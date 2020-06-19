Brenda's Strawberry Slush Delight

Cool and refreshing, this summertime drink is perfect for weddings and showers. Everyone I make this for just loves the taste.

cook:
15 mins
additional:
12 hrs
total:
12 hrs 45 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
35 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan, dissolve the sugar in the water by bringing it to a boil over medium-high heat. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool.n

  • Combine the sugar water with the pineapple juice, lemonade, orange juice and pureed strawberries in a 6-quart container. Mix in the rum to taste. Put the entire mixture into a large plastic ice cream pail and freeze overnight.n

  • To make the drinks to order, scoop 1/2 cup of the frozen mixture into an 8 oz glass. Fill the glass with lemon-lime soda and serve with a straw. Keeps well in freezer for up to one month.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 49g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 16.4mg. Full Nutrition
