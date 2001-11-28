Green Chutney

Chutney is excellent served as a condiment with any number of dishes, it adds a flavor that can't be beat.

By Rani

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Blend the following in a food processor until smooth: cilantro, garlic, ginger, green chili, peanuts, salt to taste, and lemon juice. Add a few drops of water if the mixture is too dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 1.2g; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
