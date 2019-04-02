Chicken Caesar Pitas

1 of 52

Rating: 5 stars Loved this, but I was a little lazy. When I was in the store getting the chicken, I bought croutons, put them in a Ziploc bag and banged them just a bit with a rolling pin just to reduce the size, also picked up some bacon bits. (I guess I was real lazy) Sprinkled the croutons and bacon bits into the delicious salad and everyone loved them. You can call me lazy on this one, but........oh heck, I'm just lazy. Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars these are wonderful. i left out the croutons becuase then it would seem to much like a salad and my husband doesnt like salad. but this was absoultly amazing definatly going to be a weekly meal thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Super tasty. Left out the croutons because I was feeling lazy. The boyfriend loved it had it for lunch and dinner today. Thanks! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Made this for lunch last week and my daughter and I loved it. I used leftover chicken and stuck with my homemade caesar salad dressing from this site. So delish and thanks Michelle! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I planned on following the exact recipe but bought flat bread by accident so I decided to make pizzas....mmmmmmm! I chopped the chicken then mixed it with the dressing and topped the flatbread added the cheese and baked. My picky son even liked it (without the lettuce of course) I will do this again and will bake a little longer I liked the edges that got a little crispy! also did not have rosemary so I left it out. I WILL FIX THIS AGAIN and will try the pocket thing too maybe? idk? it was sooo yummy this way:) did the chicken exact and was surprise how moist it turned out. I let it completely cool before cutting. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Very good easy recipe. I like to bake the pita halves for a bit before I stuff them. This gives the pita more texture. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars So Easy and very tasty - we just add some hummus on the side and it was perfect! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was definitly good but if you're not a fan of caesar salads you won't like it because that what it basically is in a pita. Anyways my husband and I both enjoyed the recipe quite a bit. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipes exactly as written except that I didn't have any pitas so we ate it as the main dish for dinner. My husband loved it. Helpful (5)