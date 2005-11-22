Country Fried Squash

This fried squash recipe was my grandmother's and it actually won a Blue Ribbon at the Tennessee State Fair! Be sure to use fresh squash, I use butternut but other squash would also be good.

Directions

  • Whisk milk and egg together in a small bowl. Combine flour, cornmeal, garlic salt, pepper, and salt together in a separate bowl.

  • Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Dip each squash slice into egg mixture, then dredge in flour mixture to coat. Fry coated squash slices in hot oil, a few at a time, until golden brown on both sides.

501 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 105g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 145.4mg. Full Nutrition
