calories :(
Not the best I've had, next time I'll try buttermilk instead of regular milk and, since the cornmeal kinda turned me off, I'll just use seasoned flour for dredging. That's how I make fried okra and it's the bomb!
I used yellow squash and Added a packet of dry ranch mix instead of salt and garlic salt. Best fried squash ever
Oh yum! This was great! I had an extra large yellow squash to use up and wasnt for sure what I wanted to make with it. I started reading that they could be fried up like fried green tomatoes and decided to use this recipe. My hubby gobbled them all up! He loved them so much! I did only add 1/4 cup cornmeal since Im not much of a cornmeal person, and then just added 1/4 cup more flour. It was plenty of cornmeal in my opinion. I could taste the cornmeal perfectly fine on the finished product. I may even reduce it slightly more next time. I will for sure be making this again when we have an abundance of squash. It would be great with all different varieties. Thanks for the recipe!
My aunt used to make this for me all the time when I'd go visit her every summer. I have no idea what her recipe is other than her using squash straight from her garden, but this definitely hits the spot for me!
I have been eating squash like this since I was 3 years old. This is by far the best way to cook and eat squash.
So YUMMY! I have never been successful in making good fried squash. We are from the south and I have attempted several times. Boy am I glad I found this recipe. We made it just as the recipe calls for but added extra, salt, pepper and garlic salt. My husband experimented and added some creole seasoning after they came out of the pan and it had a little kick.
This was great! The batter is tasty as well.
Excellent! For my first time cooking squash, that is. I spent the first 36 years of my life not eating squash, and finally my husband talked me into trying it. I love it! And this recipe was perfect. I'll use it every time I fry squash. Oh, one thing though. It needed more salt. Sprinkle a little kosher salt on each one after they come out of the grease. Kosher salt makes them PERFECTO!
The dredge recipe was superb! I really enjoyed this dish. I think I will try the dredge for fried catfish.
I've made this before w/summer squash and green tomatoe slices. It's great.
I did not care for this recipe. It was bland tasting and I added some garlic salt after cooking which made it a little tastier. Also thought it had too much cornmeal. Thanks anyway! I love trying new things.
Good recipe. Quick and easy.
I think I may have done something wrong here, b/c I was not impressed with this at all. I guess I just love my squash steamed!
love
This really does need to be double dipped. After frying one and tasting I added a lot more garlic salt and a bit of Blackening Seasoning, was much better. I did cut thin slices. These are good also dipped in Ranch dressing.
I used yellow squash and my family loved it. This is the only way my son would it squash.
The best fried squash I've ever eaten! I truly made a pig out of myself
very good, only thing i think you need to egg wash and coat twice
My family likes things crispy, so I cooked this a little while longer and really coated them. My family also requested I cut different sized pieces, so I did. The recipe was great.
I did not have cornmeal in the cupboard so I prepared this with all the other ingredients. The result was still extremely tasty. This is a definite remake!!
This was the best! even my 12 year old son ate it, and he hates all veggies! Tahnk You!
My husband and kids liked this! Thanks!
I made this last night and absolutely loved it! I used both squash and zuccini which worked out great. Another thing I also made was a greek yogurt dip for them. I simply used plain greek yogurt with some dry ranch dressing mix mixed in. Delicious!
My mother in law and I thought they were good even though my husband or kids wouldn't touch them. I did add some seasoning to the flour/corn meal. I also made some onion rings with the mixture. Simple, easy, and a great way to use up some of the squash from the garden.
I added a lot more seasoning to my batch, including Italian seasoning. Also on the last batch, as an idea from my husband, I sprinkled shredded cheese on top just before removing them from the pan. They turned out great!
This recipe changed my family's mind about squash ---They all loved this. It's the best squash recipe I've tried.
This recipe is great!!!! Though I think next time I will try less oil to cook it in.
We really enjoyed this, although I made it with thickly sliced extra large zucchini from my garden. Added a few more spices, 1/2 tsp. each of salt, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder as someone had suggested, and also a couple good dashes of some Dizzy Pig salt free BBQ spice, and it was super tasty.
Excellent basic recipe. If you like things highly seasoned, triple each spice (at least). I also add a couple of dashes of hot sauce to the egg/milk mixture.
This was a great squash recipe- the best fried squash that I've ever made! I used seasoned salt instead of the seasoning in the recipe.
This is the best recipe for fried squash ever! The garlic salt really sets it apart from other fried squash recipes. This will be a staple in our home! Thank you Maryanne!
I followed this recipe with one exception, I used Italian seasoned breadcrumbs in place of cornmeal. I used yellow crookneck squash. I like it sliced thin. I cooked it in my fry daddy (deep fryer) on 300 degrees. These squash were delicious. Next time I will probably use a little more salt and pepper. That is the only change I would suggest.
Very, very good! Will be making this one again and again! Thanks for sharing your recipe:)
A country classic. My grandmother made this for years and it was always a treat to receive because it tends to take a while to make - esp. when you are feeding a hungry crowd! My dad grows fresh yellow squash each summer and that is what I use - just slice into rounds. I usually add a little garlic powder or garlic salt to the mix, and omit the milk and just use an egg wash. Once hot out of the oil, we top with a generous sprinkling of salt (to suit our family's taste).
