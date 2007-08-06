Potato Cake

THIS is the way I've had potato pancakes since I was a kid. In fact, I'd never had the uncooked shredded kind until I was an adult. I guess it was thanks to Mom's frugality. The way these are put together is a little thick for my taste. You can mix the cheese right in if you want and make them the thickness of regular pancakes. I like the fact that they have a higher amount of crispiness that way. I also like to mince up some onion into mine.
I thought this was going to be a great recipe for left over mashed potatoes, but I found it to be very, very bland. It would be really easy to make it taste better if you mix in some of the things you would normally put on a baked potato. Green onions or bacon bits, etc. I doubt I would waste my mashed potatoes this way again. No one in my family like them!
There's a lot I learned for this, but its a great recipe with some help! I used loaded instant potatos after reading other reviews. I started with the heat on 2, then got tired of waiting longer than 10 minutes and cranked it to 4... went much faster. Don't flip the cakes early or you will be scraping them back together in lumpy pancake pieces. (check by lifting a piece to see if they are brown) I used a square flat pan so I rotated them halfway through to keep them evenly browned. Just keep this in mind when you do this recipe!!!
Very, very, good!! I took advice and added extra garlic powder and 2 small green onions. I also just added the cheese to the mixture instead of adding cheese on top and a second layer of potatoe mixture. Because I fixed these as part of breakfast, and had fried bacon, I fried them in some of the bacon grease. Not very healthy, but VERY tasty!! The cakes picked up just enough of the bacon flavor. My husband was still talking about them the next day! Thanks!
If you omitted the cheese you would have my grand mother's recipe, except she called them potato pancakes. She fried her's in bacon drippings and it gave them great flavor. I make mine with the cheese but I like to mix it in. I also use granulated garlic(1/2 teaspoon) and a pinch of cayenne. Sometimes I'll do them by the teaspoon so that they make little mini cakes and serve them as an appetizer. You can do a lot of variations with this recipe. Omit the garlic, add 1/2 cup bacon bits and 1/4 cup finely chopped chives, serve with a dollop of sour cream and you have baked potato cakes. Or you can use a different cheese, or herbs. The possibilities are only limited by your imagination.
This was great! So great that I took a picture of it! :P It was super easy to make with leftover mashed potatoes. The first time I made it, I made fresh mashed potatoes and the cakes were difficult to form because the potatoes were still warm. So I really recommend using leftovers. I only ended up using leftover potatoes, cheese, and oil to make my cakes. And it still tastes great! Thanks for the recipe.
I loved this recipe to use up leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving. I altered the recipe slightly by adding about 1 tsp cayenne pepper, 1/2 can of corn, 1/2 c chopped red bell pepper and using crumbled bleu cheese instead of cheddar. Serve with meatloaf or bratwurst and beans!
My Dad used to make potato cakes, but until now I haven't had any for almost 30 years. I had some left over mashed potatoes, so I tried this recipe. It was fabulous! Instead of putting the cheese in the middle of the cakes, I mixed it in with the potatoes. The cook time (10 minutes per side over low heat) delivered a crisp outside. I also added garlic powder, onion powder and parsly. You can easily adapt this recipe to whatever flavors you and your family prefer. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
A fabulous idea for many of today's cooks who need to apply FRUGAL ideas in the kitchen! Use less butter for frying and use a non stick skillet, make any kind of cream sauce (we like cheese, fire roasted tomatoes, chilies etc for a southwest treat; white cheddar and cheese with English mustard to go w/ham) or chop up and saute your vegetables first then mix and fry. YOu can even brown them then place on a sheet and bake on 425F until crispy! Thin or thick, this base recipe is one of the best for texture. I grew up on these as did my parents and grandparents before me. Any meal plain or fancy can be built around these!
Oh My! These were wonderful! I altered it slytly because I am a lazy cook-I mixed the cheese in with the potatoes right away and I used a bit more butter to fry them in, may-be a tablespoon and a half. Only down fall is in order to get that wonderful crispy crust you need to be patient. Really, don't try to flip them too soon.
