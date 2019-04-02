Grilled Citrus Tuna

1 of 28

Rating: 4 stars It had a great flavor and complimented the tuna very nicely. We only wished it had a slightly stronger citrus taste. A solution might be to add some orange rind and maybe not use as much basil and oregano- maybe 3/4 t instead of 1 t each. Overall it had a wonderful flavor! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is easy quick and tastes great! I wanted a new way to grill tuna and Man this is now going to be the recipe I go to first. I served it with rice and fresh green beans delicious. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars Called for a little too much oil. It's also very tasty if you slice fresh mango and heat it lightly in the same pan. Oh lala!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I actually made this with salmon because it's what we had and baked it instead of using the grill. It was amazing! Word to the wise... marinate the fish for several hours. =) Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars First time making tuna steaks I thought that the marinade was pretty good although next time I'll probably let it sit overnight since I could only really taste the citrus flavor along the edges of the steak. I used a foreman grill and served with couscous & corn. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I am really picky with fish and this was really good. Hubby wanted to fix his own tuna (not using this recipe) so I fixed my tuna steak this way. He tried a piece of my tuna and said it was MUCH BETTER than the way he cooked his! He asked me to save this recipe so I could fix this again! I did not grill (too cold outside) but broiled it instead. YUMMY! Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars I found this to be tasteless even after letting sit for an hour. My beautiful tuna steaks were very dry. No one ate more than 1/2 their steaks. I made Barbie's Tuna Salad out of the leftovers. That was good! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I always add lemon as well. DELICIOUS! Helpful (4)