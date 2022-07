Sweet and Sour Chutney

This came out really good, but I didn't have tamarind paste. What I had was this chuck of tamarind goo from the asian store. I cut off about a 3/4 cup chuck of it and soaked it in 3/4 cup of water. Then I had to strain all the seeds and fiber from it...squeezing the pulp into a bowl. Then I went on to the next steps. I used one tablespoon of brown sugar blend, about 1/4 cup raisins (as I didn't have dates) and the cumin SEEDS. Well, after running it through the food processor, the cumin seeds were mostly all intact, which I didn't want. So I strained it again....came out perfect. I think next time I would just use ground cumin...like maybe 1/4 to 1/2 tsp depending on how much you like that flavor. Thanks Rani