Growing up in West Virginia, my mom used to use the leftover mashed potatoes to make potatoes cakes and I couldn't remember what all she used, so I looked it up. I improvised the recipe some but they still came out delicious. I had just a little under 4 cups of mashed potatoes leftover( i don't peel my potatoes when I make mashed potatoes and the skin added in made them even better), so I added an extra egg and used 3/4 cup of flour. The mashed potatoes already had enough salt so I omitted the garlic salt and added about a 1/2 tsp garlic powder, added 1/4 tsp. black pepper, used a pinch of salt and added dried minced onions. I used 4 tablespoons of butter and ended up adding vegetable oil, the butter made the outside a little to salty for me, so next time I think I'll just use vegetable oil. I cooked them over medium heat on an electric stove and it still took about 10 minutes on each side, but I also used a big pan. I adjusted the heat higher to get it heated up then turned it back down to medium and used medium heat and the next line up past it. They browned up very nicely and I got 7 good sized cakes out of it. My fiancee loved them but said they needed more garlic, but he loves a lot of garlic,it had just enough for my taste. I will make this recipe again whenever I have leftover mashed potatoes.
This tastes just like the potatoe cakes my Daddy used to fix us on rare occasions when I was a kid. I've tried a million times to replicate it, but always end up with greasy mush all over the skillet. I thought this tasted awesome. And my kids who can't stand mashed potatoes (which is why we always have left overs) just asked me for seconds!
I love this. It reminds me of the potato cakes my mom fixed when I was little. It is also a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. I added a little garlic powder and about a quarter cup of chopped onion, and mixed it all together before cooking.
Use a nonstick pan and extra butter! I had a hard time getting this out of the pan... I used parmesan cheese and I liked the flavor better. Also could mix some leftover canned corn kernels into the batter. Pretty good use for leftovers!
I actually didn't have any leftover mashed potatoes so I just whipped up a batch, seasoned and chilled them. This recipe was really good but you must be patient and let them cook, let the outside get a nice crunch to it. The potatoes I made were delicious (lots of garlic), but the end taste was nowhere near as flavorful, and then I realized I didn't account for the addition of extra ingredients...derp! Overall very good, very filling as well. Should be fun to try different cheeses and seasonings.
I made this recipe exactly as written, which everyone should do if they plan to review any recipe. It was absolutely wonderful! I could have added an extra pinch of garlic salt, but they were really good. They tasted just like the ones my mom made when I was growing up. This is definitely a recipe I will use again and again. Thanks, Dave, for sharing the recipe.
This is good, But I put 2 eggs instead of one. I also added chives and a half of a small onion finely choped and extra garlic powder (I used the powder instead of the garlic salt). My daughter didn't care for them. But I that there easy to make and cook. You can add any herb's and spicy's you like to make it more yummy and heathly! Enjoy!
What a great idea for left over mashed potatoes. The flour helps to bind them together. The only thing that I changed is that I used a tablespoon of potato, flattened it out, then some cheese, then some potato on top, and flattened them out into small medallions and fried them in some butter. My family raved!
Like many reviewers said, this is a great base recipe. I made it as is but I think I would definitely try some different spices next time. I wasn't crazy about the garlic powder with this. It was a bit overpowering I think. I might add in sautéed onions next time with a little Italian seasoning.
oddly this recipe didn't come up when i simply searched for potato cake from the all recipes search engine. though it did come up when i searched on yahoo. after reading some reviews i mixed the cheese into the batter, and added some parsley and black pepper, i also fried up some chopped bacon the second time i made these and mixed it in. they came out so much better and i ate them with a little bit of sour cream. almost like a baked potato for breakfast!
This is the third time I've made this and each time I've spiced them up a little more. To make them not so bland, I added seasoning salt, more sweet onion and a BIG tbs CREAMY (not the really hot kind) horseradish sauce; took out the egg and used less flour. I now have them the way I REALLY like. I think the horseradish sause and leaving out the egg makes the difference. Not bland at all!
We've been making potato cakes for years out of nothing but leftover mashed potatoes. No flour, no eggs, nothing like that. Just the mashed potatoes. I wanted to try something different though so I picked out this recipe thinking the eggs and flour would make an already good concept even better. It was just okay though. Thumbs up for the idea, though. But I'll stick to our plain potato ways.
Mom made this for us growing up. VERY comforting. Mom used garlic powder instead of garlic salt and added chopped green onion. I make these now for my kids with a side of sour cream and salsa. Excellent for breakfast with eggs and choriso.
I actually made a version of this yesterday without having seen this recipe. I used leftover Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes, from this site, and I didn't use any flour, and they turned out great--nice and crispy on the outside. I also grated just a little bit of cheese over the top, since the potatoes had Parmesan in them. I think the key is to use mashed potatoes that already have a lot of flavor.
