Sweet and Sour Chutney
Indian chutney is excellent served with other Indian dishes or with simple rice and beans. Chutney is delicious! Tamarind extract can be bought a Indian grocery stores and in some supermarkets.
Excellent flavor combination & very easy to whip up! I served it with an Indian meal & with papadaums for dipping! My husband,who is an Indian food lover-just flipped for this!!
Excellent flavor combination & very easy to whip up! I served it with an Indian meal & with papadaums for dipping! My husband,who is an Indian food lover-just flipped for this!!
This came out really good, but I didn't have tamarind paste. What I had was this chuck of tamarind goo from the asian store. I cut off about a 3/4 cup chuck of it and soaked it in 3/4 cup of water. Then I had to strain all the seeds and fiber from it...squeezing the pulp into a bowl. Then I went on to the next steps. I used one tablespoon of brown sugar blend, about 1/4 cup raisins (as I didn't have dates) and the cumin SEEDS. Well, after running it through the food processor, the cumin seeds were mostly all intact, which I didn't want. So I strained it again....came out perfect. I think next time I would just use ground cumin...like maybe 1/4 to 1/2 tsp depending on how much you like that flavor. Thanks Rani
This was very easy and tasted just like my favorite Indian restaurants. I did add a bit of salt and would use just a tad less water next time. I also used my tamarind paste since I didn't have extract. I made it with dates from Indio California. Very tasty. Great with tandori chicken and naan.
I was expecting to add corn starch but found that leaving it on medium low for half an hour stirring occasionally it was perfect. I found it slightly mild (heat wise) for my taste, so I added 1/4 cup liquid from a jar of hot banana peppers. Also, after it was cooked but need to reduce longer I strained it to get rid of any lumps of tamarind skin, coriander seeds, cloves, cinnamon bark etc.. It has been a big hit with everyone.
