Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight
Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.
Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.
Excellent punch for a hot 4th of July holiday. I added a nice rasberry puree along with the strawberry just to try and be creative. Which this recipe allows you to be. And it is okay to add more rum. I used a full fifth of a Cruzan 120 Proof and it still wasn't really at all potent. Lightweights were having more fun though ; ). . . And if you can, try and mix it from time to time while it slushes/freezes over so it doesn't lair. Other than that, don't leave it in too long for the happening of it completely freezing and then having to take time for it to thaw a lil. So make it the night before or early morning of the party and everything will be deliciously fine. . .Read More
Excellent punch for a hot 4th of July holiday. I added a nice rasberry puree along with the strawberry just to try and be creative. Which this recipe allows you to be. And it is okay to add more rum. I used a full fifth of a Cruzan 120 Proof and it still wasn't really at all potent. Lightweights were having more fun though ; ). . . And if you can, try and mix it from time to time while it slushes/freezes over so it doesn't lair. Other than that, don't leave it in too long for the happening of it completely freezing and then having to take time for it to thaw a lil. So make it the night before or early morning of the party and everything will be deliciously fine. . .
I catered my nieces wedding shower which had a beach theme this past weekend. We set up the tiki bar with this drink and everyone loved it! Froze this in sand buckets and served with an ice cream scoop. Thanks for a great drink!!
we made this drink in my creative chef class at a high school and everyone loved it.. its my new fave summer drink.
Fun to make, but is very sweet. I will probably make it again, but with less sugar, more rum and maybe diet lemon-lime soda.
I've made a Vodka slush similar to this for years. You only need to add the water called for for each frozen juice-no sugar! Adding a can of cranberry juice instead of the strawberries is a really tasty option. I also use use more alcohol. Mix all the ingredients in a plastic storage container and stir every few hours til slushy.
I love this. I made it the way the recipes calls for, and I also did it this way mango juice instead of pineapple 3 packages of strawberries and only pureed 1 package (i wanted chunks of strawberries) 1 can of orange juice concentrate 1 cup of sugar about 4 cups of water. i left the rum out so my daughter can have some. Sooo Good.
I have made this every year for our annual fall party and just made it for a work party. Everyone ALWAYS loves it and asks for the recipe (unless they don't drink rum). After freezing overnight I put the entire contents in a punch bowl and add a 2 liter bottle of squirt. I also have also used frozen orange /pineapple/bannana concentrate instead of plain oj and added limeaid which makes it taste more like a frozen daiquiri.
I made this recipe, as shown, for a girl's weekend away. We added a little more rum than called for, one fifth, but other than that, followed the recipe exactly. It was fabulous! The consistency was great and it felt like we were on a tropical island! Serve it over Seltzer, not soda.
So Yummy!!! This is a fantastic party drink! We made this and froze half and served half as a punch and both were equally delicious! Everyone said it reminded them of a tropical drink you would enjoy on vacation. This recipe is a keeper...wonderful summer drink! Try it, you'll love it!
Delicious!! Made this for a party and added pineapple rum. Made it as stated in recipe & it was great, but then also made half as a punch and that was absolutely delicious too! You can't go wrong with this one.
This is a good drink but is almost overwhelmingly sweet! I really like fruity drinks so I'm used to the sweetness of them, this one just seemed over the top. Not bad though. Edited to add: I found mixing it with a fruit drink (like grape, or blue raspberry, or cherry) makes this SO GREAT! Thanks for sharing!
I mainly make this without the rum for my kids and they love it! I add rum for my husband and I and love it too!
Very refreshing and fun! I halved the recipe and it still made a lot! I too used seltzer instead of the soda and it was plenty sweet enough! I would think this would make such a lovely punch for a shower or "girl's" party!
This recipe is absolutely fantastic! I made it for a cookout. Everyone went crazy over it. It had a wonderful fruity taste! Now everyone at the cookout wants the recipe! I will definitely make it again and again!
Very good! Made with out alcohol, but that would have made it perfect!
Love this! This gets requested at every picnic!
it made a huge amount and it could probably be a little stronger
This was an awesome recipe! I liked a higher ratio of the mix to soda, but I'm sure that's personal. It would be great for a party--it makes a ton!
I made this for a neighborhood cookout & it went faster than the hamburgers & hotdogs! Even my husband has been asking for another batch of it! I used a whole 1/5 of rum plus a couple of inches of vodka & it still froze nicely and wasn't too strong.
Personally, I loved it. I'm not a person who enjoys sweet drinks. Based on other reviews, I cut back on the sugar (2c.). I also left out the rum, so the kids could enjoy this too. I did add it back, of course, when I was making the drinks. I chose to use CM's spiced rum to taste. Wonderful drink!! Be careful though... it sneaks up on ya! Woohoo! Thanks for sharing, Brenda!
For a Virgin version I substituted 2 TB Vanilla and 2 cups of an exotic fruit blend for the rum. Went over wonderfully! Thank you so much!
made this this weekend and it was very hard to wait till it froze. I didn't find it too sweet like others have commented. I had some orange flavoured rum and some pina colada flavoured pinapple juice that I used in the recipe. Simply amazing Thanks for a great drink
My family and I celebrated all the October birthdays by having an Octoberfest. Everyone wore orange, and all the food was orange. I was in charge of making the punch. Everyone LOVED it! It was a hit!!! I used organic frozen strawberrys for the puree, they're a lot sweeter than regular strawberries. And instead of 2 cups of rum, I used the entire bottle. I just added a couple of drops of yellow food coloring to create the "orange" slush. I will definitely use this recipe again, and again.
Very nice, refreshing punch! I used fresh strawberries, I cut the sugar in half and did not miss the cup and a half that I left out. Otherwise I followed the recipe and froze some without the rum and some with, so that all my guests could try this delicious drink. It was a big hit at the Easter table this year. Thanks for sharing this recipe, Brenda - it's a keeper!
Delicious! I only had 1 can of frozen OJ but I had some in a carton so I threw some of that in there. In addition to a whole bag of frozen strawberries I also used a bag of frozen raspberries. This drink is perfect for a summer grill out or just relaxing in the sun!
I cut down on the sugar - 2 cups sugar in 6 cups water. Also, to speed up the process, I put the pan I boiled the sugar/water mixture in an ice bath, cooled down in no time. Over all, I think this is a great drink for those hot summer days, it remains a little on the too sweet side, so I'm gonna play with this one some more to see if I can balance it out.
skipped the sugar water, and it was super wonderful~ the perfect drink for those hot pool parties. (^_^)
I made this for a girls night and there were not any leftovers! I added the whole bottle of rum, and filled the cups almost full with the slush with just a little bit of the soda to make it drinkable. Once it melted some, it is very good without the soda. Thanks Brenda!
Very very good and generally a crowd pleaser on a hot day. There's a bit of prep and fuss but worth it. I think it's a bit too sweet for me and ending up cutting it with plain club soda instead of the lime soda. I'll make it again tho!
wow that looks delicious and refreshing - I would try it would no rum and probably sugar syrup to replace the rum for taste.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections