Homemade Hashbrowns

I had always made these sort of hash browns after having leftover mashed potatoes. I have found through the years that cooking them on a lower temperature works better at keeping them together. If you cook them on medium to med-low for about 10 minutes on one side, it gets them very nice and browned which aids in flipping them over. Also, have a spatula that is big enough to encompass the whole bottom of the pancake. Makes sure to completely brown one side before flipping it. It just takes patience. I have also found that the flatter I make them, the better they turn out. If they are only 1/4 inch thick or less, they cook faster and are crispier than if they are thicker. Just a few suggestions to aid in your frustrations... :-)

