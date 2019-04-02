Grilled Citrus Tuna

Rating: 4.07 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a delicious and healthy meal. I serve it with mango salsa and rice. It is a great meal for the warm months, but it can also be broiled in the winter.

By Lori McTavish Bizjak

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine orange juice, olive oil, oregano, parsley, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Place the tuna steaks in the bowl, turn to coat both sides with marinade; cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Remove tuna from the marinade and shake off excess. Place tuna onto preheated grill and cook to desired doneness, about 5 minutes per inch for medium-rare or 10 minutes per inch for medium-well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 40.4g; carbohydrates 7g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 77.2mg; sodium 63.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

Karen Rich
Rating: 4 stars
07/10/2007
It had a great flavor and complimented the tuna very nicely. We only wished it had a slightly stronger citrus taste. A solution might be to add some orange rind and maybe not use as much basil and oregano- maybe 3/4 t instead of 1 t each. Overall it had a wonderful flavor! Read More
Helpful
(23)

Most helpful critical review

Misty
Rating: 3 stars
09/09/2009
First time making tuna steaks I thought that the marinade was pretty good although next time I'll probably let it sit overnight since I could only really taste the citrus flavor along the edges of the steak. I used a foreman grill and served with couscous & corn. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
sunny01
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2007
This recipe is easy quick and tastes great! I wanted a new way to grill tuna and Man this is now going to be the recipe I go to first. I served it with rice and fresh green beans delicious. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Kristin Paciorkowski
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2007
Called for a little too much oil. It's also very tasty if you slice fresh mango and heat it lightly in the same pan. Oh lala!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Christine Noppenberg
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2011
I actually made this with salmon because it's what we had and baked it instead of using the grill. It was amazing! Word to the wise... marinate the fish for several hours. =) Read More
Helpful
(7)
Lucky Noodles
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2008
I am really picky with fish and this was really good. Hubby wanted to fix his own tuna (not using this recipe) so I fixed my tuna steak this way. He tried a piece of my tuna and said it was MUCH BETTER than the way he cooked his! He asked me to save this recipe so I could fix this again! I did not grill (too cold outside) but broiled it instead. YUMMY! Read More
Helpful
(6)
CLMITCHELL
Rating: 1 stars
07/30/2008
I found this to be tasteless even after letting sit for an hour. My beautiful tuna steaks were very dry. No one ate more than 1/2 their steaks. I made Barbie's Tuna Salad out of the leftovers. That was good! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Louise
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2011
I always add lemon as well. DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(4)
LA Ranger
Rating: 2 stars
10/22/2011
Probably this recip would have been fine. However I purchased previously frozen tuna steaks and they lacked the flavour and texture of fresh. My supermarket informed me that because of the overfishing problem with tuna we should expect to see previously frozen tuna more often...I am very sad because I love fresh tuna...this tuna was blah. Sea Delight at IGA. Read More
Helpful
(3)
