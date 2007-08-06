Potato Cake

4.4
198 Ratings
  • 5 121
  • 4 51
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 4

Potato cakes are great for breakfast. Mashed potato cakes with a cheese surprise in the middle.

Recipe by Dave Silsby

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium size mixing bowl combine mashed potatoes, egg, flour, salt (if needed) and garlic salt. Mix well.

  • Melt butter in a large frying pan over a low heat. Drop pancake-size (4 inch circles) lumps of mashed potatoes into the frying pan. Pat to flatten to 1/2 to 1 inch thickness. Sprinkle some cheddar cheese onto the mashed potato cake. Spoon more potato mixture over the cheese. Flip the potato cake over when the bottom is browned (about 10 minutes). Brown the other side (about 10 minutes).

Editor's Note:

If your mashed potatoes are already well seasoned, use garlic powder or fresh garlic instead of garlic salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
603 calories; protein 24.5g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 28.5g; cholesterol 171.8mg; sodium 1226.3mg. Full Nutrition