I've been making these for years; we love them with fried eggs for breakfast. It never occurred to me to use cheese, though, until seeing this recipe. What a great idea! I'll do that next time. The only thing I do differently is to add a little onion powder and some parsley to make it pretty. I don't think I fry mine quite as dark as the photo. Delicious recipe, thanks for sharing it!
I really enjoyed this. I think the key to a flavorful potato cake is the mashed potatoes. If your potatoes don't have a lot of seasoning then your cakes obviously won't be very good. I used PAM in an effort to be healthy and I thought they turned out really great (but of course butter would be better). Thanks for the recipe!
These turned out really tasty with the help of a few more ingredients. I added garlic and onion powders, black pepper, sauteed chopped onion and green bell pepper and like another reviewer, I threw in some fried onions from the can. Didn't have any cheddar on hand so I used parm instead. To make life easier I used my favorite brand of instant mashed potatoes. You can pretty much add anything to these taters to suit your own tastes. Family loved them and thanks!
This is what mountain folk do with their leftover taters. This is an old southern thing. My late husband's mom taught me how to make these. Yes, they can be bland so if you don't do bland add stuff! I usually just add minced onions and salt and pepper to mine. Going to try adding some diced ham and a bit of cheese tonight.
Wonderful! This was the first time me and my husband had ever eaten potato pancakes. I used my left over mashed potatoes from Taste of Home Test Kitchen's Traditional Mashed Potato recipe (AR recipe). I did add about 1tbsp of Epicure's Herb and Garlic Dip Mix Spice for flavor. They were to die for. My husband thought he was in heaven.
I am so excited to find this recipe! Except for the cheese and garlic, it is same as the one my mom made 50-60 yrs ago and I have lost it since! Thank you thank you. We used to put leftover gravy over them...oh so bad but so delicious!!! Can't wait to make them, with GARLIC - everything is better with garlic and fried!
I started with 2 eggs, added 1/8 tsp each of garlic powder and onion powder, 1/4 c flour, and 1 c shredded mozzarella and Colby cheese, mixed well. To this I added about 2 c leftover mashed potatoes. I used 2 garlic butters for dipping (I saved them from pizza delivery) on the frying pan and cooked them till crispy. I should have seasoned it more, but it didn’t stop me from eating 2 c of potato cakes in one sitting! It’s a good starting point for me to improvise from since I’ve never made potato pancakes before. Thanks for the recipe!
This was great ! My husband and I both had mothers that made these , never with cheese tho. I was worried about my skill in the layering part, so I added some into the mixture .. and WOW .. sooo goood .. TYTYTY !
Fantastic base recipe. I added bacon bits, minced onion and some garlic and onion powders. I used cheddar cheese in the middle like the recipe called for and sprinkled some on top as the cakes were getting done. My entire family loved them! Definately a "make it again, Mom!" recipe.
I make these with yellow corn meal (instead of flour) and garlic powder (instead of garlic salt). I add finely diced onion and whatever spices strike my fancy that day. I also stir the cheese into the batter. Cook on medium heat, in a covered skillet, until golden brown (about 5 minutes per side).
This is unnecessarily complicated--my family has been frying our leftover mash for years. It works best with potato that is several days old, and has become very stiff. Form patties by hand the way you would a burger and fry in butter. Adding cheese to the mix is an excellent idea.
I liked them. They tasted like mashed potatoes and pancakes. They didn't have a ton of flavor, but I don't think they were supposed to. I added my own seasonings to my own serving when it was on my plate.
Foolishly I left out the salt. It definitely needed the salt. I also substituted garlic powder for the garlic salt, which I will do again. I also added extra garlic powder since my husband and I both like garlic.
A pinch of garlic is intended to season the flour- not the mashed potatoes. If this recipe came out bland, it is because you need to spruce up your mashed recipe. I food processored boiled potatoes with; a whole lightly oiled, salted and roasted sweet onion, a little butter and a half potato water/half milk blend to get them just a little too damp for the plate..then cooled overnight. (Advance planning) What I didn't count on was nearly every recipe calling for grated, which was not what I was going for. I needed proportions, and this was perfect.. Because my potatoes were.
Made it tonight at dinner. I had read the reviews and was worried that it would be bland, so I shook on some Chachere's and cooked on medium heat because I'm impatient. I served it with fresh avocado and remoulade. Amazing.
