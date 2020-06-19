Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight

Excellent punch for a hot 4th of July holiday. I added a nice rasberry puree along with the strawberry just to try and be creative. Which this recipe allows you to be. And it is okay to add more rum. I used a full fifth of a Cruzan 120 Proof and it still wasn't really at all potent. Lightweights were having more fun though ; ). . . And if you can, try and mix it from time to time while it slushes/freezes over so it doesn't lair. Other than that, don't leave it in too long for the happening of it completely freezing and then having to take time for it to thaw a lil. So make it the night before or early morning of the party and everything will be deliciously fine. . .

Read More