Sweet and Sour Chutney

4.6
5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Indian chutney is excellent served with other Indian dishes or with simple rice and beans. Chutney is delicious! Tamarind extract can be bought a Indian grocery stores and in some supermarkets.

Recipe by Rani

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend the following in a food processor until smooth: tamarind extract, brown sugar, water, dates and cumin seeds.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022