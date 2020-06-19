Perfect Sesame Chicken

1 of 1029

Rating: 5 stars To cut down on fat, I baked rather than fried this chicken, and it was still to die for! I followed all directions except when it came time to put them in the olive oil, I put them on my stoneware pan with all the marinade (which made for a nice breading) drizzled 1/4 olive oil over top, and baked at 375 for 47 minutes. I turned the chicken half way through baking. The dipping sauce thickened up just perfectly! I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was still plenty sweet. Thanks for a great recipe, my hubby loved it! Helpful (542)

Rating: 5 stars OH MY GOSH....THIS WAS AMAZING!!! I'm not trying to toot my own horn or anything but this is the best sesame chicken that I've ever had (and I've had a lot). I used 3/4 cup of brown sugar, 1 1/2 cup olive oil and followed the rest of the recipe to a T. I used the corn starch mix to my preferred thickness. Served dish with broccoli and white rice. My fiance just went off to work to brag how great a chef I am! SO EASY! If your batter stuck to the pan, you might want to leave chicken in fridge longer before frying and make sure your oil is hot enough. Helpful (272)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight for my husbands birthday. I got rave reviews from everyone, including the MIL! I cut the sugar down to 1/3 cup and to be honest, it could have been 1/4 or under even. It was just awesome, the flavor outstanding. I didn't dump the entire slurry of cornstarch/water, but kept adding until I was satisfied with the thickness, definitely did not use it all. I think that is just a preference type of thing. I will be making this many more times! Helpful (193)

Rating: 5 stars Baked, not fried! Like emilyjane928, I wanted to avoid deep frying. Slightly different approach...I coated a baking sheet with 2T olive oil, then spread the chicken (straight from fridge) onto the sheet and baked at 400 degrees for 15 min. Then turned the chicken and poured the hot sauce over the top, returned to oven for another 10-15 min. Great reviews from family!!! Also...only used 1/2 c sugar...will use another tsp chili paste next time to kick up the heat. Yum! Helpful (71)

Rating: 5 stars Even my picky teen-agers ate this and said it tasted like it came from a restaurant. I took the suggestions and used brown sugar and rice vinegar. I used a whole can of chicken broth and mixed 1/3 C cold water and 3 T cornstarch to add to the sauce to thicken it. I eliminated the sesame oil and sherry because we don't care for those flavors. I served the sauce on the side. I made steamed broccoli, snow peas, and served it with Jasmine rice. Truly a restaurance quality recipe! Thanks! Helpful (67)

Rating: 4 stars I was very impressed with this batter. The chicken fried up with a shatteringly crisp crust and was moist inside. Unfortunately, as soon as the sauce was poured over it, that great crispness was lost. It made a nice presentation, but next time I'll serve the sauce on the side. I reduced the amount of sugar in the sauce to 3/4 of a cup, and 2/3 cup would probably work too. I only needed to use about 2/3 of the cornstarch slurry to thicken the sauce. I fried the chicken in a wok and used peanut oil instead of olive oil and I only used about 1 1/2 cups of oil instead of a quart. All-in-all this had a very good flavor and I'll make it again Helpful (53)

Rating: 4 stars It is a great recipe for sure. However we thought it was very sweet made as written. Even the kids agreed. I should have read the reviews. It turned out beautifully otherwise. It does make a lot of sauce so no need to double it. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars This is a very tasty recipe, but it is better to use another type of oil other than olive oil for frying. Olive oil should only be used at low temperatures. At a high heat, properties change, and what is healthy for you, actually becomes unhealthy. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it!!I followed the recipe to the letter with the exception of frying in olive oil. I used my deep fryer that has vegetable oil in it. Had this few weeks ago from a restaurant and have been wanting it again ever since. The batter didn't heavily coat the chicken at all which was different from restaurant style but still very good. Sesame flavor was perfect. Served which a variation/combination of "House Fried Rice" and "Fried Rice I" from this sight which included some sesame oil as well. Excellent. Thank you. Helpful (27)