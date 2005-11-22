Country Fried Squash

OH MY! This is a great recipe! Our neighbors had given us squash & zucchini from their garden. I went in search for recipes, and found this one. My husband and I hadn't had fried veggies since we were kids! To the flour mixture, I added garlic powder(omitted garlic salt), onion powder, sea salt & course ground pepper. I was out of milk, so I used evaporated milk. I dipped the veggies in flour mixture, egg & milk, and back in the flour mixture. As soon as I took the veggies out of the pan, I added more salt. I had fixed a big meal, but most of it was left over, due to us filling up on the squash & zucchini! We had some left over and wanted to enjoy these again. I placed the veggies on a cookie sheet, and placed under broiler until nice and crisp. I repeated on other side. They were just as good as the day before. I'll certainly make again & again! Thanks for sharing.