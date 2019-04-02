Chicken Caesar Pitas

Rating: 4.62 stars
50 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 35
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Enjoy a tender, flavorful chicken Caesar pita with homemade croutons.

By Michelle

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken in a saucepan with garlic powder, thyme, and rosemary; add water to cover. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat medium-low, cover, and simmer until chicken is tender and no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. Remove chicken, let cool, and cut into strips.

  • Meanwhile, place bread cubes on a baking sheet. Spray with butter spray; sprinkle with garlic salt and parsley.

  • Bake bread cubes in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Turn cubes; spray again with butter spray and sprinkle with garlic salt and parsley. Bake another 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown and crunchy. Remove croutons, and let cool.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly browned and crispy. Remove bacon from skillet, drain on paper towels and crumble.

  • Combine chicken, bacon, lettuce, and croutons in a large bowl. Toss with Caesar salad dressing and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper and toss again. Spoon salad mixture into pita bread halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 26.4g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 33.5g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 1351.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (52)

Most helpful positive review

VitoBo
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2008
Loved this, but I was a little lazy. When I was in the store getting the chicken, I bought croutons, put them in a Ziploc bag and banged them just a bit with a rolling pin just to reduce the size, also picked up some bacon bits. (I guess I was real lazy) Sprinkled the croutons and bacon bits into the delicious salad and everyone loved them. You can call me lazy on this one, but........oh heck, I'm just lazy. Read More
Helpful
(67)

Most helpful critical review

Angela Truong
Rating: 1 stars
06/28/2014
Pitas purchased wouldn't cut in half so it ruined the entire dish. Read More
Helpful
(1)
amie
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2007
these are wonderful. i left out the croutons becuase then it would seem to much like a salad and my husband doesnt like salad. but this was absoultly amazing definatly going to be a weekly meal thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Kristin
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2008
Super tasty. Left out the croutons because I was feeling lazy. The boyfriend loved it had it for lunch and dinner today. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(18)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2008
Made this for lunch last week and my daughter and I loved it. I used leftover chicken and stuck with my homemade caesar salad dressing from this site. So delish and thanks Michelle! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Beth
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2011
I planned on following the exact recipe but bought flat bread by accident so I decided to make pizzas....mmmmmmm! I chopped the chicken then mixed it with the dressing and topped the flatbread added the cheese and baked. My picky son even liked it (without the lettuce of course) I will do this again and will bake a little longer I liked the edges that got a little crispy! also did not have rosemary so I left it out. I WILL FIX THIS AGAIN and will try the pocket thing too maybe? idk? it was sooo yummy this way:) did the chicken exact and was surprise how moist it turned out. I let it completely cool before cutting. Read More
Helpful
(10)
janda_jax
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2008
Very good easy recipe. I like to bake the pita halves for a bit before I stuff them. This gives the pita more texture. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Turkey Welder
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2010
So Easy and very tasty - we just add some hummus on the side and it was perfect! Read More
Helpful
(7)
SnowFaerie
Rating: 4 stars
12/09/2007
This was definitly good but if you're not a fan of caesar salads you won't like it because that what it basically is in a pita. Anyways my husband and I both enjoyed the recipe quite a bit. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Kathy
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2008
I made this recipes exactly as written except that I didn't have any pitas so we ate it as the main dish for dinner. My husband loved it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