These were ok, but kind of bland. I think if I try them again I will add some real garlic and some onion. I also thought they were pretty thick, so I may just add the shredded cheese to the potato mixture and make a single layer patty. Basic recipe is ok, just needs a boost.
My husband had been asking for these. I used to make them when the children were young. Now I couln't remember the recipe. My husband loved them with cheese. Thanks for bringing back the memories and posting this recipe!
Just finished and it was fantastic!! BUT I changed it up. I had leftover roast baby Hubbard squash which I mashed with the leftover spuds. I added black pepper plus one of my home-grown dried Cheyenne chili peppers.....and extra old white cheddar. That was my supper...nothing else. Can't wait to eat the rest tomorrow!!!
I agree with the other reviewers that these need a little boost to give them more flavor--any of the enhancements mentioned. On the other hand, they held their shape nicely and got a great crispy crust on the outside. I formed mine completely before putting them in the pan so they had a nice smooth outline. I would probably make these again when I had leftover mashed potatoes, but with something added to give them more flavor.
I thought these were really good, they are bland, but I think they are supposed to be. A lot of people think pancakes are bland, that's why they put butter and syrup all over them. I put ketchup on these and they were a great side dish for my breakfast. I tried the first one like the directions said to put some potatoes down then some cheese and more potatoes that was too messy so I just mixed the rest of the cheese in it. Great way to use up mashed potatoes.
Oh what joy to find this recipe!! I remember mother making these when we were children, incorporating different flavor additives. She always gave what she could to interest we children to try it. She didn't have to for me, I always loved her cooking. She and dad went through some rough periods of having cash available and what she couldn't think up for the palate, dad could. Thanks Allrecipes.
I followed the recipe with the exception that I used instant potatoes. The cakes ended up with a floury pasty taste. Good base recipe however I'm going to try it without the flour next time and maybe throw in some onion and ham.
This is a great recipe!! Just needs a little salt. To each their own. Tastes like my great grandmothers! My son was iffy but tasted them as is the rule in my house and next thing u know they were gone!!
I’ve always loved potato cakes. This recipe opened my eyes. I’ve just used leftover plain potatoes in the past. I left out the garlic only because I hate garlic mashed potatoes but added onion. Kept everything else the same. They disappeared as soon as they came out of the pan. My kido that hates them ate 4. Will repeat many times.
I made this with bread crumbs instead of flour. Not sure how much of a difference that made. Probably some. They tasted good, but fell apart really easily and were hard to turn over. I made them on my griddle coated with a generous amount of olive oil. They did get some crispy on the outside, so that was good. My daughter (9) said they would have been better without the cheese. I will probably not make them again, but they weren't bad.
I added a little minced onion to this, and lightly floured the pancake before cooking. Next time, I will add black pepper, just a tiny pinch of red cayenne pepper, and will omit the flour. This might be good with minced peppers as well. Very good recipe! Thank you for sharing!
My picky eaters heartily approved. I didn't measure anything and mixed the cheese in and they turned out delicious. My son finished the last one with his breakfast this morning. For the more adventurous gourmands, I can see where you could add ingredients to your heart's content but then my guys would turn up their noses. Thank you for a great and simple recipe!
My mom would fry them in a cast iron skillet with bacon drippings! I sautéed them in the butter the recipe called for, and stirred in 3pieces of bacon crumbled into the mixture. Garnish with scallions, and bacon pieces --and my daughter added MORE cheese on top of hers!
Trying something new. My husband and 9 year old likes it a lot. It's a different texture than you would think. I guess it's crispy on the outside and really squishy inside. It's mashed potatoes a so I think I should have expected that HA!
Tried this recipe out with some extra mashed potatoes this AM. The only modification I made was I substituted onions for the cheese. The potato pancake was not bland as other reviewers mentioned. I will make again when the occasion arises. Thanks for posting!
Unfortunately the egg in the middle of the cakes didn't cook despite pan frying it the prescribed time. After the first bite the texture was pretty unpleasant. It didn't work for me and I definitely won't try it again. Not recommended.
I've made these four or five times now, from leftover garlic mashed potatoes. I only add the garlic (sea) salt, since I've already seasoned. I have found it easier to mix the cheese directly into the other ingredients, and I cook them on a griddle, so I can enjoy them even faster. Delicious! Perfect for a simple brunch.
