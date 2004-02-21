Minestrone Soup

This was an OK meal for me. I would make it again and give it another chance but with some changes. Definitely more broth because like some other people have said it turns out to be more of a stew than soup. Kidney beans need to boil separately as they took forever to cook and ruined everything else like the pasta and potatoes as they overcooked. The pasta needs to be put in the very last 10 minutes of cooking because it became so mushy at the end. And I added garlic but I think the onion and garlic should be fried separately a little before putting in the stock and the rest of the vegetables. oh I also left out the cabbage and corn, it was too much for me.