Homemade Hashbrowns
This recipe is a really nice way to use up leftover mashed potatoes. If you like you could fry the hashbrowns up and then freeze them in airtight bags. You can pop them in the toaster to reheat them! An easy breakfast!
I had always made these sort of hash browns after having leftover mashed potatoes. I have found through the years that cooking them on a lower temperature works better at keeping them together. If you cook them on medium to med-low for about 10 minutes on one side, it gets them very nice and browned which aids in flipping them over. Also, have a spatula that is big enough to encompass the whole bottom of the pancake. Makes sure to completely brown one side before flipping it. It just takes patience. I have also found that the flatter I make them, the better they turn out. If they are only 1/4 inch thick or less, they cook faster and are crispier than if they are thicker. Just a few suggestions to aid in your frustrations... :-)Read More
I consider myself to be a pretty good & experienced cook & this recipe did not turn out for me at all.Even after adding an add'l 1/4 of flour to try & make it stay together it still fell apart,by the time I added enough flour to make it stick ,it tasted like dough.I seen a similar recipe before using grated potatoes instead of mashed & those potatoe pancakes rocked!!I wouldn't try these again.Read More
My family has been making these for years except we add a little flour so they hold together better. We also call them potato cakes instead of hashbrowns. This is a terrific recipe.
My husband asked me to make pancakes from left over mashed potatoes, so I gave this recipe a try. However, I remember that my mother used flour in hers. I think that explains the problem of them not sticking together that other reviewers mentioned. About half a cup of all-purpose flour should be enough - add it slowly until you get the right level of stickiness. We really enjoyed having a treat we remember from childhood!
the recipe was good I used shredded potatoe instead of mashpotatoes. It fell apart but still good. Might need another egg to hold better.
Kids and I loved these. Here's my minor changes- Saute onions in olive oil and tad butter first, add 1/4 cup flour to onions when lightly browned. Add onion mix to egg/potato. Drop onto already heated pan with little oil in it. Flatten to no more than 1/2 inch patties. Cook medium heat for abt. 10 min/side. Don't touch them while cooking. I also added a little shredded white cheddar to cooked side after flipping. Worth the wait!!!
They were good, but I can reccommend to add some cajun spices.
very simple
these browns were great! even though they fell apart a little, their great with four cheese potatoes... /and don't add any onion or garlic
Good but fell apart
Very good. I used leftover garlic mashed potatoes so I didn't think I'd need the onion but I should have used lightly sauteed onions. I took the advise of other reviews and sprayed pan with cooking spray then sprinkled with flour. Had no trouble turning or holding together. Will do again.
These hashbrowns were DELICIOUS! My husband is just about the pickiest eater EVER and he loved them! I followed the recipe to a 'T' but I added some extra seasoning with 'season-all'. This just added more flavor. I also added flour so they would hold together better and this was a good choice. Serve them fresh and hot though because the crispiness of the frying fades over a little time.
I tossed everything in to my magic bullet and threw it into the frying pan. Yum! I had these potatoes in the fridge, and now I know what to do with them!
Very easy and fast!! Lots of different possibilities!! Lisa
While this recipes is similiar to one that I use for potatoe pancakes it is missing the flour. It is also name incorectly. These are not hashbrowns in any sort of the way.
These did not come out. I couldn't get them to clump together, even after adding flour (tried both with and without flour). They came out lumpy, hard and had a bad texture.
The potatoes did not stick together when I was frying them. But it tasted fine.
these were great! i added lots of cheese and a couple jalopeano peppers to the mashed potatoes! added a lot of extra zing! will make again!
This recipe is not the best. The batter seemed fine but the whole cooking part really let the recipe down. No matter how hard I tried, it was impossible to come out at least decent. And even when I left it on longer, it just burnt and crumbled apart. Would not recommend this recipe even adding flour, it still didn't work and the taste is not worth the effort. If you're going to make hashbrowns, try this recipe instead, it tastes great and the extra effort is better than wasting good food - http://allrecipes.com/recipe/classic-hash-browns/
Isn't this just a potato pancake recipe minus the flour? Decided it was going to fall apart otherwise so I had to change the recipe.
