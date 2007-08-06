Potato Cake

Growing up in West Virginia, my mom used to use the leftover mashed potatoes to make potatoes cakes and I couldn't remember what all she used, so I looked it up. I improvised the recipe some but they still came out delicious. I had just a little under 4 cups of mashed potatoes leftover( i don't peel my potatoes when I make mashed potatoes and the skin added in made them even better), so I added an extra egg and used 3/4 cup of flour. The mashed potatoes already had enough salt so I omitted the garlic salt and added about a 1/2 tsp garlic powder, added 1/4 tsp. black pepper, used a pinch of salt and added dried minced onions. I used 4 tablespoons of butter and ended up adding vegetable oil, the butter made the outside a little to salty for me, so next time I think I'll just use vegetable oil. I cooked them over medium heat on an electric stove and it still took about 10 minutes on each side, but I also used a big pan. I adjusted the heat higher to get it heated up then turned it back down to medium and used medium heat and the next line up past it. They browned up very nicely and I got 7 good sized cakes out of it. My fiancee loved them but said they needed more garlic, but he loves a lot of garlic,it had just enough for my taste. I will make this recipe again whenever I have leftover mashed potatoes.