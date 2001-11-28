Green Chutney

This recipe was really good. I had my doubts when I just tasted it on its own but it was really good as a dip for samosas. I had to use lime juice instead of lemon juice because I'm in a place where it's not possible to find lemon juice (or lemons!) but I imagine it would be even better prepared correctly, so I'm giving it 5 stars. Though, I did have to add about 1/4 - 1/3 cup water and that's not tecnhically a part of the recipe. Also, make sure you process the peanuts first and then add the other ingredients because if you put them in at the end they don't get processed properly and you end up with whole peanuts in your chutney.