These was a great meal to add to my recipes! Thanks for sharing.;)
This is a really nice way to liven up leftover mashed potatoes! I added a touch of parsley for color. I found that they browned best if I let them sit in the pan with a cover on them on a medium high heat. Tasty!
Wow...I am SO surprised that I never thought of this! These were great, and just what I needed to finish up our breakfast-for-dinner meal tonight! Thanks for the great recipe!
From the advice of other reviews I grated potatoes and cooked for 10 mins per side at med to med-low heat. It worked great. They came out crispy and delicious. I would also suggest adding some paprika and/or curry powder.
They were good, however really messy. The potatoes didnt stick together when I was cooking them.
Worked perfectly! I had leftover mashed new potatoes, I added 1/4 cup Parmesan and 1/4 arrowroot flour. I fried them on med-low for 10 minutes a side, and they were crisp on the outside, tender on the inside. Didn't fall apart at all, but you should be gentle.
I changed the mashed potatoes to shredded potatoes and it still worked!
too much onion - fell apart
This was a very good recipe, although I use shredded potatoes instead of leftover mashed potatoe. It was really tasty. The only problem with this was that it was kind of hard to flip the hashbrown while cooking in the oil because it would come apart, but I think that this was because instead of the mash potatoe I used shredded potatoe.
It required some flour to hold them together. Otherwise, very good.
Not sure what they will taste like, but they are totally falling apart...not easy to work with.
Made it with freshly made mashed potatoes (with milk, butter and basil). I think the milk helped in toasting it. The potatoes were spread thinly on the skillet and they turned out beautifully!
it just falls apart
Added just a little Cajun spice. Flip only once make sure you get it crispy before flipping. Really good with some Scrambled Eggs and Sausage. If you start off with fairly dry mashed potatoes it works very well if you potatoes are more moist you will have to add flour or fine grind white corn meal....Don't be scared of the salt and cajun spice.
I didn't have mashed potatoes so shredded some followed the recipe. I did have to use some flour because it was to wet. Hubby said they needed something. He added ketchup and ate them but wasn't what I expected.
These were good. I added lots of spices. Mine fell apart in the pan and made a mess, but they tasted good anyway.
These are not hash browns....they are potato pancakes. We made them all the time growing up in the mountains of Western North Carolina.
The recipe was ok I just doubled the amount of egg, cooked on an electric nonstick griddle without using olive oil and made the temperature higher than 375 F.
OUTSTANDING! Loved these, they reminded me of Grandma's down home cooking growing up!
I have made these for years as did my mother. After I married my husband who is from Baltimore and adds cold applesauce to his when eating them, VERY GOOD!!
1 egg for every cup of potatoes
Pretty good, but too much onion! Next time trying only 1/4c. Also added 1/4c flour. Held together well as long as I waited to flip. Cooked on medium heat for at least 10 min before flipping
Add a little cold apple sauce over a hot hashbrown. Yum jewish style!
These were great for crispiness but a bit too bland so I put some onion powder into the mix then fried up the rest.
Delicious!! I did add a little parm cheese and used leftover mashed potatoes. Have made potatoe cakes for years but always had them fall apart. I did as some reviews suggested, lowered heat and put a lid on for 10 minutes per side. Came our picture perfect Hubby loved it too. Thanks for the recipe.
Goodness times 50!!! This is a delicious breakfast or brunch!! My husband is an advid mashed potatoe fan..this is a great way to use the leftovers or just make them fresh and use the recipe!! This is a recipe im giving to all my friends and family!!! As with the other reviews i found adding some flour does help them hold together better :)
I keep it pretty much the same. I found them to be on the bland side.