I have to agree with the reviewer who said, "This is by far the best way to cook and eat squash." This squash was a hit at work. So, I made it to go with our dinner lastnight too and even my children who aren't squash fans absolutely loved it! The only thing different that I did was that I added some pepper.
At first this was bland, I had to add double salt, garlic powder, onion powder and paprika and then added hot sauce to the egg mixture. Then they were delicious and everyone wanted more!!!!
Made the recipe as listed except I used green squash that was not peeled or seaded, and i added a pinch of italian seasoning. It was great! My wife kept talking about how amazing it was, and I couldn't stop munching on it while the next batch was cooking.
I wasn't very impressed with this. Kind of bland. It won't be going in my recipe box.
I made this recipe in a hurry, wondering what to make for dinner...and it turned out great. Thin and crispy slices of healthy squash nicely fried. The leftovers were even better the next day for breakfast.
I loved this recipe and this was my first time even trying squash. I left out the corn meal and added a little bit of dill weed, and then I dip the breaded sticks in ranch dressing after frying them (I fry them in a deep fat fryer on the lowest temp for 3 mins), and they're awesome! I just started making them yesterday and I'm already on my 3rd batch!
I thought this was ok. My husband liked it pretty well though. I've never had fried squash, so maybe I just didn't like it because it was a different taste/texture.
I made these at the last minute and it turned out great! My family loved it! One suggestion though; eat immediately! The squash will turn soggy after a few minutes.
Delicious!!
This was excellent! It's a great basic breading that can be customized based on your personal tastes. I used zucchini because that's what I had but it would be great on any kind of squash or for fried green tomatoes. I reduced the milk and added seasoned salt instead of the other spices. If you like a thick crust, definitely double dip - egg, then dry mixture, then egg, then dry mixture again. Yummy!
This recipe was great! It was so easy to make. I just added a little salt right when I took the squash out of the pan for a bit of extra flavor.
Simple and delicious.
I used yellow squash and zucchini for this recipe and we loved it! I will definitely use this recipe again!
This is a good base recipe, but it definitely needs more seasoning. After cooking the first batch I jazzed up the dredge by adding garlic powder, onion powder, paprika,and cayanne pepper. I also double dipped my squash for a thicker batter/crust. With these adjustments this recipe is a keeper.
MY SQUASH WAS AWESOME. AND I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN.
I found this recipe quite good the way it was but maybe my pinches are a little more than just a pinch on the spices:). I found the idea of putting the dry ingredients in a baggy very useful and it avoided a lot of mess handling the ingredients by a dipping method using either your hands or a fork.
This was a good breading recipe for squash, but I am partial to Zattarains breading. I think if I would have added a lot more seasonings to suit my taste-buds it would have been better.
Very bland and way to much oil, they never got golden.
Very good but better with extra garlic!
Fantastic! I am adding this to my regular rotation. Yummy! Yummy! (I did add more garlic to the mix and extra salt and pepper is best to add immediately upon pulling out of the grease.)
This is bland; but I'm glad I tried it. I did end up dipping the fried squash in soy sauce just for flavor (I didn't know whatelse I can dip it in)
Very good!
Turned out great!!
this is a great recipe, i like it better with a little more seasoning than suggested
I added a bit more salt and omitted the milk completely. I also used approximately 1/4 c. more flour because I don't care for the grainy texture of the cornmeal. Big hit with my husband and myself - (a former squash hater). Thanks for posting this super easy recipe!
Ok....in theory this should be delicious-but there are a few issues. Since butternut squash is such a firm squash it should be noted that your slices shouldn't be any thicker than 1/4 inch. Also, this really is a bland recipe. More salt, more pepper, more garlic, and herbs are what I added. And, for us anyway, because our slices were thin and we got more, we needed about double the breading per weight. Other than that I am glad that I can across this recipe because it was a great new way to enjoy butternut, and a healthier way to enjoy something fried :P
I made a few changes to this recipe, and I think it really spiced it up! First, I didn't have any plain cornmeal so I used Jiffy cornbread mix. Secondly, I took the advice of another reviewer and used Lawry Seasoning Salt..a lot of it. Finally, I added cayenne pepper. Keep the heat over medium-low or else the oil will begin to burn after frying several batches. Serve with ketchup or even barbeque sauce, yum!
This was a wonderful recipe,the only thing I did different is instead of a bowl I put the dry ingredients in a freezer bag & dropped the dipped squash into the bag & shook it. Turned out great!!!! My husband loved them!! Thank you for a wonderful recipe
I just used good ol'yellow squash. I liked the recipe and definitely will keep it to use for zucchini, squash and broccoli.
I just made this. I added a little cayenne pepper. I also used squash I had sliced and froze individually. Using the frozen squash worked great. Yum!!!!
This was great! No substitutions made besides salting at the end when hot. Sooo good. Will be my new go to for fried squash.
I made it for my hubby. He loved them
I liked it but had to add just a pinch more (sea) salt. My children loved it also.
I just have a quick question. I bought squash that has already been sliced but, was not peeled nor were the seeds removed. Will it be okay to fry them this way?
Loved this recipe! I added about double of all the spices it called for after reading the other comments and it turned out nicely. I normally like my squash very thin, but if you're using a deep fryer I'd cut them a little thicker closer to 1/4" thick.
Turned out very good. I was running out of the dry mixture at the end, but it all still worked out. Definitely close to the "old time" fried squash I remember eating as a child in the Deep South!
Addictive!
