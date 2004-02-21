Minestrone Soup

This soup is very filling and healthy. If possible use fresh vegetables and herbs from the garden. If you like, you can replace the kidney beans with cannelini beans.

Recipe by Maryanne

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large soup pot combine the vegetable stock, the undrained tomatoes, potato, onion, celery, carrot, cabbage and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer for about 15 minutes.

  • Stir in the beans, corn, zucchini and pasta; simmer for 10 to 15 more minutes until the vegetables are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 80.9g; fat 2.4g; sodium 381.8mg. Full Nutrition
